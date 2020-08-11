July 2020 Market Commentary: COVID-19 (Coronavirus) And The Changing Economic Landscape

The latest market advances are increasingly being driven by momentum sentiment resulting in narrower breadth as a handful of large companies are driving an ever increasing percentage of market returns.

A broader debate is emerging over how much of the economic contraction resulting from government-imposed quarantines and lockdowns will result in permanent structural 'changes' to global economies.

The month began with a surge in global technology stocks and China-listed stocks. The China Securities Journal, a government-backed publication, emphasized the need for a "healthy" bull market.

Global stocks continued their recovery from the steep 1st quarter sell-off with the S&P 500 now positive for the year. MSCI ACWI was up 5.2% in July.

Neil Dutta, Chief Economist for Renaissance Macro and an Opinion Contributor to Business Insider, penned an interesting article, "The Bizarre Coronavirus Recession Is Making for an Even More Bizarre Economic Recovery." The article captures what we have been observing about the nature of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lows reached last March/April - an emerging list of winners versus losers as the world adapts to the changing economic landscape wrought by government lockdowns and broad-based adoption of social distancing norms. Dutta mentions that this recession, purposely induced by global governments in order to contain the coronavirus, is unlike prior recessions typically brought on by economic excesses, and that the recovery we're witnessing so far will be unlike the typical path of prior recoveries.

In the article, Dutta makes some observations about how the 2020 recession and subsequent recovery contrasts with that of the 'typical':

The government response to the contraction resulting from the pandemic shutdowns has been about "40% larger than [Renaissance Macro] would've expected based on [the] historical relationship" between real GDP decline and government spending responses. Women appeared to have lost more jobs versus men, unlike the prior three recessions where female employment as a % of the total actually rose. The U.S. dollar has weakened during times of stress as opposed to strengthening (although we did see a major flight to the dollar during the height of the March sell-off). Consumer durables (housing, autos) are holding up while services are underperforming 'goods' meaning we're seeing greater activity across consumer durables and goods-producing activities when we would have expected steep declines.

With respect to the last point, consumer behavior appears to have bucked the typical recessionary path and has, possibly, undergone a structural/fundamental change. Figure 1 displays changes in consumer spending by categories since February (pre-COVID-19 shutdowns). Note the strong demand for consumer durables such as vehicle accessories, home furnishings, and recreational vehicles, despite recessionary forces that have pushed unemployment up to nearly 20%. Apart from large cap technology companies who seem to enjoy Teflon-protected revenue/earnings growth as well as digital media tied to virtual remote settings, the other standout COVID-19 winners appear to be housing and big-ticket consumer durable items.

Figure 1 - Consumer Durable Categories Have Largely Recovered to Pre-COVID-19 Levels, Despite a Slow Recovery from the Deep 1Q/2Q Economic Contraction

Following the March/April peak in COVID-19 cases and historic levels of unemployment, the U.S. government has provided much of the aggregate bridge income growth, via unemployment benefits, to maintain consumption (Figure 2), but this is difficult to reconcile with the 'durability' of consumer durable demand - one would not expect the unemployment benefits to be used (nor sufficient enough) to purchase high ticket consumer durables. And those collecting benefits are likely struggling to make ends meet, especially as mortgage and rental forbearance programs begin to expire after July.

Figure 2 - Transfer Payments (i.e. Unemployment Insurance) Has Filled Much of this Year's Disposal Income Gap

It is difficult to fashion a wide-encompassing narrative to explain this, but what it largely reflects is an American consumer with non-government sources of disposable income adapting to the new economic environment shaped by COVID-19. What this unexpected consumption pattern more likely reflects is a post-COVID-19 consumer practicing self-isolation and social distancing, especially those employed across industries less directly impacted by pandemic shutdowns and who tend to fall in higher income categories relative to employees working in traditional service industries more directly impacted by the pandemic. For the post-COVID-19 consumer: Flee urban dense areas for the suburbs, avoid mass transit through single vehicle purchases, and engage in socially-distanced recreational/ leisure activities, whether digital media (i.e. media streaming and gaming) or boating (as opposed to attending large crowd venues such as concerts and sporting events). Dutta ends his article with looming implications for recoveries across traditional retail and consumer services most impacted by COVID-19 - don't expect much of a recovery.

Granted an effective vaccine could reverse the social-distancing consumer back to his/her ways of shopping, vacationing, community interaction, etc. ways of pre-COVID-19 living. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a coronavirus vaccine will likely be ready for distribution by year-end or early 2021 (Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) began Phase 3 trials of its mRNA candidate in late July; Oxford University and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) reported promising results of its vaccine candidate in early human testing.). But the longer our social-distancing economy is drawn out, the more ingrained our social-distancing consumer's behavior become.

