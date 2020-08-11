Gas and NGL's enabled positive operating cash flows in Q2

Q2 2020 was challenging for ConocoPhillips (COP) to say the least. During a historical crash in crude oil prices, adjusted loss was $994 million as against $486 million and $1.14 billion adjusted earnings in Q1 2020 and Q1 2019 respectively. During Q2 2020, COP faced the double whammy of nearly 50% decline in average realized crude oil price and 24% lower production. Executed production curtailments were at 225 MBOED. Despite this, COP was able to generate positive operating cash flows of $157 million. This is because Natural gas and NGL's combined contributed 46% to Q2 revenue and portrayed just 29% QoQ decline vs 65% dip in crude oil revenue (Chart 1). Production and realized price of natural gas just decreased by 15% and 25% respectively. This shows the resilience of COP's revenue stream and relatively low dependency on crude oil. This is positive because Natural gas is less volatile in the short-term and thus minimizes wild swings in profitability that we see in other energy players.

Chart 1 - Sales and Other Operating Revenues by Product

Source: COP Quarterly Filings

Production ramp up and higher realized prices to generate healthy free cash flows going forward

During Q2 2020 COP executed production curtailments of 225 MBOED or approx. 17%. Ramp up has started in July with production expected to be fully restored by September (see Chart 2). Ramp up from COP's unconventional basins (i.e. Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken) are expected to add 140 MBOED to production while Alaska ramp up adds another 40 MBOED. As a matter of fact, Alaska production was fully restored during July.

Chart 2 - 2020 Production Curtailments

Source: ConocoPhillips Q2 2020 Conference Call

Crude oil prices are hovering around the $40/bbl level. This is extremely crucial because in the medium-term, COP can sustain capex and maintain production at under $40/bbl crude oil. Q1 capex declined by $773 million. In our view, this is only temporary and emanated from stopping fracking activities. We think that in the improved price environment, capex though lower, will gradually normalize. COP is likely to normalize capex to the point that maintains production at economic levels. The company has demonstrated significant flexibility in doing that. During Q3 onward, COP is expected to benefit from the dual effect of surge in production and higher realized prices. This means that in the current situation, we project that COP will be able to generate free cash flows of $400-500 million in Q3 and $800-900 million in Q4 2020.

Strong liquidity and low debt ensure that dividends will be maintained

COP's has been paying a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This amounts to payments of approx. $450 million per quarter. In our belief, COP will not have any problem in maintaining this. As we talked about, free cash flows going forward are seen picking up. In addition, the company has exceptionally strong liquidity on its balance sheet. This is evident by approx. $7 billion of cash and short-term investments as at June 2020. Debt to equity is also very low at 0.5x. Another way to gauge COP's financial strength is the consistent net debt over the last couple of quarters (Chart 3). The important aspect is that net debt actually increased in Q2 2020 over both Q1 2020 and Q4 2019. The fact that this happened in a highly distressed quarter is really remarkable. This shows COP's lower capital requirements and balance sheet resilience. At current levels, COP offers a dividend yield of 4%+.

Chart 3 - ConocoPhillips Net Debt ($ Millions)

Source: Author's analysis based on ConocoPhillips Q2 2020 Detailed Supplemental Information

Upstream focus in a steady energy price environment to elicit a relative valuation premium

We are of the view that COP should command a valuation premium over peers. There are three reasons for this:

First, COP has an explicit upstream focus. In the current low oil demand scenario, this shields against higher volatility in the mid and downstream segments, especially refineries.

Second, we think that the probability of COP making sizable impairments in the medium-term is low. Impairment of $511 million was made in Q1 with almost negligible in Q2. COP's Q2 2020 Form 10-Q states:

"For certain non-core natural gas assets in the Lower 48, a significant decrease in the outlook for current and long-term natural gas prices resulted in a decline in the estimated fair values to amounts below carrying value. Accordingly, in the first quarter of 2020, we recorded impairments of $511 million related to these non-core natural gas assets, primarily for the Wind River Basin operations area consisting of developed properties in the Madden Field and the Lost Cabin Gas Plant, which were written down to fair value." "A sustained decline in the current and long-term outlook on commodity prices could trigger additional impairment reviews and possibly result in future impairment charges."

We think that management guidance about future impairments is a standard comment on the conservative side. A review of the long-term plans, sustainable capex and production reveals that the company is already geared towards a low to moderate oil price scenario. In fact, COP has already rationalized its capex to guard against wild unfavorable swings in crude oil. COP's portfolio is geographically diverse and has low decline rates from a historical perspective. Therefore, we believe that potential impairments, going forward, will not be sizable and will be below what competitors like Shell and Exxon Mobil are talking about.

Thirdly, COP has a production mix that is tilted on the defensive side. We earlier talked about how NGL's enabled positive operating cash flow generation in Q2 2020. The fact of the matter is that even in a normal quarter i.e. stable price environment, Gas and NGL's contribute over 40% to the sales mix. Their constitution in the production mix is also similar. COP benefits from the greater geographical diversity and inherent lower price and storage volatility of Gas and NGL's. Thus, we believe that in the medium-term, COP will outperform peers, especially the smaller ones. The key is understanding that COP benefits from a stable and not just a rising oil price environment. Higher production ramp ups and the return to positive free cash flow generation are major catalysts for COP.

