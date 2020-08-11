The base-case 2025 fair value per share is equal to the current share price, making it an unattractive investment opportunity.

Growth is expected to continue to be weak. The cancellation of Heineken's distribution agreement in Brazil does not help.

Over the last five years, sales have declined by 0.2% per year with volume declining by 2.1% per year and ASP increasing by 2.0% per year.

Executive Summary

Coca-Cola Andina (NYSE: AKO.A AKO.B) is the third-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America.

AKO.B) is the third-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America. In 2019, Brazil is the company's largest market accounting for 35% of sales. Chile was the next largest market at 34% of sales. Argentina was the third-largest market at 24% of 2019 sales. Paraguay was the smallest market at 9% of 2019 sales.

Brazil is a profitable market generating a five-year average pre-tax ROE of 31.5%. Over the last five years, in CLP terms, revenue declined by 2.9% per year with volume declining by 3.3% per year, and ASP increasing by 0.5% per year. In BRL terms, sales increased by 3.2% per year with ASP increasing by 6.8% per year.

Chile is another profitable market with a five-year average pre-tax ROE of 25.8%. Revenue grew at an average annual rate of 4.4% with volume growing by 0.7% and ASP increasing by 3.7%.

The Argentinian economy is going through a difficult period of high inflation. Argentina's five-year average pre-tax ROE was 10.5%. Over the last five years in CLP terms, Argentinian sales declined by 3.1% per year with volume declining by 4.9% per year and ASP increasing by 1.4% per year.

Paraguay is a small market whose five-year average pre-tax ROE was 11.3%. Over the last five years in CLP terms, Paraguay sales grew at an average annual rate of 4.2% with volume growing by 2.1% per year and ASP increasing by 2.0% per year.

While Andina's profitability should be stable, the company will continue to struggle to grow, particularly with the cancellation of the Heineken distribution agreement in Brazil, which accounted for 8% of sales in 2019 and a large portion of growth within Brazil over the last five years.

At 6.5 times EBITDA, the lack of growth will prevent upside in the share price.

Key Stats

Company Description

Embotelladora Andina S.A., also known as Coca-Cola Andina (Andina) is the third-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America. In 2019, Andina's consolidated net sales were CLP1,779 billion on total sales volume of 746.4 million unit cases. It is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in Chile and Argentina. It is the third-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Brazil and the only Coca-Cola bottler in Paraguay.

Brazil is the company's largest market accounting for 35% of 2019 sales. Chile was the next largest market at 34% of 2019 sales. Argentina was the third-largest market at 24% of 2019 sales, and Paraguay was the smallest market at 9% of 2019 sales.

Brazil

Brazil is the Andina's largest market generating 35% of 2019 sales. The company's Brazilian subsidiary, Andina Brazil, began production and distribution of Coca-Cola soft drinks in Rio de Janeiro in 1942. In Brazil, Andina produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola beverages in part of the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, the majority of the state of Rio de Janeiro, and the whole of the state of Espírito Santo. In addition to Coca-Cola products, Andina sells and distributes many other branded beverages listed below.

Beer - Amstel, Bavaria, Heineken, Kaiser, Sol, Xingu

Amstel, Bavaria, Heineken, Kaiser, Sol, Xingu Water - Crystal, SmartWater

Crystal, SmartWater Ready to drink juices - Del Valle Frut e Fresh, Del Valle Mais, Del Valle 100%, Del Valle Nutri, Del Valle Água de Coco, Del Valle Concentrado, Sabores Caseros, Kapo

- Del Valle Frut e Fresh, Del Valle Mais, Del Valle 100%, Del Valle Nutri, Del Valle Água de Coco, Del Valle Concentrado, Sabores Caseros, Kapo Energy drinks - Burn and Monster, isotonic drinks under i9

- Burn and Monster, isotonic drinks under i9 Isotonic - Powerade and i9

- Powerade and i9 Ready to drink teas - Fuze Ice Tea, Fuze Matte Leão, Matte Leão, and Guaraná Leão

- Fuze Ice Tea, Fuze Matte Leão, Matte Leão, and Guaraná Leão Seed-based beverages - AdeS Juice and AdeS Milk, under the brand name AdeS and Shake Whey and Minilac

- AdeS Juice and AdeS Milk, under the brand name AdeS and Shake Whey and Minilac Lactose-free beverages - Verde Campo.