A Taste for All Things [MOMENTUM]

As mentioned in the highlights, the month began with a surge in global technology stocks and China-listed stocks. The China Securities Journal, a government-backed publication, emphasized the need for a "healthy" bull market to drive China's recovery. The MSCI China All Shares Index rose 11.3% for the month. This surge in investor risk appetite had partly reversed itself due to continuing fallout over China's passage of a new security law covering Hong Kong (an action that seemingly violates "one country, two systems"), with the U.S. weighing various sanctions and countermeasures (primarily targeting Chinese technology) while, at the same time, limiting collateral damage to international trade and finances.

Investors had high expectations for signs of a growth recovery in China. China released economic data showing its gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.2% in the second quarter, perhaps an early indicator of a post-pandemic recovery. However, much of this growth was driven by fixed asset investment and less by domestic consumption which saw retail sales unexpectedly drop by 1.8% from the prior year. There are also reports of China's Three Gorges Dam experiencing worsening conditions due to heavy rain.

The early month surge in China-listed equities also manifested itself into a broader rally in global technology and healthcare stocks, punctuated by a late-month rally in the Nasdaq 100 following strong 2Q earnings releases from several technology bellwethers. Clearly, 'stay-at-home' plays covering e-commerce, digital media, and consumer products remain the favored 'momentum' theme of investors along with commodity producers benefiting from a rally in industrial and precious metals.

Traditional value plays such as banks had also performed well initially following releases that suggested the worst of loan loss provisioning was behind them, but then gave back those gains towards the end of the month. Indeed, a low interest rate environment combined with tightening lending standards may continue to plague the bank sector until a broad-based recovery can take hold. Meanwhile, corporate credit costs (spreads) continue to decline (Figure 3). Large corporate borrowers appear to be benefiting from the Fed's emergency lending measures - small/medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), not so much.

Figure 3 - Speculative Corporate Borrowing Costs Continue to Decline While Bank Lending Standards Continue to Tighten, Which Affects SME Capital Access

The Federal Reserve continues to play a central role in maintaining a healthy bid for long duration/deflationary investment themes that benefit from low/zero nominal interest rates (nominal Treasuries, premium growth stocks) as well as those that benefit from negative real interest rates (TIPS, commodities, miners). The Fed's balance sheet expansion (Figure 4) has slowed following the initial emergency lending and liquidity measures enacted in April but remains just shy of $7 trillion.

Figure 4 - Fed Balance Sheet Expansion Slows Down but Remains Under $7 Trillion

Even though the pace of quantitative easing has slowed, the Fed's communication has turned more dovish, suggesting that monetary accommodation will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future, even if inflationary pressures were to turn a 'little hot'. In our July blog article, "Pig in the Python: The Growing Threat of Inflation," we highlighted this excerpt from Fed Governor Lael Brainard's July 14 speech:

"…[The Fed] will be guided not only by the exigencies of the COVID crisis, but also by our evolving understanding of the key longer-run features of the economy, so as to avoid the premature withdrawal of necessary support (underline emphasis 3D)."

In other words, the Fed will not only wait to see the 'whites of inflationary eyes' before raising rates, but they'll wait to see inflation face-to-face before raising rates (and maybe even wait some more). Hence, we are now beginning to see global asset prices reflect this 'lower-for-much-longer' Fed policy where the Fed is less likely to preemptively respond to inflationary pressures with tighter policies. A zero rate policy that is increasingly being pushed out to intermediate maturities as far as five years will likely continue to weigh down long-term interest rates as long as investors feel confident in an economic environment that justifies low nominal rates for the foreseeable future (this is where the longer-term debate over the COVID-19 effects on future economic growth come into play).

The implication is clear: until we experience a broad-based recovery, only credit-worthy borrowers (high return-on-capital companies (i.e. tech), systematically important businesses) and prime consumer borrowers will continue to benefit from the low interest rate environment that has also helped drive down corporate credit costs. Or if you're the U.S. government, where U.S. Treasury and Agencies comprise the bulk of the $4.5 trillion of marketable debt borrowed so far in 2020 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - "It's Good to Be the [US Treasury]" - Borrowing Explodes in 2020

The end result is that the world is awash in debt yielding less than 1% (Figure 6) - no wonder commodities and precious metals are catching a bid as investors seek to hedge themselves against declining net real interest rates.

Figure 6 - The Fixed Income Squeeze - Over 60% of Debt Yields Less Than 1%

Finally, barring a major economic recovery, the outlook for landlords (Figure 8) continues to dim, although there was some discussion of a government-led initiative to support the commercial borrowing markets.

Figure 8 - Rent Collection on the Decline

COVID-19 Update

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, likely reflecting renewed social gathering restrictions and face mask mandates. Here is the latest from the COVID-19 Tracking Project:

Figure 7 - COVID-19 Project Tracking Trends (Through 8/4/2020)

Disclosure from Covidtracking.com. "Note on cases: Following guidance from the CDC, many US states and territories now report both lab-confirmed cases and probable cases of COVID-19. (To be considered a probable case, a patient must meet a specific combination of clinical, laboratory, or epidemiological criteria.) Many of the states that report probable cases do not separate probable and lab-confirmed cases in their reporting, so our case count necessarily includes both lab-confirmed and probable cases. We have changed the label we use for this information from "positives" to "cases" to make it clear that these numbers do not exclusively represent positive test results.

