Does high quality retail real estate still exist? Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was known to own among the best if not the very best shopping center portfolios in the nation - prior to COVID-19. As we still struggle to move on beyond the pandemic, Wall Street seems to have lost faith in the concept of "quality retail real estate." While FRT did experience the typical financial stress experienced across the retail REIT sector, my view is that FRT's portfolio should show the advantages of quality over the long term. 2020 is likely to be a throwaway year, but once FRT stabilizes cash flows, I expect shares to trade up to a significantly higher multiple. I rate shares a strong buy.

"We remain confident in our ability to weather this pandemic and come out the other side an even stronger and further differentiating company."

-CEO Don Wood, 2020 2nd Quarter Conference Call

The Throwaway Year

FRT owns among the highest quality properties in the sector, but it has not been spared from the COVID-19 aftermath.

87% of its tenants were open and operating compared to 47% in May. FRT has collected 68% of second-quarter rents and 76% of July rent. Deferral agreements have been reached for 10% of rent.

FFO of $0.77 per share fell short of $1.60 a year prior. We can see below that substantially most of the $54 million decline in FFO was due to "collectibility related impact" charges:

(2020 Q2 Supplemental)

In other words, FRT has written down some rent as uncollectible. It's worth noting that the write-downs do not mean that FRT will not collect the rent, as management had this to say on the conference call:

"Now, what that means from a practical perspective is when we move a tenant from accrual accounting to cash accounting, we do not view the rent owed to us as necessarily uncollectable. It just means that the probability of collection of the contractual revenues under the entire term of the lease is below the threshold of what we deem is probable. We will continue to fight to collect every penny of rent due from that particular tenant, for that particular space, it is simply based on our judgment, the decision to recognize revenue for those tenants when the cash is actually received in accordance with the relevant accounting standard, as opposed to recognizing the revenue on an accrual basis when the cash has yet to be received. (Source: 2020 Q2 Earnings Call)"

FRT discloses that the majority of potentially uncollectible rent comes from tenants in the restaurant, fitness, and entertainment industries.

FRT increased its dividend by 1% to achieve 53 consecutive years of dividend increases. That said, in my opinion, such streaks are overrated and I wouldn't put too much in that in terms of driving an investment thesis in FRT. I do expect rent collection to improve for the remainder of the year.

Don't Forget What The Best Look Like

Looking at the results above, one would be hard-pressed to say that FRT is above the rest. That would be a mistake, as while COVID-19 has hit all retail landlords with equal force, not all landlords will emerge from this pandemic in the same manner.

FRT has strategically positioned its portfolio to be located in 8 of the top cities in the nation:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

In comparison with peers, FRT's portfolio stands head and shoulders in terms of household density and income:

(Source: 2020 Q1 Presentation)

With such a high-quality portfolio, FRT has typically been rewarded with a rich valuation in the 4.5-5.0% cap rate range. This has afforded the company with unique growth levers, such as being able to invest capital in redevelopment projects at 6-7% NOI yields, which immediately stabilize at the aforementioned 4.5-5% cap rate valuation. I cannot overemphasize the positives in being able to reinvest large amounts of capital at high rates of return in high-quality properties:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

FRT maintains a strong balance sheet with minimal near term debt maturities, conservative leverage, and high investment-grade credit ratings:

(Source: 2020 Q2 Presentation)

Why does the balance sheet matter? In addition to providing financial security, FRT's balance sheet also enables it to gain a competitive advantage in attracting tenants. Management had this to say on the conference call:

"Tenants want to be with landlords that have money, investible, financial wherewithal, vision, execution prowess, and a pedigree of partnership with them."

-CEO Don Wood, 2020 2nd Quarter Conference Call

While FRT likely still retains inherent negotiating leverage due to the high quality of its portfolio, there is no doubt that retail tenants have gained some upper hand post-coronavirus, and FRT's ability to invest in its properties is an underestimated privilege.

Valuation And Price Target

Given that 2020 is likely to have trough earnings, I do not value FRT based on this year's earnings but instead 2019 earnings. FRT trades at less than 13 times 2019 FFO and a 5% dividend yield. Even if I assume that FRT is only able to achieve 85% of 2019 FFO by 2021 ($5.48 per share), then shares trade at only 15 times that number. FRT is the kind of company that should be able to grow SS NOI by 2-3% annually, and its bottom line by 5-7% annually. As a result, I view 18-22 times FFO as being a more appropriate multiple for a company with such high quality. FRT has approximately 25% upside from multiple expansion alone to a 20 times FFO multiple (and 3.8% dividend yield).

Risks

FRT is likely to experience significant financial volatility over the next 12-18 months. These range from rent collection to tenant bankruptcies and vacancies. It is unclear to what extent or when exactly the financials will bottom - investors should be prepared for FFO to remain depressed for several quarters. FRT's balance sheet appears to be strong enough to buy it enough time to emerge stronger in 12 months, but if COVID-19 causes more economic shutdowns, then it is unclear if a strong balance sheet will be enough.

It is possible that FRT is never able to achieve a premium multiple due to permanent investor skepticism in the retail REIT business model. The risk of this happening increases the longer it takes for the economy to stabilize. Investors are advised that FRT may not deliver returns very quickly.

While there is no evidence of it, it's possible that retail tenants prefer to set up shop in locations with cheaper rent. I am highly doubtful of this risk because I believe that FRT's well-positioned properties more than justify the higher rent, but it remains to be seen if FRT will need to lower rents in order to draw in replacement tenants.

Conclusion

FRT trades at a compelling 5% dividend yield. Such valuations do not occur when there isn't blood on the streets. There's blood in the streets now, as even the high-quality portfolio has not proven enough to spare FRT from poor rent collections and FFO numbers. Still, I remain confident that high quality retail real estate is still a compelling business model that can generate consistent growth for the long term. Once FRT stabilizes cash flows, perhaps in 2021, I expect it to trade up to 20 times FFO - with 30% total return upside. I rate shares a strong buy.