As a long term investor, who can stomach some COVID-19 volatility, I believe there is value in this stock, which has fallen out of favor.

Tyson has historically proven to be an efficient operator, while constantly seeking new ways to grow; there is no reason to believe that this will not continue.

The company has a strong balance sheet to navigate this crisis and has strategically shifted its revenue mix towards products that have higher, more defensible margins.

Tyson Food's stock has been beaten down by the COVID-19 related market volatility as the outbreak has run rampant through meat plants.

Tyson Foods (TSN) is an industry leading food producer with a strong balance sheet, solid growth metrics, and a company committed to innovation and international expansion. I believe that these factors contribute to Tyson appearing as a strong value play based on an analysis of its intrinsic value.

Tyson has played a necessary role in this pandemic, supplying meat to thousands of Americans. COVID-19 has created a wrath of uncertainty around the sector, and at some points even led to a meat shortage. Moreover, Tyson Foods, and other meat producers, have struggled to stave off outbreaks. On July 30th, the company announced a weekly testing program, enhanced protocols, and appointed a new chief medical officer strategically navigate the pandemic. Undoubtedly, COVID-19 has created new costs and inefficiencies for the company, which will be a large short-term headwind. Additionally, the closure of schools, restaurants, and offices has eaten away at a key distribution channel for Tyson.

In my eyes, however, Tyson is also an industry leader, with significant brand identity, strong relationships, a robust balance sheet, and a diversified portfolio of revenue sources. Even if one source of revenue struggles (like chicken right now), it is unlikely that all forms of protein will cause the company significant problems. I believe that COVID-19 volatility has created a strong case for a buying opportunity here.

Source: Tyson's Q3 earnings presentation

Philosophy

This short term volatility may create an opportunity to purchase a stock that is potentially undervalued. My analytical framework is inspired by Professor Aswath Damodaran. To value companies, I look at them using a Discounted Cash Flow model, as I believe this helps ground my analysis in reality. When you think about a DCF, the key drivers of value are:

Expected Cash Flows: Estimation of future free cash flow to the firm Growth: Estimation of future revenue or operating income growth Risk: The appropriate rate to discount future cash flows back to today. For a Free Cash Flow to the Firm Model, this is the WACC

Source: Aswath Damodaran

So using this framework, I developed a valuation for Tyson Foods.

Key Assumptions

Growth: To project out future cash flows, one must estimate how quickly a company will grow in the future. For Tyson Foods, the immediate future will likely be a bit bumpy as they have had to shift their production towards retail, away from restaurants and schools. While retail can pick up some demand, it leaves the growth picture for 2020, and parts of 2021, cloudy. Sales were down modestly by about -8% quarter over quarter in Tyson's Q3. Beef was hit particularly hard as volumes were down -24%, despite being offset with price increases of 11.6%. The prepared food segment saw volume declines of -6%, though saw average prices rise by 3.4%. Consumer products within the prepared food segment, however, saw an increase of about 12% in QoQ revenue as more and more people ate at home. This is a key variable to continue to watch as it represents a portion of Tyson's business that can be defended better via branding, marketing, etc.

Additionally, the closure of schools, restaurants, and offices has eaten away at a key distribution channel for Tyson. Foodservice revenue is down about -27% QoQ, which is significant as it represents about 30% of Tyson's business as of last fiscal year end. While some of the Company's production shifted towards the consumer product segment, it is hard to completely adjust supply chains.

No matter how you cut it, Q3 for Tyson was bad, and the next three quarters will likely also be "not so great", for lack of a better description. I don't expect revenues to continue to decline by -8%, but I do think projecting out a drop in revenue for the next year is the most likely scenario. My base case is for revenues to drop by about -3% in the next year given the expected decline in foodservice revenue, and potential for more volume issues. Under normal market conditions, Tyson was growing at about 5% for the last 4 years. Thus, I believe -3% is sufficiently conservative to think about as a base case for revenue growth over the next 12 months, which are already growing at a lower base value given the sharp -8% sales decline in Q3.

