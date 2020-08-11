Although Activision Blizzard has seen historic success in the space, declining returns and a poor strategy mean investors should avoid investing in the company.

The video game industry was already growing at rapid rates, and coronavirus has only accelerated growth in the gaming and e-sport market.

As one of the top game developers in the world, Activision Blizzard has developed some of the most successful gaming franchises to date.

Introduction

Since Activision Publishing and Vivendi Games merged in 2008, creating Activision Blizzard, the firm has been one of the top names in the gaming industry. Over the years, the company has created legendary franchises such as Call of Duty, StarCraft, and Diablo, alongside games which have captured the zeitgeist such as World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. Activision Blizzard has been able to release blockbuster hit after hit over the past twenty years, with their offerings generating unusual demand within the industry.

Further, as the game industry has begun to adapt to the times, it appears Activision Blizzard is attempting to pivot alongside it. With the firm's recent expansion into esports and mobile gaming, the company appears to be a name worth investigating today. However, after digging deeper into the firm's performance, cracks begin to appear in the strength of the name.

A Rich History in The Gaming Industry

With such rapid growth in the gaming industry, investors would be wise to investigate the companies that power this market. Activision Blizzard appears to be one of those names.

Since 2008, the firm has been developing, distributing, and publishing video games. However, the company found its start in the gaming industry far earlier.

Way back in 1979, game developers for the legendary Atari, one of the earliest gaming consoles, decided to split off after feeling undervalued. They created the first independent, third party, console game developer, Activision Publishing, Inc.

Over a nearly 30-year period, Activision acquired a plethora of companies that allowed it to expand its game offerings. These acquisitions resulted in the development of legendary game franchises such as Call of Duty and Guitar Hero.

It was not until 2008, when Activision merged with Vivendi Games that Activision Blizzard was formed.

Blizzard, a subsidiary of Vivendi Games at the time, had developed some of the most popular games of the late 90's and early 2000's. From popular franchise titles such as Diablo to one of the most successful PC games of all-time, World of Warcraft, Blizzard maintains an impressive resume of games.

The merger of these two companies resulted in one of the most successful standalone gaming companies of this decade. Through its four different operating units, Activision Blizzard has developed, distributed, and published some of the top console and PC games.

The Call of Duty franchise alone holds eight of the top ten spots in the list of the best-selling games of this decade and the World of Warcraft title is widely regarded as the best game of its kind ever created.

Furthermore, with the acquisition of King Digital in 2016, Activision Blizzard developed strong footholds in the mobile gaming industry adding one of the top phone games to its portfolio, Candy Crush. A game with over 2.5 billion downloads to date.

One of the most interesting of Activision Blizzard's business decisions over the past few years has been the establishment of the Overwatch League in 2016, an esports league for their flagship shooter Overwatch. The league follows the traditional model of other professional sporting leagues by setting teams in cities with discrete owners funding each team.

An Already Growing Market Now Looks Primed for Success

The market for video games has been growing rapidly throughout the early 2000's into today.

With the development and advancement of both console and PC gaming, more and more customers have flocked to the industry over the past twenty years.

Originally a more niche market segment, gaming is now popular among a vast number of age groups and is a widely accepted way to pass time among younger generations. Furthermore, as the number of individuals who grew up with gaming continues to increase, so too does the average age of gamers, increasing the market size.

Combine this with the development of exciting new technologies such as Virtual Reality gear and headsets, and the industry is bound to see continued growth in the 2020s.

According to a study published in 2019 by GlobalData, the video-game industry is expected to more than double from $130 billion to $300 billion by 2025 and the number of video gamers worldwide has grown from around 1.8 billion in 2014 to over 2.5 billion currently.

Furthermore, despite already growing at rapid rates, coronavirus is likely to accelerate this growth.

Thanks to conditions of consumers conducting more of their spending at home, people are looking for more activities to do indoors. Many have turned to video games as their new form of entertainment.

This month alone, the US video game market has seen sales through June improve by 19% year over year, reaching 10-year highs.

It's not only the business of playing games at home that is likely to benefit from COVID-19. A whole new form of professional entertainment has spawned out of the gaming industry, esports.

With streaming platforms such as Twitch gaining popularity more people are watching others play video games as a form of entertainment than ever before.

Esports viewership alone is projected to grow by 9% annually through 2023, doubling 2017 numbers and that is not including platforms like Twitch and YouTube that hosts non-professional gamers.

For all these reasons, it would appear Activision Blizzard is a foolproof investment into the future of the rising gaming industry and nascent esports market. This is why the stock price has been rocketing up over the past few months to all-time highs of $84. However, diving into the company's recent performance tells a different story.

