Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XEBEF) CEO Kurt Sorschak on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brandon Chow - Investor Relations

Kurt Sorschak - Chief Executive Officer

Louis Dufour - Chief Financial Officer

Prabhu Rao - Chief Operating Officer

Hello everyone, and welcome to Xebec's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Webinar. My name is Brandon Chow, and I am the Investor Relations Manager of Xebec.

Joining me today will be our Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Sorschak; our Chief Financial Officer, Louis Dufour; and our Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Prabhu Rao. Our earnings press release was issued earlier today before market open. All relevant documents are available for download, either from the Investor Relations section on our website or from SEDAR directly. You will also find later today, a copy of today's slide deck on our website's Investor section.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends, including guidance. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe today, and actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could affect our financial results and the performance of our business, which we discuss in detail in our filings, including today's earnings press release and the risk factors and other information contained in the final prospectus relating to our recent offerings. Xebec assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we make on today's call.

With this, I turn it over to Kurt.

Kurt Sorschak

Kurt Sorschak

Thank you, Brandon, and welcome, everyone, to Xebec's second quarter webinar. Let me start off by acknowledging that Q2 was a very challenging quarter, but despite COVID-19, Xebec has continued to grow, and Q2 marks the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. It also marks the quarter as the highest company revenue and its history. We generated the record-breaking $19.6 million in revenue for the quarter, compared to $12.8 million for the same quarter last year, which represents a 53% increase. We were able to navigate the short-term shutdowns and disruptions and ramp up our activity in our manufacturing and service facilities. Our operations in China, Italy, and California are now all back up and running, and customer deliveries are getting back to almost normal. In fact, we just commissioned two RNG plants in Italy and one in North America.

And we also just started an evening shift here at our plant in in Plainville. Margin generation in the Cleantech segment has been an issue in Q2. A large part of the margin deterioration is linked to higher than anticipated delivery costs for those systems, especially costs for installations, and Prabhu will talk about this a little bit more. But those installation costs have gone up compared to what we had originally budgeted. As we accelerate our revenue growth over the coming quarters, we need to make sure that we have a better handle on these costs.

Our backlog continues to remain strong at $85.5 million, and our quote log also remains robust, and now has over $1 billion in quotes outstanding. This number has been increasing steadily and is a good indication of the continued interest in our clean technology solutions. We are very fortunate to have enough orders on hand to meet our guidance for the year, and we are now booking new orders for next year. We continue to make substantial planned investments into our organizational scale up in order to be able to continue our growth.

During Q2, we closed the successful bought deal offering, raising over $28 million, which provide us with additional capital needed to invest into the RNG infrastructure projects, and finance our rapid growth trajectory. This was our largest financing to date, with strong participation from institutional investors, and I would like to thank all our investment bank partners, who have made this possible.

Lastly, let me state that we will be maintaining our revenue guidance, which is $80 million to $90 million in revenues for 2020. But given the results to date for the first two quarters and the continued difficult outlook, especially in the U.S., which is a very important market for us, leads us to adjust our net earnings and EBITDA guidance. Our order flow is strong, allowing us to look forward positively to the rest of the year and into 2021. We expect to finish the year strong, and expect both positive net earnings and positive EBITDA for the full fiscal year.

With this, I'll turn it over to Louis Dufour, our Chief Financial Officer, who will go over the financial highlights. Louis?

Louis Dufour

Louis Dufour

Thank you, Kurt, and welcome, everyone, joining us. Let me start by reviewing our consolidated financial results for Q2 2020. As Kurt discussed, we achieved record revenue of $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $12.8 million for the same period in 2019, a 53% increase. This came in as expected, and we're proud to have been able to continue growing in the current environment. The increase is mainly explained by the higher volume of major Cleantech contracts and revenue from the acquisitions of CDA Systems in California of last year. Our gross profit was $4.3 million or 22% of revenues for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4 million for the same period in 2019, an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is mainly explained by the ramp up in revenue. However, our gross margin as a percentage of revenue came in lower than expected, due to temporary inefficiency created by the ramp up of production and higher construction costs for sites impacted by COVID regulations. This is something we'll be addressing in the future, and are aiming to bring the gross margin back to our historical and targeted levels of 30% plus.

Selling and administrative expenses were $4.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2019, a 104% increase. This is primarily due to an organizational scale up of employee and associated costs to support the increased level of sales, order backlog, and quote log. Also included are the cost of acquisitions, up list [ph] to TSX by the end of 2020, and the implementation of a new ERP system. A financial metric we monitor is our selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue, which was 24% for the second quarter, compared with 18% for the same period in 2019, an increase of 600 basis points. Ultimately, our long-term target is to have SG&A at 15% to 17% of revenue, and we expect to achieve this in the coming years as revenues ramp up.

