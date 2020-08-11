TROW is currently at Fair Value with strong fundamentals, making it an immediate buying opportunity.

Of these, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) emerges as the best Dividend Champion for all cycles based on a comparative analysis of key performance metrics.

Using Dividend Radar, we evaluate the ten best Dividend Champions for all cycles – dividend growth stocks that have weathered the previous two recessions.

Investment Thesis

Dividend-paying companies that did not cut or freeze their dividends during the previous two recessions (2001, 2008) are potential candidates to consider as a buying opportunity during the current pandemic induced market downturn, and likely third recession. These companies have not only survived two significant market corrections and the current pandemic but also continue to grow their business and generate impressive results and reward shareholders.

For this article, I focus on the July 31st Dividend Radar list of Dividend Champions, companies that have increased their dividends at least 25 consecutive years, apply a series of filters, then describe the scoring process that I use to compare and to produce my top choice to buy. Based on this analysis, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) emerges as the best Dividend Champion for all cycles because of its proven track record of operating results and the ability to outperform the S&P index consistently, during the past 25 years. TROW rewards shareholders, with attractive returns and dividend increases, and the only company compared currently trading at Fair Value.

The Approach

Dividend Radar: Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers is an automated list of companies that have paid increasing dividends for at least five years. It contains the most accurate and up to date fundamental information on dividend-paying companies with additional value-added metrics. FerdiS and I introduced Dividend Radar to the investment community on May 15, 2020, and we continue to release the latest weekly version every Friday afternoon.

For this article, I chose the Dividend Champions, companies that have paid increasing dividends for at least the past 25 years. It's interesting to note of the 127 Dividend Champions, 41 of them have had positive Total Trailing Returns ((TTRs)) during the prior 1, 3, 5, 10-year periods ending June 30, 2020.

I want to focus on the group of companies that I call the Champions for all Cycles (CFAC), by using the following filters for the period ending June 30, 2020:

Trailing total returns 1, 3, 5, 10-year CAGRs, at least 10%

Dividend growth 10-year CAGR, at least 10%

Accordingly, I applied these filters to the list of 41, and 10 companies made the final list:

Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI)

Target Corporation (TGT)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

Based on the selected filters, this final list can be thought of as dividend champions growth companies (with the possible exception of TGT) that have also produced compelling TTRs for the last ten years.

Figure 1: Economic Cycles

Source: Macrotrends

The performance of the CFAC portfolio can be more readily be appreciated within the context of the major economic events that have occurred during the past 25 years, namely two official recessions and the 2020 pandemic (and a likely recession).

Now that I have a manageable list, I wanted to measure the stock performance of the CFAC against the S&P Index (SPY), cumulatively during the last 25 years.

Figure 2: CFAC vs. SPY Total Returns

Source: PorfolioVisualizer.com

Figure 3: CFAC vs. SPY Final Balance

Source: PorfolioVisualizer.com

I wanted to understand how well the CFAC portfolio had performed against SPY during the last two recessions and the current pandemic, as of 6/30/2020.

As shown in Figure 3 above, the CFAC portfolio outperformed SPY during the 25 years ending 6/30/2020, based on market value, $682,482 vs. $107,940. The 25-year TTRs CAGR was 18.01% CFAC vs. 9.78% SPY. This is one reason why Dividend Champions are such a great resource to uncover buying opportunities.

I performed this same exercise to understand how well the individual members of the CFAC portfolio performed against SPY in a head to head match. Every CFAC member (10) also outperformed SPY during the last 25 years based on TTRs, an impressive outcome.

During the most recent 10-year period ending 6/30/2020, these Dividend Champions have continued to show a remarkable consistency in performance against SPY.

Figure 4: Total Trailing Returns CFAC Members vs. SPY

Source: Portfolio-Insight

Each member of the CFAC also individually outperformed SPY in each of the 1, 3, 5, 10-year TTRs CAGRs. So, we have developed a list of dividend champions that has consistently outperformed the S&P index for the last ten years.

Next, I focus on dividend growth CAGRs.

Figure 5: Dividend Growth for CFAC Portfolio Members

Source: Portfolio-Insight

Except for TGT, dividend growth for the members has also been quite impressive. Nine of the ten companies have shown double-digit dividend growth during each of the 3, 5, and 10-year periods.

