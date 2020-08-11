Inflation May Be Coming Soon

As in the recovery from the Great Recession, it appears as if most of the liquidity injected into the system has gone into the stock market, into hedge funds, etc.

The Federal Reserve inserted lots of liquidity into the system when the Great Recession ended, but we didn't get a jump in inflation because money went to buy financial assets.

Many investors and analysts are expecting that inflation will be accelerating soon because of all the liquidity that the Federal Reserve has inserted into the system.

Especially with the rise in the price of gold, a lot of discussion has taken place about the possibility that we will get more inflation in the near term, possibly even a quite rapid increase in the rise in prices.

However, the is some hesitancy in jumping on the “inflationary bandwagon” because of what happened…or, didn’t happen…coming out of the Great Recession.

The Federal Reserve system pumped lots and lots of reserves into the banking system, beginning within the Great Recession, itself, as it made the effort to get the US economy out of the recession and then to spur on the upcoming economic recovery.

But, inflation never took off. And, some investors, even prominent ones, got caught. For example, we read in the Financial Times, “investors such as billionaire John Paulson were wrong-footed after the 2008 crisis when inflation did not appear.”

So, this is one of the major questions hanging over the financial markets these days.

It seems as if the conditions are right for a rapid rise in inflation, but, given the experience of the recent period, there are no guaranties that such a rise will take place. We have to really review the situation to see what is needed to spur on a rise in inflation.

The Impact Of Credit Inflation

My review of the 2009-2012 period leads me to the conclusion that what I have called “credit inflation” was very much in play.

In a period of credit inflation, the monetary expansion of the Federal Reserve goes predominately into the financial circuit of the economy. This has been a growing process over the past 60 years as a response to the government changing tis economic policy focus to concentrate on government deficits and efforts to lower unemployment to lower and lower levels.

Coming out of the Great Recession the federal government continued to produce budget deficits and the Federal Reserve System continually made the effort to err on the side of monetary ease and the stock market rose, but inflation remained modest.

Even after the economy began to expand, the Federal Reserve went through three rounds of quantitative easing, something never done before in Federal Reserve history. And, what happened?

Inflation did not diverge from the Fed’s target objective for price increases…2.0 percent…and the economy grew at only a 2.2 percent annual compound rate of growth up until the new recession was declared.

The last year of the period of economic expansion, unemployment remained around 3.7 percent, the lowest the rate had been for roughly 45 years.

The stock market was rising and this is exactly what Chairman Ben Bernanke wanted, and this increase in asset prices helped to enlarge consumer spending.

But, there were no unruly increases in consumer prices inflation, the thing that so many investors and analysts were concerned about. There were increases in asset prices all over the place. Yet, there was very little consumer price inflation.

Will 2020-2021 be a replay of this last recovery?

Many are now expecting a repeat of this behavior. But, there is no burst of inflation in sight.

Is The Recession Over?

Secondly, we are not out of the current period of recession and financial distress.

In other words, the recession is not over.

Some economists are still expecting that the current recession will be V-shaped. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a dramatic drop in economic activity and these economists are thinking that the economy is bouncing back quickly as people adjust.

This is why these economists believe that inflation will move ahead and this is also why the stock market is reaching new historic highs and the price of gold has gone through the roof.

Many other economists are seeing the recession dragging out for a longer time period. They believe that we have not seen the level of defaults and bankruptcies that will be coming and they also believe that that we have not seen the foreclosures about to happen.

If the recession goes on for another two or three quarters…or more…the belief is that the rise in inflation will not be as bad as some people are imagining. The finance that has been injected into the economy will just be spread over more and more things and will not produce higher rates of inflation.

Fiscal Dominance

Michael Strobaek, global chief investment officer at Credit Suisse writes in the Financial Times

Persistently high inflation has required outright fiscal dominance over monetary policy, with central banks effectively forced to finance vast government spending.”

Mr. Strobaek argues that we have not yet gotten there.

Despite Its staggering government deficit and the huge volume of assets the Federal Reserve is buying” there is no indication, yet, of the Federal Reserve’s arm being twisted.

Fiscal dominance, however, is a possibility for the future, from a re-elected Donald Trump or “a left-leaning Congress elected on the coat-tails of Joe Biden….”

So, in Mr. Strobaek’s mind, a period when the federal government would assert fiscal dominance over the Federal Reserve System remains a questionable outcome.

Is Rapid Inflation A Sure Thing

Right now, I don’t believe that we will get rapidly increasing price inflation in the near future.

The crucial element to me is the role of credit inflation. I was amazed when inflation did not take off in 2010 or 2011. In my mind, the reason inflation did not take off was that the expectations built up through the economy’s experience with credit inflation kept money flows going into the financial circuit of the economy and so we saw the stock market take off, we saw commodity prices rising, we saw housing prices rising and so on and so forth.

I have written five or six articles over the past month indicating that lots and lots of the money injected into the economy has gone into the stock market, into hedge funds, into venture capital funds and so on. The money has not gone to buy goods and services.

We saw asset prices rising and this continued throughout the whole period of the economic recovery. Thus, my outlook depends upon the future of credit inflation and I still contend that it is a major force in the current economy. So, until I see something different, I do not expect exceedingly rapid rates of inflation for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.