These preferred shares still carry a very significant amount of risk, but the Q2 2020 earnings were positive for the preferred shares because NYMT's common equity increased.

When the market gets nervous, the shares which will eventually have a floating rate may decline further. That's simply something the market does.

NYMT has four series of preferred shares, two which have a fixed-rate coupon indefinitely and two which start with a fixed-rate and then switch over to floating-rate payments.

Volatility in the NYMT preferred shares can get pretty intense when the market expects a recession. When a recession actually occurs, the volatility roars higher.

The preferred shares from New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) have seen some very intense volatility this year. They've often been more sensitive to the overall economy, but they took a massive hit during the most intense part of the pandemic.

The four series are:

NYMTP (NYMTP)

NYMTO (NYMTO)

NYMTN (NYMTN)

NYMTM (NYMTM)

We can demonstrate that volatility using a simple price history chart:

Source: Street Smart Edge

That chart shows that the price was quite steady before the pandemic, plunged off a cliff, rallied, plunged again, then roared back. Shares are still trading around $21.00, far below their normal range (around $25.00) from prior periods.

Using Volatility to Our Advantage

We've traded the preferred shares from NYMT over the last several years and we were most active earlier this year during the panic.

Below we are showing all of our trades in the NYMT preferred shares:

Source: The REIT Forum, on the "Returns Tab" within our "REIT Forum Google Sheets."

Note: All of these positions are closed. We do not currently have open positions in NYMT or the NYMT preferred shares.

You can see that we recorded an absolutely massive loss on 3/24/2020 by "selling" shares of NYMTP near the bottom. However, we weren't really closing out our exposure. We were buying shares of NYMTO at the exact same time. These transactions were tied together. We already were fully deployed, so we needed to sell existing positions to free up capital for new positions.

If the company went bust (unlikely, despite the $4 preferred price), having 1,234 shares of NYMTO was still better than having 1,145 shares of NYMTP. After all, we might get a little more back.

However, if the company survived (as we expected them to), we would have a much larger position. We disclosed these trades to subscribers of The REIT Forum with real-time alerts. This is the way we demonstrated our decision to trade NYMTP for NYMTO:

Source: The REIT Forum

Our volume of shares increased by 7.77%, which meant the total call value was higher by 7.77%. Consequently, we had more upside to reach call value.

Further, we would get a higher rate of dividend income. Since NYMTO carries a higher dividend rate (both are fixed-rate shares), we saw a 9.51% increase in projected income.

However, we traded that position again. On 4/27/2020 we saw an opportunity and grabbed it. We sold the shares of NYMTO to fund the purchase of shares of NYMTM:

Source: The REIT Forum

The trade gave us 9.89% more shares. Our "Upside to Call Value" increased by over 35%! Dividend income increased by another 9.89%, though shares of NYMTM eventually switch over to a floating rate.

These two trades combined to create a dramatic increase in the total value of our position. Without these two trades, we would've simply been holding onto 1,145 shares of NYMTP. Holding on would've been better than going into a panic and selling, but it wasn't near as powerful as swapping between similar shares.

Recent Developments

NYMT resumed payments of their preferred dividends. That in itself was a substantial positive development. However, their latest earnings release also was positive for the preferred shares. As a rule of thumb, when the book value of common equity increases, that's generally positive for preferred shares. It means the preferred shares have more "coverage." Since the common shareholder ranks below the preferred shareholder, the preferred shareholder has a better position. The preferred dividends were not "reduced," they were "suspended." When they (the preferred dividends) returned, they needed to be paid in full and in arrears. That means the preferred shareholder got their entire amount for the entire period.

Many of the mortgage REITs with exposure to credit assets had a relatively mundane quarter. NYMT's increase in common book value per share was a positive factor for the preferred shares. It hasn't been enough, yet, to reduce the risk rating on the preferred shares from a 4.0 to a 3.5.

Index Cards

The major metrics for each share are included below:

Source: The REIT Form

Given all these traits, I would currently view NYMTN as being less favorable than NYMTM. Between the two preferred shares which switch to floating rates, NYMTM carries a very similar stripped yield today and will carry a superior spread when the floating rates kick in. The advantage for NYMTN is that the floating rate won't kick in until 10/15/2027, compared to 1/15/2025 for NYMTM. Since the floating-rate payments are expected to be lower than the fixed-rate payments (unless short-term rates move materially higher), having another 2.75 years before they start is nice.

We determine that the value of the higher spread on NYMTM (6.43% vs 5.70% on NYMTN) is valuable enough to offset the floating rate starting sooner. The gap in valuation isn't huge, just enough to be worth mentioning.

If investors were focused on the highest yield a decade into the future, they would probably prefer NYMTO since it carries a fixed-rate coupon. The yield today is slightly lower than NYMTN and NYMTM, but the coupon remaining fixed-rate could easily make up for it.

Conclusion

We've seen many preferred shares rally into the neutral range over the last few weeks. That should be seen as a positive thing since it reflects accurate predictions about what investors should buy over the prior months. These shares still benefit from trading at substantial discounts to call value and carrying large dividend yields. However, they also still carry some significant risks as evidenced during the prior pandemic panic.