Andina's Brazilian business has 85,000 customers. 24% are neighborhood stores, 32% are supermarkets, 28% are wholesale distributors, and 17% are on-premise.

Within Brazil, 80% of soft drinks, juices, and waters are distributed by Andina's trucks, 10% via exclusive distributors, and 10% through independent transport companies. Andina uses its distribution network to distribute beer in Brazil.

Andina's 2019 soft drink market share in its Brazilian territories was 62%, up from 61% in 2014. In juices and other beverages, it had a 49% market share in 2019 up from 41% in 2014. In water, it had an 18% market share in 2019, up from 6% in 2014.

Soft drink products generated 58% of Brazil's 2019 sales down from 69% in 2014 while other beverages were the remaining 42% of Brazil's sales up from 31% in 2014.

In CLP terms, over the past five years, sales in Brazil decreased at a CAGR of 2.9% with volume decreasing by 3.3% per year and ASP growing by 0.5% per year. Gross profit declined at a rate of 3.1% per year while operating profit grew by 1.0% per annum.

The major driver of the sales growth weakness in CLP terms is the Brazilian Real Chilean Peso exchange rate. Over the past five years, the average Brazilian Real Chilean Peso exchange rate declined from 242.9 in 2014 to 165.5 in 2019 or 5.9% per year, which is a significant headwind when the financials of the Brazil business are translated to CLP.

In BRL term, sales grew at a 3.2% CAGR with ASP increasing by 6.8% per year. Gross profit and operating grew by 2.9% and 7.9% per year, respectively. The currency headwind has been difficult to overcome making reported currency growth look much weaker. The sales growth in 2014 is a result of the acquisition of Ipiranga, which gave Andina part of the state of São Paulo and part of the state of Minas Gerais.

Sales volume in the soft drinks and juice categories caused the overall volume decline. With Andina maintaining its soft drink market share and gaining share in other beverages, volume declines indicate Brazilian consumers are shifting their preferences away from the company's categories.

In March 2022, Andina stops distributing Heineken products within Brazil. In 2019, beer sales were CLP135 billion or 22% of total sales in Brazil up from 13% of sales in 2014. In 2017, Heineken acquired Kirin's Brazilian operations. The combined entity has a full product line and is a taking share from Ambev. It also provided Heineken with the scale to distribute its products throughout Brazil. In local currency, over the last five years, the annual growth rate of beer sales was 15.4% faster than other beverages at 4.3% and soft drinks at -0.1%. Andina uses its distribution channel to distribute beer. The marginal costs of distributing additional products through a distribution channel are low so if Andina is not able to find substitute products to push through its network, the operating margin in Brazil will fall much faster than the loss of revenue.

Gross margin increased from 2014 to 2017 before falling slightly below 2014 levels in 2019. Over the whole period, it declined by 57 basis points. In 2019, within Brazil, raw materials accounted for 75% of total variable costs down from 76% in 2015. The largest raw material cost is concentrate. Andina purchases concentrate from The Coca-Cola Company. While there are negotiations on concentrate prices, Coca-Cola unilaterally sets concentrate prices. Concentrate prices have increased from 40% of raw material costs in 2015 to 48% of raw material costs in 2019. The next largest raw material cost is bottles and cans at 31% of raw material costs followed by sugar and artificial sweeteners at 21% of total raw material costs.

The growth within Brazil in BRL terms allowed the company to take advantage of operating leverage (marketing and distribution expenses) and decrease operating expenses as a percentage of sales. Operating leverage allowed Brazil's operating margin to increase by 267 basis points over the last five years.

Despite the sales growth in local currency terms, asset turnover declined. ROA declined from 10.8% in 2014 to 9.8% in 2019 and ROE declined from 32.1% in 2014 to 28.6% in 2019.

Brazil is having difficulty with volume growth. It is also suffering from translation issues and flat growth in its core business. It will soon be losing the beer business, which has been the major growth driver in the Brazilian business. Despite the weak volume growth, Coca-Cola and, therefore, Andina have maintained market share and profitability with operating efficiency gains allowing operating margin to increase by 1.0%.

