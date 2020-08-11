The Next Financial Crisis Is On The Way

At the present time the US economy is experiencing a crisis due to COVID-19 lockdowns. At the same time there has been a tremendous surge of issuance of corporate bonds. The entire economy has slowed down because of excessive debt. The next financial crisis has already been prepared.

Corporate Bond Issues

In H1 2020 Corporations raised large sums of money by issuing bonds. The rush to issue bonds was accelerated due to the Treasury’s creation of SPVs that could purchase new bonds and bonds on the secondary market. From 11 March to 27 April new bond issues totaled $365 billion. This was more than double the amount issued in the same period in 2019. Boeing announced on 30 April 2020 that it would raise $25 billion. There was an added incentive for corporations to go even deeper into debt by the Treasury loosening the restrictions on buying bonds. The total corporate bond market is now over $9.6 trillion. Much of the money raised has been employed in share buybacks, kept as cash or has gone to draw down earlier debt levels or pay out the principal on bonds issued in the past.

What this all means is that corporations have gone deeper into debt on the basis of a calculation that the Fed would bail them out if there was any danger of default. The Fed already has some junk bonds as part of its asset holdings. See the Zero Hedge article Three Percent Of The Fed's Corporate Bond Holdings Are Junk Rated.

Financial Engineering Forever

One of the restrictions imposed by Treasury SPVs was that monies made available were not to be used for share buybacks. This, of course, would not prevent a company from using other sources of funds for buying back shares, namely any available income either from profits, turnover or the sale of assets. Some companies, like Apple, have so much cash that share buybacks of $100 billion are part and parcel of the financial program. Even Warren Buffett has resorted to share buybacks. It is sufficient to take a quick look at the buybacks in 2020 (2020 Stock Buyback Calendar | MarketBeat) to realize that financial engineering is still very much alive and thriving. This means that a large sum of capital is not going to go into R&D or even M&A but will boost equity prices. IPOwatch (Buyback 2020: Latest Share Buyback Offers with Record Date & Price ) also has a list of projected buybacks.

Debt and Buybacks

It is the increasing corporate debt that is the most worrying development. Share buybacks will not embellish the picture. Apple’s share buybacks will push up the price of the stock and stock indexes. Other companies will also continue their buyback programs as they benefit executives and shareholders. At the same time corporate debt will continue increasing. If there are problems with bond issues, the Fed might come to the rescue. This has not been the case with $30 billion of debt with several gas and oil companies that have declared bankruptcy in Q2 2020 (Haynes and Boone bankruptcy lawyer: 'Midstream will not escape unscathed' - Houston Business Journal).

The outlook remains grim. The frackers are deep in debt and need high oil prices to maintain production levels, which have fallen 2 million bpd (Chapter 11 Bankruptcy statistics on U.S. shale patch are not the best barometer to gauge industry's future - Oil & Gas 360).

Farmers have been suffering due to the tariff war and COVID-19. Many are on life support from the government (Farmageddon Continues As Bankruptcies Rise 8%).

The real danger is that the Fed will provide life support via bond purchases to companies that would otherwise default and finish in bankruptcy court. Such a development would practically eliminate the risk of default for junk bonds and would result in a very narrow spread between investment grade and high yield fixed income. This could be seen as a boon for investors, who would be spared the risk of default, but at the same time it would weaken the economy. There would be inefficient companies that continued operating, and economic growth would be stymied. It is well known that excessive debt slows growth.

With the federal government increasing its debt load and risking bringing about higher inflation rates along with corporations augmenting their debt loads, the groundwork for a very serious crisis is being prepared. Inducing stagflation in the economy will cause hardship for all those in lower wage brackets. Poverty will become even more widespread. In addition to that the underfunded US pension schemes will make life extremely difficult for retirees, which is another problem.

Conclusion

The Treasury via SPVs with the connivance of the Fed has prepared the apparatus to keep inefficient corporations on life support. This will lessen the risk of default, which will encourage investors to plow into high yield fixed income assets. The economy will have less growth as the debt burden increases. The risk of inflation will increase as the Fed finances the SPVs that finance zombie companies. “Whatever one sows, that will he also reap.” (Gal. 6:7)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

