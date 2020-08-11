Even if we use the Street's estimates and compare the stock to other semiconductor names, Synaptics is one of the cheapest stocks in the space.

A quick back of an envelope calculation of the guidance, $315-$360 million revenue, gross margin of 47.5-49.5%, and operating expense of $87-90 million for the current quarter, would show that the Street estimates are conservative and improvement from the restructure portfolio has begun.

The company has restructured its product portfolio, getting rid of low-growth commodity-like products with lower gross margins, and acquiring faster-growing more profitable products, strengthening its portfolio within the consumer technology space.

We recently bought shares of Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) and included the name in our weekly list, a fabless semiconductor solutions provider, which we believe is standing at a beginning of a new multi-year cycle with a restructured portfolio of products for the consumer markets and a strong balance sheet that should allow the company to move aggressively in seizing opportunities to build its portfolio for higher growth and better margins.

The stock performance of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) over the last few years has taught us that the market rewards outperformance in the semiconductor space. Both these companies restructured their product portfolios, focused on one niche product category within the semiconductor space, grew revenue faster than the industry average, improved gross margins higher than the peers, and earnings, as well as cash flows, followed suit.

Synaptics is a somewhat similar story. The company has restructured its product portfolio, getting rid of low-growth commodity-like products with lower gross margins, and acquiring faster-growing more profitable products, strengthening its portfolio within the consumer technology space. This will be the first 'clean' quarter and results, including topline growth and margins, will make it clear to the Street that the new narrative is firmly established and the stock deserves a rerating.

Why do we think the market has failed to fully appreciate the potential? Numbers.

We agree, before going into the details of the story, it is better to establish that the stock is indeed overlooked and the return is worth the 'brain damage' of digging deeper into the business.

Synaptics Inc. Reverse engineering the expectations (non-GAAP) Fiscal year 2020 2021 Revenue growth expected -3.0% 5.0% Revenue $1,261 $1,324 Gross Margin 49.0% 50.0% Gross Profit $618 $662 Operating expense $340 $324 Operating margin 22.0% 25.5% Net Interest & Other $(5) $(6) Tax rate 20% 20% Shares (M) diluted 35 35 EPS $6.50 $7.91 Street $6.09 $7.00 Academic exercise for Purnha's internal use only.

Next Yr. P/E P/ Sales Market Cap (B) Gross margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. Synaptics Inc. 13 2.1 $3 44% 5% Nvidia Corp. 57 23.9 $279 62% 18% AMD 79 13.4 $102 43% 22% Silicon Laboratories 41 5.3 $4 61% 9% Broadcom 14 6.0 $132 56% 6% Marvell 39 9.1 $24 51% 16% Monolithic Power 64 19.1 $13 56% 16%

Even if we use the Street's estimates and compare the stock to other semiconductor names, Synaptics is one of the cheapest stocks in the space. Yes, valuation is rarely a good strategy to pick tech stocks and our fondness of the stock is not based on that either. Instead, the real story is the restructured product portfolio, balance sheet, and margins expansion underway.

Restructuring the portfolio, what, and why?

Over the last few months, Synaptics has closed the divestiture of its mobile LCD TDDI business, completed acquiring part of Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) wireless IoT connectivity business, and closed the acquisition of DisplayLink, recognized player in high-performance video compression technology.

Purnha's Source: Quarterly Earnings presentation

Financially, the balance sheet, post divestiture, is in the best shape it has been over the past many years, allowing the company to invest further in building a portfolio of faster-growing products with better margins. The company divested mobile LCD TDDI, a lower margin commoditized product, and invested in solutions like OLED touch, edge SoCs, and video interface, all faster growing and higher margins. Both acquisitions are accretive and DisplayLink is expected to add $1 of EPS, post synergies.

Synaptics Inc. Revenue Breakdown Q1 FY 2020 Q1 FY 2021 (current qtr.) Mobile 54% 42% PC 20% 26% IoT 26% 32%

Strategically, the combination builds Synaptics' capabilities to deliver solutions for 4K/8K/10K displays, USB4 standard, besides adding Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity solutions. Down the road expect a combination of new wireless products with the company's Edge SoC.

Improvement, where, and how much?

Synaptics Inc. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Gross Profit 34% 35% 30% 30% 34% 44% Research and development 17% 19% 17% 20% 23% 19% Selling, general and admin 8% 10% 8% 8% 9% 7% Operating margin 9% 7% 5% 2% 2% 17%

As the chart above shows, margins have been improving at Synaptics for a while now and even the core business is expected to see improvement in margins, removing doubts over the company's ability to execute the margin expansion story with the restructured portfolio.

What about the near-term revenue growth catalysts?

Yes, there are those as well.

Lockdown has increased demand for the personal computer and peripheral products, including headsets, speakers, and smart displays that require video interface solutions. All of which is helping the PC segment revenue and may end up making the recent DisplayLink acquisition look more lucrative.

As the economy opens up, IoT business, which grew up 8% sequentially last quarter, should see a pent up demand from consumer electronics and automotive customers. The company recently announced design wins at two tier-1 service providers for smart display and video set-top boxes, which are expected to start ramping by the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company has also announced four new platforms, including two new solutions for fast-growing products like voice-enabled smart and video streamers. Longer term, the IoT business should benefit as products with integrated voice, video, vision, and AI capabilities proliferate.

In the mobile segment, the refreshed portfolio positions Synaptics well to monetize the shift from LCD to OLED, a major multi-year cycle that is just starting to take shape from the high-end smartphones, while maintaining, and maybe increase, its market position. The company has already announced design wins at marquee customers for its OLED touch solutions that may ramp during next year. In the meantime, low-end LCD solutions are benefiting from refreshes coming out of Chinese manufacturers.

Disclosure: We are long the shares of Synaptics Inc. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

