Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CSEAF) CEO Ian Smith on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

John Lane

Thank you, Veronica and hello everyone and welcome to Clearwarter's Q2 2020 earnings call. As we began, I'd like to recognize that we are in Bedford Nova Scotia in Mi'kma'ki the ancestral and unseeded territory of the Mi'kmaq, who have been living on these lands since time in Memorial. And that this recognition is a small but meaningful step in reconciliation and the continued efforts to build a strong nation-to-nation relationship.

As Veronica noted, my name is John Lane, the company's Treasurer and with me are Ian Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Teresa Fortney, Chief Financial Officer; Christine Penney, Vice President, Sustainability and Public Affairs; and Donald MacNeil, Assistant Treasurer. This call is intended to provide information to Clearwater investors. We have also scheduled a media call at 3:30 Atlantic Time, and we will be delighted to take questions from media at that time.

Earlier today, we issued a news release that provided the full details of our second quarter results. For the purpose of this call, we have assumed that participants have reviewed this information, which is also located on our website at www.clearwater.ca. Therefore, during this call we will focus on the more significant points from this release.

Please note that during today's call, management may make forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of Clearwater, constitute forward-looking information that involves various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of management's control. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, total allowable cash levels, selling prices, weather, exchange rates, fuel and other input costs. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

More information on risk factors applicable to Clearwater, please refer to Clearwater's continuous disclosure materials filed from time-to-time with securities regulators, including but not limited to, Clearwater's annual reports, quarterly reports and annual information form. Finally, the forward-looking information included in this call is made as of the date of this call, and Clearwater does not undertake to update publicly or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Ian Smith for an opening statement. Ian?

Ian Smith

Hi, everyone, good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. I'd like to begin by recognizing that we are all truly proud and grateful to our Clearwater employees. They are leading with courage, integrity, responsibility, and with their hearts. They continue to protect themselves, their co-workers and families and work tirelessly to support a safe and reliable global food supply chain under what we all know are extraordinary conditions.

2020 began with a great business momentum and promise like we came out of 2019. However, the impact of the pandemic on the first half of 2020 has been significant and complex for our customers, our supply chain partners, our company and our employees.

The impact of COVID-19 expanded globally in the second quarter to impact all sales regions and most of our species. And the measures that we quickly implemented in the first quarter of 2020 have been successful in protecting the health and safety of our employees. We've managed harvesting, processing and procurement to align with consumer demand, strengthening our ability to remain in continuous operation at sea, on land and around the globe.

Our customer relationships remain very strong and continue to provide critical insight into understanding regional markets and have facilitated specific COVID-19 responses tailored to these markets.

I'm pleased to tell you that demand improved in the latter part of the second quarter and particularly in the month of June, and is expected to improve further as government's relaxed measures and markets continue to reopen.

We have responded by placing extra focus and attention on the expansion of global distribution, new products and formats and increasing promotional activity in channels that are experiencing heightened demand, including retail and e-commerce. We also continue to prepare for and are already seeing local recovery in food service channels.

Clearwater access to capital and our liquidity position remains strong. Adjustments to reduce spending and capital expenditures and operational changes, the inventory and procurement plans as well as temporary changes to our dividend policy and access - as well as access to governments support programs have all helped to preserve cash and leave us in a confident position through the balance of 2020.

We have taken these necessary steps to be well positioned as we move into the second half of the year and believe that we're again well positioned to weather current economic conditions and take advantage of future growth opportunities as global seafood demand continues to recover.

I'll now turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Teresa Fortney to give you more detail.

Teresa Fortney

Thanks Ian. Good afternoon, everyone. And thanks again also for joining us. So our second quarter sales and our adjusted EBITDA were $106 million and $18.9 million respectively. And that compared to $153.9 million and $30.3 million in the prior year, due to the global impact of COVID-19. Year-to-date sales and adjusted EBITDA were $206.3 million and $32 million respectively, compared to $274 million $50.3 million in the prior year.

