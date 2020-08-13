The Best Time To Buy REITs Is Today

We present a specific investment opportunity in which we are investing.

The best time to buy is today. The second best is tomorrow.

REITs are up a lot lately. Yet, they remain a steal when compared to historic valuation metrics.

REITs are tax-advantaged companies that specialize in the ownership of income-producing real estate investments. They generally own diversified portfolios of 100s of properties, use only moderate leverage, and earn rents through long-term lease agreements that protect them during recessions.

It's a defensive business model that has historically:

Paid higher and more consistent dividends to shareholders.

Generated double-digit annual total returns.

And enjoyed 2x better downside protection during recessions.

source

Not surprisingly, they are very popular vehicles among individual investors. The higher income helps you to remain patient and it often acts a shock absorber against daily volatility.

However, lately, REITs have failed investors on the promises of lower volatility and higher income. As the pandemic hit the market, REITs became some of the most volatile investments in the stock market and a great number of them suspended or cut their dividends.

At the lowest point, REITs (VNQ) were down by up to 43%, which was materially worse than the S&P 500 (SPY):

Unfortunately, that's also when a lot of doom and gloom articles were coming out calling for a real estate apocalypse. It rattled a lot of inexperienced investors who then panicked and sold out at the worst possible time.

Many of these investors were hopping to get back into the REIT market at lower prices after they drop even more.

Now, the bad news for them is that REITs are up by nearly 40% since then. It only took a few months for REITs to recover half of their losses:

What now?

You may have sold out at the worst time or maybe you just missed the bottom. And now you start feeling the regret of selling or FOMO – the fear of missing out.

Should you get back into the market before you miss out on even more gains?

Or should you stubbornly wait for lower prices that may never come?

That’s a real dilemma. It's hard to accept paying 40% higher prices than just a few weeks ago. However, it's equally hard to look at your cash pile do nothing for you.

We hope that this article can help you decide. Below we discuss five reasons why the best time to buy REITs is today. The next best is tomorrow. We remain very bullish and continue to make steady weekly additions at High Yield Landlord.

Reason #1: Valuations Remain Highly Opportunistic

Yes, prices are up a lot, but that does not mean that REITs are now overpriced.

Remember that REITs dropped by 43% on average. And a lot of individual REITs were down by up to 60%-80%. Therefore, the recent rally is really just the beginning of the recovery for many companies.

Right now, smaller and lesser-known REITs are especially opportunistic trading at just ~4 to 6x FFO on average.

source

Put differently, that's a 15 to 25% FFO yield, which is massive in a 0% interest rate world. This brings us to point number two.

Reason #2: Yield-Starved Investors Will Rush Back to REITs. It's Inevitable.

REITs are one of the only remaining sectors where investors can earn high and steady income in 2020. The 10-year Treasury has dropped from ~2% earlier this year to just 0.6%:

Data by YCharts

At the same time, REIT dividend yields expanded when the market became fearful. Currently, we have a highly unusual situation where the 10-year Treasury yields just 0.6%, and yet, a number of high-quality REITs yield more than 6%.

As a result, REITs are now priced at the highest yield spread in over 10 years and the second highest in over 30 years:

This is very bullish for REITs because as the market regains its senses, yield-starved investors will rush back into REITs to take advantage of the historically high yield spreads.

By investing today, you are acting ahead of the crowd which we expect to push REIT yields to new historic lows as we get to the other side of this crisis.

Reason #3: We are Reopening the Economy

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, optimism is back in a big way. We are reopening the economy. People are returning to work. Restaurants are filling up again. Hotels are reopening their doors to tourists. And even malls are back in business.

All the talk about “pent-up demand” proved to be correct and the early results are very encouraging:

Macerich (MAC) reported that a number of its malls are already back to near normal traffic within months of reopening. Tanger Outlets (SKT) and KlePierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) have reported similar results:

source

It shows that people are quickly returning to their previous habits which did not change. As surprising as it may sound, people do not want to stay inside their homes 24/7. They want to go out to shop, dine, and connect with others.

