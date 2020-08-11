Deep Down, Inc. (DPDW) CEO Charles Njuguna on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB:DPDW) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charles Njuguna - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director

Trevor Ashurst - Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Walter Schenker - MAZ Partners

Charles Njuguna

Thank you. Elisa. Good morning. And thank you for joining us this morning. The energy industry continues to be severely impacted by the dual challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price crash. Since the price of oil has greatly stabilized around $40 per barrel, the industry is operating with the expectation of lower prices for a prolonged period. Our second quarter results reflect the realities of the current environment we are operating in. Travel restrictions have continued to impede our ability to send our teams around the world, which had an impact on our revenues for the second quarter.

This is in addition to some project delays and deferrals as our customers adjusted their operations to manage through the downturn. The most consequential impact for us during the second quarter was the deferral of our project which would have required the use of one of our carousels. We're in the final stages of discussion to the customer, walking through details around the required foundation; the footprints of the carousel and confirmation of any ancillary equipment we would provide only for the project to be deferred. At this time, we have no visibility on the timing and the prospects of any further discussions.

On our related notes, as part of our financial reporting obligations; we are required to periodically assess the carrying value of our long-lived assets especially when there are events or extenuating circumstances that have negatively impacted our business. In light of the deferral of these projects due to the current macro environments, and our inability to adequately project cash flows from our carousels; we determined that the current value on our balance sheet could not be supported resulting in an impairment. Nevertheless, we do not expect this accounting adjustment to have any bearing on any carousel related discussions with current or prospective customers.

Speaking of cash flows; we are grateful to receive a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program from the Small Business Administration. We supplemented our cash from operations during the quarter as we dealt with delayed payments by some of our customers. Unfortunately, we have also had to read about bankruptcy filings by some of our customers. While you expect to receive full payments for outstanding invoices, none of which have been contested by any of our customers; we decided to significantly increase our allowance for doubtful accounts as of June 30th, 2020. As far as the forgiveness of our PPP loan is concerned, the SBA officially began accepting applications for forgiveness yesterday; however, financial institutions have adopted a wait and see attitude given the ongoing discussions in Congress. Based on our current understanding of the release guidelines, we expect to receive forgiveness for a significant portion of the loan, if not all of it.

As we look towards the future, our focus remains on improving our profitability as evidenced by the material decline in our SG&A expenses after excluding the non-cash charges we took during the second quarter. When the pandemic hits, we took a hard look at our cost profile and made some structural adjustments to better serve our customers in the near term. These measures are driven by our philosophy of controlling the controllable through the downturn, which we believe will also solve as well, as the industry begins to recover. While we have and continue to make progress with our cost structure, we are keenly focused on growing our business as we are beginning to see some positive signs in the industry.

We are increasingly sending teams out for different offshore campaigns within the Gulf of Mexico, and are in constant dialogue with our international customers on the potential timing for international mobilizations. While the pandemic has been our major focus over the past few months; we have not lost sight of the journey embarked on a year ago this week. What our company Founder Mr. Ron Smith made the announcement that he decided to move on. Over the past year, we've had a laser focus on our core business. This focus begins with our core products such as flying leads, umbilical accessories and other subsea oil and gas equipment, as well as the associated services such as offshore installation, maintenance and repair.

Taking a step back from these products and services, we are also focused on our core competencies as a whole, which include our superior stainless-steel welding capabilities, our world-class carbon steel welding capabilities; and our unmatched offshore installation expertise; all of which are of value to companies beyond just our traditional customer base. This level has brought about - the slowdown brought about by the pandemic has opened up some opportunities for us to further market these competencies. Many organizations are still restricting their personnel from visiting different facilities. So our efforts are somewhat limited by our inability to submit supplementary most discussions with on-site visits for the time being. However, we are seeing some positive traction, and will continue to pursue such opportunities to the best of our abilities.

Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were involved in a number of these discussions especially around offshore installation services for non-oil and gas applications. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we have even had multiple discussions with different companies about the use of our carousels for non-oil and gas power cables. These discussions are ongoing with some projects slated for 2021 and 2022 subject to market conditions.

