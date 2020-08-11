Payments is a hard business. - Dan Schulman

WEX Inc. (WEX) is a global payment solutions & accounts processing company that services businesses across three verticals - commercial & government fleet fuel cards, corporate & travel solutions, and health and employee benefits.

A traditionally high-growth business that has been impacted by the health pandemic

Over the last decade, WEX has been able to demonstrate impressive levels of growth at the revenue and operating level, by exploiting the high demand for their services in payment processing & transaction processing, and augmenting that with significant operating leverage. However, the recent health pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works of the company's revenue model, particularly in fleet solutions and travel solutions. Fuel price movement has weighed heavily on WEX's revenue as c.21% of their group revenue comes from fees received from fuel providers based on the negotiated % of the purchase price of fuel bought. On account of stay-at-home orders and lower traffic on the road, fuel prices had gone for a toss this year. Already, in 2019, the average fuel price per gallon was down 5% at $2.8. In 2020, it then came off significantly, falling to as low as $1.9271 in April (if you want some context on how this impacts them do note that every 1c decline in the average domestic fuel price impacts their revenue by $1.6m).

Fuel prices are currently trading higher by about 25-30c from the April lows as vehicle traffic has picked up, but elevated coronavirus cases in some of the key fuel-guzzling states of California, Florida, and Texas are threatening to keep a near-term lid on fuel prices. On the earnings call last week, the management mentioned that whilst there was an improvement in areas such as construction, the key retail and service-related areas that rely on fleet were still experiencing weakness. Compared to a year-ago period, average fuel prices in July are down by 60c. Yes, there will be a lot of ebb and flow from now until the rest of the year, but if one were to extrapolate this, you're basically looking at almost a $100m hit on revenue due to lower fuel prices in 2020 or in other words, about c.7% of last year's annual revenue.

The other point worth noting is that most of WEX's clients are small and mid-sized fleet businesses. As mentioned recently on the Lead-Lag report, I think these businesses are skating on thin ice when it comes to their liquidity, and WEX might have to contend with some collection issues going forward. In fact, to prepare for this, in the Q2 earnings, they bumped up their provision for credit losses by 39%. Just thinking about this structurally, even in the normal course of business, I do feel they expose themselves to considerable credit risk as they tend to fund the entire receivable of a customer, whilst only generating a small % of that amount as revenue. In good times this works, but during a bad credit environment, this can be a huge risk.

As you can imagine, with global travel coming to a halt, their travel and corporate payments business too remains badly affected. Global travel spend was down 90% in April and has still not quite picked up, down 81% in July. Spend volumes too are down 65% in July, not much of an improvement from 70% in April. Overall revenue from the travel & corporate business was down a whopping 40% in Q2.

The prospects on WEX's third segment - the Health and employee benefits business (c.25% of group revenue) - looks somewhat better. Revenue was up +6% in Q2 and spend volumes should continue to improve in 2020 as more elective healthcare procedures come back. Their SaaS offering within health too has remained quite resilient during this year and is expected to grow at mid-to-high teens in Q3 and beyond.

Source: WEX

Encouraging efforts to bring down a high level of indebtedness, but uncertainty around the eNett & Optal acquisition could jeopardize this

To fuel its growth ambitions and its acquisition spree, WEX has built up significant leverage on its balance sheet and, at the end of last year, was almost 3x the debt amount seen in 2015 at around $3 billion.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

That said, I've been enthused by their cash-generating efforts in H1-20 that has led to a significant decrease in the net debt by over $700 million. This was primarily driven by improved collection efforts on the accounts receivable front (accounts receivables were down 27% YoY) which was a significant source of cash inflow and helped mitigate the weak net income performance. Ongoing measures such as these will be needed more so considering the headwinds around the topline and EBITDA growth (although as I've mentioned above, their exposure to small and medium businesses might begin to cause some credit risk going forward)

Source: WEX

Besides there is one additional factor that could cause disrupt the leverage issue - the ongoing litigation related to the potential acquisition of eNett and Optal. In Jan, WEX had announced a $1.7 billion deal (that involved $1.275 billion of cash) to acquire eNett, Optal, and Travelport's business but reneged on this in May by calling the deal off on account of the pandemic (on grounds of Material Adverse Effect). There is a lot of uncertainty around how this will fructify and a trial of preliminary issues is due at the end of September. If WEX is unsuccessful in winning the case, you can imagine what sort of impact a $1.7 billion deal could have on its leverage, more so in this uncertain environment. Watch this space!

Technical analysis, insider activity, and valuations

On the charts, things are currently looking fairly neutral with a few warning signs cropping up. Over the long term, the stock has been trending upwards via an ascending wedge pattern. Recently, during the sell-off in March, it respected the lower boundary of the wedge at around the $100 levels and has since recovered towards the middle of this broad wedge. On the daily chart, the stock has been attempting to clear the 200DMA since early June but despite three to four attempts over the last two months, has not been successful in doing so. Even if it does clear it, as the stock gets close to the price point of $200, it may likely face resistance given the psychological importance of that number and also that it coincides with the peak of the left shoulder of a potential head-and-shoulders pattern. It isn't a classic head-and-shoulders pattern but the risk does exist if it is unable to break past $200 significantly.

The other issue that bothers me is that one has only witnessed insider selling in the recent past; I have not seen any insider buying in the stock for a few years now. As you can see from the table below, significant C-suite members including the CFO and CEO have been selling the stock this year. The CFO, in particular, has been quite rampant over the last three months, selling shares for more than $3.3 million, with almost two-thirds of the sales taking place just a few days back.

Source: Gurufocus

Things are also not helped by the fact that current stock valuations are not particularly competitive, especially when you consider the historic average. As per data from Seeking Alpha, the stock currently trades at an exorbitant forward P/E multiple of almost 60x, which represents a 45% premium over the 5-year forward P/E multiple of this stock. As I've highlighted above, until this year, WEX had some very good growth credentials and this has been reflected in a 5-year average forward PEG ratio of above 1 at around 1.4. Currently, the stock trades at a forward PEG ratio of 1.64x, a 17% premium to its historical average. Given the somewhat unsteady growth prospects that it is currently dealing with, I'm not sure this current premium is warranted.

Summary

WEX is a traditionally strong growth-player that is currently facing some stumbling blocks on account of the macroeconomic environment. Whilst the situation has improved since April, headwinds related to fuel prices and small businesses' credit risk persist. The healthcare business may ease some of the ongoing strain. I've been encouraged by their deleveraging initiatives in H1, but the legal uncertainty around prospective acquisitions (resolution only by late September) could cause leverage to spike again. On the charts, things are fairly neutral, with a negative bias. This is augmented by relentless insider selling and steep valuations across key metrics.