Gross margin and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales were 17.4% and 17.9%, respectively in the second quarter, and that compared to 20.5% and 19.7% in 2019. Leverage increased moderately to 5.3 times, compared to 5.2 times in the second quarter of 2019. The company is continuing to advance the strategic review process with its financial advisors to identify, review and evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives available to it, with a view to continuing to enhance shareholder value. No timeline for this process completion has been currently defined.

Sales volumes decreased across most species and regions in the first half due to lower demand in food service, partially offset by traditional retail and e-commerce demand, which continues to thrive in this difficult market.

In the quarter, lower demand for clam, lobster, and langoustines and higher costs related to COVID-19 were partially offset by lower harvesting costs for scallops and clam, lower fuel costs, continuous improvement program savings, refined procurement strategies and government support programs.

Cash used in operation was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $35.6 million in the same period of 2019. Free cash outflow was $18.8 million as compared to $48 million in the second quarter of 2019, and that was due to lower investments in working capital, which can partially offset by lower cash earnings and higher capital expenditures.

The rigorous, cash preservation measures were implemented during the first half of the year, including operational adjustments to several species that significantly improved cash flows, will have a minimal impact on species profitability. Clearwater will continue to use cash preservation measures into the second half of the year to manage leverage and liquidity. We expect to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2020.

Leverage at the end of the second quarter at 5.3 times, compared to 5.2 for the same period in 2019. And the lower impact, sorry - the impact of lower demand from COVID-19 was largely offset by disciplined working capital management and strong 2019 results included in the trailing 12-month calculation, which overall resulted in lower net debt balances.

Leverage is expected to increase in the third quarter, as our normal seasonal cycle and as a direct impact from COVID-19. With a global economic recovery in the second half of 2020, we could see leverage decrease by the end of the year from current levels.

The company's ability to operate safely and continuously throughout the pandemic has helped us to support the financial well-being of our employee, supported hundreds of workers in the fishery sector and their communities, and has ensured the availability and delivery of safe and nutritious seafood to our customers locally, nationally and internationally.

While the short-term impacts of COVID-19 has introduced additional forward looking uncertainty, Clearwater is a vertically integrated greatest seafood company with proprietary licenses, advanced in year round harvesting and processing capabilities, our premium product quality, the diversity of our species, our global sales and distribution footprint, and an experienced and dedicated workforce has positioned Clearwater to take advantage of future growth opportunities as global seafood demand continues to recover.

We are now ready to take questions.

George Doumet

Good afternoon, guys.

Ian Smith

Hi. George

George Doumet

Hi, Ian. On the China sales, I think they're down close to 50% in the quarter. I know this is a hard question to answer, but what is the impact of the salmon COVID outbreak and maybe restrictions around seafood generally play in that role? And can you maybe tell us where that China's sales number is trending today, I guess closer to early August?

Ian Smith

Yeah, I think it's clearly hard to say what the future is going to look like in China. But I can tell you that, like in the rest of the world, our demand in China continues to improve. There are no known cases of contamination of COVID-19 via contaminated food or water. And based on the current scientific knowledge of COVID-19, it's considered unlikely that infection from food or water can occur.

Seafood like any other surface may potentially become contaminated if adequate food handling and sanitation measures are not in place, or when handled by an infected person. Additionally, media attributions of a local outbreak to seafood sources, as I think you're alluding to could adversely affect demand for products in the seafood industry. And government control measures everywhere, including China continue to evolve.

We continue to take effective action in this area, around securing the health of our employees and making sure that our products are safe. It's what we do every day. And again, like other markets, China's been traditionally skewed towards food service. So it's had a deeper impact. I would say interestingly, the rest of Asia is held up pretty well. And we see demand continuing to improve. And we see that in our current order patterns as well, not just in China but in many other countries around the world.

George Doumet

Okay. And maybe a question for Teresa, I think you guys reported $5 million of wage subsidies in the first half. Do you expect to report a similar level in the second half?

Teresa Fortney

So great question George, and we are expecting that we're going to qualify for some wage subsidies, with the change in the program that was announced by the government. Just several weeks back, they changed this process now to be a sliding scale relative to your sales. So it's a little bit hard to say what we'll be eligible for until we actually see how our monthly revenues flow.

George Doumet

Okay. And Ian, what impact I guess did the pandemic have on the strategic review?