Note on hospitalization data: Forty-eight states, two territories, and the District of Columbia now publicly report data on current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Although we continue to request that Hawaii and Kansas publish this data, we have returned the national current hospitalization number to our website. We continue to press states to provide more complete data on hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ventilator use."

Jul 10: Florida started reporting hospitalizations of people with a "primary diagnosis of COVID-19." Jun 25: New Jersey added ~2,000 probable deaths on June 25, which includes deaths from the previous months. July 2020 Market Review

Global stocks continued their recovery from the steep 1st quarter sell-off with the S&P 500 now positive for the year. Global markets, as represented by MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI, were up 5.2% in July led by Emerging Markets (Asian technology) and U.S. stocks (large growth technology). Emerging markets outperformed developed market, but it was primarily driven by Pan-Asian stocks (ex-Japan) led by China. MSCI Emerging Markets returned 8.9% and MSCI Pacific ex Japan returned 7.9%. U.S. stocks (S&P 500 +5.6%) also outperformed following strong 2Q earnings releases from many large cap technology companies while Europe (MSCI Europe +3.8%) and Japan (MSCI Japan -1.6%) were notable laggards (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Emerging Markets, Asia-ex-Japan and U.S. Equities in July While Europe and Japan Lagged

This month saw U.S. large cap growth stocks pull substantially ahead of small cap and value stocks with this performing gap narrowing throughout the month and then widened again following strong earnings releases from large cap technology bellwethers. Large caps (S&P 500) returned 5.6% while the small caps (S&P 600) returned 4.1%. Growth stocks continue their outperformance over value stocks as S&P Pure Growth returned 6.5% versus 2.3% for Pure Value (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - U.S. Large and Growth Outperform Small Cap and Value

Among sector performers, a combination of 'Growth' sectors (Consumer Discretionary, Communication, Technology, and Healthcare) and 'Defensive' sectors (Utilities, Staples) outperformed Financials, Real Estate, and Industrials. Materials performed well benefiting from higher commodity prices (especially precious metals) while Energy was the only negative sector, weighed down by decelerating trends in energy consumption (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Growth Sectors (Technology, Comm Services) and Defensive Sectors (Utilities, Staples) Led in July

Among factors, Momentum was the only factor to outperform the S&P. High Quality and Minimum Volatility outperformed High Dividend and Value. The latest market advances are increasingly being driven by momentum sentiment resulting in narrower breadth as a handful of large companies are driving an ever increasing percentage of market returns (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Only Momentum Outperformed the S&P 500 in July

Fixed income posted another strong positive month, helped by the continued recovery in corporate credit and decline in long-term interest rates. The U.S. Bloomberg/Barclays Aggregate Index returned 1.5% for the month benefiting from drop in the 10-Year US Treasury Yield to 0.53%, near the March low of 0.50%. U.S. High Yield continues to recover from the 1Q20 sell-off, returning 4.7% for the month, as high yield credit spreads broke through 5% for the first time following the sell-off (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Strong Month for Global Fixed Income (Lower Interest Rates, Narrower Credit Spreads, Weak U.S. Dollar)

The 2-10 Year Term Structure (Figure 14) remains positively sloped but continues to flatten as fixed income investors expect the Federal Reserve to exert 'yield curve control', pushing rates to near zero all the way out to 5-7 years maturity. This has resulted in a flight to Treasury Inflation Protected Securities as inflation-adjusted (real) yields plunge deeper into negative territory. Is the bond market signaling a stagflation scenario as implied by rising inflation expectations (long-term break-even rates between TIPs versus nominal Treasuries) and anemic economic growth as implied by lower nominal yields?

Figure 14 - 2-10 Year Term Structure Flattens Pointing Towards a Sustained Zero Rate Environment Yet Inflation Expectations (Break-Even Rates) Spike

As mentioned above, corporate credit costs have come down as indicated by declining credit spreads across lower investment grade and high yield issuers (Figure 15).

Figure 15 - Corporate Credit Spreads Reach Post-COVID-19 Lows

Commodities rallied the first week of the month and then flattened out (Figure 16). Copper prices pulled back from intramonth peak levels while the 3-month generic oil price remains rangebound around low $40/barrel (Figure 17). Precious metals (+10.3%) benefited from a weakening U.S. dollar and real interest rates falling further into negative territory. Real estate continues to lag over concerns on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect occupancy rates but showed some signs of recovery later in the month over prospects of federal support for commercial real estate borrowers.

Figure 16 - Precious Metals Rallied in July

Figure 17 - Oil Prices and Industrial Metals Consolidated Throughout Most of July

Finally, we mentioned the weakening U.S. dollar (Figure 18), but the weakness primarily manifested itself against the euro and yen. Many high yielding emerging market currencies (i.e. Turkey) remain under pressure.

Figure 18 - U.S. Dollar Weakened Throughout July

