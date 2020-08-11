My Dividend Growth Portfolio July Review: 38 Holdings, 2 Buys, And No Sales

I received $772 in July which was up from $680 in April. It was a slight drop from the $801 in July of 2019.

Welcome to my dividend growth portfolio review for July 2020. As the dog days of summer roll on, I've not spent a lot of time tracking the market. That continues a trend over the past few months, but I really haven't had much interest. That's to say, I feel equity values are vastly inflated, but I'm not willing to bet against any particular stock or the market as a whole. The Fed has plugged immense liquidity into the markets and equity values for the best names are either at yearly highs or all-time highs. GDP came in as the worst drop on record which was expected but does not appear that it will be a one-time blip.

At this point, I'm still not willing to make any convincing buy until some reasonable level of certainty returns even to day to day life. We are starting to get the early data from regions where schools have reopened, and it has been a disaster. The fall, in general, seems on pace to be a difficult season as the others have been as we slowly start to spend more time indoors. Investing in individual names has the increased added difficulty that most companies have given up guidance. While you can't take guidance to the bank, there is an extra layer of uncertainty about the financials of any particular company, especially ones that have direct impact due to COVID-19.

Many of my individual holdings continue to perform quite well, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), in particular, has knocked the cover off the ball. Sitting around $450/share and another share split incoming, they've been my strongest dividend investment to date (second best investment only to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)).

Essentially, all of the investments that I would expect to be the strongest performers have been (Apple, Amazon, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike (NYSE:NKE)). I'm just not comfortable adding new shares at this time, but I'll reinvest dividends as they come along. In reality, anything that isn't knocking the cover off the ball, you have to wonder if that business is worth owning. I'm looking around my portfolio at someone like AT&T (NYSE:T) and why they aren't flying high and whether they will ever do much other than offer current yield.

My portfolio continued to push back closer to all-time highs closing the month close to 350k in value.

About Me

For reference, this article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401(k) plan.

The goal of my portfolio is to generate a perpetually growing income stream for my wife and me during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks and ETFs are the chosen vehicles to meet that goal. Currently, 35, I have approximately 24 years before I can touch any of this money (without taxes and penalties).

Another primary goal of writing is to assist other investors. I hope there are facets of my strategy that you find appealing and can implement yourselves.

For anyone interested, I have a trimmed version of a portfolio tracking spreadsheet you can freely take for yourself, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

2020 Goals

I originally had an optimistic goal of about $17,000 in projected dividend income when setting goals for 2020. I've since dropped any particular income goal for the year after having life completely upended. I'm currently hovering around the $14,000 mark and making sure that I safely maintain that level. That will suffice for now until some additional clarity comes about.

Dividend cuts and suspensions did their fair share of damage part of my portfolio as well. The high yield Global X funds cut their distribution rates though they are slowly coming back. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) suspended and reintroduced a lower dividend. Disney (NYSE:DIS) halted their dividend for now. The one thing I have control over is owning companies that are able to actually grow their dividends through good times and bad. My goal for dividend growth holdings is to average a growth rate of at least 7%. Currently, 8.4%.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

This is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about the business? (No trades)

What's the expected growth?

What are the risks and downsides?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Is the opportunity here better than an ETF?

Are we near an all-time high? Coronavirus showed how quick we can plummet. One fallout from this experience may be avoiding adding new money when we are near-new highs.

Company-Specific Factors

What do the earnings and revenue growth look like?

How long is their dividend growth streak?

Is the dividend safe? 60+ on Simply Safe Dividends

What about the dividend growth rate historically and potentially going forward? Is this a fast grower or slow grower?

Chowder rule (current yield + 5-year growth rate) > 10%.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. This manifests in a healthy and rising dividend and a willingness to buy back shares. Often buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. Additionally, they are frequently established to just buy back stock options for employees. A good metric to investigate is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

Perhaps, most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (14+ years, if possible). With a longer time frame, I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale. I really don't want to sell shares, but I will when circumstances change.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, and loss of credit ratings. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. The pandemic exposed a lot of names in this category.

Dividend cut or unexpectedly paltry increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success.

Thesis not panning out.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase. The increase provides a quick glance into how management thinks the company is operating. A large increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem, and it's time to research what's up.

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process. This is also a much more compelling idea when valuations aren't in the nosebleeds like they are today.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article, where I give the full list of these companies.

Dividend Reinvestment

I have commission-free trades, so it doesn't really matter whether I leave reinvestment on or not. I'll try to leave it on for my core holdings or where I can lower my cost basis. This is also when I have ample cash (5%+ in my portfolio).

In any event, I did some simple conditional formatting on my spreadsheet. Cells will be green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally, I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off.

I have reinvestment on at the moment for everything I own except for PEI.PD.

