From mushroom farm to the threat of nuclear war to COVID-19, IRM has proven to be very flexible.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

In these days, it's important to be flexible. COVID-19 has changed nearly everything. It has changed how we dress, it has changed how we socially interact, it changed the political debate, and for many businesses it has fundamentally altered how they operate. It's an event that's going to have its own chapter in history books - and probably more than a few dedicated books as well.

So it's appropriate that today we are looking at a company that has changed rather remarkably. Originally, a depleted ore mine on a mushroom farm, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) traces its history to a declining mushroom market. The fear of the day was the Cold War and the risk of nuclear war. So in 1951, Herman Knaust converted his mushroom farm into Iron Mountain Atomic Storage Corporation, a company that would seek to protect corporate documents from nuclear war.

Today, IRM has a massive legacy business that's best described as a cash cow. While it doesn't have the growth you might see in tech stocks, it provides a large level of steady income that can be expected to continue for a very long time. We are happy investors in IRM for that cash flow alone. However, IRM is an adaptable company and is in the process of re-inventing itself again. As investors, you get the benefit of the cash cow side of the business paying you a high dividend, while you also will benefit from the growth of their expansion into the digital world.

Durability

After some struggles in the early years, IRM grew through the 80s and 90s and has become the dominant name in record storage, not only in the US, but around the world, buying out most of their smaller competitors. Among their customers, IRM counts 95% of the Fortune 1000.

IRM currently is responsible for storing 720 million cubic feet of paper records. To put that in perspective, IRM would need a fleet of over 158,000 C-130 cargo planes to fit all those records.

Source

In short, IRM is entrusted with an awful lot of paperwork. And that paperwork is going to continue to be there for decades, for a reasonable rent payment. 97% of IRM's storage revenue is from boxes that they already are storing.

This makes their revenue very stable when an unexpected event like COVID-19 arises. The largest impact on IRM's storage revenue is that it goes down when a customer decides to destroy documents, however destroying documents in and of itself is a time consuming, laborious and expensive task. A task IRM will happily bill customers for, but one that isn't a huge priority in the days of COVID-19.

As a result, IRM's storage business is a cash cow that's going to continue to produce massive amounts of cash flow for decades. Better yet, it's their most profitable, highest margin, segment. While storage represents roughly two-thirds of revenue, it accounts for 83% of gross profits.

Source: IRM 1Q2020 Supplement

The Future

It's no secret that we are living in an increasingly digital world. For IRM, this is both a threat to their core business and an opportunity. Clearly, in the future, businesses will be generating far less paper than they have in the past. Many records now are never put on paper, they are created digitally and remain digital.

We can expect that IRM's paper storage will decline over time. Here's a look at their volume trends through Q3 last year:

Source: IRM 3Q2019 Supplement

Overall, IRM has been able to increase volumes, with volumes in developed markets like the US slowly drifting down, which has been offset by IRM taking their expertise overseas. The result is that volume is still increasing overall. That fact, in addition to pricing increases, means that storage still has increasing revenues.

Source: IRM 1Q2020 Supplement

Yet the writing is on the wall, computers are here to stay and digital storage is clearly the future.

IRM has been seeking to reinvent itself and take advantage of their close relationship with major US corporations. The paper storage business is providing a very nice source of cash flow that will take decades to wind down. Meanwhile, IRM is seeking growth in the digital world. Data center REITs measure their leases in megawatts of capacity (MW) and IRM recently signed a 27 MW deal with a Fortune 100 company, with a 10-year lease for the FRA-1 Frankfurt Data Center, one of their newest data centers that is currently under construction.

To put that in perspective, IRM had 107 MWs leased at the end of Q1, so that one deal increases the amount they have leased by 25%. The data center side of the business is likely to be the fastest-growing segment of their business. While it has a long way to go to grow to the immense size of IRM's paper storage, it's likely to grow much faster than the paper side of the business slows down.

Source: IRM Presentation - May 2020

Currently, the data center side makes up 6.5% of revenue and 8.5% of EBITDA. In the future, it will make up an increasingly important portion as they bring more data centers online.

