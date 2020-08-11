Last quarter sales fell 45% Y/Y. Digital sales also declined. M must deliver solid digital sales or it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Macy's (M) reports quarterly earnings September 2nd. Analysts expect revenue of $3.48 billion and EPS of -$1.83. The revenue estimate implies a Y/Y decline of over 30%. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Weak Digital Sales

The coronavirus has led to shelter-in-place policies, which has caused millions of Americans to remain at home. The lion's share of shopping has occurred online, which has inured to the benefit of digital providers and retailers like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) with sizable online platforms. Temporary store closing hurt traditional retailers like Macy's. I expect more of the same until the economy fully reopens.

Last quarter the company reported net sales of $3.0 billion, down 45% Y/Y. Macy's temporarily closed stores in mid-March, and began reopening them in early May. The financial results reflected the company's inability to garner sales through certain physical locations. Macy's had to rely on its digital platform to partially offset the loss of sales through physical locations. Digital sales declined in the low-single-digit percentage range. However, management implied it was satisfied with its digital platform:

Conversely, the digital half of our business has shown very strong performance, and we expect this to continue at a healthy double-digit growth rate through the back-half of the year. By all metrics, sales, traffic, conversion, mobile engagement and new customer acquisition, we're pleased with the results of our digital business. And it's encouraging to see that the newly acquired customers coming into brands through Dotcom are younger and more diverse in our core customer. We're working hard at strategies to retain these new customers and over time, convert them to omni shoppers, which are our most valuable customers. Beauty, furniture and soft home sales have been particularly strong online. And we're also seeing improvements across all areas of the business, including many pockets of ready to add.

At the end of the day, the company's digital platform must produce this quarter. There is a risk that traditional retailers could fall further behind Target and Walmart if they cannot generate robust sales through their digital platforms. Solid digital sales is key to getting investors to believe in the company's long-term survival.

On a product basis, Macy's had strong performances from home, fine jewelry, beauty, activewear and kids. Sales from women's and men's apparels were not so strong. If consumers focus their purchases on essential items, then sale of women's and men's apparel could continue to face headwinds. This could be a major challenge for Macy's and similar retailers that rely on apparel sales.

Margins Faltered

The decline in scale caused margins to falter during the quarter. Covering the company's fixed costs in a declining sales environment could remain challenging. Gross margin was 17.1%, down from 36.8% in the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $647 million, down 80% Y/Y. Increased markdowns and a $300 million inventory write-down hurt margins. Gross margin could remain depressed amid falling sales.

SG&A expense was $2.5 billion, down 36% Y/Y. Management implemented a discretionary spending freeze amid the pandemic. I expect management to cut costs even further in the second half of 2020. However, SG&A costs did not fall as much as gross profit. The fall out was that EBITDA was -$714 million, down by about $1.8 billion versus the year earlier period. With negative EBITDA it could be difficult to make a bull case for the stock.

Deteriorating Credit Metrics

Management is trying hard to restructure the business to better reflect a weak economy and the rapid shift to digital sales. The company expects to reduce headcount by 3,900. It also deferred rent payments for a certain number of its stores and suspended its dividend. S&P recently downgraded the company's debt to junk status and questioned its turnaround plans. Macy's has a debt load of $5.7 billion, which is currently at 5.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company's credit metrics have declined steadily since its November 2019 quarter when debt/EBITDA was about 1.6x.

Macy's has $1.5 billion in cash, which should sustain the company in the near term. However, until the pandemic ends it could be hard-pressed to convince investors and the rating agencies that it can service its debt load. Management may need to consider raising additional capital to help pare debt.

Conclusion

M is down over 50% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.