Chile

Chile is Andina's second-largest market accounting for 34% of 2019 sales. In Chile, it produces, markets, and distributes beverages under The Coca-Cola Company trademarks in the metropolitan region of Santiago, the provinces of Cachapoal and San Antonio, and the regions of Antofagasta, Atacama, Coquimbo, Aysén, and Magallanes. It also produces and sells several other beverages including:

Juices and fruit-flavored beverages - Andina de Valle, Kapo, Aquarius

- Andina de Valle, Kapo, Aquarius Water - Glaceau Vitamin Water, Vital, SmartWater, Benedictino

- Glaceau Vitamin Water, Vital, SmartWater, Benedictino Isotonic - Powerade

Within Chile, Andina has more than 64,000 customers, 46% are neighborhood stores, 28% are supermarkets, 11% are wholesale distributors, and 15% are on-premise.

Andina distributes 88% of products in Chile through exclusive third-party transport companies and 12% via direct distribution. 45% of soft drink volume is distributed through a two-way distribution system where drivers collect returnable containers.

Within Chile, Andina's 2019 soft drink market share was 67% down from 69% in 2014. In juices and other beverages, it had a 38% market share in 2019, up from 34% in 2014. In water, it had a 42% market share in 2019, down from 46% in 2014.

In 2019, soft drink products generated 67% of Chile's sales down from 74% in 2014 while other beverages were the remaining 33% of Chile's sales up from 26% in 2014.

Over the past five years, sales in Chile grew by 4.4% per year with volume and ASP increasing by 0.7% and 3.7%, respectively. Other beverages drove the volume increases with volume growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, while soft drink volume declined by 1.3% per year. In 2014, Chile introduced a sugar tax on non-alcoholic beverages, which had an impact on the consumption of sugary drinks. ASP increases were consistent across all product categories. Soft drinks ASP grew at a 3.7% CAGR and other beverages' ASP grew by 3.9% per year.

Margin expansion leads to gross profit and operating profit growing faster than sales with gross profit and operating growing by 5.0% per year and 12.3% per year, respectively.

Over the past five years, gross margin and operating expanded. Gross margin expanded by 131 basis points. Andina was able to grow sales faster than operating expenses causing the opex/sales ratio to decline by 252 basis points and operating margin to increase by 383 basis points. Manufacturing, marketing, and distribution expenses create operating leverage allowing operating profit to grow faster than gross profit growth.

In 2019, within Chile, raw materials were 83% of the variable cost of goods sold. In 2019, concentrate is the largest raw material at 72% of total raw material costs up from 66% of total raw material costs in 2015. Sugar and artificial sweeteners are the next largest raw material cost at 13% of total raw material costs followed by bottles were the next largest at 10% of total raw material costs.

Combining asset turnover improvements with operating margin improvements lead to ROA to increase by 3.66 percentage points and a 17.27 percentage point improvement in ROE.

Chile sales continue to grow at a healthy pace with both volume and ASP growing. Operating leverage and capital efficiency gains allowed profitability to grow at a faster pace than sales.

Argentina

Argentina is Andina's third-largest market producing 24% of sales in 2019. In Argentina, Andina produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola beverages in the provinces of Córdoba, Mendoza, San Juan, San Luis, Entre Rios, western part of the province of Buenos Aires, most of Santa Fe, La Pampa, Neuquén, Río Negro, Chubut, Santa Cruz, and Tierra del Fuego. In Argentina, Andina also produces and distributes other beverages including:

Ready to drink juices - Cepita

- Cepita Water - Kin, Bonaqua, Aquarius

- Kin, Bonaqua, Aquarius Energy drinks - Monster

- Monster Isotonic - Powerade

- Powerade Beer - Palermo, Schneider, Heineken, Amstel, Bieckert, Sol, Imperial, Kunstmann, Miller, Isenbeck, Grolsch, and Warsteiner

- Palermo, Schneider, Heineken, Amstel, Bieckert, Sol, Imperial, Kunstmann, Miller, Isenbeck, Grolsch, and Warsteiner Wine - La Celia, Eugenio Bustos, Graffigna, and Colon

- La Celia, Eugenio Bustos, Graffigna, and Colon Cider - 1888 and Real

Andina has roughly 59,000 customers in Argentina. 33% are neighborhood stores, 31% are supermarkets, 32% are wholesale distributors, and 4% are on-premise.

Andina distributes 68% of Coca-Cola products through its distribution network, while external agents distribute the other 32%. The company distributes all other beverages through its distribution network.