We had negative EBITDA at $0.3 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to a positive EBITDA at $1.5 million for the same period in 2019. And in addition, the adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $0.1 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to a positive $1.5 million for the same period in 2019. EBITDA was most impacted by the reduction in gross margin this quarter.

Net loss for the quarter was $0.8 million or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $1 million or $0.02 per share for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to lower margins and an increase in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue. Lastly, we ended the quarter strong, with working capital having increased to $87.2 million on June 30, 2020, for a current ratio of 6.5 to one compared with a working capital of $36.9 million and a ratio of 3.2 to one at December 31, 2019. We have $60 million of cash on hand as of June 30, 2020, as a result of our recent capital rates.

Now, I'd like to bring your attention to this graph, which shows the quarterly financial trend. As you can see, our financials continue to trend in the right direction, and demonstrate strong growth. As Kurt mentioned, we continue to maintain our revenue guidance for the year. We continue to display resilience and strain, based on the fact that we have still not laid off anybody, cut any salary, and not furloughed any employees. In fact, we have been hiring, we continue to make acquisitions, and we win orders. We have successfully been able to maintain continuity through Xebec and its subsidiary. This has a cost, but should be considered as an investment for the future month. As opposed to many companies, we will not have to suffer long-term loss of employees or the cost to reopen the operations.

I'll now turn it to Prabhu, our Chief Operating Officer, who will provide us a COVID-19 operational update. Thank you. Prabhu?

Prabhu Rao

Prabhu Rao

Thank you, Louis. I'd like to start with a slide that I've used before, which shows the three business segments that we are developing, and the synergies between them. The industrial business, which is focused on compressed air products and services. The Cleantech improvement sales business that is focused on renewable natural gas upgrading, CNG dryers, hydrogen, and more recently, we're focused also on gasification on carbon capture. And then there's the renewable gas infrastructure development, which was more of a recent development. I'm happy to report that the team is making steady progress in all the three segments, and the synergies that we've been expecting are now being realized.

Now, let's review our Q2 performance and outlook for each segment is more detail. On the Cleantech business, our Q2 results are almost $14 million, compared to $9.7 million in Q2 last year, an increase about 42%. We are excited about the launch of the Biostream product over the next few months, and the appeal of this product is evident from the quote log has grown to 60 million in the last quarter. As a reminder, this is a fully integrated containerized system that is ideally suited for small-scale biogas facilities that have a biogas fluid of 300 CFM or more. Customers seem to appreciate the modularity of the product, and also the fact that they can easily be moved, unlike the [indiscernible] projects.

On the larger plants, we continue to invest in product development and standardizing our designs. And as a result of this investment expenses on these projects, we see an impact on the worst marginal segment of the RNG business. However, these are necessary investments in design, supply chain, and manufacturing processes, if you want to scale the business and achieve the margins that we need. In terms of deployments, we have just completed work on two sites in Italy, and one in Ontario, and we're in the commissioning phase of this process. The first site on the slide -- which is the next slide, Brandon -- on the first site on this slide is a landfill application for an Italian customer, Azio [ph], a leading provider of waste management services in Europe and South America. And the second site is in Sicily, with our partner, SAPIO. The end customer for this installation in Sicily is IES Biogas.

COVID-19 related constraints have led to higher costs for on-site-work and commissioning, when we are working very closely with our customers to ensure that we have a safe working environment for our staff. The rest of the year is going to be a very busy year, with the three sites being commissioned in the next few weeks, four Biostream products being delivered, four large-scale projects under construction, and in addition, we expect to have four to six new RNG projects under contract and in the engineering phase.

Looking at our hydrogen business, we continue to see an increased demand for PSA technology for on-site steam methane reformers and hydrogen drivers for electrolyzer-based systems. We recently announced orders for $6.2 million for our PSA technology for hydrogen and helium applications. The demand is global, with orders coming from North America, Europe, and Asia.

On this slide, you see pictures of two on-site hydrogen generation systems, one from Hisso Tech [ph], in Italy, and the other one from a company called Aero Tech from New Mexico. Both companies are commercializing on-site hydrogen solutions for industrial and fuel cell applications. The appeal of the Xebec PSA is the compact footprint and the simplicity of operation. The simplicity translates directly to reliability and durability of the PSA, which are critical for any on-site application.

If you've been watching the Cleantech industry news lately, you've probably seen the significant increase in interest for hydrogen as a transportation fuel and as an energy storage solution. The recent zero emission truck regulations in California is a game changer, as it allows fuel providers to have a viable business model that deals with a chicken and egg problem. We believe Xebec is well positioned to seize these opportunities, and we plan to be a key participant in the value stream of the hydrogen energy business. Our goal is to have a more focused discussion surrounding our hydrogens business strategy in a few months.

In addition to RNG and hydrogen, Xebec is also involved in the gasification space. As most organic waste is directed towards digesters and the use of landfills is limited, the role of gasification will continue to grow, and we are seeing an increased level of sales in this space. Some gas purification from gasifiers is an emerging opportunity for Xebec, and we believe that our PSA has some distinct operational benefits that are suited for the gasification market.

