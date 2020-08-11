As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) has shown substantial strength with a price rally of over 30% during the last month.

It is my belief that this is just the start of a new bullish trend in natural gas. I believe that now is a strong time to buy BOIL and that over the coming months we will see it rally in line with the correction in gas fundamentals.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

As you can see in the following chart, this year has been quite bearish for gas fundamentals with gas inventories staying above the 5-year average and pushing into highs during the past few weeks.

The key drivers of the bearishness this year have been actually fairly straightforward. During the first part of this year we witnessed a mild winter which resulted in very poor demand for home heating.

And during the spring timeframe, the spreading virus resulted in weakening commercial demand.

So put simply, from a purely high-level view, the selloff in the price of gas has been fairly justified for the majority of this year as inventories rose due to poor demand. However, if you look at the rate of change in natural gas inventories, the picture starts to change somewhat.

It is important to look at gas inventories in a chart like this because it helps strip out the seasonality contained in natural gas stocks. For example, gas inventories reliably fall during the winter months and build during the summer months. This in essence means that if we are going to try and derive value from the inventory figure, we need to generate a comparison between the rate of change in this year and in years prior - as we are doing in the above chart.

What this chart shows is that starting in the late-April / early-May timeframe, inventories for the most part started either tracking with the 5-year average rate of change or below it. In other words, gas fundamentals started to shift from strongly bearish territory into a more neutral or even bullish stance.

As you can see in the above chart, price responded to this change in the pace of gas inventories in that price is up about 15% from this period. Not only that, but the market strongly rejected an attempt to make new lows in late June, technically indicating that the bearish trend is likely over.

So put simply, the market is aware that change is afoot in gas fundamentals and prices are responding. However, we need to understand the drivers of this change to best understand if the trend of rising prices is going to continue or reverse.

The reason why gas fundamentals are tightening (and price is rising) is that production is collapsing.

Across the board we are seeing year-over-year declines in virtually every shale region with drilling activity plummeting. From a supply and demand perspective, this is very bullish natural gas because what this means is that as demand increases in line with the economy, supply will be stagnant and falling which will lead to rising prices.

It is important to frame up this analysis with our rate of change chart above. Gas inventories are moving at the same pace of the 5-year average on the back of poor demand due to the virus and slowing production. It doesn't take too much math to show that within a short space of time, we will have a very bullish gas market because production is continuing to slide while demand is recovering. Put simply, I believe that gas prices are headed higher from here due to this clear supply and demand relationship at work.

About BOIL

It is important to note that when we are trading BOIL, we are actually buying an ETF which is tracking natural gas futures on a 2x leveraged basis. This is a bit simplistic and most are aware of this, however I must note that there is a difference in performance between what you actually get from holding futures through time and how price changed over this time period.

This is likely a bit of a shock for many equity investors because the math for holding stocks is quite simple: the outright change in the price of a stock plus any dividends minus commissions and margin costs is generally the full return investors earn through time. The problem with futures markets is that futures expire. In other words, if you are holding exposure to a futures contract and you want to maintain this exposure past expiry, you are going to have to sell out of one futures contract and buy into another futures contract.

This transaction (selling one contract and buying another) results in no gains or losses to an investor. And in fact, if these futures contracts all moved perfectly in step with each other and with the spot price of natural gas, an investor in an ETF like BOIL would track the outright changes in natural gas more or less perfectly (net any commissions or costs accrued from physically buying and selling).

But unfortunately in the futures market there is something called "convergence". That is, at almost all times, futures contracts are slowly approaching the spot price of the commodity upon which they settle or deliver. In other words, if you're holding a futures contract, not only are you earning the return from the outright changes in the price of the commodity, but your returns are also impacted by the degree to which your futures contract moves towards the spot price in a given day.

This is fairly complicated stuff, but it is important to grasp if you are holding BOIL since it is giving you exposure to the first and second month futures contracts. This chart captures the entire picture and makes the point with clarity.

What this chart shows is the average difference in price between the first and second month futures contract as well as the underlying spot price of physical natural gas. It takes the average differential between these figures and graphs them by the trading day in a month.

What this chart shows is a very clear relationship in which futures contracts tend to be priced about the spot level of natural gas and the futures contracts converge towards the spot price during an average month. Numerically, the front contract on average declines by about 1.3% during a month as it approaches the spot price.

What this means for holders of BOIL is that since natural gas futures are generally above the spot price and since this difference is narrowing through time, investors are facing a bit of a headwind in their investments. At present, the last 10 years of data says that an unleveraged return in the front month gas futures contract underperforms the spot changes by about 14-16% per year which means that you would need the price of natural gas to rally by 14-16% in a year to simply be breakeven on an investment.

Gas is very volatile and you can see movements of this size in a single day, so all else equal this is a fairly light hurdle to overcome. However, BOIL traders need to be aware of this factor impacting returns and moderate expectations accordingly. I believe that gas will continue to rally and as it does so it will overcome this hurdle; however the hurdle still does exist.

Conclusion

Gas fundamentals have been strongly bearish throughout most of this year due to poor winter demand and poor commercial demand. Fundamentals are shifting into bullish territory as weak production is being met with recovering demand. Futures convergence remains a headwind which BOIL must surpass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.