The good news - and the reason I think there is some value here - is that Tyson's long term growth potential looks promising, in my eyes. Continued catalysts for growth include:

International expansion: Tyson sees the demand for protein rising and has utilized M&A in recent years to take advantage of this. Source: Tyson's Q3 earnings presentation

Focus on Technology: On Tyson's earnings call, the firm stressed the continued desire to keep automating processes. Tyson's new CEO, Dean Banks, has a background in technology and certainly seems motivated to grow in an efficient and intelligent manner.

Previously, Tyson was growing revenues at around 5% annually. To be conservative, I used a growth rate of 5% to project my cash flows out from years 2-5, and tapered the growth in years 6-10 towards the an eventual steady state growth rate of 2%. I believe the investments that Tyson has already made, including in Asian and European operations, will continue to allow the company to grow revenue at a competitive rate.

Operating Margins: In the short run, Tyson faces significant cost pressures. Some of this is quantifiable as they have already paid $340m to deal with the affects of COVID-19, including bonuses to workers and investment in personal protective equipment. They stated that the run rate on worker bonuses will likely be lower going forward, but the company will still see elevated costs. As such, for the next year, I am dropping their average operating margin for the last year down to a level closer to 4%. While Tyson was able to maintain its operating margins at 7+% in Q3, I want to embed a layer of conservatism on the off chance that something goes wrong and the company needs to spend more money. For example, the lack of volume and inefficiencies in the Chicken business this last quarter lead to a quarterly loss for the company.

In the future, however, I think it is reasonable to assume that Tyson goes back to operating at about 7% levels, which was their average for the last four years. I actually think that there is some potential for increased operating margins. The global average operating margin for food processing companies is about 12% (Source: Damodaran Online). Tyson conceivably can utilize technology to increase efficiencies and cut costs. However, I do not want to introduce my bias towards a tech oriented CEO into this model as it is too early to actually tell what the company will look like under Dean Banks.

Reinvestment Rate: Understanding how a company changes its working capital and capex is critical for projecting out free cash flows. Certain forms of capex are impossible to project, so I believe it's best to use a broad measure like Sales/Capital to project free cash flow. Food processing companies in the U.S. have an average sales to capital ratio of 1.36, while international companies have one of 1.66(Source: Damodaran Online). My estimates for Tyson's sales to capital ratio are relatively close to the average for international companies, so I decided that it is fair to use this ratio of 1.66. My go-forward estimates for capex + change in working capital are relatively in line with the company's historical average, so I am comfortable using this ratio.

Risk: The cost of capital I used in this model is 4.4%. I used a unlevered beta of 0.7 (source: Damodaran Online), a market D/E ratio, and an assumed credit rating of BBB+ to measure its cost of debt. The marginal tax rate is currently 21%, which can easily change, especially in an election year. However, I do not feel like I can accurately predict what taxes could change to.

Company Risks

Tyson is not immune to risks, including but not limited to:

1. Contamination/illness of animals: If animals were to get infected, it could create supply chain issues for the company. Moreover, this could potentially infect consumers of the meat.

2. Continued unpredictability of COVID-19: The virus could continue to run rampant through meat producing plants. This would severely damage Tyson's ability to sustain its volume. Additionally, if COVID-19 continues to keep schools, offices, and restaurants shut, a key source of Tyson's revenue will be damaged.

3. Exposure to large price fluctuations: With the exception of its packaged foods unit, Tyson is a company that is extremely exposed to commodity price risks. It can hedge this with derivatives, but a sharp move in the price of beef, chicken, or pork, would hurt the company.

4. Labor safety issues: Tyson is a company that will need to continue to maintain decent workplace safety standards, or it risks putting employees in harms way. This type of problem could create legal or reputation damage for the firm.

Conclusion

Source: Created by author using Tyson Financial data and author's assumptions

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation for Tyson foods is about $83/share. The stock is currently trading at $63/share. I believe my assumptions and outlook for this company are sufficiently reasonable and conservative to justify getting comfortable with purchasing the company's common stock. This company's story is a company that is an industry leader in the food production space, with significant prospects for growth given its international expansion, diversified portfolio, and growing focus on technology.

COVID-19, however, has led to a significant cheapening in the company's stock price, despite the fact that the company is a consumer staple, and should hold up in a volatile market environment. At the end of the day, people will continue to eat meat, and Tyson is well positioned to continue to serve this space well given its brand identity, size, and scale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.