Finally, I want to end our discussion on the Cleantech segment with our fourth quarter goal, which is carbon capture. As you know, we do CO2 separation from methane in our biogas applications. But on Monday, we announced a very exciting joint development partnership with CarbonQuest on removing CO2 from flue gases from large buildings. As an example, in New York City, 70% of greenhouse gas emissions are attributed to building energy use. In 2019, in order to reduce carbon emissions from being produced from large residential buildings, the New York City Council passed the Local Law Number 97, which requires buildings over 25,000 square feet to reduce their greenhouse gas emission footprint starting 2024, with a target reduction of 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050, or face increasingly stringent penalties. The New York Post called the law one of the most ambitious climate legislations for buildings enacted by any city in the world. The law affects 60,000 of New York City's one million buildings, and is a $20 billion market retrofit opportunity.

Xebec's CO2 separation technology will be integrated into CarbonQuest's four-step Carbon Capture Process. We are very excited about the opportunity, as the size of our compact PSA provides a distinct competitive advantage, as the systems have to be installed in basements, weather rooms and underground parking locations. The first unit will be installed in Manhattan in the fall, and we look forward to working with the team at CarbonQuest in making this a commercial reality. If we do that successfully, the business opportunities are very significant. So in summary, we're making good progress in all our Cleantech verticals, and I look forward to giving you an update in the fall. We are still on track for our revenue guidance of $50 million to $55 million for our 2020.

Now, shifting to our industrial business. In Q2 this year, the revenue increased by 81% compared to Q2 last year. This increase, which comes despite the COVID freeze, is actually related to both organic growth and acquisitions. Earlier this month, we announced the acquisition of Air Flow in North Carolina, and we welcome the Air Flow team to the Xebec family. This gives us a presence in North and South Carolina, Virginia, and parts of West Virginia. With the current portfolio of industrial businesses, we're on track of issuing around $26 million in revenue in 2020. And currently, we have multiple companies in various stages of our M&A funnel, and we are confident that we'll close some of these acquisitions in the next 60 days to 90 days and achieve the $30 million to $35 million in guidance that we have provided.

I want to highlight that the service staff from both CAI and CDA located in Ontario and California are now involved with our Cleantech deployments, and this has been a huge benefit, given the travel limitations that we're facing. This is exactly the synergy that we were planning for, and we are still able to support our customers in this environment.

I'd like to end with an update on our renewable gas infrastructure business, which also provides Xebec an opportunity to sell equipment and services to each project that we develop. The Cuban Government recently announced a $1.2 billion investment into organic waste collection and processing. This was an extremely important announcement for Xebec, as it confirmed the province's commitment to supporting the fight against climate change and improving the overall sustainability of waste management. Inside this new strategy was also additional funding for RNG infrastructure development in the amount of $308 million.

As a reminder, we announced a fund called GNR Quebec capital with FTQ on June 1st of this year. This new investment vehicle aims to increase RNG production in Quebec and Canada, and when fully capitalized and appropriately leveraged, could fund 12 to 15 renewable natural gas projects in Quebec. We're in the final stages of building the team that will lead the execution of our first project and the development of future RNG projects. The first project is located in eastern townships in Montreal, and will produce 45,000 tons of organic waste per year or process 45,000 tons of organic waste per year, generate 150,000 gigajoules of RNG, and produced 7,500 metric tons of biofertilizer annually.

This concludes the operations update, and I would like to welcome Kurt back to the stage to take us through few organizational updates on the outlook for the rest of the year.

Kurt Sorschak

Kurt Sorschak

Okay, thank you, Prabhu. Great, thanks. And as Prabhu has said, we have lots of great opportunities we're in a very solid position to grow our markets and expand our sales as we move forward. There are a couple of other things I would like to talk about and the first item I would like to mention is that we are launching our first sustainability report later this month. It's our first ESG report that Xebec has ever released and it will cover environmental, social and governance-related issues that we deem to be material to our business. The report is based on the sustainability Accounting Standards Board, also known as ASP and Xebec is specifically classified under the industrial machinery and goods industry section. We are also using the framework provided by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, also known as TCFD.

Ultimately, this report establishes a baseline for us, practice of accountability and sustainability related issues that we deem are important to our company's long term success. We expect to improve on these metrics over time and I look forward to continuing reporting on these issues as we move forward. I encourage you if you get an opportunity to go through the report. It mainly comes out later this month.

I would also like to give you an update on our TSX app listing. We are receiving a good number of questions on this and in addition to that, I'm going to be touching on our ongoing enterprise resource planning migration, ERP, which is a huge undertaking for the company. We normally don't speak much about it, but it takes a significant amount of resources and it's very, very important for us successfully being able to grow the company going forward.

