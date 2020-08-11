Look at Sears Holdings as a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) with $2.2 Billion dollars to spend on former Sears entities.

This is a long overdue update article on Sears Holdings, Inc. I am still 100% confident that shareholders will not be wiped out and Bondholders will get par plus interest. In order for this to happen Seritage Growth Properties, Lands's End and Transform Holdco must come back to Sears Holdings. I am still LONG Sears Holdings Stock, and Bonds, and I still believe in Eddie Lampert.

I have written many articles on Sears Holdings starting from when the stock was trading in the $16 dollar range in 2016, when my last article was written the stock was trading in the $1 dollar range. As of the date of this article the stock is in the .20 range but clearly worth at least $11 dollars if we count the value of the NOL's. (Net Operating Losses)

For the sake the simplicity, I am going to use rough and rounded numbers to make the math easy to show how shareholders can easily get $15-$20 a share when we put the remaining Sears pieces back together. (Transform Holdco, Seritage Growth Properties, Lands' End)

An Overview of the Value Left at Sears Holdings, Inc

Currently Sears Holdings is:

1. A Corporate shell with Six Billion in Tax credits/Net Operating Losses (NOL's)

* It's important to note that the NOL's are technically worth zero until they have businesses to use them. I discuss the NOL's and the precedent setting Coram Healthcare case in detail here.

2. A Corporate shell with litigation claims against Seritage Growth Properties, and Lands End (Seeking their return to Sears Holdings as a fraudulent conveyance)

3. An unsecured creditors committee with a Litigation trust with claims against Seritage Growth Properties and Lands' End seeking their return to Sears Holdings as a fraudulent conveyance.

Sears Holdings and the Unsecured Creditors are Plaintiffs with equal standing to sue or settle the litigation

Some Seeking Alpha Contributors allege that Sears Holdings is not a Plaintiff in the litigation against these parties, but a look at Doc 168 Page 4 and Page 12 disproves this assertion. Under the section listing the Plaintiff's in the lawsuit, the Unsecured creditors committee and Sears Holdings are listed side by side, meaning settlement funds for shareholders would go to Sears Holdings and funds for Unsecured Creditors Committee members would go to the litigation trust.

The Shareholders are not a part of the litigation trust because they are co-plaintiffs in the litigation, it's irrelevant that shareholders are not part of the liquidating trust.

Document 168 is a summary of the claims plead by SHLDQ and defenses asserted by the defendants, pay close attention to page 4 and page 12 of this document because it shows the defenses (or lack there of) raised regarding the Seritage Growth Properties and Lands End Fraudulent Transfer Claims.

The case is: See Sears Holdings/Unsecured Creditors Committee v ESL et. el. 19-08250-RDD

Seritage Growth Properties and Lands' End should Settle the Lawsuit and Come Back to Sears Holdings

Lets take a look at what Sears Holdings would look like if Lands's End (LE) Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and Transform Holdco were back together again via a court approved settlement or after trial.

1. Seritage Growth Properties was spun off to shareholders who exercised their rights for roughly $2.58 Billion dollars in 2015.

2. Lands' End was spun off in 2014 on a pro rata basis to all Sears Holdings Shareholders

3. Transform Holdco Bought Substantially all of the assets of Sears Holdings for $5.2 Billion Dollars in February 2019 or thereabouts.

4. Sears Hometown was purchased for roughly $500 Million Dollars by Transform Holdco in 2019 or thereabouts

Lets assume for arguments sake that these entities are worth at least what they were spun off for and/or purchased for. Keep in mind that the Sears Holdings v SRG/Lands' End Lawsuit alleges SRG was undervalued by at least $800 Million dollars, and Lands End was alleged to worth at least $1.6 Billion at their respective times of spin-off because offer for 50% of Lands' End for $800 Million were rejected prior to the spin-off.

The Equity Value of a Reorganized Sears Holdings, Inc.

I will attribute a value to Lands' End of just $1 Billion and a value of Seritage Growth Properties of $2.5 Billion, I'm assuming no value has been added in the last 5 years by reducing the Sears/Kmart stores to less than 5% of the total Portfolio) (To see how conservative this estimate is watch these short videos featuring the CEO of SRG here and here.

A. Seritage Growth Properties $2.5 Billion

B. Transform Holdco $4 Billion

C. Lands' End $1 Billion

D. Sears Hometown $500 Million

E. NOL's at Sears Holdings $2.2 Billion

______________________________________

Total Equity Value of Reorganized Sears Holdings - $10.2 Billion Dollars.

