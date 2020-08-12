In a comparison of all BB+ preferred stocks, the two preferreds from Enstar Group Limited are far and away the best values.

Enstar Group Limited

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) is a property/casualty insurance company that has operated as a public company since 1997. Its unsecured bonds carry an investment-grade rating of BBB. Like many property/casualty insurance companies, ESGR is based in Bermuda for tax reasons. We are not going to take a deep dive into the company as this article is only focused on how their preferred stocks compare to those of other similarly-rated preferred stocks, but here's the description of ESGR from Yahoo Finance.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Management Excellence

What does matter to us about ESGR, as preferred stockholders, is how well the company is managed. In this regard, ESGR management has the best track record of any publicly traded property/casualty insurance that we know of. We make this judgment based on how well ESGR's common stock has performed over the last 23 years.

ESGR Common Stock Performance Compared To Other Property/Casualty Companies

As can be seen from the above chart, ESGR has crushed other well-known property/casualty insurance companies (Allstate, Travelers, Hartford and Chubb) in terms of long term stock performance. ESGR is up a whopping 1842% in 23 years while no other property/casualty company comes close. Over the last 23 years, even property/casualty company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is only up 10 fold versus 18 fold for ESGR. Enstar seems to have mastered the art of buying insurance companies (or their portfolios), especially those in "run-off," and operating them very profitably. With ESGR common trading near book value, a case could be made for owning the common stock, but we will not make that case here.

Enstar's Preferred Stocks

ESGR has two preferred stocks outstanding, both with BB+ ratings from S&P. Both go ex-dividend on Thursday of this week, Aug. 13.

Enstar Group Ltd Preferred E (ESGRO) shares have a fixed-rate coupon of $1.75 annually with non-cumulative dividends paid quarterly. ESGRO currently trades at $26.00 and has a stripped current yield of 6.8%. Shares can be called on 3/1/2024 at $25 and have a yield to call of 6.2%. Dividends are qualified for the low 15% tax rate. Enstar Group Ltd Preferred D shares (ESGRP) are fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks. They currently have a fixed-rate coupon of $1.75 annually with non-cumulative dividends paid quarterly. ESGRP currently trades at $25.90 and has a stripped current yield of 6.9%. Shares can be called on 9/20/2028 at $25 and have a yield to call of 6.7%. If ESGRP shares are not called on its call date, the dividend will become floating at LIBOR plus 4.015%. Dividends are qualified for the low 15% tax rate.

Enstar Preferred Stocks Are Extraordinarily Undervalued Bargains

Below we have a diagram of all "qualified dividend" paying preferred stocks with BB+ ratings from S&P except those with fixed-to-floating rates below LIBOR plus 3.7% that convert to floating-rate before April of 2024. Those have been eliminated as they are much inferior to the ESGR preferred stocks and simply skew the chart. And the only 2 BB+ "non qualified" dividend paying preferred stocks come from Digital Realty (DLR.PK) and Vornado (VNO.PK), but again they are wholly inferior in terms of yield metrics (especially after tax yield metrics) so they won't be discussed here. So the chart below has all of the competitive BB+ preferred stocks.

Yield Metrics of BB+ Rated Preferred Stocks

As is apparent from the above chart, ESGRO and ESGRP stand out as having better current yields and extraordinarily better yields-to-call than any of its BB+ preferred stock peers. And it's even better than it looks for fixed-rate ESGRO due to the fact that its nearest competing preferred stocks are fixed-to-floaters. These fixed-to-floating preferreds have very low floating rate floors and their yields will drop dramatically in the future should short term rates stay relatively low. So the yield metrics on the above chart actually overstate the yield situation for the following issuing companies: Citigroup (NYSE:C), Regions Financial (RF), People's United (PBC), and Zions Banks (ZION). The following are the preferred stocks we are comparing to:

Note that these are the closest competitors to ESGRO, given the current interest rate environment.

C-J is the closest preferred stock to ESGRO, in terms of current yield, but its fixed-to-floating rate yield will convert to a much lower yield if LIBOR remains low. If LIBOR remains at the current 0.25% at conversion time, C-J will have a coupon of only 4.3% compared to 7% for ESGRO. So in the future, ESGRO may have a dividend that's more than 50% higher than peer C-J yet it sells for $26.00 vs.$27.72 for C-J. Insane? We think so and the Yield-to-Call comparison proves it.

Since most quality preferred stocks sell above par, and in many cases significantly above par, the more important metric is YTC – on C-J it's only 3.7% vs. 6.2% for ESGRO and 6.7% for ESGRP. This is almost unbelievable for preferred stocks with the same credit rating. ESGRP, a fixed-to-floater, has around the same floating-rate conversion as C-J, but its much higher YTC is due to the fact that it does not change to a floating rate until 2028 versus 2023 for C-J.

Yield Metrics For Fixed-Rate BB+ Preferred Stocks

The above chart, which only contains the fixed-rate BB+ preferred stocks, really highlights the extraordinary mispricing of ESGRO which stands all alone with its 6.2% YTC – while the next highest YTC is less than 5% and more than half of the BB+ fixed-raters are less than 4%. So ESGRO has a YTC that is more than 50% higher than a majority of its fixed-rate peers – huge when you consider these all have the same ratings.