On our TSX up list application, I can inform you that we have filed it and we have banked on the preparations of moving to the main port. We have hired a large accounting firm to help us become 52-109 compliant. 52-109 regulates internal controls and we have been working on this task for the last eight months, so quite a while. Our newest board member, Peter Bowie, who is the former chairman of Deloitte Canada has been extremely helpful in guiding us on this migration journey. Our board will be reviewing the progress we have made on this manner in September and if they are satisfied, they will approve the up list the fourth quarter. I'm going to be providing further updates on this as our migration moves forward or up listing moves forward.

In addition, we have been working as I mentioned on the upgrading of our ERP and IT systems. This became necessary since our ERP and IP systems, it no longer match our growing needs. These projects were kicked off last summer and we are now in the final phases of its deployment. This is a significant step in optimizing our operations as we replace our server based legacy systems with the cloud based computing infrastructure. This replacement has proven to be extremely timely, since home and remote working has become common place due to COVID-19 earlier this year, and luckily, part of our infrastructure has already been in place at that point. It will provide us with much better business data and create more business intelligence, as we scale so very important for us. I'd like to congratulate Michael Nadeau who has been leading this effort and thank everybody who has been working so hard on making this migration happen and making it a successful project.

Finally, I can say that Xebec is very well positioned in the event of future disruptions with our strong balance sheet that currently includes over $60 million in cash. We also looking at expanding our commercial credit facilities, which will allow us increased flexibility as we move forward.

With that, I turn it back to Brandon, for the Q&A. Brandon, please.

With that, we'll open up the floor to questions. Please note that at any time, you may ask a question in the console. We'll wait a moment for questions to queue up. Our first question comes from Jared. Can you talk a bit more about the ERP implementation in terms of if this is a new or existing provider and if this is cloud or on-site hosted?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. I can take this question. I'm sufficiently knowledgeable at this point to talk about it. It's an upgrade to our existing system which is server based and we are moving it into the cloud, which will ultimately allow us to hook up all our subsidiaries and get great visibility throughout all our subsidiaries as to what is happening.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt. Our next question comes from Sameer Joshi from H.C. Wainwright. There's two parts. Are there any capital commitments for the RNG facility plan with the funds? And what is the timeline for this to construct and commission? The second part is for CarbonQuest, what is the typical size of a project and what sort of expected timeline can we get on that?

Kurt Sorschak

Okay, I take the first part and Prabhu, you take the CarbonQuest part. So yes, there is a commitment. We have a $10 million commitment as we have outlined previously. We invest money into RNG capital as the fund and that fund then develops the project. Ultimately, we expect to have up to $100 million with other partners in this fund. If that equity is leveraged appropriately, we should be able to get $400 million to $500 million of projects underway here in Quebec, about 12 to 15. The timeline for the project vary, but the first project we are working on, we expect to have operational late next year. It all depends a little bit on the COVID situation. We had hoped earlier that we have it up and running by mid next year, but now with the delays, probably end of next year. But the implementation timeline is about I would say 24 to 36 months. And Prabhu, if you take the second part?

Prabhu Rao

Sure. CarbonQuest, as you can see from the market obviously, there's 60,000 buildings there that are impacted by it and in terms of the first unit that we project that we are implementing in the field now, which will roll into the building, I think later in Q3 or early Q4, it's a demonstration project. Typical sale for a product like that, for us is a few hundred thousand dollars for a product that Xebec would sell. But I think the goal here is not to focus on the first unit, because what you're trying to do with CarbonQuest is really create a product portfolio that is cost effective and work together as a team to create [Technical Difficulty]. Even if we address 20% of the buildings in New York City, you can do the numbers, the numbers are quite attractive.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt and Prabhu. We have another question from Sameer. Can you talk about the run rate of the acquisitions of the industrial segment and the ones that are planned? Is the $25 million to $30 million that was stated, is that their annualized run rate? Can you talk a bit more about that?

Prabhu Rao

Yes. As I said in the industrial space, we are projecting about $26 million with the companies that we already have. I think the number, Sameer, that you're projecting of a run rate between $20 million to $25 million for the other two acquisitions is accurate. So we have four companies in the pipeline right now and we could potentially do all four but we are targeting two that we should be able to close relatively quickly. That will get us to between $30 million and $35 million. And in terms of probably [Technical Difficulty] continue at the same pace and between four and five acquisitions every year.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu. Our next question comes from Craig Irwin from Roth Capital Partners. Can you talk about the margin that is achieved on the recent acquisitions?

Prabhu Rao

Yes. The margins for the recent acquisitions that we did the CAI and the CDA. Now, obviously, we have the air flow. The margins vary between 35% and 40% for them and there's the distribution of the margins between capital sales, and service and parts, and rental equipment. So our goal is to, as a consolidated unit, get to 40% for the industrial side, but typically now, I think 35% was a good number.

