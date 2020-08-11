The S&P 500 Returns To Near Record Territory
The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) continued to track upward in the first week of August 2020, closing the week at 3,351.28. That's less than 35 points from the index's record high of 3,386.15 recorded back on 19 February 2020, just before the market melted down with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
That outcome is also largely as expected according to the redzone forecast indicated in the following chart, which assumes that investors are largely focusing on 2020-Q4 and that the Federal Reserve will maintain an expansionary monetary policy into the indefinite future...
Sharp eyed readers will note that the upward slope of the redzone forecast has steepened over the last two weeks. We believe that's primarily attributable to the Fed's commitment to continue providing support for the economy, which has slowed since mid-June with the delayed first wave of coronavirus cases in many states that had previously avoided significant numbers of cases. Several Fed officials indicated their concern over that developing situation during the past week, when they also indicated they expect to continue the measures they've launched well into 2021. For investors, their statements are setting the expectation the Fed will continue their expansionary policies throughout the reasonably foreseeable future.
For the S&P 500, that support is benefiting a limited number of firms whose businesses are relatively well positioned to grow in the current economic climate in the environment created by the Fed's policies. In today's environment, that's enough to put the index onto a trajectory that will send the S&P 500 tracking toward record territory in the near future.
Not that there won't be any bumps on the road ahead, but that's something that will be determined by the random onset of new information. Speaking of which, here are the market-moving headlines that caught our attention during the week that was.
Monday, 3 August 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- https://www.reuters.com/article/us-global-oil/oil-rises-more-than-1-on-hopes-for-economic-recovery-idUSKBN24Z00V
- U.S. manufacturing activity near 1-1/2-year high, factory job losses persist
- U.S. auto sales pandemic recovery continues as Toyota decline slows
- Construction spending falls to one-year low in June
- Bigger stimulus changing structure in China, under negotiation in U.S.:
- Bigger stimulus takes hold in Eurozone, what could possibly go wrong?:
- Fed minions want more fiscal aid, more lockdowns:
- Bigger trouble developing in Indonesia, South Korea, but light seen at end of tunnel:
- Nasdaq hits record high close as traders eye M&A and stimulus
Tuesday, 4 August 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing as China shirks living up to 'Phase 1' trade deal commitments:
- Eurozone starts showing signs of post-coronavirus economic recovery:
- ECB minions pledge to do more stimulus, Fed minions look to Congress to do more stimulus:
- S&P 500 ends higher as investors eye stimulus
Wednesday, 5 August 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble developing in China, Indonesia, South Africa:
- Positive signs of post-coronavirus recovery developing in the Eurozone and in Sweden:
- Fed minions see slow post-coronavirus recession recovery:
- Wonderful world of Disney boosts Wall Street
Thursday, 6 August 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions realize small businesses need more relief, also prepping for zero-delay banking transactions:
- Wall Street gains as markets look to aid package, Nasdaq closes above 11,000
Friday, 7 August 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Oil slips below $45/bbl on demand concerns but posts weekly rise
- Payrolls increase by nearly 1.8 million, topping expectations despite coronavirus resurgence
- U.S. earnings recovery may be faster than in previous crises
- Trump vows to suspend U.S. payroll tax after coronavirus aid talks with Congress break down
- Post-coronavirus rebounds starting to take hold?
- Fed minion has high hopes for "Main Street" loan program:
- Slowing job growth, stimulus worries weigh on Nasdaq
Looking for more news? Barry Ritholtz' list of positives and negatives he found in the week's economics and markets news is available over at The Big Picture.
