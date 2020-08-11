Activity and description of the company

Jerash Holdings (JRSH) is a micro-cap company that manufactures and exports customized, ready-made cloth organized in Delaware but with most of its facilities located at Jordan, Middle East. The firm is a holding company that consists of different subsidiaries and variable interest entities (NASDAQ:VIE) and has the following organizational structure:

The firm has four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and currently operates in only two segments; sport and outerwear. It produces jackets - which accounted for approximately 50% of the total shipped pieces in 2020 - polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. Jerash sells its products to different retailers in the US and Europe, though, it has one major customer: VF Corporation (VFC). Over the past two years, more than 75% of Jerash products were sold under The North Face brand which is owned by VFC. Management is aiming to diversify its customer portfolio in the future, though, it tends to be a long process, including sample orders and initial smaller volume orders to then securing larger orders.

Jordan's garment exports to the US has driven Jerash growth

Revenue (5 yr growth rate) Net income (5 yr growth rate) Capital expenditure (5 yr growth rate) 16.8% 6.3% 30.4%

Approximately 96% and 83% of the company's products were exported to the US in fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, while Jordan is Jerash's second most important market. US apparel import from Jordan increased by approximately 17% from $1.56 billion in 2019 to approximately $1.83 billion in 2020. Jerash sales have been growing at a higher rate than the industrial average growth ratio. Since Jerash accounted for only approximately 5% of the total Jordanian garment exports to the US in the last fiscal year, the company still has plenty of room to expand its exports to North America. Over the past five years, revenue and net income have grown at an average rate of 16.8% and 6.3% respectively, while Capex has grown at an average rate of 30.4% - which shows the company has been heavily investing to increase capacity to fulfill the rise in demand. In fiscal 2020 the company deployed $2.3 million to purchase land properties - to further expand its production facilities and worker dormitories - and to acquire Paramount manufacturing asset - which increased Jerash capacity 23% to more than 8 million pieces per year.

USD Million, except EPS 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 E 2022 E Net Sales 42.9 52.6 62.0 69.3 85.0 93.0 77.9 91.0 Growth 22.6% 17.9% 11.8% 22.6% 9.5% -16.3% 16.8% Diluted EPS 0.54 1.03 1.22 1.07 0.45 0.57 0.16 0.63 Growth 18.4% -12.3% -57.9% 26.7% -71.9% 293.8%

Looking forward, the top line will be reduced in 2021 due to the pandemic and the drop in apparel demand - tough, the company will remain profitable and its factories are 100% back to work. Jerash had to defer approximately $1.6 million in fourth-quarter orders into fiscal 2021. Management expects, in a worst-case scenario, a 20% decline in sales, and analysts are optimists about a strong recovery in revenue and earnings in 2022. Despite the coronavirus is harming Jerash revenue, it is also offering some good opportunities due to the shutdown of other facilities in Jordan and the region which were doing orders for some American brands before the pandemic. For example, Jerash has recently picked up a new order of 9,500 pieces of jackets from American Eagle, after its former manufacturer at Jordan closed its factory.

On the other hand, the company is also adding products specific to current needs. During the pandemic at the request of the Jordanian Government, Jerash produced some personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies and shortly started to explore the opportunity of exporting those manufacturer medical PPEs to the US and Europe. By the end of June, management started the process of applying the CE and FDA to export medical products to European countries and the US respectively. It takes approximately two months to get all the certified approval. According to management, the profit margin of these products will be between 20% to 35% - significantly higher than the current overall income margin of 7%.