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. [Technical Difficulty] Important to understand this also, that all those acquisitions are basically smaller companies. They have no purchasing power. As we consolidate those companies and start negotiating central supply agreements, we should be able to achieve better purchasing pricing that will trickle down to those individual companies and then should enable them by staying competitive to also generate a better margin. So that's why we are targeting to have a margin improvement over the next 12-24 months because as we increase our sites, that should happen.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt and Prabhu. Our next question comes from Paul Piotrowski from M Partners. Is there any indication so far this quarter that delivery and installation costs are improving?

Prabhu Rao

I think what we did so far, we've deployed three sites and all three of them are impacted by the COVID issues. Just to explain that a little further, it's that in many of these locations, there are regulations on how you can operate on the site and the number of people that you can have on the site at any given time. And anyone who has done construction work before knows that the longer you stay on the site, the more expensive it is. Every week counts. So that's been the issue that we had been facing. I think, over the course of that time, also, we learned a lot in terms of how to optimize our delivery and construction on site because we want to limit the exposure of our staff on site also. So I expect that those learnings will help future developments and future deployments for Xebec. We will be having a second wave of deployments coming up in Q4 and all the learnings from the previous deployments will feed into that. So I expect that the team is going to be much more vigilant in terms of construction costs and installation costs.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu. Our next question comes from Craig Irwin again. If the merchant weakness is related to COVID, what is the reasoning for withdrawing the EBITDA margin guidance and if restrictions and visibility for COVID headwinds are diminishing around the globe?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. I will to take this, Craig, and thank you for the question. As Prabhu said, we're going to have a number of installations coming up in the U.S. in particular, and there our concerns are obviously COVID is now retracting. Yes, in Europe, we are seeing a retraction. Here in Canada, it's getting somewhat better. In the U.S., we are still facing significant uncertainty especially in California and Texas where we have now deployments upcoming. So we want to be more cautious as to what we predict now. Because I don't want to be in a situation where we provide further guidance, and then we are faced with further uncertainty, which makes it not very positive for us if we have to do another adjustment. So instead of saying, 'well, we think we're going to be there', we are now saying, well, let's just pause here. We know we can deliver on the revenue. If everything works out fine, we should be able to be earnings-positive and EBITDA-positive by the end of the year. But it's really difficult to quantify at this point in time.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt. Our next question comes from David Quezada from Raymond James. In the hydrogen end market, you had some nice orders there recently. Has something changed in terms of adoption that has caused more momentum there?

Prabhu Rao

I'll take that, Brandon. Definitely. I think the hydrogen space -- and if you follow the hydrogen companies, it's clear that both in North America and Europe, there's been significant shifts in the in the potential for hydrogen in Europe especially there's a lot of focus on hydrogen as energy storage and electrolysis. In North America, I think the recent changes with respect to zero emission trucking and heavy duty trucks being operating in Ireland and I think that's a quite significant event. So that's creating a demand for low-cost [indiscernible] and I -- and I think that's generating a lot of interest from outside [indiscernible] or even small liquid hydrogen plants, even electrolysis systems. So that's driving a lot of our momentum for our PSA sales because when it comes to small scale -- when I say small scale, it's about five tons a day or maybe eight tons a day. When it comes to capacities on that size, Xebec has an extremely attractive product. Its footprint is small, it's extremely reliable and it's a proven product that provides fuel cell hydrogen.

And I can say that as a as an ex-customer of Xebec, that I've used the product for almost a decade. It's a very attractive product for the smaller scale. And that's kind of the market that's driving our sales and also will be a market that will drive the hydrogen business for the next five years, I think. I think small scale hydrogen generation and deployments will be a big part of the business in the hydrogen business, not just for Xebec, but for everybody else.

Kurt Sorschak

I want to add to it because it's going to be a lot more distributed than bodies generated at the moment. At the moment most hydrogen is generated at large scale plants and that is going to change as we move forward. So there's a lot more opportunity for us and we are already starting to see that because you're going to get all kinds of new market entrants who want to play there and they have a need for small scale a separation and purification.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu and Kurt. You have another follow up from David. Could you comment on the conditions on the ground in Shanghai in terms of COVID-19? Do you see any chance you will have to shut down there again?

Kurt Sorschak

I can comment on that. I just spoke to our general manager there two days ago. The situation there is relatively good, surprisingly. And we are also seeing a good order flow there. As everywhere else, they have also been impacted, there are also special safety regulations in place we need to follow when we go on sites, travel restrictions, partially. But overall, the situation has significantly improved than what it was in February, March of this year.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt. Our next question comes from Eric Stein from Craig Hallum. Could you provide some more details on the large helium purification order in terms of size and timing? How do you view the opportunity with this specific large industrial gas customer overall?