Among IRM customers are the federal government, local governments, and 95% of the Fortune 1000. Trust is a big issue here. These institutions cannot trust anybody with their sensitive and confidential data. IRM has proven to be a reliable partner that ensures that data will be kept safe, and this is why they have been able to retain many of their customers for decades. This also is why we believe that the vast majority of their clients will remain with them as they move to digital storage. Customer loyalty is what makes IRM so resilient and provides a unique niche for them to carve out their corner of the digital world.

Balance Sheet

Branching into data centers is not cheap and IRM leveraged up in order to pay for it. Leverage is currently at 5.6x EBITDA.

Source: IRM 1Q2020 Supplement

We believe that concerns over IRM's leverage has been one of the main reasons that the share price has struggled. It's also a concern that we are not particularly worried about. IRM recently proved that they have no problem refinancing. They replaced $2.1 billion in Notes due 2021, 2023 and 2024 with new Notes due 2028, 2030 and 2032, extending the maturities and lowering their average interest rate approximately 0.20%.

In the meantime, their EBITDA margins are improving as their data center business ramps up and Project Summit continues to find savings. It's very typical with new investments for a gap to exist between when the bulk of the money is invested and when the investments start generating EBITDA, and the data center portion of the business has consumed significant capital that is just now starting to produce results.

Project Summit

Much of IRM's growth in recent years has come from acquiring smaller competitors around the world. These "bolt-on" acquisitions provide instant growth and have proven to be very profitable for IRM. However, it's inevitable when merging companies that inefficiencies develop. Management brought over from the acquired company will frequently have duties that are duplicated by existing management. Each company acquired will have their own way of doing things and that might not be the most efficient way.

Over years of buying numerous companies, a lot of small inefficiencies will build up to be very significant. Additionally, with advances in technology, services that were once done manually at great expense can now be done differently. Instead of physically delivering a piece of paper within 24 hours, a service that was once a huge selling point for IRM, that document can now be scanned and e-mailed the same day with much less expense and generally more convenient for the customer.

IRM's answer is Project Summit. An effort started last year to seek out and eliminate the inefficiencies that have accumulated over time. While there's expense associated with implementing the program, it will save a substantial amount of money in expenses on an annual basis.

Here's a look at the anticipated financial impact:

Source: IRM Presentation - May 2020

So IRM is investing $450 million through 2021, and by the end of the year they anticipate improvements of $375 million in annual adjusted EBITDA. These improvements are primarily impacting the paper side of the business, and will help ensure a long tail of profitable cash flow.

Conclusion

IRM currently pays an annual dividend of $2.474 for a current yield of 8.4%. In Q1, their AFFO was $0.80/share, putting their payout ratio at 77% of AFFO. This means that the dividend is comfortably covered, and while we can expect some decline as COVID impacts the service side of IRM's business, over the long term we can expect dividend coverage to continue to improve.

As IRM proves their new model to the market, we believe that IRM could reasonably be valued at 12-13x AFFO. That would be approximately $40/share, 35% over the current share price.

IRM has all the pieces in place to improve EBITDA margins on their legacy business which will be the cash cow funding the dividend for many years to come. 740 million cubic feet of paper isn't going to disappear quickly. It will be a very time-consuming and very expensive task for that data to be digitized. For many customers, simply paying to store the data is cheaper and easier than deciding what should and shouldn't be destroyed.

This provides plenty of time for IRM to expand the digital side of their business. Utilizing their brand name, well-known to most corporations, and since they are already in possession of the documents, they are the obvious company to pay to digitize them. IRM has a niche, and they are the only major company in it. This provides an enormous moat, one that has rewarded shareholders well in the past.

Data by YCharts

IRM will continue to reward shareholders with reasonable capital gains from current prices and a steadily growing dividend. The market has become fearful of IRM's ability to adapt, but this company has proven before that they are very adaptable. The digital world is not a threat to IRM, but an enormous opportunity. By investing in IRM, you are investing in the future: Digital data storage and servicing, plus an enormous yield of 8.4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.