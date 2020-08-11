Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY) Management on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Vladimir Zhukov

Hello everyone. Welcome to the conference call dedicated to first half 2020 financial -- IFRS financial results of Norilsk Nickel. As usual, we'll cover several topics. Today, we'll go through our ESG performance, we'll, of course, review our financial results, we'll give you an update on our latest fields on commodity markets, as well as the current status of strategic projects.

Now, it's my pleasure to pass the microphone over to Sergey Malyshev, Chief Financial Officer.

Sergey Malyshev

Good afternoon callers. Let me start with key financial highlights of the top half of 2020. Consolidated revenue increased by 7% year-on-year to $6.7 billion, primarily driven by high palladium and rhodium prices as well as the ramp up of Bystrinsky Project.

EBITDA decreased by 51% to $1.8 billion due to environmental provision in the amount of $2.1 billion. EBITDA margin decreased by 32 percentage points year-on-year to 27%.

Net working capital remained almost unchanged and amounted to $1 billion, in line with the medium term target.

Negative FX cost decrease in advance payments and the accommodation of net on interest was compensated by the depreciation of Russian ruble against U.S. dollar and the dynamics of income tax payable.

CapEx increased by 10% year-on-year to $0.6 billion owing to development of our mining projects expansion of Talnakh Concentrator, as well as launch of [Indiscernible] authorization program in the Polar division.

Free cash flow increased by 21% to $2.7 billion, driven by the increase in cash inflows from preparation activities as well as lower income tax payments due to lower taxable profits.

Net debt EBITDA ratio increased to 1.2 times as of June 1st, 2020. The company continues to maintain investment-grade rating from all three major agencies. [Indiscernible] 2020, we paid interim and final dividends for 2019 in the total amount of $2.8 billion.

Regarding to COVID-19 effect, I can say that it has no material impact on our operations and we continue running a business in usual mode.

As I said above, the accrual of environment provision significantly affected our initial results. Provision in amount RUB149 billion includes environmental damage claim issued by a government agency, RUB147.8 billion, plus the cleanup costs which can be offset against the issued claim of approximately RUB1 billion and about RUB3 million levels of voluntary financing of charity, political [Indiscernible] problems.

It's necessary to say that on July 30th, the Minister of Natural Resources and our company has set up a working group of developed a roadmap for the full cleanup of diesel fuel spill and regulation of the effective area. We see possibly to reach an out-of-court settlement within their framework of this working group.

I would like to reiterate our position as correct depletion of environmental damage will be done only after the full clean up and rehabilitation of soil, water, and other biological resources are completed.

And now let me pass the floor to Andrey Bougroc for covering ESG issues -- sorry, Sergey Dyachenko sorry.

Sergey Dyachenko

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you. I will start with the health and safety and the company continuous working with a health and safety culture and strategy. And on slide number five, you can see that we managed to decrease our lost time injury frequency rate by some 73% since the first half of 2015 and you got to know lost time injury frequency rate for the first half of this year.

We still continue working on the fatal accidents. Unfortunately, we had you know the several of them in the first half of this year, some of them quite unfortunate. For example, one of them was when the icicle dislodged from 150 meters stack struck with one employees who was you know -- not in the near vicinity of the stack. There was very strong wind and that was unfortunate for the employee.

And in any case, we changed our rules. We managed to demarcate all high buildings and stacks, especially in winter period and their routine of some industrial roads, so that no one is going to be affected by these icicles anymore.

And another one was gross misconduct from one of our employees who didn't disconnect of the power supply and started resupplying power to one of the motors and was -- destruct the power. And so in any case, we're working on the behavior, recommended culture and we believe that we're going to succeed in the nearest future.

Future six of our employees will fight for the violation of cultural safety rules and we continue with the behavioral based myths and action plans and also improve conditions of the written places and the culture of our employees.