Prabhu Rao

Yes. I think Xebec has been doing the helium purification for a few years. We've actually had deployed a few units in the past and quite successfully. And so we have a project now, it's one of the largest helium purification projects in North America. These units will be deployed later this year and we're engaged with the industrial gas provider on this project and we see a strong portfolio of opportunities along with them. And we're very excited about it because Xebec again provides a very unique product with a small footprint and we have demonstrated success with helium purification. And as you know, helium is a very expensive commodity these days and I think Xebec has a nice niche in this area.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu. We have another question from Eric. Can you talk about your confidence in closing the two targeted acquisitions and being able to meet the 2020 guidance for the segment?

Prabhu Rao

Yes. I will say the confidence is high. Like I said, we have in terms of a target list of companies, is quite significant. But in terms of companies, well in the funnel, the M&A funnel where we are really engaged heavily with them, there are four companies and I see that being able to accomplish two of them before the end of the year is very, very hard and hopefully we can do more than that. I think that's our goal. It should be more than two, but I think two should be adequate to get us to $30 million to $35 million.

Kurt Sorschak

Let me add here. Normally, we have a process that we walk through when we do an acquisition and the process culminates basically in an LOI. This LOI basically stipulate all of the items that will be reflected in share purchase agreement. So relatively detailed, it takes us a long time to get to an LOI. But once we have an LOI, what we are starting to do is we're starting to spend money on the due diligence process and if there's nothing much that comes up to the due diligence process, we basically move towards closing. So those two companies Prabhu has referred to, they are in the due diligence process, so relatively far advance. And if the due diligence goes well, it is our expectation that probably closing those acquisitions as we said in the next 60 to 90 days. And that would then get us to the revenue guidance for this year and already do the revenue guidance for next year as well.

Louis Dufour

I would like just to add one thing on this. Keep in mind that the costs that we incur, or the M&A successful or not successful as to be expense so they cannot be capitalized. So they are part of our SG&A and probably represent almost $0.5 million since the beginning.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu, Kurt and Louis. Our next question comes from Nicholas. Are there any expansion plans in Germany?

Prabhu Rao

Yes. I think Germany is an interesting market. We know that it's a strong market for hydrogen. There's a lot of activity there, so we are definitely looking at that market and we also know that it's important to be local in Germany to be successful there. So that's the target market for us. On the RNG side, I think the markets have to still evolve. So we have to be careful about how much resources we invest for the RNG type activities in Germany, but on the hydrogen side I think it's quite evident that they're taking a leadership role and as we roll out our hydrogen strategy, we'll have a play there.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu. Our next question comes from Michelle. Can you talk a bit more about where you see Xebec in the next three to five years and how you expect the company to evolve and develop?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes, I can take that and Prabhu, you can chime in as well. Can you nearly give outlines some of those targets already. We've been talking on the industrial side that has the intent to buy about 30 service companies throughout North America; that will give us about $180 million to $200 million in revenue, so a significant revenue portion. In addition, this will create a Cleantech service network throughout North America that will allow us to service ours and others Cleantech installation, be it renewable gas, be it hydrogen. So a significant initiative on our side as we move forward into 2025. On the RNG side, we are seeing RNG being an important part of the waste management transition. So as states and provinces and governments are transitioning from diverting organic waste away from landfills to organic waste treatment facilities, we will be able to deploy renewable gas upgrading systems. This transition will most likely take 10 to 15 years, but will impact virtually all our organic waste that we produce here in Canada, in the U.S., in Europe.

So, this is like a time frame -- a longer term time frame of 10 to 15 years and we will be able to displace about 10% to 15% of fossil natural gas with renewable natural gas through this waste diversion. Now, clearly our business can grow on the RNG side during this time phase and should become quite a significant revenue generator especially if we are capable of standardizing our products around what is required. On the hydrogen side, that is a much longer time frame. There we are talking now decades. Hydrogen is not yet a profitable business. If you look at all the hydrogen players out there, most of them, if not all, of them are making significant losses, because they cannot get generate the revenues to support their businesses. But as we move into 2030 and beyond, I think hydrogen will become a significant revenue driver.

And this is what Prabhu and I are very focused on to make sure that we position the company in a way that will allow us to grow beyond 2030-2035. And that is primarily in hydrogen. So significant opportunity, I don't know if you like to add something, Prabhu.

Prabhu Rao

Well, I think you captured it quite well. I think what is unique about the back end is that the PSA product that we have has one of the -- we're addressing a number of Cleantech space. Like I talked about carbon capture, talked about gasification. So I think as things evolve, we are we are involved in all these bases and we are integrated in many of these products. I could see where it goes showing up with RNG, hydrogen, carbon capture and gasification are the four verticals in Cleantech. And then we have obviously the infrastructure business that will grow, which we announced the joint venture with the FTQ. I think there's no reason why we would not do similar things in other locations. But I think as Kurt mentioned in the past, we want to obviously deploy a few projects successfully in Quebec and then expand from there. I think the industrial business is quite exciting. I mean, though, it may sound compressed air is not as exciting as Cleantech, but I think operationally, the challenges there and the opportunities there are amazing.

