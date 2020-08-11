Loews: How Buybacks Can Create Wealth
About: Loews Corporation (L), Includes: CNA, DOFSQ
by: Phillip Martinelli
Summary
Loews' valuation is too cheap across multiple valuation metrics.
Management's commitment to share buybacks will drive shareholder value in the longterm.
Eliminating Diamond Offshore Drilling as a subsidiary will be accretive to earnings on a go forward basis.
Strong operating results at CNA Financial should offer shares a strong level of support.
Thesis
I believe investing in Loews to be a low-risk way to achieve an average return. Multiple divisions of Loews have been negatively affected by the COVID19 pandemic, which presents a positive forward-looking earnings picture.