Contributions

I continue to plug away and I'm on pace for maxing again for the year - as long as I'm still employed. I received a "true up" contribution in March for having fully funded my plan before the end of the prior year. My understanding is not everyone has this, so check your circumstances if you fully fund a retirement account with an employer match prior to the end of the calendar year.

The Portfolio

Here's my actual portfolio with a few of my data points highlighted. Apple has ballooned to over 8% of my portfolio with its knockout results.

Name Ticker % of Portfolio CCC Status Income Apple (AAPL) 8.15% Challenger $214 AbbVie (ABBV) 1.60% Challenger $295 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 1.40% Challenger $72 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 0.21% Challenger $11 BlackRock (BLK) 1.65% Contender $149 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1.36% Contender $148 Global X US SuperDividend (DIV) 1.14% None $426 Cohen&Steers Opportunity CEF (FOF) 2.74% None $879 Corning (GLW) 2.87% Contender $283 Home Depot (HD) 3.01% Contender $237 XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYLB) 2.98% None $638 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 3.46% None $885 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.51% King $247 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.35% Challenger $302 MasterCard (MA) 3.17% Challenger $57 Medtronic (MDT) 1.91% Champion $160 Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 1.38% None $132 Altria (MO) 3.14% King $881 Microsoft (MSFT) 0.58% Contender $21 Nike (NKE) 0.91% Contender $31 Realty Income (O) 0.74% Champion $119 Pennsylvania REIT D Series 6.875% (NYSE: PEI.PD 0.15% None $172 Global X Preferred ETF (PFFD) 1.57% None $317 Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.20% Contender $501 iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 1.80% None $900 Starbucks (SBUX) 2.18% Contender $166 Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 6.14% None $602 Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 2.16% None $639 Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 2.35% None $1,204 Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.25% None $520 SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 6.09% None $1,274 Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 0.98% None $508 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.60% King $164 AT&T (T) 1.71% Champion $424 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.69% Champion $158 Travelers Companies (TRV) 1.71% Contender $176 Visa (V) 3.04% Contender $67

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

King: 50+ years

Dividend Safety

Here's a table that I keep tabs on the dividend safety score from Simply Safe Dividends and how that meshes with the S&P credit rating. The table is then sorted descending by the safety score (this is only for individual companies). Many of these scores have taken a hit lately especially.

Name S&P Credit Rating SSD Safety Score Apple AA+ 99 Johnson & Johnson AAA 99 MasterCard A+ 99 Medtronic A 99 Microsoft AAA 99 Nike AA- 99 Visa AA- 99 BlackRock AA- 98 T. Rowe Price - 94 Cisco Systems AA- 91 Stanley Black & Decker A 90 Home Depot A 87 Travelers Companies A 78 Corning BBB+ 77 Prudential Financial A 75 Abbott Laboratories A- 71 Realty Income A- 70 Starbucks BBB+ 67 AT&T BBB 65 JPMorgan Chase A- 60 Altria BBB 55 Brookfield Asset Management A- 55 AbbVie BBB+ 50 Simon Property Group A 25

With this new chart, I've had a few insights:

I try to bundle my riskier companies into ETFs than individual exposure.

I mostly own safe (60+ score) companies.

Out of dividend safety, dividend growth, and current yield, you can pick any two.

Disney has no safety score because of dividend suspension. Simon is hanging on with a 25 score.

Performance

Here's my updated list of performance of my holdings versus their benchmark since I've first owned shares. Results are sorted descending against the benchmark. Results may not perfectly line up with my own results due to subsequent purchases. At a high level, I can see if I'm better off rolling money into a benchmark ETF than holding shares.

Ticker Owned Since Benchmark Versus Benchmark Versus S&P AAPL 4/13/2015 SCHD 216.02% 204.84% TROW 9/29/2016 SCHD 85.89% 68.84% HD 5/3/2016 SCHD 63.28% 46.86% MSFT 11/14/2019 SCHD 43.41% 35.45% MA 7/26/2018 SCHD 42.96% 37.13% MO 10/31/2013 SPYD 40.80% -58.89% GLW 10/14/2015 SCHD 39.03% 27.33% BLK 10/16/2019 SCHD 29.08% 20.97% JPM 7/15/2016 SCHD 23.65% 5.18% V 7/26/2018 SCHD 22.61% 16.78% ABT 1/10/2020 SCHD 21.24% 16.30% NKE 5/3/2016 SCHD 19.93% 3.51% FOF 10/10/2019 SPYD 13.78% -21.25% SWK 1/28/2016 SCHD 11.38% -6.68% ABBV 1/28/2019 SCHD 9.68% 0.29% PRU 4/7/2016 SPYD 4.76% -63.87% MDT 11/22/2016 SCHD 0.96% -15.32% T 11/3/2015 SPYD -1.19% -57.89% JNJ 12/9/2015 SCHD -3.47% -14.77% O 2/21/2020 VNQ -5.86% -23.20% CSCO 8/23/2019 SCHD -7.01% -14.22% HYLB 1/10/2020 AGG -7.45% -4.03% SBUX 12/3/2015 SCHD -28.53% -39.47% TRV 4/28/2014 SCHD -29.87% -51.20% BAM 2/21/2020 SCHD -50.44% -53.46% SPG 4/30/2019 VNQ -60.82% -78.04%

