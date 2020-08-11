I expect normalization to 2019 levels to take about three to four years; my baseline view is that tourists and business travels will be less inclined to change their habits.

Management is preparing to resume operations in September, and the Panamanian government has taken initial steps to reopen Tocumen, but significant uncertainty and risk remain here.

Copa managed a lower than expected cash burn in the second quarter and has enough cash and securities on hand to survive quite a while without any flights.

Even in the context of the dire and uncertain circumstances created by COVID-19, I thought Copa (CPA) was too cheap back in May, and the shares have since jumped more than 40%. Although Copa has seen a slower/longer path back to resuming operations, the company's cost-reduction/cash-preservation steps are working and management is being responsible with respect to capital and the company's long-term future.

Obviously, there are still significant operational uncertainties here - the primary one being whether the government of Panama will open the country and allow the company to restart operations in early September. The "good news" is that Copa could survive a shutdown through 2021, and I do believe that air travel will snap back relatively quickly, particularly given Copa's leverage to business travel. With Copa still priced to generate double-digit annualized returns to shareholders (with an elevated discount rate), I don't believe it's too late to own this name.

A Ghost Town Quarter

There's not a lot to discuss in terms of Copa's operating performance for the second quarter, as the quarter basically had no operations. There was, technically, some revenue in the quarter from unredeemed tickets and the ConnectMiles program, but the business was effectively shut down.

EBITDAR fell to a $40 million loss as the company maintained some activities, and the company burned $77 million per month, better than its prior guide of $85M/mo in a "no fly" scenario. The company ended the quarter with about $1.14B in cash and investments.

Cleaning House A Bit

Like many other airlines, Copa has taken advantage of this shutdown to accelerate some of its portfolio remodeling. The company accelerated the retirement of its 737-700 fleet, taking a $187 million impairment, and also sold the remainder of its E190 fleet, taking a $50 million loss. While the company perhaps could have gotten a better price by waiting, I believe on balance that it's better to be done with it and the rationalized fleet will be more cost and capital-effective going forward.

With these moves, Copa will have about 90 aircraft in the fleet (versus 105 in 2018) until it starts taking delivery of new 737-MAX jets. With a load factor previously in the low 80%'s, I believe the smaller fleet won't create too many issues for the company, and I do wonder if Copa will take advantage of any opportunities to renegotiate terms with Boeing (BA) on those future 737-MAX deliveries.

Looking To Restart In September

Panama has essentially closed the country through August 21, and Colombia has grounded flights through August. At this point it is anybody's guess if Copa will be able to restart flights on September 4 as management currently plans. The Panamanian government has recently started reopening Tocumen airport (Copa's hub), but under very strict controls, and another extension of the travel restrictions is certainly possible.

If Copa can restart operations, they'll do so with less than 10% of 2019 capacity initially, with the expectation of reaching 30% to 40% by year-end and further expanding in 2021 as circumstances allow.

Obviously, there are many unknowns about the path back. I believe tourism and business travel will be more resilient than the bears fear; people don't change their habits easily (or willingly), and while there may be some trepidation towards travel in 2021/2022 a lot will depend on whether there's an effective COVID-19 vaccine and whether there are recurrences in/near popular tourist destinations. On the business side, while some businesses may try to stick with video conferencing in lieu of in-personal visits, I've been hearing about how video conferencing would make the need for travel obsolete for at least 20 years now and it hasn't happened.

In the meantime, I expect Copa to do what it has been doing - managing the business toward preserving capital and liquidity. When business does resume, I believe Copa will benefit from the bankruptcies of Avianca (AVH) and LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ), as those carriers will likely have reduced, perhaps meaningfully reduced, operations post-bankruptcy.

The Outlook

If Copa can hit its second-half target of $66M/mo cash burn, the company has over four years of cash on hand, which should be more than enough to get the company on the path towards more normal operations.

As far as the path back, I believe Copa will regain 2019 levels of activity in 2023/2024 (a three-to-four-year recovery cycle), and I'm looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% from the 2019 starting point, or 19% from the 2020 staring point, and about 6% after business re-normalizes to 2019 levels. I still expect long-term FCF margins in the low-to-mid teens, with the production halts at Boeing and uncertain delivery schedule of the MAXs creating some meaningful modeling uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

Copa now looks only modestly undervalued on 2021 EBITDAR, but I believe the shares are more significantly undervalued on a longer-term discounted free cash flow basis. There are still elevated risks here related to restarting operations and regaining a "normal" level of demand, but I believe investors are set to earn a good return on those risks even after the big move in the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.