I think we're looking forward to consolidating this 20 to 30 companies over the next few years, and optimizing the performance of that, I think it will become a very, very strong player in the industry and I think it's a great, great opportunity for the management team to make something positive out of that. So, if you ask us a question to summarize how Xebec is going to look in three to five years? I think it's going to be obviously a strong company in the Cleantech space with an underpinning of infrastructure and industrial businesses. I think we have quite a strong and successful company. That's what we expect.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt and Prabhu. Our next question comes from Fred Tremblay from Desjardins. Understanding the fluid COVID situation and internal initiatives, how should we think about the timeline to get back to 30% plus margin in the Cleantech segment?

Prabhu Rao

Yes. I think in the Cleantech segment -- maybe I should speak a little bit about because Cleantech segment is a little bit of a broad segment because as I said, it has multiple verticals within Cleantech. The margin reduction that you've seen in this quarter, it mainly comes from two points: one is the increased cost for deployments on site which we talked about; and the second one is the increased cost in standardizing and product development that we're doing in all these projects and from a reporting point of view, all the costs that we incur in developing the standardized products are allocated to the projects themselves. So we do not have a separate reporting line of investments in development, no product development of R&D.

So, I think that's the reasons why you're seeing the deterioration this quarter. I think as we finish the development activity and as the site installation work becomes easier, we should start seeing numbers getting back to normal towards Q4 and beyond for us.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu. Our next question comes from Ahmad Shaath from Beacon Securities. Is the SG&A cost in Q2 good run rate going forward? Or should we expect future ramp up?

Prabhu Rao

I think the Q2 numbers are as big as 24% of revenue. I think our goal as we indicated, Ahmad, is to bring that below 20%. Our internal is trying to get that down more to the 18% range. That's kind of a goal that we have. So the two things obviously that will impact that is in terms of how we invest in the various activities that we are doing in terms of setting up the infrastructure of the company, ERP acquisitions, the team and things like that, we need to be obviously careful about that. And the second one is increasing the top line. I think we have created a structure where we can we can continually increase the top line with the establishment that we have so far.

So, I think that's the other knob that we have to really work on and that's something that the team is focused on for Q3 and Q4.

Kurt Sorschak

Let me add here, Ahmad. Anybody who's been in manufacturing like we are recognize instead in order to generate nice profitability, you need to have your gross margins into 30% range and your SG&A below 20%. That's basically where you need to get to. So that's where we are working on to. That's why we are so focused on the gross margin generation and we also focused on pushing the SG&A down because clearly without being able to achieve that, we are not going to be sufficiently profitable.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu and Kurt. We have a follow up question from Ahmad as well. Should we still think about the hydrogen as higher margin? Are the margins around 40%?

Prabhu Rao

Hydrogen is a good product, Ahmad, I think in the margins. Yes, I mean PSA technology typically has been stabilized. We are still working on manufacturing processes and supply chain on that. But our target is yes, to have 40% margin on that. Obviously, as the industry scales up and the volumes increase, the manufacturing costs are going to continue to come down for us.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu. We have another question from Fred Trombley. Can you provide further details on the visibility for future orders in the quintet systems segment as it relates to the types of projects and the size of projects? Are you also seeing a good flow of larger landfill opportunities as well?

Prabhu Rao

Yes, I think a look at our fork log [ph] is quite large. I guess to try to get more granular, as we reported over the last two or three months, a number of ELOIs in the King tech space. So we're basically waiting for those ELOIs to be converted to the orders. In some of them, we've actually started some engineering work. So we're trying to get ahead in terms of deployment schedules. Well, the constraints or the constraints that our customers have is that waiting for permits and approvals on their side on that I think has been impacted by COVID too. So, unfortunately, some of these things are not in the control of Xebec or our end customers. But we expect as I said, between four to six new projects. Our larger size projects for this year under contract and then on the Biostream side, I think it's quite exciting because, as I indicated earlier, our quota for Biostream has grown rapidly over the last three or four months. I think customers are beginning to see the advantage of buying basically containerized solutions instead of trying to do a state built plant.

So, I would think that after we deploy the first four units, we expect to see a ramp-up in those sales and then we're also launching the same product line for Europe. The development work for that has started and we'll be launching that early next year in Europe. Europe is actually a stronger market for Biostream compared to North America. So we are expecting good things in 2021 from Biostream especially in Italy and France.

Kurt Sorschak

Maybe I add here. China is also doing extremely well. So China last year had its best year in its history. This year it seems like we're going to have our best year in China as well. So in China, we see a lot of hydrogen activity, but we are also seeing some RNG activity and that's good to see because the scaling there is important to us. We have a strong partner and that is now starting to materialize in the orders. This partner is starting to help. So a positive development there. I'm always very careful with China. But overall, the last two years have been promising from a business perspective.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Kurt. Our next question comes from David. What gives management the confidence in expanding defects managerial capabilities and building a team that can manage growth and scale the business?