Ian Smith

None. And to qualify that... sorry, I'll qualify that by saying it's taking longer to do things that we would normally be doing in person just because of restrictions on in person meetings and travel and so on. So I'd say that.

George Doumet

And have those constraints subsided a lot?

Ian Smith

While, we're still in Atlantic bubble and nobody can travel here without self-isolating for 14 days before they see anyone.

George Doumet

Just a quick clarification on for free side, I think you mentioned free cash flow is expected to be positive. I think last quarter, you might have alluded that free cash flow this year is going to be higher than last year. Is it just positive or do you still expect to have free cash flows generation above 2019 levels this year?

Teresa Fortney

I haven't got the 2019 number for the year sitting in front of me, George. We're expecting it to be stronger than what we were forecasting the end of the last quarter. So I'd have to look up and reference the prior year. But it's going to be solid for this year.

George Doumet

Okay. Thanks for answering, guys. Good luck.

Ian Smith

Thank you.

Bryan Hunt

Good afternoon. I was wondering - how are you doing? I know you're a golf fan Ian, but hopefully you're a baseball fan as well. And so I'm going to preface this by saying if I was part of the Toronto Blue Jays Organization, what inning would we be in if your strategic review or playing the Blue Jays?

Ian Smith

I'll be - yeah, that's a great way to try to get at a better answer than I can give you, Bryan. What I can tell you is that the process is continuing in earnest, despite the delays and the impact of COVID-19. But I can't comment on the timeline for its completion.

Bryan Hunt

Okay. I was wondering if you could talk about, there's obviously this decided pivot around the world to food at home from dining out. And I was wondering if you can talk about how your organization pivoted to more retail products, whether it's in innovation and in total volume of sales? And what cost impact, whether its operating cost and or capital cost impact does that have in the most recent quarter.

Ian Smith

So I'll begin at the end of your question, so I would say that the cost impact has been nominal. So if you look at the first half of the year, I would say on a price per pound impact of our shifting that's been going on, it's in the single digits.

And as demand has improved since really the end of April, demand has improved, sales have improved and prices have improved. So prices have not - so prices were modestly affected, but they're not being affected now, despite the heightened demand in non-food service channels, which continues to grow.

We tend to have more premium price shellfish items. The types - the best way to try to explain it to you, there's all kinds of different ways to get into and I'll focus on retail for a moment. So first of all, we have a number of customers that we deal with directly and we've simply been increasing sales to them.

We've essentially not sold all that we could potentially sell to those retailers because we have constrained volume relative to sustainability. So we like to spread it around. But there's fewer places to spread it. And so we've been doing more business with some of our key Canadian and North American retail customers directly. That's number one.

Number two is, we have a number of foodservice distributors both in North America and Asia and in Europe that are multichannel distributors, and they are shifting as well. So our ability to get our products into retail is enhanced by having really good distributors who have strong exposure to retail channels. And they're making the pivot for us.

We also have distributors and customers who are on the processing side, who have made their own pivots to retail and are making more value-added products. And then there's the thing that we're doing on our own. So, for example, we're packing products for retail customers that are going straight to frozen or chilled or i.e. fresh sachet. So with the seafood counters closed in a public store, you can still find our products. And by the way, there's seafood counters are back open.

But back in April, if they were closed, you could you could find Clearwater's scallops in the chilled section. So non frozen, you can always find them in the frozen section. But if the counter wasn't open, you could find them in one of the coolers in the seafood section of the perimeter of the store, chilled in a grab and go package.

We've also through mostly through customers who are doing value added processing, done more retail friendly packs, and those packs have been for their e-commerce business as well as for retail more kind of single serve, double serve, grab and go. We've had new listings with the online stores for all the major retail players and we've also expanded distribution with players like Ocado in the UK. So, that's essentially how we moved and the impact of packaging and additional costs relative to the cost of the product itself has been nominal.

Bryan Hunt

So, just two quick questions, and I'll be done. You talked about retail and e-commerce has been your focus. Can you tell us what your retail sales and your ecommerce sales were up year-over-year in Q2?