This is especially bullish for retail, but it's also bullish for hotels, offices, and other struggling property sectors as things gradually return to normal. Near-term prospects will remain difficult, but priced at exceptionally low valuations, the long-term return potential is very significant.

Reason #4: Rent Collection is Recovering. Quick!

The main reason why REITs collapsed in late March was the unusually low rent collection rates which scared off investors.

However, as we reopen the economy, rent collection rates are set to improve, and share prices will follow.

As an example, STORE Capital (STOR) just recently reported that its July rent collection was 85%, up from 76% in June and just 64% in May. That’s a big increase in just a few months.

May Rent Collection June Rent Collection July Rent Collection 64% 76% 85%

Clearly things are heading in the right direction, and by year end, the rent collection rates should be pretty much back to normal. It does not take a genius to realize that this will greatly boost the market sentiment of the REIT sector.

Reason #5: Individual Opportunities

Finally, if you still feel uncomfortable buying REIT ETFs which are up 40%, you may want to consider individual opportunities which missed out on the recovery and remain very far from their previous highs.

We have identified ~20 REIT opportunities that still have 50-100% upside potential to their former highs.

A perfect example of that is STORE Capital (STOR), which we recently highlighted in our updated Top 5 Pick list at High Yield Landlord.

STORE is a blue-chip, net lease REIT with sector-leading qualities that we expect to result in long term outperformance:

Highest returns on equity

Superior investment spreads

Longest lease terms

Lowest payout ratio

Fastest organic growth prospects

Net lease REITs historically have outperformed other REIT sectors, and STORE has been the strongest performer in this group of outperformers. Before COVID-19, it had compounded investor's capital at ~20% per year:

We expect this strong performance to return as we put this crisis behind us. However, because the market is fearful, it has repriced the shares at an enormous discount relative to its pre-crisis valuation:

Pre-Covid Today Dividend yield 3.4% 5.5% FFO Multiple 20x FFO 12x FFO P/NAV 40% premium 15% discount

This repricing is particularly extreme when you consider that interest rates have dropped form ~2% to 0% during the same time frame. As a result, STOR is now priced at an exceptionally large yield spread in today's yieldless world:

Data by YCharts

The market is pricing STORE for significant and long lasting pain. In reality, we expect things to quickly improve as we gradually reopen the economy and put this crisis behind us.

Today, 92% of STORE properties already have reopened, which is up from just ~60% in April. As more tenants start earning profits again, the rent collection rate will only improve from here.

STORE has 14 years left on its leases on average and enjoys a 2-3x rent coverage pre-crisis. Therefore, even assuming a material drop in profitability for the rest of 2020, most tenants should be able to pay their rent and start paying back their missed payments.

source

STORE's share price has surged back to around $25 per share, but it still has ~60% upside potential to its pre-crisis levels. The pre-crisis valuation was achieved when interest rates were at ~2%. Today, interest rates are down to 0% and expected to stay there for at least 2-3 years according to the Fed. This should help STORE return to its former highs even despite suffering a few tenant bankruptcies and some lost rent in the short run.

While you wait for the upside, you earn a 5.5% dividend yield. For this reason, we are happy to keep buying more shares of STORE as long as it remains around $25 per share.

This is the type of undervalued real estate investment opportunities that we target at High Yield Landlord as we seek to outperform market averages.

STORE is a great example, but it's far from being an exception. There exists ~20 similar opportunities right now in the market, allowing you to build a diverse portfolio of undervalued real estate opportunities.

Bottom Line:

Now is time to invest. REIT valuations remain very opportunistic and yield spreads are at a 10-year high just as things are starting to improve.

The early results of the reopening are very encouraging and rent collection rates are already on the rise.

It's impossible to predict short-term results, but as the narrative shifts for the better, REITs will rise much more in the coming years.

REITs are up 40%. Yet, they still have a long way to go. Jump on the train before it leaves the station. The last time REITs were so cheap, they nearly tripled in the following two years:

Astute investors made fortunes because they invested when it looked like the world was coming to an end. Will this time be different? We doubt it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.