Kurt Sorschak

This is something I think all of all three speakers here have been focused on right? We all recognize that a company is only as good as you can be employed. So as we expand our business, we have identified clearly what we need to scale the business. Now it's been a little bit more difficult to bring those people on board, again through COVID. It's very difficult to lead in-person interviews, everything is virtual. The head time does have difficulties working appropriately so there has been a slowdown. I would have liked to see a quicker addition of some senior managers that we avail progress now in our hiring process. So as we build out our management capabilities, I think that that will serve us very well. We know exactly what we want, what we are looking for. It's just finding the right candidates and we're making good progress on it.

Prabhu or Louis, if you want to add something there, please.

Prabhu Rao

The only thing I learned is one is, three years ago, in 2017, the size of Xebec globally was about 70 people about 20 people in China and about 50 or 45 to 50 people in Plainville. As of last count last week, therefore, the acquisition had 212 people in the company so the company has grown a lot in the last three years. There are two things that are happening. One is adding the right management team that Kurt talked about in engineering supply chain, quality, IT systems all of that. But also an equally important thing that we're all heavily involved in is talent management because when you have a team of 212 people in the company, there are people within the company who are very capable and they will bring their careers and making sure that they get the opportunity to grow in the company and take leadership roles, given the fact that they know the product so well.

It's important for us and with our HR team and all the managers we are heavily focused on managing the talent of the company and making sure that people within the company have the opportunities that they need. So it's an engineering journey, but we're very confident that we're going to put together a team that's going to have a winning attitude and will work towards that.

Louis Dufour

Finance and accounting team also I just have to mention that we have the organic growth, but we do have also special things like when we talk about migration to TSX, we need to have more people to support that exercise. We're working on that, actually, as well as supporting all the integration of all the merger and acquisition. So we don't address only the question of the organic growth, we have to address the overall to be consistent with the growth strategy that we have. So we're in good shape on that. We're working very hard.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, everyone. Our next question comes from Ken. Can you talk about the conversion on the quote log to the backlog and give some color on the number of employees and the revenue per employee?

Prabhu Rao

I think, really, for employee, we have an internal target that we work on. Ideally, we want to be between $400,000 to $500,000 per employee. That's kind of the target. That's a soft target for us, but that's what we're working towards. In terms of conversion, conversion percentages, it's a difficult one because we have a whole range of portfolio of products. For example, when it comes to small scale PSAs that need to be integrated, interesting method reformers, our conversion rate is very, very hard because there's not a lot of competitors there. When it comes to small scale biogas plants in France, today, our conversion rate is not that great because we don't have a converted product there. I think more than a conversion rate, I guess I would say that what we are confident about is achieving the revenue targets that we have and it wasn't the necessary sales to achieve those revenue targets.

As you've seen that we have grown more than 50% year-over-year and I hope that when we get into 2021 will have such similar ambitions and we will have the necessary conversion rate to accomplish that.

Kurt Sorschak

Given what Prabhu said, our revenue per employee is one of the metrics we're following. We would like to see around $500,000 per employee. We have below that number. So we have scope to improve on that. We know what the competition is doing. We know where they are running. It's basically something we can target and improve on and that is also giving us some opportunity in improving margins and improving overall profitability.

Brandon Chow

Thank you, Prabhu and Kurt. Our last question comes from Jean. Can you talk about the general process for which the fun with the FDQ typically operates? How should we think about the projects themselves, how they develop and when the next couple of ones could be announced?

Kurt Sorschak

I can talk a bit about that. So here in Quebec, capital is a separate company from us. We invest money into that company, the company then has it's own employees, they develop the projects, they basically have a funnel of different projects they're looking at. It takes, I would say between 24 and 36 months to develop those projects, and about 12 to 18 months to build those projects from basically, once you have notice to proceed, so you have all the permits, off-takes, feedstock, everything is clear, it takes about 12 to 18 months to build everything and getting up and running. So, what you need to think about this is a longer term initiative. As I mentioned before, it's a base conversion initiative to a large degree; the Quebec government, as well as now other governments will make support money available in order to help that transition that diversion from organic waste from landfills, so it's a 10-15 year activity, and you need to think in those longer timeframes.

Now for Xebec what is attractive is; we make an investment, we get an investment return that might not be as significant for us because we are not the largest investor in those projects. But what is significant for us is we get an equipment sale, and we get an operation and maintenance agreement for 15 or 20 years. Now, you take all those three revenue streams together we get out of a project, this initiative becomes meaningful to us; it guarantees us equipment sales and recurring revenue streams. It also -- if this rolls out, North America, like, as we expect, you can see the benefits of having our service and support companies around North America because all those services and support companies basically are capable of operating those upgrading equipment, and that in turn generates nice recurring revenue for 15 and 20 years.

So, they all fit together, but clearly, they have different timelines as to what we are seeing.

Brandon?

Brandon Chow

