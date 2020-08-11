XPEV has grown as it ramps up production but faces sharp competitive threats in an uncertain demand environment.

The firm manufactures an all-electric SUV and sedan in China.

XPeng has filed to raise capital from a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

XPeng (XPEV) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and manufactures electric vehicles for sale in China.

XPEV is growing quickly but faces numerous competitive and macroeconomic threats in China.

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Technology

Guangzhou, China-based XPeng was founded to develop and sell premium all-electric vehicles in China. XPeng aims its products at technology-savvy middle-class consumers, with prices ranging from $22,000 to $45,000 after government subsidies.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Xiaopeng He, who was previously Chairman of Alibaba Games and president of Tudou.

Below is a brief overview video of the G3 electric SUV:

Source: Pandaily

The company’s primary offerings include:

G3 SUV electric vehicle

P7 Four door sedan electric vehicle

XPeng has received at least $1.6 billion from investors including Simplicity Holding, Taobao China, IDG entities, Efficiency Investment, GGV Capital and others.

Customer Acquisition

The company markets to customers via an omni-channel sales model, with online marketing as well as through a network of sales service centers.

XPEV locates many of its stores in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities within shopping malls to both increase brand awareness and attract customer traffic.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 79.7% 2019 50.2% 2018 6620.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, fell to negative (0.3x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 -0.3 2019 2.0

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by TechSci Research, the Chinese market for electric vehicles of all types was valued at approximately $74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $330 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of more than 28% from 2019 to 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing concern over environmental pollution and increasing affordability of electric vehicles on offer.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and future forecast growth trajectory for various electric vehicle types:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Yadea Group

AIMA Technology Group

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle

Geely Automobile

Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle

Tesla (TSLA)

BAIC International

Financial Performance

XPeng’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue in the most recent period

Nearing breakeven gross profit

High operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Uneven but high cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 141,944,000 -21.6% 2019 $ 328,547,000 22917.9% 2018 $ 1,427,353 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (5,112,000) -92.6% 2019 $ (79,000,000) 22653.1% 2018 $ (347,206) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 -3.60% 2019 -24.05% 2018 -24.33% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (202,174,000) -142.4% 2019 $ (535,106,000) -162.9% 2018 $ (249,210,882) -17459.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (112,639,000) 2019 $ (522,523,000) 2018 $ (205,709,265) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (171,643,000) 2019 $ (504,274,000) 2018 $ (231,281,618) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, XPeng had $299.9 million in cash and $886.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($582.5 million)

IPO Details

XPeng intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, although the final amount may differ and could be as high as $500 million.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the company co-founders will hold all Class B shares and will be entitled to ten votes per Class B share.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for research and development of our Smart EVs and technologies; for selling and marketing and expansion of sales channels; and the balance for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities.

Commentary

XPeng is seeking U.S. investment capital to fuel its mid-range electric vehicle growth plans in China.

The firm’s financials show a sharp increase in total revenue as the firm has begun shipping products and features high operating losses and cash burn during this capital intensive process.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as the firm has begun deliveries; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate has dipped, likely due to a slowdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on buyer demand as well as company operations.

The market opportunity for electric vehicles in China is quite large and expected to grow substantially in the near future, especially in the middle range of the market that XPeng seeks to focus its efforts on.

But, it will have Tesla (TSLA) to compete against among others, as the firm recently lowered its Model 3 price to just below RMB300,000 in order to qualify for government subsidies that phase out above that figure.

While passenger car sales in China have rebounded in the months after a precipitous drop at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, XPEV faces other daunting competitive pressures, as there are numerous electric and hybrid electric vehicle manufacturers in the country.

Fierce price competition is common and that harsh market dynamic may be why the firm is seeking to bulk up on capital as it tries to weather multiple challenges within and outside its control.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.