Slide number six talks about the environmental incidents and I must actually say that no one wanted to have the Tailings Dam rarely failed. No one wanted to have Mexican Gulf leakage, that in any case, not that it will be us, and May 29th, we had some 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel discharged from the fuel tank and that was unfortunate, because that tank -- fuel tank was under question of thorough investigation during several years, and the capital repay was done in 2018.

And according to our view, it was the combination of several, several issues and the technical assessment was [Indiscernible] or the proof as right. It was partially [Indiscernible] and also the problems was probably the design that was done in 2003 -- sorry in 1981 and the construction was done in 1985. So, we still have to investigate this and prove that's really what happened because all previous assessments of that the basin or foundation of that fuel tank didn't show any signs of movement.

To-date, what we managed to do manage to clean all our diesel fuel from the river because of the actions we managed not to contaminate the Piasino Lake that was prevented and we managed to clean all affected ground in the vicinity of this tank and all the ground was placed in the safe and is going to be treated as soon as we find the most efficient way to clean it. As we speak, this fuel-water mixture is been pumped from the remote area to the specific safe place where it is actually separated.

As it was mentioned, we founded the joint team with the government in order to thorough investigate this incident and identify the real causes of this incident and also to completion of the restoration of ecosystems for that period.

The second one took place on the 28th of June and there was heavy rain and because of the miscalculation of the management, they thought that this heavy rain is going to destroy the Tailings dam and they decided to pump recycled water outside of this Tailings dam area. And we believe it actually was a gross violation of technical regulations established in the company. And unfortunately, the good managers, but because of the ignorant, they were discharged from the company, and the action plan was put in place to eliminate excessive water in any heavy rain in the future.

The next one July 12th. We had leakage of some 44 tonnes of aviation fuel from the pipeline. And this pipeline was quite cooled as it was post-examined to quite regular basis. On that particular case, the thorough observation of that pipeline wasn't done, and that was gross negligence from the blind management side.

Needless to say, the new power line, the building is complete and it's in the process of commission and as we speak now, it's actually been utilized in -- for the pumping of diesel and aviation fuel.

So, the incident fully liquidated and environment has been rehabilitated to all fuel was removed from the lake and the soil detected no excess of permissible limits for this unit of fuel material.

In order to reduce - further reduce the industrial risks pertaining to the environment in the process of development and implementing the foundation monitoring system, all our industrial objects in the Norilsk area actually based on permafrost and we -- the VPs are developing the real-time monitoring system that's going to provide information on permafrost temperature, on any movements in the ground, and that will be recalculated -- those information will be taken in the calculation of foundations and will allow us to identify stability of those foundations.

We visit in the following sections of our fuel tanks, fuel farms, and also most important industrial objects. Also Tailings dams in order to eliminate the risks of happening of the same industrial environmental incidents.

This is going to resolve in the problems to upgrade and replace some of the facilities. We also visit our emergency response systems. And all programs have been already reassessed and we're working the government teams to recalculate all necessary response to the emergency situations.

We've done additional calculations to the capsule that will be required to introduce the first steps of those actions. And in 2020, we're going to spend approximately RUB2.5 billion in addition to what budgeted for 2020 and some RUB11 billion in 2021.

Slide number eight talks about the power transparency and information systems. We've been accused that we haven't -- we didn't actually give information immediately about the incidents. And in fact all our emergency response plans was inter-directionally [Indiscernible] on time and all information was given timeously to the government bodies and was in the company.

And in any case, we're going to improve on this further. We're going to the -- as mentioned already, in our emergency vacation plans, we're going to add additional points that go in direction of providing of the necessary steps to provide necessary information to the [Indiscernible] as was in the Norilsk area and also to the regional level and also federal level.

Three separate investigations been launched to investigate the causes of the accident, as I mentioned. And the first one is with the government bodies. The second one is the technical investigation, which was done by a company and that's going to examine the design done in 1981. And also the visibility ground research to understand all the changes that actually took place during the period from 1981 to the current time, was it permafrost and also the Board of Directors managed to engage with the independent third-party consultancy, ERM, which is going to do independent investigation of the cause -- on the causes of this incidents, as well as the ability of our major restructuring [ph] including the Tailings dams.