Within Argentina, Andina's 2019 soft drink market share was 63%, up from 61% in 2014. In juices and other beverages, it had a 45% market share in 2019, up from 26% in 2014. In water, it had a 17% market share in 2019, up from 8% in 2014.

In 2019, soft drinks were 82% of Argentina's sales and other beverages were the remaining 18% of sales.

In CLP terms, Argentina's sales declined by 3.1% with volume declining by 4.9% per year and ASP increasing 1.4% per year. Similar to Brazil, translation of the Argentina's financials into CLP distorts the business performance. It is best to look at performance in local currency terms to make a true assessment of the business.

From 2014 to 2019, Argentina's sales grew at a CAGR of 32.2%. Volume declined by 4.9% per year while ASP increased by 39.0% per year. Argentina's economy is going through a difficult period. The government just defaulted on its bonds for the ninth time and the inflation rate is high. In 2017, inflation was 25.7%. In 2018, it reached 34.3%. In 2019, it increased to 53.8%, the highest level since 1991. This is impacting Andina's Argentina business.

High inflation and macroeconomic weakness impacts demand. Andina is winning market share, but volume declined by 4.9% decline per year.

Despite the decline in volume, pricing power, or the ability to price products above the inflation rate allowed Andina to increase its gross margin by 321 basis points. Unfortunately, the company's distribution expense outpaced sales growth leading to an increase in operating expenses as a percentage of sales. Operating margin increased by 142 basis points.

In 2019, in Argentina, raw material costs were 64% of total variable costs. Concentrate was 61% of raw materials costs, bottles and cans were 16% of raw material costs, and sugar and sweeteners were 14% of raw material costs.

Due to high inflation, Argentina's ROA and ROE are very volatile. Capex/depreciation averaged over 166% during the period as new capex is made at high prices due to inflation while depreciation is based on asset prices before inflation. Over the period, ROA averaged 24%, while ROE averaged 54%.

As illustrated by high inflation rates and volume declines, Argentina is going through an economic period and despite the defensive nature of the product, it is not shielded from the economic malaise.

Paraguay

Paraguay is Andina's smallest market at 9% of 2019 sales. In Paraguay, the company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola beverages throughout the entire country. It also produces and distributes other beverages listed below.

Juices - Frugos

- Frugos Seed-based drinks - AdeS

- AdeS Water - Dasani, Aquarius, Kin

- Dasani, Aquarius, Kin Isotonic - Powerade

- Powerade Energy drinks - Monster

Andina has around 58,000 customers in Paraguay. 36% are neighborhood stores, 17% are supermarkets, 34% are wholesale distributors, and 13% are on-premise. Andina distributed 88% of its products through direct distribution and 12% through wholesale distributors.

Within Paraguay, Andina's 2019 soft drink market share was 73%, up from 62% in 2014. In juices and other beverages, it had a 59% market share in 2019, up from 38% in 2014. In water, it had a 48% market share in 2019, down from 63% in 2014.

In 2019, soft drinks were 79% of Paraguay's sales and other beverages were 21% of Paraguay's sales.

Over the last five years, Paraguay's sales grew at a CAGR of 4.2%. Volume increased by 2.1% per year, while ASP grew by 2.0% per year. Other beverages drove volume growth with 8.5% CAGR compared to average annual volume growth of 0.9% in the soft drinks category. All ASP growth in Paraguay came in the soft drink category, which increased by 2.3% per year. Other beverages' ASP did not increase. While there has been some volatility, there has not been sufficient change in the Chilean Peso Paraguayan Guarani foreign exchange rate to create distortions in the growth in CLP. The CLPPYG exchange rate began 2014 at 8.743 and ended 2019 at 8.5819.

In Paraguay, Andina grew gross profit at a faster pace than sales. Due to operating leverage, operating profit grew at a faster pace than gross profit.

Gross margin increased by 326 basis points while operating margin increased by 475 basis points. Raw material costs are 73% of total variable cost of goods sold. Concentrate is only 48% of total variable cost, the lowest of any Andina's businesses. Sugar and sweeteners were 19% of raw materials and bottles and cans were 14% of raw materials.

Over the last five years, Paraguay's pre-tax operating ROA increased by 4.95 percentage points from 6.58% to 11.53%. Margin expansion and an increase in asset turnover drove the increase in ROA.