Shifting back to our core products and services. Another consequence of the recent shocks for the industry has been the widespread layoffs across all sectors of the industry. This attrition of talent is providing opportunities for us on two fronts; on the one hand many highly experienced personnel are retiring, providing opportunities for us to step in and be an additional resource for those left behind, who are either capacity constrained or may not yet have the same level of experience as the departing personnel. On the other hand, there's a wide array of available talents, which we intend to capitalize on to enhance our team as soon as we are able to. While considerable uncertainty remains for the immediate future, we are beginning to see early signs of increased service and building activity; and we are cautiously optimistic about what the future holds for us as we remain focused on creating significant value for our shareholders by expanding our revenue base, managing our cash flow and adjusting our cost structure as business needs [Indiscernible].

With that overview let me now turn the call over briefly to our Vice President of Finance, Trevor Ashurst for a quick review of our financials. Trevor?

Trevor Ashurst

Thank you, Charles. Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $2.7 million, compared to revenues of $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. This decline in revenue was a combination of having a lower volume of projects and process this year compared to the same period last year, as well as the impact of travel restrictions and the decline in oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having lower revenue, gross margin increased to 46% in the second quarter of this year, which represents a 9% improvement over the second quarter of last year. The improvement in gross margin was mainly driven by a higher mix of rental revenue, rent abatements received during the quarter and ongoing cost cutting measures.

selling, general, administrative expenses were $2 million for the second quarter of 2020 which is flat when compared to SG&A expenses for the same quarter in 2019; however, SG&A expenses for the second quarter this year include a $245,000 severance charge related to the elimination of the company's Chief Operating Officer position, as well as the $448,000 reserve for doubtful accounts receivable that Charles touched on earlier. Excluding these charges, SG&A moves from approximately $2 million down to approximately $1.3 million, which would represent a 35% decline from the same quarter in the prior year.

This decrease in SG&A expenses further evidence that the cost reduction measures initiated last year are having a positive impact on the company's financial performance. As Charles mentioned earlier, we will continue to pursue opportunistic cost containment measures to improve profitability, while still being able to support the growth and operations of our business.

Looking at net income, we reported a second quarter net loss this year of $5.3 million or a loss of $0.42 per share. This is compared to a net loss of $112,000 or a loss of $0.01 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The magnitude of the net loss for the second quarter this year is primarily due to recording a $4.5 million impairment charge related to certain long-lived assets as discussed earlier by Charles.

As of June 30th, 2020, we remain focused on sustaining a disciplined capital structure that includes $3.7 million in cash, $3.9 million in working capital; and no long-term debt apart from the $1.1 million PPP loan we received during the second quarter, most of which we expect to be forgiven. That being said, we understand and want to emphasize that preservation of cash is essential for our business to endure through these uncertain times. Despite limiting CapEx during the quarter to roughly $40,000 related to critical items, free cash flow was negative $483,000 for the second quarter this year compared to generating a positive free cash flow of $179,000 in the second quarter of 2019. This year-over-year decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to prolonged payments from our customers during the quarter. Predictably, we received a number of customer payments for outstanding invoices shortly after the quarter came to a close. As of this morning, we have a little over $4 million in cash.

In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the global demand for oil and apply pressure on commodity prices for the foreseeable future. To mitigate the economic disruption on our business caused by these macroeconomic events, we remain committed to executing our work to the highest standards for our customers, while operating with as much capital efficiency as possible.

With that said, thank you for your time. And I now turn the call back over to Charles.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you, Trevor. Before we open up the call for questions, I'd like to take a moment to recognize our workforce and the resilience they have exhibited as we have navigated this once in a lifetime Black Swan event. Our team has been extremely adaptive as we have constantly had to adapt to such a fluid environment. While our financial results may not reflect it yet; they have been the unsung heroes of all of our efforts. That concludes our prepared remarks today. So I'll now turn the call back to the operator to take investor questions. Elisa?

The first question today comes from Jim Reilly, a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thank you very much. Well, quarter one and this quarter I noticed you didn't report the backlogs in either your press release or the 10-Qs, could you update that?

Charles Njuguna

Good morning, Jim. Thanks for the question. Yes, as of right now we have about $11 million in backlog; $8 million of which is, we have all the paperwork. It's fully contracted out. We have about another $3 million which is in advance discussions. The timing on it, we expect to consume most of it this year; however, there's so much fluidity in the discussions that anything is subject to change at any time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just one more question. Even though it appears to me okay we still own two carousels but at this point they're both fully depreciated, is that correct?

Charles Njuguna

Yes. They're fully impaired at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay but you're not planning on getting rid of them; you're just - they're the future of the company right and if you do sell one, it's going to be at hopefully market value, correct?

