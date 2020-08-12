RPT has no debt maturities in 2020, minimal debt maturities in 2021 and 2022, and enough cash to payoff all debt maturities until the start of 2024.

(NYSE:RPT.PD) is the only preferred stock from RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) which is a $490M market cap open air shopping center REIT. It's a par $50 preferred that yields 10.8% and is trading at a 33% discount to par. It's a solid speculative buy and is undervalued compared to other shopping center preferreds.

RPT-D is a "broken convertible" preferred stock which means that it can be converted to common stock by the issuer but only at a price that's so high that it's very unlikely to be achieved. If a conversion was forced, the common stock would have to trade above $18.73, about three times the current price. In a conversion, holders of RPT-D would receive 3.47 shares of common stock which equates to $65 worth of common stock. RPT-D is otherwise not callable.

RPT Realty Overview

RPT owns 49 open-air shopping centers in the Midwest and South in the top-40 MSAs. They have some geographic concentration in Florida which accounts for 28% of properties. Below is a map of their properties.

Open-air shopping centers are less exposed to retail-related headwinds and COVID-19 impacts compared to enclosed malls. Unlike enclosed malls, shopping centers are considered "essential businesses" and have remained operational throughout the pandemic. Shopping center REITs have a tenant mix that's more "experience" and grocery oriented which is less threatened by disintermediation. However, shopping center REITs are more dependent on small business retailers and independent franchises.

RPT has classified their tenants into tiers based on their tenants' ability to pay rent during the pandemic. Tier 1 are essential businesses such as groceries, banks, and healthcare. Tier 2 are investment grade tenants not included in Tier 1 (e.g., TJX, Ross, Ulta). Tier 3 are non-essential uses such as apparel, beauty, and furniture stores. Tier 4 are tenants with the most COVID-19 impact such as theaters, gyms, and restaurants.

Preferred Stock Peer Comparison

While shopping center preferreds have been battered by the recession, RPT-D stands out from its peers due to its elevated yield.

RPT-D's yield is 350-plus bps higher than preferreds from peers SITC, BFS, and UBA. While KIM preferreds are not a peer given their investment grade rating, their low 5.38% yield demonstrates that not all shopping center preferreds trade at distressed levels simply due to their exposure to COVID-19 and the "retail armageddon." While KIM has a solid balance sheet, their portfolio quality is not so far removed from RPT's quality.

RPT's higher yield is not reflective of a higher risk balance sheet. Their key debt metrics are largely in line with peers. While their debt/EBITDA and debt ratio are a little higher than SITC, BFS, and UBA, it's essentially the same as Brixmor. BRX has the same BBB- bond credit rating as SITC, indicating there are no red flags with RPT's debt metrics.

There also are no red flags in RPT's property focus. 55% of properties are grocery anchored which is in line with peers. The only negative is their low rent PSF which indicates their tenants serve a lower income demographic that is hit harder by the recession. However, residential real estate in low-cost areas has outperformed high cost real estate as emergent trends like work from home have caused a shift from cities to suburbs. That trend could help lower cost shopping centers.

One area in which RPT-D outperforms peers is in preferred stock coverage. The most important coverage ratio I look at is common stock market cap / preferred stock liquidation value. RPT's coverage of 613% is better than peers and above average for property REIT preferreds in general.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet Analysis

There's no doubt that shopping centers have been hit hard by pandemic-related closures and the economic downturn, however, RPT has taken aggressive action to ensure they survive this turbulent time. They drew down $225M on their revolver to supplement their cash position, suspended their common stock dividend and all acquisitions, and deferred all non-essential maintenance and capital expenditure. Their $323M cash balance will allow them to fulfill their limited debt maturities over the next few years. They have no debt maturing in 2020 and only $90M of maturities through 2022.

Enough of RPT's tenants are paying rent for RPT to avoid significant cash burn. They collected 58% of rent in April which is just below the 61% level of collections they need to breakeven. Based on April's rent collection, they are burning $657K per month. While business re-openings have been uneven and further retail bankruptcies are expected, it's likely that April represented the trough in rent collection.

An important factor to analyze are debt covenants. While a company may have sufficient cash to pay preferred dividends, if they fail to meet a debt covenant, debt holders can force them to suspend preferred dividends until they regain compliance. Fortunately, RPT has plenty of headroom under their covenants. The only one that's close to being triggered is the Unencumbered Leverage Ratio but that's only elevated because they have drawn $225M on their revolver out of an abundance of caution. Adjusting for that drops their ratio well below the threshold.

Risk Factors

Government may force shopping center tenants to close or limit their operations. There's a strong correlation at RPT and other shopping center REITs between tenants that are open and tenants that are paying rent. While restrictions on business openings are being lifted in phases, re-openings have been paused or have reversed in some places.

There's a strong correlation at RPT and other shopping center REITs between tenants that are open and tenants that are paying rent. While restrictions on business openings are being lifted in phases, re-openings have been paused or have reversed in some places. RPT is heavily exposed to states which are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. RPT has 28% of its properties in Florida and properties in other states that have seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. This has caused government to close or restrict some businesses that may be tenants of RPT. Consumer spending also has declined in those states which also pressures RPT's tenants.

RPT has 28% of its properties in Florida and properties in other states that have seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. This has caused government to close or restrict some businesses that may be tenants of RPT. Consumer spending also has declined in those states which also pressures RPT's tenants. More retailers may file for bankruptcy and/or close stores. The economic downturn combined with the accelerated adoption of e-commerce will likely cause store closures and bankruptcies for RPT's tenants. RPT has several at-risk tenants among their major tenants including Regal Cinemas (3% of rent), Bed Bath & Beyond (3% of rent), and Ascena (1% of rent).

Conclusion

RPT-D is a high risk/reward preferred yielding 10.8% that's priced at $33.70 as of 7/22/2020. The company is well positioned to outlast the pandemic and there's significant upside for the preferred stock when the economy normalizes. Should the preferred move up to its $50 par value, it will still yield 7.25% which is in line with what its peer group is currently yielding. Since the preferred stock is uncallable, it could re-capture its 52-week high of $60 when the economy fully recovers. RPT-D is a strong speculative buy that's a good way to play the possibility of an end or significant reduction in COVID-19 economic impacts.

Additional disclosure: Landlord Investor is long RPT-D.