Andina's business in Paraguay is gaining marketing share, expanding operating margin, and increasing capital efficiency without any concerns over currency depreciation making its one of the company's better business units.

Shareholder Structure

At the end of 2019, 473,289,301 Series A shares were outstanding and 473,281,303 Series B shares were outstanding. Series A shares elect 12 of the 14 Directors. There are restrictions on ownership and selling Series A shares. Series B shares elect 2 of the 14 Directors and receive an extra 10% in dividends. Each ADR is six shares of the common shares.

Controlling shareholders own 55.72% of the A shares and 30.17% of the B shares. Directors that are part of the controlling shareholders own 44.82% of the A shares and 30.14% of the B shares. The Coca-Cola Company owns 14.65% of the Series A shares. Chilean pension funds own 8.11% of the A shares and 14.71% of the B shares. The remaining shares are free float.

Management

Corporate Governance

Managers and Directors do not extract too much value. Over the last five years, compensation to Directors and Executives averaged 3.5% of operating income. The majority of the compensation goes to Executives who own an insignificant amount of shares and are hired hands. Directors' compensation averaged 0.6% of operating income. Directors are the largest shareholders owning 44.8% of Series A shares and 30.1% of Series B shares. The business is not a particularly hard business to run. You are essentially just distributing Coca-Cola products. Coca-Cola helps with marketing. Executives have done a good job finding additional products to push through the company's distribution network allowing the company to leverage fixed costs in the business model.

Coca-Cola is one of the larger shareholders of Andina. With the requirement that Coca-Cola bottlers buy concentrate from Coca-Cola, there are many related party transactions. Concentrate purchases are the largest related party transactions. In 2019, concentrate purchases from related parties were 32% of the cost of goods sold. The next largest transaction was the sale of finished goods to a shareholder related company in Chile equal to 2.8% of sales. There were also purchases of bottles and raw materials from associates in Chile, which amounted to 1.9% and 1.6% of the cost of goods sold, respectively.

There are also marketing agreements between Coca-Cola and its bottlers. In 2019, Andina paid 50% of Coca-Cola's marketing expenses within its territories.

Capital Allocation

Andina's maintains a healthy balance sheet. At the end of 2019, net debt to operating income was 2.68 times. Andina's business is stable with strong competitive advantages and pricing power, which allows it to maintain such debt levels. If the debt to operating income ratio starts to increase, management may be getting too aggressive with debt. Fitch rates Andina's international senior unsecured notes at BBB+.

By Chilean law, Andina must pay 35% of net income in dividends. Since 2011, the company's average payout ratio was 74%. The dividend payout range was 49% and 100%. Andina does not require a large amount of capital for growth investments and capex should be similar to maintenance capex going forward. Across all its plants, the average capacity utilization in 2019 was 49%. The highest average capacity utilization was at its Brazilian plants, which equaled 58% in 2019. Andina's volume peaked in 2014 at 831 million unit cases since volume declined by 2.1% per year. The company does not need to invest in additional capacity. The company should maintain debt capacity for potential acquisitions.

Andina made several acquisitions. Most have been related to the company's core competency of beverages. Within Argentina, 2.5% of revenue came from the packaging business. This is not directly related to the company's core competency of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing beverages and is a misallocation of capital. Otherwise, Andina has focused its investments on core operations.

Valuation

Andina is valued under three scenarios using a discounted cash flow model and a residual income model. All models are ten-year models with a five-year forecast period and a fade to a terminal value in the tenth year. Rather than adjust forecasts for the impact of COVID-19, a 10% discount is applied to all valuations. The 10% discount is slightly above the value lost from eliminating all free cash flow in 2020.

To simplify the valuation process, the discount rate, tax rate, and invested capital turnover are static in the models. The discount rate used is 10%. A tax rate of 30% and invested capital turnover of 2.53 times are equal to historical averages (2011-2019).

The dynamic assumptions are sales growth, the terminal growth rate, and operating margin.

Over the past five years, consolidated sales declined by 0.2% per year. In 2019, consolidated sales reached CLP1,779 billion, down from CLP1,797 billion in 2014. Volume declined by 2.1% per year, while ASP increased by 2.0% per year.