The data runs off the API I host over at Custom Stock Alerts (documentation here). This set comes from exposing the stock return calculator as an API call that can be used in the web, Excel or Google Sheets.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU for example. I need to flesh out what high yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high yielding ETFs. I generally compare everything to either SCHD or SPYD depending on the yield/growth profile.

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. This is calculated using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. This may not reflect actual results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I can compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. It's supported by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

Portfolio Yield

I've calculated a few aggregate statistics for my portfolio. The portfolio yield has now dropped to about 4% as equity valuations have skyrocketed. It peaked over 6% in March. Projected income is still about the same as it has been the past four months.

Projected Income $13,976.50 Cash $15,187 Cash Ratio 4.40% Total Value $360,058.99 YOC (Divi Companies) 5.77% Yield (Divi Companies) 4.43% Portfolio Yield 4.05% Yield w/Cash Drag 3.88%

Projected Income - the sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - self-explanatory

For these next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income."

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend-paying companies)). This is my yield based on what I put in. This is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend-paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend-paying companies.

Portfolio Yield = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). This is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today. This would be the headline figure advertising the portfolio.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield, given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

Correlation Matrix

I use the correlation matrix from Portfolio Analyzer. It's a huge table mapping out how one stock trades with another from a relation of -1 to 1. -1 means they move perfectly opposite of another. 1 means they move in perfect lockstep.

I've used this information in the past to remove holdings that essentially move in lockstep (correlation > 0.90). It's also a factor when adding in a new position. It doesn't necessarily make sense to add something if another holding closely mirrors it. I've learned that during panics all of this goes out the window as everything gets sold off indiscriminately. Bonds and preferred shares offered very little ballast.

Dividend Increases

Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.70/share quarterly dividend, 1.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.69.

Altria declares $0.86/share quarterly dividend, a 2.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.84.

Dividend Cuts

None

Trade Summary

My Sells

None

My Buys

I only made two small purchases during the month and they were both under the fixed income classification. I continue to feel most equities have rocketed past what a fair value may be and many of my holdings are touching their 52-week or all-time highs.

XTrackers High Yield Corp Bond ETF - HYLB

HYLB is my low-cost ETF tracking high yield corporate bonds. I first got into the holding at the end of January with a price over $50/share. As the pandemic hit, I've reinvested along the way but hadn't added until recently as some of the debt markets have settled. I nibbled more shares at $46.88 to bring my cost basis down to just about the market value. In fact, the market price quickly rose back into the upper $48 range as this ETF is also included in the Fed bond ETF buying program.

Global X Preferred ETF - PFFD

PFFD had a similar story to HYLB where I first bought into the holding at the beginning of February. Naturally, this was extremely poor timing as the bottom fell out not too long later. My original purchase price was over $25.50 compared to the 52-week low at $16.21 and current price in the mid $24.50 range at the time of writing. I added 50 more shares at $23.80 to help bring my basis down which for the moment is now under the market price. I've also reinvested all shares during this time.

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

This chart covers a rolling 3-month average of my dividend income. With a quarterly view, I can smooth out the variations from month to month. What's been interesting is how well the data has fit the trend line over time.

There was a downward period in 2018 when I moved some money to growth stocks. Later, that trend reversed which led to the current peak of over $1,200 in March. Then, the recent drop is all surrounding coronavirus, and the impact it has had on dividend payments around the country. I'm still above the $1,000/month average, though it's off the high-water mark by about 15%.

The aqua bars for 2020 have been mostly higher than past years though this year was actually lower than past years. Let's find out why.

2020:

2019:

Notes

The first thing that jumps out is that last year the actual payment for SCHD missed June and showed up in July. That alone would be enough to account for the yearly dip.

The lines struck through in 2019 were holdings that I sold during the year but had received their dividend in July.

A fair number of names were also different, Cisco, DIV, FOF, HYLB, O, PFFD, SPG were all new in 2020.

Dividends by Position Size

The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y-axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x-axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

With Apple blasting past 8% of my portfolio I had to adjust the x-axis once more (sigh what a problem to have). On the vertical axis, SPYD is projected to provide the most income of any holding. Most of my individual holdings are all lumped there in the middle.

