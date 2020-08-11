TIPS Bull Market At Risk Amid Record Low Real Yields

A backup in real yields, which looks likely to result from either a scaling back of easing expectations or a disinflationary equity crash, could provide another opportunity to buy TIPS.

In the space of just 5 months we have seen the 10-year TIP yield drop ~160bps. This has translated into a 16% rally in the iShares TIPS bond ETF.

At the height of the March market turmoil we argued the case that U.S. inflation-linked bonds offered a very attractive hedge against a recovery in inflation and/or declining bond yields. (See 'Inflation-Linked Bonds Offer Great Risk-Reward Trade-Off' for more details). After a substantial decline in real yields, this is no longer the case. Back in March the 10-year TIP traded at a 57bps while the 30-year TIP traded at 68bps. In the space of just 5 months we have seen a dramatic collapse in yields, with the 10-year dropping below -1% last week. This has translated into a 16% rally in the iShares TIPS bond ETF (TIP). With real yields now the lowest on record and investors having to pay a full percentage point to own them, inflation-linked bonds no longer offer a compelling risk-reward tradeoff.

Breakdown of 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Lowest Real Yields On Record

Even in the absence of any backup in bond yields we do not see TIPS as an attractive proposition given the fact that investors must now pay 1% to own them. The Treasury's and Fed's ongoing record debt issuance and monetization campaign is likely to necessitate continued deeply negative real interest rates. However, in order for 10-year TIPS to continue rewarding investors we would need to see either real yields fall further into negative territory allowing principal gains to offset the negative yield, or inflation itself to rise sharply. While this may very well occur, the negative 1% yield is too large for our liking, particularly as the risk of a spike in yields rises.

10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Taper Tantrum Risks Remain

As we noted in a recent article on U.S. bonds (see 'IEF: Bond Vigilantes To Test Fed's Resolve') there is a growing risk that the U.S. Treasury market balks at the surge in debt issuance and ongoing rally in risk assets and inflation expectations, causing a sudden spike higher in yields as we saw during the 2013 taper tantrum. Should any rise in nominal bond yields lead to a decline in inflation expectations as was the case back then, TIPS would suffer greatly from a rise in real yields.

Breakdown of 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Equity Crash Risks Heightened

U.S. equities offer possibly the worst long-term risk-reward tradeoff in their history and the risk of a crash from these extreme levels continues to rise. A sharp drop in U.S. stocks would likely lead to a pullback in inflation expectations. Notwithstanding the rising long-term inflation outlook, any correction in the extremely overvalued and overbought U.S. stock market would be highly likely to trigger a fall in inflation expectations as has typically been the case in the past. Given how low nominal bond yields are, this would likely result in a rise in inflation-linked bond yields as inflation expectations decline more rapidly than nominal yields.

SPX Vs. 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations

Source: Bloomberg

Another Yield Spike May Provide An Opportunity

While we no longer see TIPS as attractive at current levels, the lack of alternative ways to protect against rising inflation suggests that any pullback could provide another buying opportunity, even if real yields do not return to positive territory.

10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Technically, we could be seeing an upside reversal take place. Last week's relatively strong jobs report says the 10-year real yield break its short-term downtrend and any further signs of economic stability may see investors price out the prospect of continued easing sufficiently for real yields to rise back to attractive levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.