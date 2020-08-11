Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Par Hyare - Investor Relations

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President, Research & Development

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Marc Frahm - Cowen and Company

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Par Hyare

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim CEO, and Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer, EVP, Research & Development, Dayton will review recent corporate events and provide a brief financial overview of the second quarter of 2020. We will then open the call for questions for which we will all be available.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Par, and good afternoon, and thank you, for joining us. In the second quarter, we made an important decision to commit our resources towards the development of our first-in-class PDK-1 inhibitor, SNS-510, as we evaluate the path forward for vecabrutinib.

We remained dedicated to our mission of developing targeted inhibitors for cancer patients and we believe there could be significant potential for our programs as important new treatment options for patients.

As we focus our research and development efforts on SNS-510, we are continuing to look for opportunities to strengthen the pipeline in the organization to drive our mission. We are further characterizing SNS-510 in order to define potential clinical development paths in both solid and hematologic malignancies.

Although early, preclinical studies have revealed that CDKN2A-mutated tumors are particularly sensitive to SNS-510. This is important as CDKN2A alterations are common in human cancers and may prove to be useful biomarkers for broad investigation of SNS-510 as a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents.

To that end, SNS-510 showed synergistic activity when combined with inhibitors of CDK46, KRAS G12C, RBCL2 in breast cancer, KRAS-mutant and lymphoma cell lines. We are currently conducting IND-enabling studies and expect to present additional preclinical findings at a scientific meeting later this year with a targets to file an IND by the first half of 2021.

As a reminder, last quarter, we made the decision to focus on SNS-510 and to not advance our non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib into the planned Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1b/2 trial in adults with BTK inhibitor resistant relapsed/refractory CLL or any other B-cell malignancies.

Vecabrutinib continues to exhibit an excellent safety profile and showed clinical activity, although this was insufficient to support advancing to the Phase 2 in BTK inhibitor resistant disease.

One CLL patient experienced a partial remission and several patients had stable disease for over six months. We expect to complete the wind down in this study in this quarter and we’ll plan for publication of the results. While this was not the outcome we were hoping for, we would like to thank patients and clinicians for their participation and efforts.

We are currently evaluating next steps and best path forward for vecabrutinib, which given the drug’s excellent safety profile could include investigation in BTK inhibitor naïve or ITK-driven indications. Since making this decision in June, we have taken several steps as an organization to ensure that we were in a strong position to develop SNS-510 while leveraging additional pipeline opportunities as they arise.

In July, we reduced our workforce by approximately 30% of our headcount to right-size the company to achieve our objectives and preserve cash resources. Once again, we would like to extend our thanks to our affected employees for their contributions to Sunesis.

We also raised $12.6 million in net proceeds from equity offering and repaid our outstanding debt. These steps provide us with sufficient capital through most of 2021.

In July, we also announced plans to review strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value that can include asset in-licensing, partnering, and mergers and acquisitions. We do not plan on providing updates on these efforts, unless our Board of Directors has approved a transaction or otherwise determine that further disclosure is appropriate.

I will now review the financial results. We ended the quarter with $23.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted. In July, we bolstered our cash position by raising an additional $12.6 million in net proceeds from an underwritten public offering of shares of our common stock and repaid our outstanding debt with Silicon Valley Bank of $5.7 million.

Cash used in operating activities was $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $13 million for the same period in 2019 resulting primarily from a net loss of $12.2 million and changes in operating assets and liabilities.

In conclusion, we are well-positioned and look forward to leveraging the strength of our organization focusing on the development of SNS-510, while looking to maximize the value of vecabrutinib. We look forward to providing updates over the coming months.

Before we turn to Q&A, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the industry-wide impact of COVID-19. I am proud of the flexibility and commitment that our entire team has demonstrated to maintain business continuity during this unprecedented time. Above all, we hope everyone to stay safe and we would like extend our gratitude to everyone who is working so hard to address the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the front-lines, as well as those working to develop treatments and vaccines.

With that, let’s open the call to your questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Hartaj Singh with Oppenheimer.

Hartaj Singh

Great, and thanks, Dayton and Par for the updates. I just got a couple of questions on SNS-510. So, one is that, you’ve published some data over the last year on the profile of the drug and it seems to be upstream of AKT and one of the things about AKT that Roche - also ArQule had a AKT inhibitor and they were bought by Merck. Is that – it could potentially be pan tumor, meaning, an approach where it could be the – you could apply the therapy across many different tumor types.

Does SNS-510 at least your initial kind of foray in this preclinical kind of data seem to suggest that? Or do you think it’d be much more sort of tumor-specific where you could see the R&D happening? And I just got a quick follow-up.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj. I am going to ask Judy address that. Thank you.