Ian Smith

So, it's hard to say because we're direct and indirect. And we don't we can't give you with precision. We're not really - we don't release with precision. We don't release what we're selling directly to individual major retail customers and our multi-channel distributors it's really hard for us to pin down what's going into retail which is versus e-com versus food service.

But we do know that our retail so anecdotally, I can tell you that our retail sales are up pretty consistent with where how far retail is up if you take the North American market, so our retail sales anecdotally would be out in the 30% to 40% range versus prior year.

Bryan Hunt

Great. And then my last question, Teresa, last time we spoke, you all had reduced guidance for CapEx spend the $30 million to $34 million ranges. Is that changed at all?

Teresa Fortney

No, that's consistent with where we are continuing to forecast. We've removed our discretionary spending. But that $30 million to $35 million is going to continue to give us what we need to stay fully operational and efficient in the fleet in our facilities and had some a creative strategic project still included in there as well.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. Stay healthy. And best of luck. Thank you.

Teresa Fortney

Thanks so much, Bryan.

Doug Cooper

Hi, guys. First of all, Teresa, can you just walk through how we accounted for the $5 million of wage subsidies? How does that flow through the income statement?

Teresa Fortney

So, interesting question, and it's, we broke it down and had to have a look at what was what was the support for the government wage subsidy. So, to the extent that and we would have qualified for wage subsidies related to all of our Canadian employees, and so many of those employees are in our operations and the fleet operations and the land base operations.

And so any of the wage subsidies received for that would have been capitalized and included into inventory and is released as that product is sold. And then at any wage subsidies that were associated with salaried folks who would be in flowing through to say SG&A. The cost would have been realized in the period in which they worked. There's not an easy formula to go there.

Doug Cooper

Yes, I guess I'm just trying to get it was that the called $16 million in shareholder EBITDA already? Was that included in the $5.1 million? Is that included in that or and if it was, is there any offset that there was a onetime cost associated with COVID that you had to undertake in the quarter, whether it's for screens or PPE, or anything else increased wages to get people to come that kind of stuff?

Teresa Fortney

So, for the total first half the year we have incremental costs associated with COVID of $5.7 million. And we would have had that $5.8 million. And we would have had wage subsidies in our P&L that would have offset $5.1 million of that. So, first half of the year, we would be tracking point $0.7 million less than subsidies and costs.

Doug Cooper

Okay. And the effects of those, we call it onetime cost or anymore this might be the new way of life, but to continue or in the plant or the ships, putting flexiglas up or whatever maybe keeps the workers safe and all that sort of done. Do you expect any ongoing costs in terms of PPE or anything like that?

Teresa Fortney

So, I'll answer that in two parts. So, all of the right things that we've been doing in the vessels and we're continuously looking at making sure we can even do further enhancements for the safety of our employees.

Having said that, we're also forecasting that the costs associated with it are certainly a large part are over, but there are still some costs that are continuing for the year. Got to remember that, those costs in the plants and the fleet will cycle through inventory and then come out as we sell the products but, a good chunk of costs, we had incremental costs as an example, where inventory values would have been impacted in the first quarter based on the onset of COVID with market prices resetting, so some of those costs would have been more than one time in nature and not recurring.

So overall, some more cost to flow. We start with or are continuing with thank you paying to our employees. And so, but certainly much lower than what we've been incurring so far.

Doug Cooper

Okay, just moving on to the outlook. How do you feel about your inventory levels looks like about just $190 million, Q2 a year ago is $120 million? How do you feel about the rebound in the second half and maybe how should we think about the second half this year versus second half last year in terms of percentage change anticipate sort of being at 80% of last year or higher or any sort of qualitative factor outlook you can give us would be great?

Ian Smith

Sure. I'll take that. So, as I alluded to earlier, demand and sales continue to improve since the end of April, we've had a successful shift in sales, the channels experienced heightened demand, especially retail but also e-commerce. And we're seeing improvement in traditional foodservice, already as economies reopening around the world and we do expect this trend to continue.

Uncertainty persists, largely associated with countries making continued progress on reopening and economic recovery. But based on our customer demand and order patterns, we're cautiously optimistic, with some species having already fully allocated demands for the second half of the year.

