Here's the comparison of our daily ranking of Tech Infrastructure stocks' likely near cap-gains, from the forecast population of over 2900 stocks and ETFs, given just one day's changes.

Other considerations put the odds-weighted likely outcomes for FIVN at 2½ times as favorable as those for MSFT.

FIVN is now priced where only 29% of its expected next 3-month price range is to the downside, while MSFT's downside exposure is -40%, which itself is a larger range.

My contribution is in providing comparison forecasts of likely next few month coming price ranges of such stocks, with evidences of how their prices changed after prior similar forecasts.

I respect and value other SA Contributors' extensive reporting of stock fundamentals, and so should you.

Investment Thesis

Adequate interest and reporting often produce market-price adjustments providing near-term gain opportunities which swamp returns from "conventional 'conservative' long-term passive investing" strategies.

Adroit anticipation of such opportunities often has better chances of capture and retention when investor attention and available liquid capital to be directed are employed. This is illustrated in comparisons of Five9, Inc. (FIVN), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and Adobe, Inc. (ADBE)

Start with the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on actual subsequent market prices. The hedging behavior is necessary to protect their endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable condition map locations are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of stocks of best advantage yesterday (8/7/2020) is from the 'market-average" notion, SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) at [10] to ADBE at [13] to SWI at [17]. Our interest is in FIVN at [15], a bit above ADBE.

For slightly less than the same return as ADBE, is undertaking the additional risk exposure in FIVN warranted?

What else may condition value selection choices?

Other conditions contributing to reward and risk are spelled out in Figure 2. Principal questions for all alternative investments are "how likely are these outcomes to happen", and "can their impact be improved?"

Figure 2 presents the MMs' price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the histories of outcomes from their prior forecasts of the same proportions of today's up-to-down prospects as occurred at times in the past 5 years of daily forecasts.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds for a profit-successful forecast in column [H], (by deduction its complement of 100 - H, or loss frequency), size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F]. When [ I ] and [F] are appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q].

Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into capital commitment of basis points per day [J] at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]'s fom and distinguishes FIVN's odds-weighted capital gain prospects from all of the other stocks.

The biggest impact came from -

FIVN history following prior Range Indexes of 29 better-than captured today's upside forecast [E] of 14.1% with price gains averaging +14.9%. MSFT's history of prior Range Indexes of 41 only captured +7.3% gains, compared to its today forecast of +15%.

In addition, FIVN's Win Odds of profitable outcomes from those forecasts were 7 out of 8, compared to only 6 out of 7 for MSFT. Then an 11% longer position holding period for MSFT (45 market days, 9 weeks) compared to FIVN's 40, or 8 weeks, limited its CAGR [K] to +48%, only about 1/3rd of FIVN's +138%.

Putting the comparisons into odds-weighted payoffs of RATE of returns per day in [R] allows us to see that ADBE and other infrastructure stocks can offer meaningful advantage over current buys of MSFT in pursuit of near-term capital gains. For reference, in a 252-day market year, a 27 basis-point per day rate of gain when sustained for a year (regardless of specific source) doubles the capital involved.

The strong argument here for an active investing strategy (over a passive one) is supported by the power of multiple compounding of gain opportunities where odds of gain are high. The weakness of passive investing strategies is that "regression to the mean" of return ensures low odds of profitable periods of gain to be compounded to offset the high odds of loss for the regression periods. Result: Probability of low passive RATES of return over long periods, compared to high rates of active investment rewards shorter periods persisting during the same long periods.

Those reversals are made even more apparent when compared as pictures of FIVN and MSFT price range forecast changes weekly during the past two years in Figure 3.

Figure 3

FIVN in the left picture demonstrates how its price activity provides opportunities to capture and compound on the oft-asserted "long-term advantage" of regression to the mean of market actions. With the aid of MM's price range forecasts, calibrating the day's market price into Range Index values, and with TERMD portfolio risk-management discipline capturing and compounding the opportunities, the rationale for the fading of 20th century passive strategies should become clearer.

The small lower "thumbnail" pictures of the past 5 years daily Range Index frequency distributions add to the odds understanding between securities. The potential for higher RIs (and higher prices) is greater at this point for FIVN than for the more market-disciplined MSFT.

In the right-hand picture of MSFT's trend of prices and weekly forecasts of likely coming prices, the market reactions were also near-instantaneous. If you weren't part of the 7/24 trading day, you missed the opportunity for instant gain or possible prevention of instant loss.

But with the MMs' hedging actions in response to their client's reactions you now have intelligence inputs as to possible reactions to these developments for many securities. They should lead to far more profitable Active-Investing-Strategy portfolio experiences.

Conclusion

Five9, Inc. at current price and profit prospects appears to be an attractive buy for near-term gain, along with future re-evaluations in longer-term repeated experiences.