Based on Figures 4 and 5, I have identified nine companies that have each outperformed the S&P index and shown to be a dividend growth company. You might want to remember these facts as you manage your watch list.

Scoring the CFAC Portfolio

As I described in my previous article:

Like other value investors, I perform fundamental research, but what I do that is different is to rate stocks comparatively, and not necessarily in the same sector. In my opinion, fundamentals are not about absolutes but choices, so having a way to compare them is critical. To do this, you have to convert fundamentals to ratios for comparison. The first step is to create a process that would allow me to evaluate and comparatively score the portfolio. Many different metrics could be considered; however, I eventually selected the ten metrics shown below, to score each of the ten stocks against each other. I assigned a score of 10 points to the best performing company in each metric and a score of 1 for the worst-performing company, with the remaining companies scoring between 1 and 10. In other words, I created a relative score ranking within each metric. I decided to equally weight each metric, although you may choose to weigh them differently. I summed the scores across the ten metrics to produce a final score for each company." Figure 6: Scoring Model Source: Portfolio Insight

The scoring model in Figure 6 shows the fundamental metrics and scores I used to select TROW as my top buying opportunity. I chose these metrics because they represent a good snapshot of a stock's overall performance, financial health, and valuation. You may choose other metrics that suit your investing strategy.

After reviewing the metrics, you may ask, "Why hasn't Mr. Market rewarded TROW's overall performance with a higher PE multiple?" I would be interested in reading your comments.

Fundamental Analysis: TROW

Business Profile

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.22 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, sub-advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research." Morningstar has also awarded TROW a Wide Moat rating. Figure 7: Key Financial Results

In terms of the world's top asset management firms, TROW currently ranks 22nd worldwide, and 14th in size among the US-based firms.

TROW has historically had a stickier set of clients than its peers, as well, with two-thirds of its assets under management derived from retirement-based accounts. At the end of 2019, 75%, 80%, and 82% of the company's funds were beating peers on a three-, five-, and 10-year basis, respectively, with 55% of funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar during the past five years, better than just about every other U.S.-based asset manager.”

Key Performance Metrics

Figure 8: Non-GAAP Earnings per Share

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Non-GAAP earnings per share have shown significant growth during the past ten years, although FY 2019 shows deceleration that I expect to continue through FY 2020. Analysts' estimates (gray bars) forecast low and high-single-digit increases in 2021 & 2022, respectively. The deeper blue shading for the CAGRs indicates results consistent with the best-performing stocks with the lighter blue shading suggesting above-average performance.

Figure 9: Revenue Growth

Source: Portfolio-Insight

TROW has committed to pursuing additional opportunities through the product ((ETFs)) and geographical expansion plans (Asia & Europe). Analysts' estimates (gray bars) forecast mid-single-digit increases in 2021 & 2022. The blue shading for the Revenue CAGRs indicates results consistent with the better-performing companies. Management's plans are directed at responding to the revenue growth challenge.

Figure 10: Dividend Growth

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The light blue shading for the CAGRs indicates results consistent with the better-performing stocks. It should also be noted that TROW is the top 15% of dividend champions on Dividend Radar, based on the most recent 10-year CAGR. I have also estimated the annualized payment of $3.60 per share for FY 2020, based on the most recent quarterly amount, which would represent an increase of 18.4% over FY 2019.

So, on key performance metrics such as non-GAAP Earnings per Share, Revenues, and Dividends, TROW has performed in the top 20% of all dividend champions over the past ten years.

More importantly, during the past 25 years, TROW has outperformed the S&P index based on total trailing returns.

Figure 11: TROW vs. SPY Trailing Total Returns

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Figure 12: TROW Vs. SPY Portfolio Balance & CAGR

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Starting with an initial $10,000 investment in TROW vs. SPY, after 25 years, TROW would have grown over five times the market value and produced a CAGR almost twice as high as SPY. The total stock performance by this dividend champion demonstrates that it is a company for all cycles.

