iShares Core S&P US Growth ETF (IUSG) owns a portfolio of large-cap and medium-cap growth stocks in the U.S. The fund has a high exposure to defensive sectors that should continue to perform well in a post-COVID-19 world. Many technology and communication stocks in its portfolio will continue to benefit from the requirement of social distancing and working from home trend. In addition, many healthcare stocks in its portfolio will benefit from demand for medical products and services. IUSG’s shares are currently trading at a premium valuation. Hence, we recommend investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Fund Analysis

IUSG’s portfolio construction results in a portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap growth stocks

IUSG tracks the investment results of the S&P 900 Growth Index. This index is basically a subset of the S&P 900 Index. For reader’s information, the S&P 900 Index combines the S&P 500 and the S&P MidCap 400. The S&P 900 Growth Index basically selects stocks with the strongest growth characteristics of the S&P 900 Index. Metrics used to evaluate the growth characteristics include 12-month price change, 3-year sales growth, and 3-year change in earnings yield. The result is a portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap growth stocks in the U.S. As at the end of June 2020, IUSG owns a portfolio of 519 stocks.

IUSG is defensively positioned

Although many may associate growth stocks as stocks that are much vulnerable in an economic downturn, this perception is actually not accurate in the current recessionary environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. IUSG’s portfolio is actually defensively positioned. As can be seen from the chart below, defensive sectors such as information technology, communication, health care, consumer staples, and utilities represent over 67% of its total portfolio. Please note that we consider information technology sector (which represents about 39.69% of its total portfolio) as a defensive sector. This is because the outbreak of COVID-19 has actually accelerated many key important technological trends. These trends include online shopping, the use of cloud services due to social distancing, etc. Many of its top stocks are taking advantage of these trends. For example, Amazon (AMZN) is quickly grabbing more shares as people switch from shopping at brick-and-mortar retail stores to shopping online. Microsoft (MSFT) is benefiting from growth in its cloud services. Other companies such as Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Apple (AAPL) are benefiting from higher services revenues from people using their online services.

Other sectors such as communication, and health care sectors are also benefiting from the outbreak of COVID-19. Communication sector include companies such as Internet services and content providers such as Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), and Netflix (NFLX). These companies also benefit from COVID-19 as people consume more contents and use more Internet at home. Health care sector include medical devices providers and pharmaceutical companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). These are companies that generally benefit from increasing health care products and services demand during the outbreak of COVID-19.

IUSG is expensive and downside risk remains

Let us now take a closer look at IUSG’s valuation. Here, we will compare IUSG with its value peer iShares Core S&P US Value ETF (IUSV) and the S&P 500 Index. Unlike IUSG, IUSV has a portfolio of value stocks (stocks that are undervalued but with lower growth characteristics). As can be seen from the table below, IUSG’s P/E ratio of 31.81x is significantly higher than IUSV’s 15.02x. It is also significantly higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 22.36x. Similarly, its price to book ratio of 6.91x is higher than IUSV’s 1.92x and S&P 500 Index’s 3.54x. Therefore, IUSG appears to be trading at an expensive valuation.

IUSG IUSV S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 31.81x 15.02x 22.36x P/B Ratio 6.91x 1.92x 3.54x 12-month Trailing Yield (%) 1.32% 2.66% 1.93%

From a growth perspective, these stocks should continue to perform well in the long-term given their strong growth characteristics. However, the biggest risk is its premium valuation. The market may gradually favor value stocks especially those that will rebound quickly once the coronavirus is contained (e.g. when an effective vaccine is developed). In that scenario, it is likely that some capital may flow from expensive growth stocks towards value stocks that are trading at attractive valuations. At this moment, it is uncertain about when a vaccine can be developed. While there are some that expects a vaccine to be available by the end of 2020, there are also some that believe it will not be ready until 2021. Therefore, if you believe a vaccine will be ready in the next few months, it may be better to invest in IUSV rather than IUSG. On the other hand, if you think it may take a long time before a vaccine is developed and coronavirus is contained, you may want to continue to hold on to IUSG. However, given IUSG’s expensive valuation, we would wait for a correction before initiating a position.

Risks and Challenges

Concentration risk

IUSG has considerable concentration risk as its top 10 holdings represent about 42.33% of its total portfolio. Therefore, any earnings disappointment by any of its top holdings can impact its fund price negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We like IUSG’s growth outlook and its exposure to defensive sectors. However, its shares are expensive right now. As we have discussed earlier, if you believe a vaccine will be ready soon, this is not a good time to own IUSG. On the other hand, if you believe a vaccine will not be ready any time soon, it is still okay to hold on to your shares. However, for investors seeking to initiate a position, a pullback may provide a better entry point especially given its premium valuation.

