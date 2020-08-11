Near-Term Headwinds For Oil Prices

But putting near-term risks aside, fundamentally speaking, the oil market is on its way of rebalancing, albeit choppier than expected. Global oil inventories are drawing and oil-on-water continues to decline.

And given the headwinds we are seeing for the oil market in the near term, are we much more susceptible to a pullback? Unfortunately, we don't have good answers right now. And given this level of uncertainty in the oil market, we are choosing not to trade oil directionally.

Combining this with US stimulus talks stalling and refining margins moving lower, and there are many reasons to be concerned about oil prices fundamentally speaking.

While Saudi's official selling price (OSP) announcement was bullish for the market as a whole, the ~80 million bbls that remains offshore in China has pushed global time spreads lower.

The single biggest near-term headwind for the oil market remains the Chinese floating storage situation.

The incredibly high floating storage and a logjam in Chinese ports will weigh on future crude imports from China. While Saudi's official selling price ("OSP") announcement was bullish for the market as a whole, the ~80 million bbls that remains offshore in China has pushed global time spreads lower.

Last week, we wrote that given the breakout on WTI above $42.20, technically speaking, we could be seeing a move to $49. But ever since Tuesday, we have not seen a strong follow-through on oil, which really begs the question, has the market already priced in the incoming draws for the US?

Unfortunately, we don't have good answers right now. And given this level of uncertainty in the oil market, we are choosing not to trade oil directionally. Instead, we have been using energy equities as proxies for our oil trades. We are defining risk/reward via technicals as to limited risk exposure during these uncertain times.

But putting near-term risks aside, fundamentally speaking, the oil market is on its way of rebalancing, albeit choppier than expected. Global oil inventories are drawing and oil-on-water continues to decline. These are all the things that are supposed to happen, but the dampened Chinese crude demand presents the biggest headwind.

So if you are willing to overlook the near-term risks, it's much easier to be more bullish on oil prices. Although we would urge that more appealing trading set-ups could present itself if one is just a bit more patient.

Lastly, US oil production according to EIA STEO is expected to rebound into year-end to finish around ~11 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Although we would caution that EIA has July and August figures completely off. We saw much higher US oil production in July and in-line with company comments about returning shut-in production. We have US oil production finishing the year around ~10.7 mb/d at the moment.

We also think ~11.5 mb/d by end of 2021 is aggressive but reasonable if WTI is $65+ by then.