Judy Fox

Yes. Hi, Hartaj. Yes. Thank you. You are correct, because of our PDK-1 in physician and signal transaction pathway that does had a differential to have broad activity against a number of different cancers both cell and hematologic.

What we discovered last year, or earlier this year – last year was that, cell lines with CDKN2A-mutations are particularly sensitive. And so, this could be a biomarker for tumors most likely to respond to 510. And we want to continue to follow that lead.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thanks, Judy. And I assume, you’ll just kind of update us on that as we move along towards the IND or correct?

Judy Fox

Yes. We do plan to present at our scientific meeting later this year.

Hartaj Singh

Great. And then the other question is, specifically, it seems like you are seeing some activity synergistic or on top of other molecules, other approaches, like, what’s the hurdle that you are going to apply? Some of these the CDK46s have actually had very good activity in breast cancer. The data and the clinical data actually has been fairly good.

How much better activity would you have to see in a preclinical models to be able to want to go into a combination setting in the clinical setting?

Judy Fox

Yes. I mean, that’s a good question. I think, we are doing studies to help us understand each of the possible combination partners with SNS-510. And then, SNS-510 has a potential few roles in the breast cancer space one possibility would be to combine with CDK46 inhibitors to extend the duration where a patient remains sensitive to drugs that inhibit that pathway.

Another possibility is to study 510 in patients who have progressed from CDK46 inhibitors. And depending on – we are going to leverage our pharmacology studies to really develop our clinical plans moving forward.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thanks, Judy. Thanks for the questions.

Judy Fox

Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj.

Next question is from Marc Frahm with Cowen and Company.

Marc Frahm

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, just on the strategic review, is there anything kind of on the critical path for 510 that’s a major expanse or just kind of a major commitment that you will made going forward that you need to finalize the strategic review and advance us or could this go out in that review extend even as long as to the IND filing?

Dayton Misfeldt

No. Thanks Marc. Yes, there is not any specific big kind of gating item or gating expense with 510. We are continuing to press forward to the IND-enabling studies. As it relates to the strategic review, that is a initiative that we’ve started and are very active in. So, whether – I don’t see one impacting the other.

Marc Frahm

Okay guys. Thank you.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Marc.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo Securities.

Nick Abbott

Thanks for the update. It’s Nick on for Jim. So, can you – maybe first one from me is, so what is the mechanism by which 510 inhibits CDKN2A in gene products? Presumably then, these are tumor suppressor genes and so, once that gene is mutated that - as a product of that gene is what’s being affected here? I am just trying to get the link between why CDKN2A-mutations sensitize those tumors to PDK inhibition?

Judy Fox

Yes. That’s a good question. I think, to clarify, it’s not that 510 acts on CDKN2A gene products. It’s just – it is that in tumors that have the lesions in CDKN2A or mutations in that gene so it's no longer functional 510 appears to have results in enhanced cytotoxicity in those tumor cell tumor cell lines.

I think if you think about these drugs as affecting a cell cycle, and the gene products of CDKN2A being essentially tumor suppressors that you've taken a break off when you have a mutation in CDKN2A and 510 could come in and essentially by regulating the cell cycle through these other CDKs overcome that resistance or absence in tumor suppression.

Nick Abbott

Thank you. And then, I know some of the preclinical data you’ve shown is in models of AML where you see, whether but activating mutations in FLT3 and you get PDK – suppression PDK1 correlation. Have you been able to compare 510 with FLT3 inhibitors such as vecabrutinib or more modern FLT3 inhibitors?

Judy Fox

Yes. We don’t have in vivo actually within that regard a number of studies are expected to be performed over the next months and that is something we could consider.

Nick Abbott

And presumably it’s potentially a combination as well?

Judy Fox

Perhaps.

Nick Abbott

And then, my last question is, there is a comment in the slide deck that some of the well-known PI3K pathway inhibitor affects are being seen in their mitigation strategies. And so, for glucose disregulation. So what are you seeing in terms – is this as potent as a direct PI3K inhibitor? And sort of what can you learn from the development of those for PI3K inhibitors?

Judy Fox

Right. So, I think, it’s a little too early for us to comment on relative induction of any type of PI3K inhibitor toxicity. But as you suggest, we are, perhaps fortunate in that there are a number of approved PI3K kinase inhibitors and the strategy is to mitigate our toxicities pretty well known now, as well as different approaches to selecting patients or clinical trials that could help ameliorate the risk of toxicities. So, that is part of our ongoing pharmacology toxicology investigation.

Nick Abbott

Great. Thank you very much.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Nick.

I am not showing any further questions in the queue. I will turn the call back to Dayton Misfeldt for his final remarks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Well, thank you. Thanks everyone for participating on our call today. Stay well and we look forward to providing future updates. Good afternoon.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.