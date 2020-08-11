As a spread lender operating in markets where spread lending is considerably less profitable than 10+ years ago, ING needs to craft a plan to produce ROE/ROTEs that stand out.

Given the chaos in the global economy, a relatively stable set of results from ING (ING), at least on an adjusted basis, is probably welcome. Considering the longer term, though, this is a bank that needs to prove to the Street that it can leverage heavy investments in digital technologies to break out of a general malaise that has hit more traditional banking-focused European operators and led to sustained weak valuation multiples.

ING shares have done okay since my last update, rising about 16% in the local market (closer to 25% for the ADRs) and handily outperforming the Europe 600 Banks Index. I continue to believe that these shares are undervalued even with a relatively weak long-term outlook for core growth. A key issue, apart from macro drivers like rates, is convincing investors that a primarily traditional banking operation can somehow break from the pack and generate attractive returns relative to the cost of equity, and I see that as a major to-do item for the new CEO.

A Somewhat Noisy, But Basically Decent, Quarter

There were some moving parts in ING’s second-quarter results, largely due to a goodwill impairment that I would argue can reasonably be excluded from core operations. I’d note that my definition of “core” is a little different than ING’s, as the bank likes to exclude some more volatile elements; my opinion is that ING has chosen to remain in those businesses, so it’s fair to include them.

Revenue was flat on a year-over-year basis and up more than 3% sequentially, though “core” revenue was down 1% yoy and down 3% qoq. While reported revenue beat expectations by about 5%, core revenue was basically in line. Net interest income fell 1% yoy and 2% qoq, missing by 1%, as customer NIM declined 8bp yoy and 6bp qoq. Fee income rose more than 1% yoy and fell 8% qoq, with better results in the retail operations and weaker results (down 9%/down 11%) in Wholesale. Net interest income made up almost 75% of reported revenue, with retail NII making up around 55%.

Operating costs were up 14% yoy and down more than 1% qoq as reported, but adjusted operating expenses were up 1% and down 12%, pretty much in line with expectations. Pre-provision profits declined 3% yoy and rose 15% qoq on a core adjusted basis, again basically hitting expectations. PPOP in the Dutch operations declined 2% yoy and rose 6% qoq (one-third of the total), Wholesale declined 10% yoy and rose 23% qoq (slightly less than a third), and Growth & Challenger PPOP fell 1% yoy and 2.5% qoq (a little less than 30%). These figures (including Belgium and Germany) sum to 100% when including corporate costs.

Provisions were higher than expected, doubling from the prior quarter, and that drove a pretty wide miss (close to 40%) at the adjusted pre-tax profit line. Tangible book per share rose 4% yoy and less than 1% qoq.

Relative to other banks, it’s a little disappointing that ING didn’t show more leverage on costs – particularly given the heavy levels of investment into digital channels. Even so, a miss driven by provisions is relatively forgivable in the current environment, particularly given management’s guidance on lowering provisioning going forward.

Was The Safe Choice The Right Choice?

There was plenty of speculation as to whom ING would hire to be the next CEO, and plenty of articles and research reports written handicapping the potential choices. As it turns out, ING’s board went with what was widely regarded (before and after the decision) as the “safe choice” – Chief Risk Officer Steven van Rijswijk. While van Rijswijk’s experience has largely been on the wholesale side of the business, his position as CRO and on the board has given him broad familiarity with the business.

Given his background and his initial comments, I expect a “steady as she goes” approach from ING, with little change in core operations and priorities. To that end, while management said that they would update investors in the third quarter with respect to strategic priorities and capital return intentions, van Rijswijk did reiterate a commitment to the current digital-heavy strategy.

Although van Rijswijk is the person I expected would get the job, I’d love to know how seriously Benoit Legrand, the Chief Innovation Officer, was considered. ING has made it clear how they view digital banking as a crucial part to the bank’s future, so it wouldn’t have exactly been an out-of-left-field choice.

I’ve harped on this in the past, but it’s worth mentioning – I think ING needs more work if it’s going to really get its due. Between competition, a long-term policy of low rates, and other challenges, core lending in Europe isn’t nearly as profitable as it once was and ING has struggled to surpass its cost of equity on a consistent basis.

ING doesn’t have much in the way of exciting fee-generating business, partly because of the forced split off of NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) after the Global Financial Crisis, and that’s going to be tough to fix. I do like what management has done with its Growth/Challenger business, actively targeting loan growth without compromising too far on underwriting quality, and I’d like to see more of that. But I would also like to see better results from the investments made in digital channels, as I believe that will be the real key to driving meaningfully higher margins and returns from what is otherwise a pretty simple banking operation without significant add-ons like trading, investment banking, insurance, or payment tech.

The Outlook

Spread lenders don’t get good multiples when spreads collapse, and that’s what we’re dealing with today; while ING’s near-term returns (ROE, ROTE, et al) have been hit hard by COVID-19, the shares trade below what would otherwise be a “normal” multiple. Like I said, this is normal when spreads collapse and part of the reason I harp on the issues like weak fee income and weak (so far) leverage from the digital investments. On a core earnings basis, I still see meaningful upside (a low double-digit fair value) even with a long-term ROE that doesn’t improve beyond the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

I’m only looking for long-term core earnings growth in the low single digits, but ING still looks undervalued on that basis. I believe capital and credit are in decent shape, and I believe capital returns will normalize in a couple of years. The near-term issue remains the weak near-term returns and the poor sentiment around spread lenders. That’s an “is what it is” issue, and I believe it sets a challenge for the new CEO to prove that ING is more than “just another spread lender”.

