That Was A Nasty Reversal (Technically Speaking For 8/11)

Let's take a closer look at some employment data:

This chart shows retail, education/health, and leisure employment as a percentage of total establishment jobs. These three sectors of the jobs market have grown in importance since the late 1940s when they accounted for slightly more than 20% of all establishment jobs. They now account for about 35% of all jobs. The above chart shows the last five years, and, more specifically, the sharp drop-off that occurred due to the lockdowns that occurred earlier this year. On the plus side, job gains have replaced about 50% of the total jobs lost in the Spring. The obvious bad side is that 50% of these jobs are still gone.

The World Bank issued its latest global growth projections (emphasis added):

With advanced economies contracting, China experiencing record-low growth, and EMDE growth savaged by external and domestic headwinds, the global economy is expected to shrink by 5.2 percent this year in a baseline forecast. This would be the deepest global recession since World War II, and almost three times as steep as the 2009 global recession. The forecast assumes that the pandemic recedes in such a way that domestic mitigation measures can be lifted by mid-year, adverse global spillovers ease during the second half of the year, and dislocations in financial markets are not long-lasting. Although a moderate recovery is envisioned in 2021, with global growth reaching 4.2 percent, output is not expected to return to its previously expected levels.

And now, the potentially bad news (emphasis added):

If COVID-19 outbreaks persist longer than expected, restrictions on movement and interactions may have to be maintained or reintroduced, prolonging the disruptions to domestic activity and further setting back confidence. Disruptions to activity would weaken businesses’ ability to remain in operation and service their debt, while the increase in risk aversion could raise interest rates for higher-risk borrowers. With debt levels already at historic highs, this could lead to cascading defaults and financial crises across many economies. Under this downside scenario, global growth would shrink almost 8 percent in 2020.

Anytime an economic document uses the phrase "cascading effects" you know the following description will be bad. And, don't think this can't happen in the US. Assume, for example, that during the next few months, a large number of people are evicted. Lenders would see a large increase in bad debts, increasing the number of banks that go into default. This would then seep into the fixed-income markets, as some of these loans were also packaged into structured financial products.

Commodities are rallying:

Above are five charts of ETFs that track broad commodity sectors. All are rising, which indicates that demand is increasing. This also explains why the basic materials ETF has regained all its losses from the Spring sell-off: Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Things were going well until the last hour or so of trading when the equity indexes sold-off sharply. Only the transports had any kind of gain, and that was only marginal. None of the losses were that large, however; the QQQ had the worst drop, and that was only 1.89%. On the plus side, the treasury market was still down (more below). Only two sectors rose. Utilities were the worst performer; they dropped 2.15%, probably due to the continued sell-off in the treasury market. Technology and communication services continue to move lower as well.

Let's start with the good news: the treasury market is still moving lower. The IEF gapped lower at the open and then continued to move lower. It did catch a strong bid at the end of the session when the stock markets started to tank. Also notice the large increase in volume. The TLT exhibits the same pattern.

Both of these ETFs have sold-off pretty sharply; notice the oversold position of each's MACD. The next logical move is for prices to move higher to retest the 200-minute EMA.

Now let's turn to the SPY, starting with today's chart: End-of-the-day sell-offs are always red flags for chart watchers. They signal a clear and negative change in market sentiment. Today's sell-off was pretty sharp; prices quickly dropped a few points on high volume. They then tried to regroup only to keep moving lower. On the five-minute chart, prices have come close to wiping out all the gains made during the last five trading sessions. On the 30-day price chart, the next logical target is the 200-minute EMA.

So, what happened? According to the Financial Times (subscription required), comments from Majority Leader McConnell that there had been no new talks since Friday was the catalyst. If so, that indicates that the markets are very concerned about future growth without additional fiscal support.

Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.