In 2022, Andina will lose revenues from distributing Heineken sales in Brazil, which equaled 7.6% of sales in 2019. Beer sales have been the major driver of growth in Brazil. Eliminating these sales means Andina's consolidated annual sales decline was 0.8% rather than 0.2%. Given the loss of Heineken sales in Brazil in 2022, under all scenarios sales in 2022 fall by 5% before continuing on the prevailing trend.

Economic weakness and shifting consumer behavior should continue. Under the base case, volume declines continue, but ASP increases offset volume declines leading to no growth into perpetuity. The bear case assumes sales decline by 2.5% per year during the forecast period before fading to no growth in the terminal value. The bull case assumes sales increase by 5% per year during the forecast period before fading to 2.5% terminal growth.

Since 2011, operating margin averaged 12.4% with a high of 14.5% in 2011 and a low of 10.4% in 2014. Since 2014, operating margin averaged 12.3% with a high of 13.5% in 2018 and a low of 10.4% in 2014. The table below shows consolidated profitability since 2014.

The lower gross margin combined with higher than average operating expenses caused the low operating margin in 2014. In 2018 & 2019, the company's gross margin was higher than in 2014, but operating expenses were lower as advertising expenses were cut causing a higher than average operating margin. Marketing is the business and an essential spend particularly when volumes are stable or declining in its markets. Advertising expenses will need to get back to the historical average of 2.0%. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) also has bargaining power over the company, which will limit the potential for gross margin expansion. Overall, the historical average operating margin seems appropriate for the base case. The base-case operating margin is 12.5%. The bear-case operating margin is 10.0%, while the bull-case operating margin reaches 15.0%.

There is 15% downside from the closing share price on 8/10/2020 to the base case's 2025 fair value per share of CLP1,587. Given difficulties with volume growth, the upcoming loss of Heineken revenue in Brazil, and the elevated operating margin over the past two years, the market is expecting too much from Andina.

Risks

While Andina is in a defensive sector, the economic trajectory of the countries in which it operates will impact end demand. Within all of its countries, 2020 GDP growth is forecasted to decline. Within Brazil, real GDP is forecasted to decline by -5.3% in 2020 and increase by 2.9% in 2021. The IMF forecasts Chile's real GDP will decline by 4.5% in 2020 and increase by 5.3% in 2021. Argentina's real GDP is expected to decline by 5.7% in 2020 before increasing by 4.4% in 2021. The IMF forecasts Paraguay's real GDP will decline by 1% in 2020 and increase by 4% in 2021. Argentina is also going through a government debt default and a period of very high inflation.

To combat the impact of sugary drinks effect on public health, governments are increasing taxes on soft drinks and other sugary drinks. Chile introduced such a tax in 2014 and other markets may follow. These taxes are put in place to weaken end demand.

Water is important in the production of Coca-Cola soft drinks with more than 1 liter of water used for 1 liter of end-product. If there is any disruption to the water supply, Andina will have a difficult time producing products.

Barriers to entry in the industry are very high. There are economies of scale in procurement, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing. There are also habitual behaviors by consumers. Within soft drinks, consumers drink either Coca-Cola or PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) rarely switching between the two products. As illustrated by market share stability in each of its markets, the combination of economies of scale with a demand-based advantage makes it difficult for competition to acquire customers within the category. The table below illustrates Andina's market share evolution over the last five years within the soft drinks category.

Market share stability and a low average annual change in market share by definition point to competitors having a difficult time taking customers from each other.

Given the barriers to entry, there is a competitive rivalry among players in the market but outside players have very little influence on the competitive environment. Consumer preferences mean there is a low likelihood of switching between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, which decreases the competitive rivalry between competitors.

One of the most important competitive forces is the bargaining power of suppliers. KO has a tremendous amount of influence over Coca-Cola bottlers. It licenses Coca-Cola bottlers. They must buy concentrate from KO at a price that Coca-Cola sets unilaterally. They can only purchase sugars and sweeteners from Coca-Cola approved suppliers. KO sets the marketing program and Andina pays for half of KO's marketing spend. KO essentially determines the amount of profitability that a bottler makes. If there chose, they can extract more value from bottlers.

The bargaining power of customers is low. Customers are extremely fragmented. As indicated by market share the end consumer wants Coca-Cola products and therefore retailers need to carry the product.

The threat of substitution is high. As consumers become more and more health-conscious, their preferences are shifting to other beverages that do not contain as much sugar. Coca-Cola products do not have as strong of a competitive position in these healthier categories.