We're going to -- currently use the best practices in the industry to do a thorough cleanup of the area and the restore ecosystem. We use the best pumping facilities, best clean facilities, best bonds and the turbines to actually deal with the issue of contamination in the best possible way.

And the GTL action plan to improve industrial safety within the company has been developed and endorsed to the government body, Rostechnadzor and this is going to be enacted as we speak now and is going to go for next five years.

And now I'll give floor to Mr. Andrey Bougroc.

Andrey Bougroc

Thank you very much. Slide number nine. Now, since the diesel fuel spill incident, we have been actively engaging with our stakeholders with the aim to get a most comprehensive study of our environmental impact and develop most efficient remediation and rehabilitation program.

Some of these initiatives include ethnological experts assessment of the incidents impact on indigenous people, and updating ethnological map of the local indigenous population. A major scientific five months long expedition to Norilsk area has been launched comprised of the leading scientists from the Siberian branch of the Russia's Academy of Science. The expedition will study ecosystems and environment of the Arctic.

We will be looking at various charitable rehabilitation initiatives, which among others will include the reproduction of aquatic bio resources, releasing juvenile fish into local water bodies.

Next slide, slide number 10 please. In response to the recent environmental incidents, I must say that we have developed a quick comprehensive upgrade of our corporate governance mechanism. We shall upgrade our internal rules of environmental safety and make public cardinal environmental rules.

The Board of Directors has created a special dedicated Environmental Task Team comprised solely of Independent Directors. New risk committee has been set up within the company chaired by its President, which should allow to manage risks including ESG-related climate change related more efficiently.

Some ESG dedicated positions and arrangements have been made -- have been further made. Your humble servant has been appointed Senior Vice President in charge of Sustainable Development and Environment.

A new Environmental Department is to be created outside of operations which should independent internal oversight. A divisional structure for the whole company has just been announced, which should delegate more authority to divisional management, regional Heads of Production will be overseeing not just core operations, but all local auxiliary operations.

CapEx limits on the divisions have been significantly increased, which should enable more efficient local response to improving industrial safety and strengthening investment discipline.

Next slide, slide 11 please. As you know, coronavirus epidemic this year presented a great challenge not just to our own operating model, our employees and their families, but all operating regions in wider communities. We have acted proactively providing full financial and other support to our stakeholders, having spent approximately $100 million dollars towards the support of employees, regional healthcare and local communities of small and medium sized enterprises.

We believe that thanks to the timely and proactive measures, we have been able to pass through the peak of the epidemic without any interruption to our operations. We remain fully committed to provide whatever further support will be needed to minimize the impact of coronavirus on our operations and our stakeholders.

Next slide number 12, please. I would like to conclude our brief ESG section with the overview of the most recent actions taken by a ESG rating agencies towards Norilsk Nickel.

In general, and not surprisingly, we have been slightly downgraded by the leading agencies. However, the rating bands have remained unchanged; that is, we remain rated average performer and high ESG risk by sustainalytics and remain B rated by MSCI ESG. FTSE4Good has reiterated us as an Index Constituent in 2020.

Now, that concludes my portion of presentation and it is my pleasure to pass the mic to Anton Berlin to discuss commodity markets.

Anton Berlin

Hello. Our market session started slide 14. Obviously, the pandemic had a major impact in the commodity markets. And both supply and demand were lower than expected at the start of the year.

If we look at what was happening to the consumption, the right hand side chart. PGMs were the most impacted. Our platinum and palladium demand decreased by 17% and 16% respectively. This is due to all the short value chain, the -- metals become a catalyst as fitted on a car, so when the car sales slowed down, the impact was quicker then base metals where the value chain is much longer from the final products due the actual income in bond metal. Nickel consumption is down 7% according to estimate, while copper is only 3% and it has done better than any other -- of our metals.

