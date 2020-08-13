How To Retire: Don't Focus On Retirement

At The REIT Forum, we differentiate objectives from goals. If you execute objectives, you don’t have to think about or, better yet, stress much over your goals.

While this is perfectly reasonable, one crucial aim of a well-crafted retirement plan is to reduce stress, particularly during turbulent times.

Retirement is in the eye of the beholder. Image source

In recent weeks, I have probably come across more articles in the popular media about retirement than I did all of last year. It’s understandable. But it’s also somewhat misguided. For many, the pandemic prompted freakouts over retirement, be it imminent plans derailed or long-term hopes shaken.

Let’s pause, refocus, and put things in perspective.

Focus On Objectives, Not Goals

It’s important to not only understand but take to heart the difference between goals and objectives.

An objective is “a specific, measurable, actionable, realistic, and time-bound condition that must be attained in order to accomplish a particular goal. Objectives define the actions (that) must be taken… to reach the strategic goals.” A goal, quite simply, is the outcome you hope to achieve. Executing your objectives alongside the right emotional frame of mind gets you there.

For our purposes, the goal is a comfortable retirement. In this article, we detail the objectives - some concrete, others more abstract - you need to get there.

Emotional Mind Frame

There’s an old adage about looking for love. You’re less likely to find it if you’re aggressively prowling for it. When you step back and let it come to you, it arrives out of nowhere.

Relationship experts often suggest instead of trying to find a mate, you focus on becoming the best version of yourself. Get in shape through diet and exercise. Work on personality flaws. Take on a positive mindset. Love yourself! Be comfortable in your own skin. If you do these things, the theory goes, you’ll attract more of what you’re looking for, in quantity and quality.

As impressive as the notion of FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) is, it also can create a frantic mindset on the road to retirement. A search for something you might never find when you’re hyper-focused (obsessively) looking for it.

If you set unrealistic goals, or outcomes that are simply too lofty, you risk disappointment when you encounter a setback. Getting back on track can feel insurmountable, if not impossible. It’s akin to adhering to an extreme diet. Cheat once and the intention to lose weight and get healthier goes off the rails. With a more measured approach, it’s easier to stay on track and pump the brakes over bumps in the road rather than go into a panic-induced, out of control skid.

Personal Finance Basics. As we often preach in our How To Retire series, start by putting all of your personal finance ducks in a row. Pay off debt. Establish and maintain an emergency fund. Save for other expenses, such as health- or housing-related costs. Focus on financial security. Because if you’re financially secure - or on a well-paved path in that direction - you’ll be the best version of your retirement planning self.

So each one of those actions represents an objective on the road to the ultimate goal of retiring comfortably and on a reasonable and desirable timeline.

Keep Your Timeline Somewhat Loose. Investors set all types of targets when they’re going to stop working and retire or half retire and work a little or whatever else seems plausible at the time.

Here are some typical statements:

I’m going to retire early.

I’m going to retire by 55.

I’m going to work until I’m 70.

While it’s never a bad idea to consider the realistic range of options in front of you, it sort of misses the point to pin yourself down to a specific age or date.

Think of it the way some people consider coronavirus, particularly public health officials. You’ll often hear them say that the virus doesn’t take weekends or holidays off so we need to always be vigilant. The virus controls timelines. It doesn’t respect time or space.

With that in mind, our actions can dictate how far and wide the virus spreads. So we have control over the situation, but not total control. You might do everything right, but end up in a situation where an infected person sneezes on you. Right there, your well-oiled plan to not contract COVID-19 might have hit a serious snag.

As this pandemic has proven, COVID-19 upended strategies individuals and businesses put in motion, from retirement plans to cash flow projections. So it’s ultimately unrealistic and out of your control to set rigid dates for something as interruptible as a road to retirement. Maybe it makes more sense to set yourself up for what can go wrong on the road to where you want to go.

Methodically investing whatever dollar amount the “experts” tell you need to invest in order to reach $1 million by the time you hit 62 isn’t necessarily a sound strategy on its own. Doing this alone guarantees very little. Ask somebody who was 61-and-a-half in March of 2020. Depending on where they put their money, the pandemic could have shattered the goal of hitting a million bucks by 62.

As such, you must set your focus beyond target dates and dollar amounts.

Your Style Of Investing. This is why the two main cornerstones of our retirement investing approach in the REIT Forum are:

Invest defensively; and

Generate consistent income via dividend-paying stocks.

If you focus on these two things, you’ll wind up like Ted and Mary. Granted, when we introduced Ted and Mary to the Seeking Alpha community we set a target of $1.25 million by age 62. It’s not crazy to have targets somewhere in your head, just like you might have an idea of how your perfect partner looks and acts. But a dollar amount and age don’t have to be the end-all and be all. Attaching yourself to markers such as these, particularly if they’re overly aggressive, can be a psychological downfall.

It’s our hope that you put your retirement investing plan in motion as early in life as possible. Using these two points as two of your main guiding principles puts you in an excellent position to not obsess over having X amount of money by the time you’re XX years into your life.

Investing defensively and generating consistent income that grows over time will help you achieve your goals more quickly, efficiently, and stress-free than circling a date on your calendar. Because this style of investing is all about consistency and weathering storms you have no control or little control over, such as the one we’re all going through now.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have many positions in REITs and preferred shares. However, this article doesn't list those stocks by their tickers. Consequently, there are "stocks mentioned" and thus our disclosure indicates that we have no positions in "any stocks mentioned".