And we expect species with more traditional exposure to food service like lobster as an example, to be more impacted through the balance of the year. From an inventory standpoint, we have very good visibility to our order patterns and long customer histories and a very robust forecasting system. And we have recurring to demand and where we see some potential anomalies from inventory perspective, whether it's the end of the quarter, the end of the year.

It's the phenomenon of timing of landings. The animals don't know when the quarter end happens, as you've heard me say before. So, any blips out of - at the species level in inventories will be associated with timing of landings, not demand or procurement, but with our own harvest.

Doug Cooper

Right. And maybe final question just the end - your clients at the end of the day, whether they be distributors or food service or whoever. How are they coming through this process? Are any of them in trouble or financial trouble or just any clarity on that?

Teresa Fortney

Sure.

Ian Smith

Sorry, I would say I think we've been very fortunate. It's they're - the most of our customers are well financed and in great shape. Teresa can probably comment in further detail, we have had customers taking advantage of extended terms in terms of sales terms and days to pay that we have extended them.

And we've obviously been taking advantage of our great relationship and use of EDC insurance. Everything we do so is a 100% EDC insured. But we don't see any issues on the horizon relative to our core customer base. Other than we know that we've had requests for dating, because they're doing the same thing, we're doing which is preserving liquidity and cash.

Teresa Fortney

I can't add anything more to that.

Doug Cooper

Okay, great. Thanks, everybody. Appreciate it.

Ian Smith

Thanks, Doug.

John Sartz

Hi, guys. So I have a question about the strategic process. And I have to apologize ahead for the pun, the bad pun. But in view of the quotas are restricted to Canadian owners. And I'm just wondering how far are you able to cast the net in terms of finding potential acquirers?

Ian Smith

Yeah so John, the ownership of the Canadian quotas are not restricted to Canadian buyers. But you have to have a 51% Canadian ownership component. You have to foreign ownership can only be a minority. And I think foreign interest would be aware of that. But I think there are a number of examples within Canada and globally where structures exist that would accommodate such an occurrence.

John Sartz

So are you currently exploring those types of - I guess like do you have any - are you dealing with clients in the - or potential acquirers within that category?

Ian Smith

Love to comment, but I can't.

John Sartz

Okay. So my second question, I'm sorry, I have just one more question very short one. In terms of the somewhat tense political climate between Canada and China, has that have any impact on your business in China?

Ian Smith

No. I think, there's been impact on the seafood trade in China associated with these outbreaks that have been connected to seafood processing. So there's been an impact more broadly on seafood. But there's been no specific impact that is directed at Clearwater.

John Sartz

Okay. Thanks.

Ian Smith

Thanks, John.

Jonathan Lamers

Good afternoon. Hi, on COVID Ian, apart from the seasonal shrimp processing operation are there any cases in the operations you are monitoring?

Ian Smith

There are no active cases in our operation, thankfully.

Jonathan Lamers

Great. On demand trends, would you happen to have any color on the decline in sales at the end of the quarter or quarter to date in Q3? I think the food service distributors are talking about things improving to the minus 20% to minus 25% range at the end of calendar Q2, in a sense, just in terms of their overall volumes. I was just wondering if that's consistent with the experience you've had?

Ian Smith

Yeah, so I can't comment on a specific percentage, Jonathan. But I can tell you is that the strength that we saw in our order patterns in the month of June continued into July and seems to be holding through in the month of August.

Jonathan Lamers

And can you just remind us Ian, what visibility you would have to orders over the balance of Q3 and Q4 at this time of year? Which species would already be fully ordered?

Ian Smith

Yeah, so I can't tell you that. But I can tell you that it's some of our major core species would be on - already on allocation through the balance of the year. We have a 12-month rolling forecast system. It goes quite deep. It goes by region, it goes by customer regardless of what channel that they're in. And it gets repopulated every two weeks directly by our sales people who are in the market. So are updating those forecasts.

And it goes into relative - goes detail all the way down to the SKU level. So it's quite a robust system. And it's really gives us the strength gives me the confidence to make the forward-looking statements that I'm making today about strengthen the order patterns and allocations for certain species through the balance of the year.