Jerash profitability depends on Jordan trade agreements

Gross Margin Gross Margin (5 yr avg) Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5 yr avg) Return on Equity Return on avg assets (5 yr avg) Return on investment (5 yr avg) 19.30% 22.90% 6.95% 11.51% 12.32% 20.27% 26.65%

There is one decisive factor that allows Jerash to remain competitive in terms of the price - regardless of the high competition in the sport and outerwear market -, which is the trade agreements that Jordan maintains with the United States and the European Union, implemented in 2010 and 2002 respectively. These agreements allow the company to sell its products to the US and the EU free from customs duties. I'll talk about the risks related to this issue further on. The 5-year average net income margin of 11.5% is substantially higher than the average of the apparel industry. Tough, that high margin has been reduced in recent years due to several reasons - some of them, a one-time event - such as lower-priced contract orders compared to fiscal 2018, expenses incurred in developing new customers and expanding the production capacity, an increase in SG&A expenses including share-based compensation expenses, and the fixed cost during the two weeks shut down in the first half of 2020.

Jerash financial position limits the downside risk

The great advantage of investing in this company is the limited downside potential thanks to its strong financial position - with plenty of available liquidity and virtually no debt. As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and restricted cash at approximately $26.9 million, while its total liabilities were just $12.7 million. Besides, Jerash's current market cap is $53.2 million - that is to say, the firm is trading at only two times its cash position.

In fiscal 2020, earnings per diluted share were $0.57 while the company paid out dividends at an annualized rate of $0.20 to common shareholders. Seemingly, management is going to maintain the current annual dividend rate - which gives a nice yield of 4.35% - despite earnings are expected to decrease to approximately $0.16 in fiscal 2021. The well-positioned balance sheet provides ample resources to do so and fund continued expansion of the business. Besides, Jerash also has untapped lines of credit available for up to $26 million.

Risks

The reader can already imagine what are some of Jerash's most significant risks. The company heavily depends on just one client, VF Corporation, which accounted for more than 75% of revenue in the past two years. Hence, Jerash's performance heavily depends on the performance and prospects of VFC, and most importantly, of The North Face brand. By the end of March, Jerash had $5.3 million in account receivables and VFC requested to extend their credit terms for an addition of 20 days to 60 days from their original payment date - which was primarily in June. On the plus side, VFC is having a decent performance during the crisis, the firm will remain profitable and has a healthy financial position.

On the other hand, Jerash has some risks related to its operations in Jordan. The country has experienced instances of political and social tensions in the past. Moreover, Donald Trump has expressed antipathy towards some existing and proposed trade agreements and has called for greater restrictions on free trade generally. Since the US is by far Jerash's most relevant market, a change in the benefits obtained due to the US-Jordan free trade agreement will substantially reduce its revenue and profitability. However, trade tensions seem to be more focused on China, while the agreement with Jordan doesn't seem currently at risk. The US presidential election in November will bring more clarity about the foreign policy for the years to come.

Valuation

Price (NYSEARCA:USD) EPS (NYSE:TTM) Price/ earnings Price/ earnings (FWD) Price/ book value Price/ cash flow Price/ sales EV/ EBITDA (TTM) 4.69 0.56 8.40 18.08 1.00 7.85 0.58 3.19

Jerash's valuation metrics are substantially lower than the average of the industry. The company is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 3.19 and has no debt. Though, the most significant undervaluation is obtained by discounting future free cash flows. I projected conservative revenue growth and used a discount rate of 9% and a terminal value of 12 times earnings. With those inputs, I obtained a value per share of $10.1 - 116% higher than the current price of $4.69. Since investors are likely to continue to demand a high return on investment due to the risks mentioned above, Jerash stock may not reach a price above $10 - at least not in the short-term. However, it is not unreasonable to expect an appreciation of 50%-80%.

Conclusion

The risks related to the operations in Jordan and the uncertainty in the apparel market have kept investors in the sidelines. Regardless of the challenges, Jerash's downside potential is limited due to its massive pile of cash in comparison with its market cap. The company remains profitable, has virtually no debt, and analysts estimate a strong recovery in 2021. Jerash stock trades dirt cheap at $4.69 with tremendous upside potential. My recommendation is a "Buy" at the current stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JRSH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.