Perceptions change slowly. Not only has Parker-Hannifin (PH) taken far-reaching steps to fundamentally improve its cost structure (leading to significant uplift in margins versus prior recessions), the company's M&A activity has created a less cyclical business better capable of growing through the cycle.

And yet, Parker is still a frequent flier on "short-cycle industrial" lists. I'm guilty of it too, referring to Parker in my last piece as, "probably always a cyclical short-cycle industrial". Now, Parker still IS cyclical and still leveraged to short-cycle markets, but it has improved its quality and full-cycle stability to a meaningful degree.

I liked Parker back in early May, and the shares have jumped by about a third since then, beating the industrial sector by a wide margin. I still really like this business, and the valuation is now on par with other high-quality industrials with a prospective return in the mid-to-high single-digits, but I don't like how the sell-side is straining to justify ever-higher price targets. I don't sell quickly out of winners in my own portfolio, but I won't pound the table as hard now for new buyers to consider this one.

A Good, But Not Atypical, June Quarter

Parker-Hannifin beat on the top line and showed very impressive margin resilience, with a notably low decremental margin, but taken as a whole, the performance relative to sell-side expectations wasn't so out of the norm and Parker's revenue decline was on the steeper end of the curve.

Revenue declined about 21% in organic terms, beating expectations by around 9%. The Diversified North American business saw a 25% organic decline that was frankly fairly steep on a relative basis, with weakness across the market. The International business held up better, though, with a 15% decline, while the Aerospace business was down 22%, a little better than others like Honeywell (HON).

Management made a point of highlighting the progress the company has made through its long-term cost reduction/restructuring initiatives, and the results have indeed been impressive in this downturn. Gross margin barely declined on a reported basis, and adjusted operating income was down only 12%, while adjusted segment earnings declined 15%, beating by 41% and $0.95 per share.

By segment, North America profits declined 26% (margin down 190bp), beating by $0.18/share. International benefited from cost improvements and mix and declined 11% (margin up 40bp), beating by $0.32/share. Aerospace profits were actually up 4% (margin up 250bp), beating by $0.45/share. Whereas most industrials reported better-than-expected decremental margins in the low 30%'s (versus analyst fears of mid-30%'s to low-40%'s), and a rare few managed decrementals in the 20%'s, Parker produced a 16% decremental margin and it sounds as though a lot of that is not just temporary cuts that will have to reverse when business recovers.

The Near-Term Is Still Cloudy, But End-Markets Appear To Be Recovering

Parker's initial guide for FY 2021 was definitely light relative to sell-side expectations, but this management team has a history of some relatively conservative initial guides and the current sell-side average estimate is about 4% above the high-end of guidance. Orders were quite weak in the June quarter, with North America down 29%, International down 21%, and Aero down 5%, but management noted improvements in both June and July.

Management commentary was by and large in line with my outlook. Parker management thinks FY'21 will see power gen come off the bottom and semiconductors remain solid. Military/defense should continue to grow at a healthy (mid-single-digit) rate, and while auto will probably still be down in the second half of 2020, it should rebound in the first half of 2021 (I think a rebound in Q4'20 is still at least possible…).

Management was more neutral on material handling (I'm a little more positive in 1H'21), ag, mining, and refrigeration, and sees ongoing weakness in commercial aero, trucks, construction, oil/gas, metals, rails, and machine tools. I'm looking for a stronger short-cycle rebound in machine tools, but I agree on construction, oil/gas, and commercial aero.

How Normal Will The New Normal Be?

In the past, stocks like Parker would rally on early upturns in macro indicators and then stall out when the economic recovery was more firmly in place. I have no idea if that will be the case this time, but I do see Parker as less short-cycle-sensitive than in the past due to its acquisitions of CLARCOR, LORD, and Exotic.

Motion control is still about 20% of the business, though, and about half of that is still tied to automation, giving Parker exposure to what I expect will be strong automation investments in 2021. Flow/process control (about a quarter of the business) is generally less leveraged to short-cycle, but CLARCOR's strong aftermarket skew should reduce the cyclicality even further, and likewise with Filtration/Engineered (which was only down 1% this quarter anyway).

I'm very eager to see how margins evolve. Management included a slide showing the stepwise improvement in floor margins during recessions since 2002, and I believe margins could get into the high-teens relatively quickly (FY'23, maybe sooner).

I'm also curious how active Parker will be on M&A. There's plenty to still be done integrating the deals Parker has recently done, and net debt is about 3.4x my '21 EBITDA estimate, but I see a lot of opportunities to consolidate the motion/control, flow, and filtration markets even further.

The Outlook

Whether FY'21 ends up being as challenging as management guided doesn't alter my long-term outlook all that much; I still see Parker as a 3% to 4% revenue grower over the long term, helped by its expansion through M&A. I have upgraded my long-term FCF margin expectations some, and I expect Parker to generate margins consistently in the low-to-mid teens versus a long-term average closer to 10%, helping drive mid-single-digit FCF growth before considering the possibility of additional M&A.

The Bottom Line

Parker already trades on the assumption of meaningful further improvement in margins, ROIC, and so on, so the shares don't look particularly attractive on EV/EBITDA. On discounted cash flow they're certainly not as attractive as they were back in May, but the prospective returns now aren't inferior to Rockwell (ROK), Honeywell, Dover (DOV), and so on. I'm concerned about the risk of a rotation away from "short-cycle winners" like Parker, but I can't really recommend selling out of a well-run company that really doesn't seem all that expensive now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.