Growth

The $772 in July 2020 was about 3% worse than the $801 in July of 2019. On a rolling year to date basis though I am up 54% compared to last year. I'm on pace to capturing my 2019 dividend total sometime in October most likely.

This chart is my forward-looking income view where I sum up what I would earn in the next 12 months based on the shares I own and the currently declared dividend rates. It currently stands about $13,976 which is about 34% higher than what it was a year ago. You can see the trend over the course of the year, my original projections were about double last year and that has pretty steadily moved downwards. My projected income has been stuck for many months now through the combination of dividend pauses or cuts along with not a lot of new capital driving income forward.

At some point, these forces will abate and it will be off to the races once more. This helps me keep a cool head knowing this too will pass.

Target Portfolio

I have a target portfolio that captures my need for a lot of various dividend sources while also having allocation to growth. This is how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy, though I've found value in fixed income as a place to park extra cash.

I first allocated 15% to growth stocks. This scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire (BRK.A) and some of the FANGs. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (most likely to be Berkshire or Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) at this point).

Next is 20% (was 25%) allocated to high-yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends may be directly reinvested if current prices are right or they will be harvested and tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash being generated alongside my regular contributions. I also added a 5% to fixed income, these are more income generating ETFs under bonds or preferred shares.

The main portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. This is where I am to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike or Home Depot to be generational winners. This can also be ETFs such as SCHD which are built to hold dividend growth companies.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is allocated to cash. I think any active investor must always have cash on the sidelines for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently, these opportunities may only last a day and with no cash available either leads to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. This will help prevent FOMO.

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I specifically have the circles overlapping most of the area to highlight the focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm right around where I'd like to be. High yield took a shellacking in March which cut that slice down a lot. It continues to lag, and I've now been carving out a niche for fixed income. Dividend growth is still about 2/3 of my portfolio and I could use some more raw growth. I do plan on adding growth when valuations settle.

Here's how I classify my holdings in order to create the above pie chart. I try to be logically consistent, but it can be a little subjective. One example of the subjective nature is Altria is pegged as a dividend growth stock, but AT&T is high yield. Their current yields are similar, but the dividend growth rates have been quite different.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth ABT Dividend Growth AMZN Growth BAM Dividend Growth BLK Dividend Growth BRK.B Growth CSCO Dividend Growth DIS Dividend Growth DIV High Yield FOF High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth HYLB Fixed Income IDV High Yield JNJ Dividend Growth JPM Dividend Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MO Dividend Growth MSFT Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth O Dividend Growth PEI-D High Yield PFFD High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SPG Dividend Growth SPYD Dividend Growth SRET High Yield SWK Dividend Growth T High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth

Visualizations

Income by Sector

ETFs continue to provide the lion's share of dividends, it moved up from about 50% last month to over 54% now. The rest is sprinkled over the different sectors.

A little more than a third of my investment dollars are in an ETF, while the rest is sprinkled across the sectors. This makes sense as I get more yield from diverse instruments and many of the individual dividend growth picks yield substantially less.

Sector Allocations

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

Lastly, when analyzing my individual picks, I categorize them based on their dividend growth history (kings 50+, champions 25+, contenders 10+, challengers 5+). While not completely predictive, focusing on quality has been beneficial to my portfolio. Disney suspending their dividend isn't surprising with how leveraged they are to gatherings; whether it is in the movie theater watching the latest releases or visiting theme parks. In their case, it is also on the heels of a massive leveraged acquisition for the Fox film assets.

This is an automated pull from my API. I have a "King" status for those with streaks over 50 years. I want to note that the Abbotts per the CCC list are not champions, though, by legacy S&P rules, they are both Dividend Aristocrats.

Correction Watch List

My watch list for new holdings would be for growth names, some examples might include:

CLOU

IBB

QQQQ

I have an opportunity to potentially add some BAM or PRU as they are my only dividend growth names where the current price is below my reinvested cost basis.

Things Coming Up

I don't have any expected dividend announcements for August and here are the announcements I'm waiting for the rest of the year:

JPMorgan

MasterCard

Microsoft

Nike

Starbucks

AT&T

Visa

Conclusion

I earned $772 in dividends in July. That amount was 3% lower than a year ago though it was higher than the previous quarter. Year to date I've received $7,542 in dividends which is up 54% than this time last year.

My forward-looking income is still hovering around $14,000, which is still approximately flat for the year. I made two small buys during the month with no sales. I am about 5% cash at this time.

As always, stay safe! Thanks for reading, I hope you've enjoyed reading it as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I encourage you to "Follow me" if you don't already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, ABT, AMZN, BAM, BLK, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, DIV, FOF, GLW, GOOG, HD, HYLB, IDV, JNJ, JPM, MA, MDT, MLPA, MO, MSFT, NKE, O, PEI-D, PFFD, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SPG, SPYD, SRET, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.