Fair value

I begin the deeper dive into the research of TROW by examining the fair value over the most recent ten years. Several tools could be used to determine fair value; however, for this analysis, I chose to use Portfolio Insight fair value calculation as I commented on previously:

Following Benjamin Graham, I prefer to think of fair value as a range, not an absolute, so I look at how the market has historically valued the stock. Figure 12 (below) plots the daily closing price of TROW (green line) against its "fair" price based on average ten-year trailing P/E (blue line) and a "fair" price based on an average P/E of 15 (gray line). This graph shows the fair value range of TROW beginning in 2010 and forecasted through 2022, based on the latest analysts' estimates."

Figure 13: TROW Fair Value Analysis

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

The margin of safety represents the ideal place to purchase stock, as highlighted on the graph. The recent price drop that occurred during March 2020 positioned TROW as a potential buying opportunity. There has been a significant increase in share price since that time; however, TROW is still within the fair value range.

Peer Analysis

These are 4 of the companies that TROW competes against:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)

BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

I used four key performance metrics based on the most recent 5-year CAGR, as of June 30, 2020, to measure peer performance.

Figure 14: Key Performance Indicators 5-Year CAGRs

Dividend (%) EPS (%) TTRs (%) Revenue (%) AMG 0 4.4 -18.9 -2.9 BEN 7.0 -7.8 -12.0 -7.4 BLK 11.0 8.1 12.4 6.0 IVZ 1.2 0.3 -18.3 4.7 TROW 11.6 12.1 12.9 7.3

Source: Portfolio -Insight

TROW demonstrates it can and does compete well against its competitors. The most significant component of the executives' compensation is pegged to the stock performance of TROW vs. its peer group. In my opinion, TROW will likely continue to perform well against its peer group because of its strong management culture, long and successful track record, and its dominance in the actively managed mutual funds and target-date funds.

Qualitative Assessment

TROW is a shareholder-friendly company, as evidenced by the outstanding total trailing returns and the high growth rate in the dividends paid to shareholders, particularly during the past ten years.

Figure 15: TROW Compensation

Source: TROW Proxy Statement

Based on Figure 15, only 3% of the total compensation is base pay. Also, there is a modest retainer paid to Board members and also a minimum requirement for ownership of common stock. The salary and incentive compensation plans align the interests of the Board of Directors and senior management team with the shareholders' interests.

TROW is led by William Stromberg, who has filled several positions since 1987 and currently serves as both Chairman of the Board and CEO. It is under his leadership that TROW has grown and prospered. There is an experienced senior management staff that has performed well and compensated consistent with the Firm's results.

RISK ASSESSMENT

Several areas present challenges to TROW and should be monitored going forward:

Active mutual fund managers like TROW are under significant pressure to reduce expenses and gain scale similar to the strategy pursued by The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and The Vanguard Group. Costs continue to be a significant drag on mutual fund performance. Can TROW grow its business and reduce expenses simultaneously? The recent product expansion efforts by offering ETFs (semi-transparent) lags behind the industry's approach. Is this approach a winning strategy? The Firm's plans to expand in international markets have not performed well during the last five years. What will be the impact? Like many other investment firms, TROW intends to modernize its technology and operations infrastructure through a combination of outsourcing and moving business to the cloud. How will this strategy affect bottom-line results?

The CEO will likely pursue the implementation of these plans in a careful and considerate manner, consistent with the firm's culture. In my opinion, based on the successful track record and performance history, TROW is well-positioned to rise to these challenges and continue as the best dividend champion for all cycles.

Summary

My investment thesis: Dividend Radar Champions, Contenders, and Challengers are an excellent source to uncover potential stocks to buy, and especially during recessions. It is my intention to produce a monthly article using Dividend Radar and added value metrics to provide at least one opportunity for you to consider. If you have specific thoughts, please let me know.

I use the Dividend Champions to source the candidates, then selectively apply several filters to produce a list of 10 companies that I call the best Champions for all Cycles. Then I use a scoring model to compare these ten companies against one another across ten metrics, with TROW emerging as the top buying opportunity, subject to additional fundamental analysis.

The fundamental analysis demonstrated that TROW has outperformed its peers, the S&P index, and emerged as the best Champion for all cycles and currently trading at Fair Value. It is a Dividend Champion, Dividend Aristocrat, and a member of the S&P index.

I am long TROW, but you should perform your own research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.