On the supply side, we did have stoppages due to the pandemic, but even before the pandemic, we had some of the production issues among South African users. So, the numbers are rather low minus 17% for platinum and minus 14% for palladium.

Copper was down only 2% marginal decline. Surprisingly, nickel supply was not reduced. While a number of companies in various regions had to cut in their production because of the quarantine stoppage at the my smelting sites. Indonesia was increasing production despite the pandemic and this helped cover for the decline in production.

If we look at the global economy outlooks like 15, the consensus expects rather stronger rebound in the fourth quarter of this year. We would like to see this happen, but we believe that from the metals market point of view, recovery will be a bit slower than V shape. It's more of a You-shaped scenario and probably on the demand side, we will reach the pre-pandemic levels around 2022.

Obviously, China is one of the biggest metals markets. If you look on the right hand side chart on slide 15, you can see the China is consuming roughly half of the base metals and the very sizable portion of PGMs. And the developments in the Chinese economy are obviously important to the global metals market.

While China was the first market to experience the epidemic and to go on lockdowns, it was the first market out and initially was a bit enthusiastic. But probably as we move further in here, there's less enthusiasm about the global recovery in the markets.

If we look at what's happened to the commodity price on slide 16, although the fundamentals are weaker than they were before the pandemic, the prices are actually performing better than one would expect based on the fundamentals.

We believe this is due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar and for some investors, commodities seem a good hedge versus the equity market and the FX market. And obviously, investment to precious metals as a flight to safety does continue. This is a very typical development for the state of the economy.

So, if we look at our markets in a nutshell, slide 17, we do see markets moving to surplus, even palladium and that has been invested for a few years. The stockpiles are increasing. Mid-term we are expecting further declines in the nickel market due to the unbalanced supply versus demand. We have a flattish view of other core metals.

In long run, we believe that the nickel PGMs will be doing better as those markets have very important uses in our lives, especially in light of the greener economy and fighting the carbon footprint.

It we move to nickel, slide 18, we had a substantial decline in the LME and Shanghai stockpiles previously, but now the stocks are back to the level we've seen early in 2019, which is an indication of the surplus.

We kept the nickel markets moving for a rather short while to normal levels, but now the stockpiles are close to historical averages around 40 days of global consumption held with the exchanges.

If we look at what's happening, the nickel demand, slide 19, China has actual very good performance in steelmaking, specifically as you can see, which is a high nickel containing stainless rate, and second quarter was when people were coming back from the lockdown. The steel makers didn't stop fully but their production was down dependent on the company 30% to 70% as many people left on the holidays on Chinese New Year, but still the were some work is in the smelters continued operations and until the lockdown was discontinued, they were producing, but at lower levels.

As I've mentioned, China was the first in the country to enter the lockdown and the first one out, so the initial expectation was rather enthusiastic. And we've actually seen record production this year higher than in previous years. But we're not sure that this can continue as we have seen increasing producer stocks and trader stocks of stainless steel, the upper right chart on slide 19.

And although this past peak, still the stocks are higher than normal, and probably they will take a bit of time to dissolve and for that to happen, stainless steel output has to be lower than it is today.

Indonesian production of stainless was flat despite launching the new facility, but Indonesia is becoming a very important market, not only in nickel mine but ultimate stainless steel making and this nickel consumption.

Elsewhere globally, stainless was very much affected by the pandemic. The bottom right chart, you can see the numbers are double-digit for many important economies, which is obviously negative for nickel demand this year.

Moving to the second most important sector, which are the batteries, slide 20. The batteries are very much connected to the electric vehicles or the new energy vehicles as they're now being called in China. They're sensitive for us subsidies and economic stimulus. So, we have seen ups and downs in this market.

And if we look at what's happened to the sales today, they are not very impressive, but this will be true for all other types of vehicles not only the battery-driven, but also the traditional internal combustion engine. And we can see the Chinese actually down by 40%, Europe is up, but the size of market is still not as large as China.

