The Greatest Disconnect Between Stocks And The Economy Continues

We are now confronted by a cloggy and bloated healthcare system, income inequality, greed, lack of opportunities, and aggressive corporate financial goals.

I think the most important factor in getting out of the recession actually is just the regenerative capacity of American capitalism. - Warren Buffett

Every statement listed below is a statement of fact that reflects poorly on the kind of capitalism our country follows. I'm not saying that capitalism is bad - on the contrary, capitalism is good, but only so long as greed, exploitation, and complacency do not seep into it. Here we go:

1. In 1962, two of the most highly valued companies in America, AT&T (T) and General Motors (GM), employed approximately 1.2 million people. In 2019, two very highly valued companies that are a part of the S&P 500 (SP500), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), employed approximately 280,000 people.

2. Per the last data available, 1% of families in America hold 40% of the nation's wealth, while 90% of families own less than 24% of all wealth. What is disturbing is that the wealth of the top 1% is growing while the wealth of the bottom 90% is falling. Today, a CEO's salary is 278 times higher than that of an average worker's. The wealth differences have intensified after the tax cuts, and especially after COVID-19 landed on our shores.

Source: Equitable Growth

The inequalities are increasing because of changes in technology, cost-benefits of globalization, the decline of unions, and the falling value of the minimum wage.

3. America's complicated healthcare system has been severely underfunded since the last decade, and after COVID-19, it is severely stressed. Insurance reimbursements that are cloaked in confusing fine print, the growing gaps between the rich and the poor, complex regulations, and increasing costs have combined to break the system's back. Per the Trust for America's Health, our healthcare systems are fighting 21st-century diseases with 20th-century resources.

Our states and federal government enable access to healthcare by regulating private entities, providing services directly, and providing finance for services offered by other entities. The reliance on these 3 avenues adds to the confusion. Our puffy healthcare system works great for providers but not as much for the public.

4. Corporate employees are under heavy pressure - but are also incentivized - to achieve quarterly and annual financial goals because their bosses' jobs depend on it. Employees are more focused on fulfilling current goals than focusing on the future. Many companies do not provide for the future, which is one reason why an increasing number of companies are filing for bankruptcies after reeling under the COVID-19 impact. Some of these companies could not help it, while many could have but were unprepared.

Source: American Bankruptcy Institute

Between January 1, 2020, and July 16, 2020, more than 5,350 stores closed and 3,350 new stores opened. The image above depicts a rising trend in the number of closures and a flat trend in the opening of new stores.

Major banks (Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM)) have dramatically increased their provisions for bad loans in Q1 and Q2 2020, and it kind of tells you about the pain that lies ahead (see the image below).

Source: American Bankruptcy Institute

In the first half of 2020, more than 3,600 companies filed for bankruptcies and analysts estimate that things will get worse in the second half.

5. As every company's primary motive is to make profits, they follow a hire-and-fire policy. There's nothing wrong with it, but COVID-19 has exposed the weak structure that every company stands on. Most companies live for the present and keep borrowing and spending. When debts balloon up and a crisis hits, they are left with no option but to let people go.

More than 30 million Americans are unemployed, and the number will grow if the virus is not contained. Though the official unemployment rate fell from 11.1% in June 2020 to 10.2% in July 2020, the rise in the number of jobs may have been triggered by the stimulus checks that went back into the economy.

Highly levered unemployed people can default on loans and stress the financial system. Plus, our high unemployment rate can create downward pressure on wages, which can indirectly fuel corporate greed by motivating companies to hire someone ready to compromise on wages in place of a regular employee.

6. A crazily high and unsustainable fiscal expansion (with more to come), reducing income items, and an increase in interest costs put the dollar in the high-risk territory. According to the Levy Institute, if the dollar continues to weaken, it would lead to a severe recession because interest costs will continue to rise and consumption will take a long time to recover back to its pre-COVID-19 days. U.S. assets would then become less attractive to global investors.

Summing Up

COVID-19 has exposed our capitalism's weaknesses. Let's face it - our current form of capitalism is not geared to respond to the crises of the future. Right now, capitalism is feeding on greed.

Source: Twitter

More than 30 million Americans are unemployed, demand has contracted, and the economy is tanking, but we have a couldn't-care-less because the stock market is zooming. The current NASDAQ fear and greed index are way higher than the one recorded during the dot-com bubble mania. No complaints, but this dichotomy is reflective of our twisted capitalist structure.

I've brought up many times before coming out of the low that we were on the verge of seeing the greatest disconnect between the stock market and the economy in history. Looks like there was something to that. From a practicality standpoint, I think it's safe to assume that these disconnects will resolve in one way and one way only - more volatility, more anger, more frustration, and more ups and downs in risk assets. Yes - the bull continues to rage, but at some point, the Gray-Haired Bears will justifiably return and I suspect with a vengeance to help close the wealth gap.