Fair Value of ESGRO

In the above chart we can see that the average current yield for BB+ preferreds is around 5.5% with a YTC averaging around 3.8%. This would put fair value of ESGRO at somewhere around $28.20. At $28.20, ESGRO would have a 6.3% current yield and a 3.6% YTC. Fifth Third Bankcorp Preferred B (FITBP), issued by Fifth Third Bankcorp (FIT), looks like the best of the competing preferred stocks in terms of a combination of YTC and current yield. It currently trades with a current yield of 5.7% and a YTC of 3.9%, so ESGRO at $28.20 seems like a reasonable price relative to the best of its peers. And if compared with KEY-K or T-A, it would be valued even higher than $28.20.

ESGR Preferred Stocks Are Grossly Undervalued Relative To ESGR Bonds

Enstar's has two bonds that trade. The shorter term bond maturing in March 2022 with a YTM of 2.6% (CUSIP 29359UAA7). The longer term bond maturing in 2029 (CUSIP 29359UAB5) has a YTM of 3.5%. Thus we estimate that a hypothetical bond maturing 2024, the year ESGRO is callable, would likely have a YTM of 2.9% while a bond maturing in 2028, when ESGRP can be called, would likely have a 3.4% YTM.

Using Yield-to-Worst (assuming both ESGRO and ESGRP are called as soon as possible), ESGRO will provide a 6.2% annual yield until its 2024 call while ESGRP will provide a 6.7% annual yield until its 2028 call. Thus, ESGRO is providing a YTC that's more than double what an ESGR 2024 bond would yield while ESGRP is providing a yield that is almost double what a 2028 ESGR bond would yield. To get pre-tax yields on preferred stocks that are double the yield of the company's bonds is quite unusual and extremely attractive.

But this does not tell the full story, as bond interest is fully taxed while dividends from ESGR preferred stocks qualify for a lower tax rate (for Americans). How much of a tax benefit you get depends on your tax bracket. Most people will pay federal income tax on ESGR dividends at a low 15% rate while married couples making less than $77,200 will pay no federal income tax on ESGR dividends. For example, if you are in the 32% marginal tax bracket, your after-tax yield on ESGRO will be equivalent to the after-tax yield of a bond with a YTM of 7.75%. Thus, the after-tax yield-to-worst on ESGRO is more than 2.6 times higher than the after-tax yield on a 2.9% YTM 2024 ESGR bond. This is an incredible mispricing for ESGR preferred stocks. And the fact that bond traders are willing to take a low 3.5% YTM on the 2029 ESGR bond shows just how safe they see ESGR over the next nine years.

ESGRO vs. ESGRP

At the current interest rates, we have a preference for ESGRO over ESGRP, at least at current prices. With the fixed-rate ESGRO, we know exactly what we own as the dividends will not change. With ESGRP, there's the unknown of where LIBOR (or its substitute) will be when ESGRP converts to a floating rate. With ESGRP having a floating rate of LIBOR plus 4.01%, if short-term rates remain low, the dividends could fall dramatically when it starts to float, and likely the stock price also. ESGRP already trades at a higher YTC than ESGRO because the market is expecting ESGRP to convert to a lower yield if interest rates remain this low.

Having said that, ESGRP is an excellent hedge against higher short-term rates in the future and is one of the best fixed-to-floaters out there, as can be seen from our first bubble chart. Additionally, it has a very generous fixed current yield for the next eight years which will see you through what's likely to be low rates for several years. If you believe the Fed will hike short term rates significantly between now and 2028 (which we do), ESGRP is certainly a great place to be.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited ('ESGR') is one of the best run property/casualty companies since its inception in 1997. Its stock price is up over 1800%, hugely outperforming the typical p/c company including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

('ESGR') is one of the best run property/casualty companies since its inception in 1997. Its stock price is up over 1800%, hugely outperforming the typical p/c company including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. The preferred stocks of ESGR are rated BB+ and have a "yield-to-call" and "current yield" that are far and away better than any other BB+ rated preferred stocks. ESGRO has a YTC that is more than 50% higher than the majority of BB+ rated fixed-rate preferred stocks which is quite extraordinary!

and have a "yield-to-call" and "current yield" that are far and away better than any other BB+ rated preferred stocks. ESGRO / ESGRP are grossly undervalued relative to ESGR bonds. Because ESGRO/ESGRP dividends are "qualified" for a lower tax rate, ESGRO has an after-tax yield that's 2.6 times higher than what their bonds are yielding for investors in the 32% tax bracket. This is rather extraordinary and unusual for a company's preferred stock to have such a high yield relative to its bonds. Investors who are married and earn less than $77,200 will pay no taxes on ESGRO and ESGRP dividends .

/ are grossly undervalued relative to ESGR bonds. Because ESGRO/ESGRP dividends are for a lower tax rate, ESGRO has an after-tax yield that's 2.6 times higher than what their bonds are yielding for investors in the 32% tax bracket. This is rather extraordinary and unusual for a company's preferred stock to have such a high yield relative to its bonds. Investors who are married and earn less than $77,200 will pay no taxes on ESGRO and ESGRP dividends . We consider ESGR to be quite a safe company due to very strong management and the fact that bond traders are willing to buy ESGR's nine-year bonds at a YTM of only 3.5%. Bond traders clearly don't foresee any issues for this company for years and S&P rates their unsecured bonds as BBB investment grade.

due to very strong management and the fact that bond traders are willing to buy ESGR's nine-year bonds at a YTM of only 3.5%. Bond traders clearly don't foresee any issues for this company for years and S&P rates their unsecured bonds as BBB investment grade. ESGRO and ESGRP are both strong buys, and they go ex-dividend on Thursday this week!

