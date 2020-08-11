Investment Thesis

The market has crushed Hostelworld's (OTCPK:HSWLF) share price, sending it tumbling 60% YTD. Given its solvency, variable cost structure, and customer demographics, HSWLF has about a 70% upside.

Background

Hostels are a hybrid industry as they sell both a social and a lodging experience. The typical hosteler is about 25 years old, price conscientious, and travels either by themselves or with a close friend for weeks at a time. These trips are usually booked spontaneously (within a week) and hostelers are looking to meet new people and explore new areas with them. Hostels provide this communal experience with the added benefit of lower cost lodgings. Hostels have shared kitchens and lounges and the lodgings they have vary from either accommodating one to as many as fifteen people. The hostel industry is growing about five to eight percent a year

HSWLF has about 18k hostel listings and about 13 million reviews making it the largest OTA in the hostel space. Both its apps on apple store and google store have over 25k reviews and are rated above 4.5 stars. Its closest competitor is Bookings which has both less hostel listings and less reviews. Randomly sampling several major cities, HSWLF had about 25% more listings and the median review count was about 10% higher.

The main advantage HSWLF has is their brand as customers that use it are primarily hostelers/backpackers and know what the hostel experience is about. Customers from HSWLF are also more profitable as they typically spend more on hostels higher margin services such as drinks and tours. This contrasts with customers from Bookings that have never been to a hostel and were just attracted to the low prices. The difference in expectations is what causes the skew in reviews. Reviews found on Bookings rate hostels worse than reviews found on HSWLF and the reviews are not as additive. This difference in customer base is also evident in the large disparity between the top ranked hostels found on HSWLF versus Bookings Hostels find more value in both the customers and the reviews that come from Hostelworld than competitors.

On top of their brand, HSWLF has also been getting a facelift the past year and a half with the new C suite. The reason for this was due to previous management resting on their laurels and not keeping technologically current, incurring substantial tech debt. Spearheading HSWLF is CEO Gary Morrison who is fixated on customer centricity, data driven methodology, and frequent and scalable A/B testing. His previous experience was with Expedia and Google as Senior VP and Head of Global Sales respectively. Although HSWLF is a different animal, Morrison seems well suited to bring it up to speed to compete with bookings holdings and other OTAs. Here are some of the actions HSWLF has been taking: upgrading the back end software making it easier and intuitive for hostels to list on HSWLF , enabling hostels to offer cheaper flexible rate prices on Hostelworld (captures more price fixated customers), allowing hostels to add more details of amenities to enable matches for hostelers, incenting hostelers to use their app by providing discounts, loyalty programs, and providing additional SAAS services to hostels such as PMS(property management systems) and mobile payments.

Why it’s trading at a discount

There is primarily one factor for why HSWLF is trading at today’s levels and that is Covid. To put it mildly, COVID has demolished travel. Using bookings data as a base rate, travel has dropped by about 80%. Looking at HSW.L website traffic, it is about 20% of the levels seen earlier in the year which also corroborates what bookings is seeing. The uncertainty of a second wave also adds to the stock overhang.

Thesis

The reason why we believe HSWLF can weather COVID is because of its solvency, cost structure, and hosteler demographics. HSWLF also has about net €25 mm in cash- €13 mm coming from a recent dilution. HSWLF has also tapped the debt markets and now has access to a €3.5 mm short term loan along with an additional €7 mm revolver that can be accessed if certain revenue targets are hit. The majority of its costs are in advertising which amount to about €32 mm per year (likely going to zero). The rest of its costs are administration and personnel costs which prior to any cost cutting amount to about €25mm/year. With cost cutting measures recently undertaken, HSWLF is predicting to lose about €1.9mm/month. With the amount of cash they are sitting on-along with further cost cutting)-they can last almost until Q4 2021 under the worst-case scenario (no revenue).

Hostel travel also has some insulation/elasticity given that the majority of hostelers are below 30 years old and are less susceptible to COVID. Roughly fifty percent of hostelers are European and travel restrictions are being lifted in both the UK and the Shengen zone. The director of Dorms (another OTA) Chris Morisseau believes this to be a large boon to hostel travel as it will free up roughly half a billion people. Once travel restrictions are lifted, hostel travel will likely pick up rapidly due to hosteler demographics, pent up demand, and the travel discounts to be had. A good indicator of this is web traffic which has more than double from May to July.

Catalysts

Catalysts would revolve entirely around COVID. Possible catalysts that have a higher likelihood are stabilization/lowering of cases due to preventative measures (masks, rapid diagnostic testing). Likewise, if a successful vaccine comes out then we would expect hostel travel to rebound sharply.

Risks

It is possible that COVID mutates or lasts much longer than expected with no vaccine/rapid testing in sight. If this occurs then HSWLF will most likely go bankrupt. We ascribe a lower probability to this scenario however this risk affects our sizing.

Valuation

Given the situation HSWLF is in, we thought it would be interesting to value it using three different scenarios. The assumption associated with the recovery period(same for all three cases) is that hostel travel is at twenty percent of normal levels in 2020, incrementing up to seventy percent of normal levels in 2021, and back at normal levels in 2022. We begin with our base case which we think is more likely to happen than the other two scenarios. In this case, the initiatives HSWLF has taken allows it to grow revenues at five percent-bottom range of hostel industry growth-with an operating margin of about 18%. This yields a valuation of around $1.3/share post dilution, roughly a sixty percent premium from the price HSWLF is trading at today. Our bear case assumes that revenues continue to deteriorate at about 4% per year as market share continues to go to competitors which brings the valuation down to about $1/share, still about a twenty percent premium to today’s price. The bull case assumes that they can grow at faster rate than the other OTAs in the hostel space, roughly 10% -other OTAs are growing at 8%-this would put them at roughly $1.60/share, almost a hundred percent premium. This is a combination of a valuation mixed with a risk reward play centered around COVID but we believe the upside given Hostelworld’s brand and the hostel industry is compelling.

Note: This stock is highly illiquid on the OTC exchange, we would recommend to purchase this on the London Stock exchange (ticked is HSW.L)

Conclusion

Hostelworld has a relevant brand and is solvent for the next year with zero revenue. On top of this their customer base is incredibly elastic and travel will most likely go back to pre-Covid levels immediately once any of the above catalysts written above take place-this could be arguably be occurring in Europe given the easing of travel restrictions. Although there probably will not be an immediate catalyst (other than a vaccine), patience will be rewarded generously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSWLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.