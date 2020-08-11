Quick And Dirty Discounts For Mortgage REITs: Q2 2020

These shares are not overpriced yet, but we’re content to simply shift down to a neutral stance following their rallies. We still have some bullish ideas, but these played out.

We’re taking a neutral outlook on DX, EFC, and MFA. Each has rallied significantly and the price-to-book ratios are within the reasonable range compared to peers.

Earnings results for Q2 2020 included a few surprises and several results that were in line with expectations.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.98 $5.22 $5.11 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.94 $16.69 $15.64 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.93 $6.79 $6.31 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.91 $8.39 $7.63 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.89 $11.11 $9.92 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.87 $15.86 $13.84 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.79 $7.24 $5.73 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.77 $13.41 $10.33 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.51 $5.63 $2.87 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.17 $2.75 $3.23 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 1.07 $3.17 $3.39 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.85 $10.63 $9.04 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.82 $15.68 $12.79 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.78 $3.17 $2.47 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.68 $4.51 $3.06 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.66 $2.85 $1.88 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.97 $19.39 $18.81 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.79 $10.77 $8.53 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.67 $4.35 $2.90 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we’ve included is adding $.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

Time to start assigning ratings!

DX

Dynex Capital rallied just barely into the neutral range:

Source: The REIT Forum

They are still pretty far from being overpriced. They are trading at an 8% discount to our recent estimate of book value (for the end of July).

Dynex Capital is one of the smaller mortgage REITs, but they are internally managed and put a larger emphasis on safety. That put them in a much better situation and helped them to come through the storm much better than most peers.

You can see the emphasis on agency securities in their portfolio:

Source: DX

During Q2 2020, they moved from a large emphasis on agency CMBS to an emphasis on agency RMBS. However, they remained focused on agency securities.

EFC

We rarely talk about EFC, but it is time for a rating update. EFC lands in the neutral range (hold rating):

Source: The REIT Forum

EFC falls under the “hybrid mortgage REIT” classification. They have far more exposure on credit than on interest rates:

Source: EFC

You can see that 78% of equity is allocated to “credit” with 16% allocated to “agency”.

While EFC still trades at a 19% discount to current estimated book value, the hybrid mortgage REITs (which own more credit-sensitive assets) are generally trading at larger discounts.

MFA

MFA Financial also lands in the neutral range:

Source: The REIT Forum

MFA has a much larger discount than many peers and a good management team, but they were also in a difficult position and needed to take on more long-term financing while reducing their assets:

Source: MFA

The REIT managed to exit their forbearance agreements on June 26th, 2020. It was a long and difficult road, but they survived it:

Source: MFA

This definitively disproved the few bears who claimed MFA was “dead” and that “MFA will be out of business soon”.

Conclusion

You have an opportunity to pick which mortgage REITs you want to buy. When you make that choice, you should have the best research available to inform your decisions. Having a solid estimate for the change in book value per share is critical to reaching a decision on which shares to buy or sell.

Ratings:

Neutral on DX, EFC, and MFA

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NRZ, AGNCO, ARR-C, NLY-F, NLY-I, NLY-G. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.