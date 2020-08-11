Long Ideas | Financials 

Loews: How Buybacks Can Create Wealth

About: Loews Corporation (L), Includes: CNA, DOFSQ
by: Phillip Martinelli
Phillip Martinelli
Summary

Loews' valuation is too cheap across multiple valuation metrics.

Management's commitment to share buybacks will drive shareholder value in the longterm.

Eliminating Diamond Offshore Drilling as a subsidiary will be accretive to earnings on a go forward basis.

Strong operating results at CNA Financial should offer shares a strong level of support.

Thesis

I believe investing in Loews to be a low-risk way to achieve an average return. Multiple divisions of Loews have been negatively affected by the COVID19 pandemic, which presents a positive forward-looking earnings picture.