The Current debt of Sears Holdings, Inc.

The non ESL and Cyrus Investment Sears Holdings debt consists of:

1) The 12/15//2019 Unsecured Notes $411 Million

2) The 10/15/2018 Secured 2nd Lien Notes $89 Million

3) The SRAC unsecured Notes $185 Million

4) Pension Board Guaranty Corporation $900 Million

5) Administration Claims $315 Million

6) Miscellaneous/Legal etc $100 Million

___________________________________________________________

Total non-ESL/Cyrus Debt - Roughly $2 Billion Dollars

(See Doc 3276 pg 188 below to see how much debt ESL and Cyrus control

Paying the Debt of the Reorganized Sears Holdings

1) The 12/15/2019 Notes can be paid out in cash at 25 cents on the dollar or converted to Paid in kind (PIK) notes with extended maturities to 2025

* Similar to the pre-bankruptcy offer

2) The 10/15/2018 2nd Lien Bonds could be paid out in cash from the preference funds being collected which total more than $200 Million

* See Document 7904, over $150 Million dollars is due to SHLDQ.

3) The SRAC unsecured notes can be paid out in cash at 25 cents on the dollar or converted to Paid in Kind (PIK) Notes with extended maturities to 2025

* Similar to the pre-bankruptcy offer

4) The Pension debt could be extended for five years after placing the Pension in a Captive Reinsurance entity and the benefits to pensioners would be secured with Reinsurance purchased from Berkshire Hathaway.

* My Article on the pension can be found here

5) The $380 Million in Lands' Ends debt would be unchanged and transferred to Sears Holdings and assumed

6) Seritage Growth Properties debt of $1.6 Billion (owed to Berkshire Hathaway) would be unchanged as their lien is on the buildings, not the 2500 Plus acres of Land and Parking Lots which are very valuable.

* See the last annual report of Seritage Growth Properties

7) Transform Debt (Zero except for real estate debt)

8) Administration claims would be paid in cash

_________________________________________________________

Under this scenario, the total non-real estate debt of the reorganized Sears Holdings would be roughly $1 Billion Dollars against $10 Billion in equity, leaving $9 Billion in Equity to split between Sears Holdings Shareholders, Lands' End Shareholders and Seritage Growth Properties shareholders and Transform Holdco Keep in mind Sears Holdings brings Net Operating Losses and tax credits to the table that have a net value of about $2.2 Billion dollars, so let's view Sears Holdings, Inc. as a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) with $2.2 Billion to spend but only on former spin-offs.

Shareholders can easily receive at least $15 a share

Eddie Lampert discloses he would own roughly 75% of Sears Holdings if all his debt and warrants were converted to equity, in that scenario he would have 156,724,000 shares or thereabouts, this would give Sears Holdings about 206,000,000 total shares.

If we assume even more dilution to pay the small number of minority shareholders of Seritage Growth Properties and Lands' End and double the amount of outstanding Sears Holdings shares to 300,000,000 we still have a huge recovery for shareholders.

If we divide 300,000,000 shares by $9 Billion dollars in assets we still get $30 a share for shareholders, that would be roughly 200 times today's stock price. Let's even be more conservative, lets assume my numbers are off by another 50% and cut the number in half, in that scenario we still get $15 a share for shareholders or about 90-100 Times the current stock price.

CONCLUSION

Under the scenario I propose, we would have a reorganized Sears Holdings, Inc. with no pension debt, low interest real estate debt, Seritage Growth Properties and 2500 acres of undeveloped land, Lands' Ends, Transform Holdco, and over 200 non-Sears/Kmart tenants paying rent to Sears Holdings, over 300 Million in credit card revenue. Maybe about 100-150 profitable retail stores and cash from the sale of the Sears Hometown business and Kenmore (assuming both are sold as expected)

In most Bankruptcy cases, the fight is between the shareholders and the unsecured creditors over the crumbs left of a company that has failed and/or is over-leveraged. In the case of Sears Holdings, the largest secured debt holder is also the largest shareholder, his partner (Cyrus Investments) in the purchase of substantially all of the assets of Sears Holdings, is the largest unsecured creditor along with Bruce Berkowitz. (They own 12/15/2019 Unsecured Notes and SRAC unsecured PIK notes)

The most secure of the Sears Holdings securities are the 2nd Lien 10/15/2018 Bonds which are selling for 10 cents on the dollar, all shareholders should own these bonds, as they are worth par plus interest once we win on appeal based on the precedent in the Supreme Court Case In re: Rash v Commercial Corporation US Supreme Court case found here

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLDQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