As-Reported Returns Show a Game Company Primed for Success

Given Activision Blizzard's strong portfolio of console and PC games combined with strategic expansion into other industries such as Esports and mobile gaming, investors would expect to see strong historic returns.

But when looking at the firm's return on assets over the past three years, its apparent Activision Blizzard has only seen returns slightly over cost-of-capital for the last three years. It looks like it hasn't yet seen the benefit from its investments.

With low but increasing returns, it might appear that the firm's profitability is a rubber band, stretched out and ready to snap back as it sees acceleration in the profitable E-Sports and gaming scene. By using as reported, or GAAP reporting standards, it would be easy to prescribe Activision Blizzard as a ready to pop.

As the company has debuted a new Call of Duty pricing strategy, along with mobile gaming growth, the firm appears to be primed to see returns expand with pandemic related tailwinds.

However, this picture of profitability relies on the distorting nature of as-reported accounting. The return on asset chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Activision Blizzard after making major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting," and theory supporting this model can be found here.

Rather than low, below cost-of-capital returns, Activision Blizzard has in fact seen sizable returns over the past few years, at a level of 33% in 2019.

As you can see, Activision Blizzard is already a high returning business. However, the historical trend is concerning for investors. Over the past three years, Activision Blizzard has seen returns steadily decline from 40% in 2017 to 33% in 2019.

Activision Blizzard is not an improving business primed for growth, but a slipping firm unable to leverage its acquisitions. An incorrect perception of the firm, as well as the expected industry tailwinds from the pandemic, have led to excessively bullish expectations.

The Embedded Expectations Framework breaks out historical performance, analyst predictions, and the market expectations at the current stock price. The bars explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels (dark blue bars), as-reported return on assets (orange bars), consensus estimates for forecast years (light blue bars), as well as what the market is currently pricing in (white bars), in terms of expectations for profitability and growth. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

As you can see, the market has expectations for returns, which have consistently fallen, to improve to 49% by the year 2024.

The market is pricing in a complete turnaround for the videogame company, due to a misunderstanding around previous profitability and industry tailwinds. Not only has profitability in fact been pressured, Activision Blizzard is not well positioned to take advantage of these tailwinds, due to an inability to act upon its strategy.

Despite New Games in the Pipeline for Activision Blizzard, High Market Expectations Will Be Hard to Meet

To understand if Activision Blizzard will be able to meet the market's expectations it is important to consider the pipeline of games it has coming out later this year into the next few years.

The two main drivers of revenue late this year will come from the release of the firm's next Call of Duty game and a World of Warcraft expansion. While these might be exciting names for the gaming community, investors should be more cautious on their profitability.

World of Warcraft ((WoW)) has seen a decline in player count over the past several years. WoW is a game which requires an incredible time commitment and is marketed to a more niche, dedicated segment of the gaming community. This title is unlikely to add a significant number of new users, despite releasing a new expansion pack.

Likewise, investors should not expect Call of Duty to boost returns to the levels that the market is expecting. Each year, a new Call of Duty game is published, providing a good template of what to expect from the upcoming release. As seen in our analysis, Activision Blizzard has seen declining returns over the past four years, despite a release of a new Call of Duty game in each of those years.

In attempt to innovate, the firm has enacted a new pricing model for a portion of their game called Call of Duty Warzone. Following in the footsteps of games like Fortnite, the firm released this game for free, bringing 3x the users to their platform. The idea is that users get the game for free and spend money on special items in game. While this has resulted in improved revenue for the first quarter of 2020, it does not appear to generate sustainable returns for the company in the long term.

Finally, a large part of investor excitement over the firm is due to their investment into the E-Sports market. However, the firm has been unable to effectively penetrate this space despite large investment. In 2019, Activision Blizzard's flagship esports bid Overwatch League reported a viewership level of 1.1 million people for its championship. However, the company's largest competitor, Riot Games, has seen viewership levels in excess of 100 million people for the championship of its flagship game League of Legends.

Even worse for Activision, Riot Games has launched a direct competitor to Overwatch called Valorant. In the past year, Valorant has drawn an average daily viewer count of 189,000 viewers on the twitch.tv platform, compared to Overwatch's 20,000 viewers. Clearly, Activision Blizzard has been unable to drive continued success in marketing their games to the esports community.

Conclusion

The gaming industry has seen incredible growth over the past decade and with fundamental tailwinds from the coronavirus, new technology, and a growing population of gamers this growth isn't going to stop anytime soon.

While a household name like Activision Blizzard might seem primed to benefit from these tailwinds, uniform analysis reveals that markets are pricing in unreasonable expectations for the firm. Furthermore, Activision Blizzard has been unable to turn around their flagging market strategy, with growing pressure from competitors in the space. As such, investors are better off looking elsewhere to find a company that will benefit from the growing gaming industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.