Charles Njuguna

Yes. Absolutely. This is more of a - from that - from the U.S gov perspective, we could no longer carry them at that value.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. I mean, yes, I've been a stockholder since 2014 and it's like, yes, we hear about the carousels every quarter. And I just want to check in just in case the other fella isn't online.

Operator

The next question comes from Walter Schenker of MAZ Partners. Please go ahead.

Walter Schenker

Yes. The other fella is online. And I have to just put my little fan; so Charles do we think we'd be discussing the good old days at this point. What can or has it largely all been done? The company does from a cost standpoint going forward, if anything, I know you've cut both at senior management level, you still have a lease on a building; you need a certain number of workers, you have to retain them for future needs, pretty much at this point both from an SG&A and a variable worker course standpoint. What you see is what you get and hopefully in the future we'll have to add, but it's really not much more you can do in cutting.

Charles Njuguna

Yes. We've cut flesh; we're very close to cutting the bone. We're actually in a couple of departments really balancing out some areas, where we're beginning to be capacity constrained; and so at this point to probably be more increasing rather than cutting some more; however, we're constantly evaluating our cost structure for any opportunities. The land list is one; it's a big ticket item that will be what we'll be looking at closely.

Walter Schenker

Okay and looking to both to your backlog and what's in discussions over the next 6 to 12 months, the major driver of demand and volume is going to be more services or more umbilicals, flying leads and actual manufactured products?

Charles Njuguna

Services will be a big driver in the 6 to 12 months; part of that is with the shutdowns, with the lockdowns a lot of maintenance work had been put on hold. And we're beginning to get, we're actually executing a number of quick, short-term projects they may not be material to put out a press release, but it's $50,000 and $100,000 here and there, $200,000 that keeps the lights on.

Walter Schenker

Okay and you almost made the call -

Charles Njuguna

I was - [Indiscernible]

Walter Schenker

[You are sure close to this.]

Charles Njuguna

Last time we spoke we were closer than we've ever been. That sounds like a broken record stuff.

Walter Schenker

All right. And the issue there was at their end a deferral of immediate demand as opposed to some problem with why you were offering a price.

Charles Njuguna

Yes. With a deferral of demand.

Walter Schenker

Okay but they may still be there at some future date hopefully.

Charles Njuguna

Hopefully.

Walter Schenker

Okay and I just could review what someone previously said, the carousels are now carried at effectively zero or there's still some small residual.

Charles Njuguna

Essentially zero from -

Walter Schenker

Okay.

Charles Njuguna

Yes.

Walter Schenker

Yes which also means, I don't know, if there's any depreciation or amortization left when you carry them as an asset? We don't - they all have no P&L effect except for some small maintenance costs, which you still may have to do. And the only actual effect will be if we ever get a contract; it'll all be a game.

Charles Njuguna

Yes, sir.

Walter Schenker

Or a revenue stream or something?

Charles Njuguna

Yes, sir.

Walter Schenker

Okay and you may have said it, but I don't think you did. So you're now up to $4 million in cash. There are lots of obviously uncertainties going forward, but the burn in the second half is a few hundred or hundreds of thousands of dollars as you look at it now, it's not like a million dollars for the second half, correct?

Charles Njuguna

There are some - everything is obviously subject to change especially with all the discussion on second waves and more lockdowns. There are some signs of the second half being better than the first half, but it's too early to tell for sure.

Walter Schenker

Okay but the actual cash burn, okay, so you only answer - you've said there are too many uncertainties, don't want to answer the question is the correct answer.

Charles Njuguna

I don't want to promise you anything specific; it's hard to have -

Walter Schenker

Yes in absolute terms, in today's environment no one's promising anything, obviously, there are so many uncertainties both as energy prices, energy demand as well as the ability to actually operate in a pandemic world. Obviously, there are lots of uncertainties, but you would have - you're very comfortable saying we have sufficient cash on the balance sheet as far as we look into the future that we should not run into any financial difficulties.

Charles Njuguna

Yes.

Walter Schenker

That's not forever but yes.

Charles Njuguna

Yes. Subject to everything, yes.

There are no further questions. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Charles Njuguna for any closing remarks.

Charles Njuguna

Thank you, Elisa. And once again thanks to all of you who joined our call today. We appreciate you taking the time to join us; your interest and support of Deep Down. And we look forward to speaking with you about our progress on the next earnings call. And so let's conclude today's call. Thank you all.