Jonathan Lamers

Thanks. And you've seen quite a decline in demand volumes on certain major species like clams and shrimp. Would it make sense to cut prices to stimulate demand? How do you think about balancing those two?

Ian Smith

So interestingly, great question. Prices, as I said earlier, were down single-digits for the quarter and the first half of the year, although, they improved in second quarter versus first quarter. And they were - the prices were down single-digit as a percent on lower demand and lower volume sales.

So what we're seeing now, we saw in June, we continue to see in July and August is that both sales revenue, sales volume and prices are now steadily improving as we head into and get ready for our business busiest sales period of the year, which starts really post Labor Day. So, no - the short answer is no. We don't see opportunity in reducing prices.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And just a quick question on the Q2 cost for Teresa, are you able to help frame whether lower marine diesel fuel was a material benefit to the Q2 or should be for Q3?

Teresa Fortney

So, we are continuing to benefit from lower fuel costs. Q2 balance of the year, that's what we're expecting in.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay, thanks for your comments.

Ian Smith

Thanks, Jonathan.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry, I missed it earlier, but can you - you mentioned the cash flow will be positive, but I wasn't sure if you meant cash flow will be positive for the second half of 2020 or for the full year 2020? Free cash flow, sorry, free cash flow.

Teresa Fortney

Free cash flow, so we've heavier weight, our free cash flow is heavier weighted to the second half of the year. So my comments Justin, was in reference to this probably year. But that naturally means that it also is heavier in our second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so your comment was based on the full year free cash flow positive?

Teresa Fortney

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And do you define the free cash flow as cash flow from operations minus CapEx?

Teresa Fortney

That would be the largest bulk of it. And if you actually look in our financial statements, we do provide a definition of it there. So you can actually see a bridge in our MD&A as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jonathan Norwood

Good afternoon, everybody. I just had a follow-up to my colleague John Sartz's question with respect to the strategic review process, so maybe I'll try a little bit of a different tack. But so you mentioned it was kind of three steps to the process. First is to identify, second to review and then third, to evaluate. And so, I think I've asked you this on the call last quarter Ian and you had indicated, I'll ask you what state you're in and I think you had indicated still the identifying stage. So can you tell us which stage you're in now?

Ian Smith

Jonathan, I'd love to give you more information, as you can imagine we anticipated this question. It was a matter of significant discussion with our special committee of our board and our capital advisors and legal advisers. And I cannot provide you with more information than I already have.

Jonathan Norwood

Okay. And just one additional question then so, Teresa, it's been maybe 16 or 17 months since you had indicated that you would be stepping down as CFO. And obviously there hasn't been an appointment made in that regard. And so I'm just wondering, what is the timeline, I guess, for appointing a new CFO? And is it something that could potentially be part of the strategic review process, I'm just wondering if you could give us a little more color there.

Teresa Fortney

So, Ian do you want to talk there, or would you like me to talk to that?

Ian Smith

I'm happy to talk to it, but I'm equally happy to let you answer the question.

Teresa Fortney

There you go. So, at this point, there is no specific timelines, I'm fully committed and engaged in and seeing through and working with the company. So there are no specific plans in place at this time.

Ian Smith

So, the only thing I would add to that is that, the earlier announcement was based on lifestyle and life issues facing Teresa and her family. And we're very grateful to Teresa, who originally stayed, agreed to stay on through a transition process. And now with everything that's going on in the world, has made an open-ended commitment to us. And she's delightful to work with. She's doing an outstanding job. And we're going to continue to operate as a team going forward. And her commitment is now open ended, which I'm grateful to, grateful for.

Jonathan Norwood

Okay. So there's no active search then being undertaken for a new CFO.

Ian Smith

Correct.

Jonathan Norwood

Okay, thanks.

Ian Smith

Welcome.

Ian Smith

Okay. Thank you very much for calling in today. I know it's the dead of summer and hopefully some of you are calling in from the beach or the dock and we'll let you get back to that. We really appreciate your time and attention today. And when we have more information to share with you, you can be sure that we will be reaching out. Thank you and have a great afternoon.