The positive sign where see a moved towards a different chemistry in the batteries. This is nickel, cobalt, manganese, 811 that has high nickel content than the previous technology, 523 and 622. And we have seen recent announcement by large battery producer, they're moving to chemistry that has 90%-plus of nickel content.

And while this helps to bring down the cost of the battery, obviously, this is exciting for the nickel markets. But all-in-all, because of the lower demand the battery material production has been lower. But we're certain that this will recover as demand for battery vehicles is inevitable. This is a global drive in China, most of all and it will get back on the normal trajectory.

Looking at the supply side, slide 21. Indonesia is ramping up for new nickel pig iron or NPI production. They have been so successful that they've actually caused China to cut on their NPI outputs, but still the net bounce is increased of total supply. And this has been a very major development in last few years in the nickel market.

NPI is very attractive and appealing product for these steelmakers, as it contains not only nickel but also the iron units. But luckily for us, its application is limited only to stainless steel production.

So, if we look at the broad reach of the nickel market, slide 22, we did expect initially the market to move to a small surplus this year. However, due to the old developments as a consequence of the pandemic, we have increased the surplus here by more than 100 tonnes. So, we're looking at 148,000 pounds of surplus.

It will take time to dissolve and the market to get back in normal trajectory, but eventually we'll move in there. If we look at recovery, we think it will take a bit of time. It should start in the fourth quarter, but probably just on 2021 would not be enough. And we will wait until 2022 until we get to the pre-crisis levels.

Moving on to copper, slide 23. This is a very mature and developed market, so the impact of the pandemic although negative, were in different scale. Both supply and demand were down just a few percent. And this market is very robust and you can see the copper price actually improving over the course of the last two months.

It's -- the market is -- it has so many players built on the mine side, on the processing side, as well as the consumption side. So, power bills and macro factors -- macro effects apply pretty well. But typically what happens is the market is balanced by the amount of copper concentrated yet the processed into fine copper and then go into downstream users. So, with all the production cuts we've seen, actually this market is still operating as usual.

The inventories are at multi-year lows, but this is reflecting in the commodity exchanges. Obviously, there are some off commodity stocks that exist so we don't envision a shortage of this metal.

Looking the size of the copper markets, slide 24, we still believe it's rather balanced. The market size is around 50 million tonnes. So, even with a surplus of 200 or 300 pound tonnes, we don't think it's heavily oversupplied.

And looking into the PGM, slide 25. The automotive sector is the biggest consumer of PGMs. We believe that this sector is going through the biggest crisis in its history. In the first half, we've seen decline in car sales down by 28%. We couldn't find any period of time when this would happen before with all the global challenge in the last 20 years or so, and the weaker part of the ultimate sales that this is still an emotional consumer product.

We don't buy cars just out of necessity. It's a demonstration of status. It's a demonstration of wealth. It's an aspiration. The forecast for this year is that probably, we will see car sales down by 20 million units, which is a Vedic number. We will see recovery next year, but it's kind of halfway to the pre-crisis levels and PGM consumption will be very strongly connected to the amount of cars sold.

Moving to slide 26. The somewhat the softening effect was the increasing lowering of palladium in our capitalist, so the decline in palladium consumption is slightly lower than the fall in car sales. It was 22% versus the 28% decrease in cars. Still a rather disappointing low number, but inspiring that this market can perform better than the underlying automotive sales.

We have seen in a new senate launch in China. Moving to China 6b effectively skipping 6a. Introduction of wheel drive emission test in Europe. And because of a cheaper fuel, the SUV market share is increasing in United States with traditional large SUVs with large engines. So, all the three are positive for the future use of PGM, specifically palladium.

If we look at what was happening in the financial side of the PGM market, slide 27, we started this year with an incredible spike in play in palladium prices and was rich. There was a challenge for the financial market. There was lack of liquidity because the trade is performed in palladium ingots while the industrial use is mostly focusing on palladium sponge.

We have seen this as attracted to the healthy market and we have provided liquidity by putting some of the ingot palladium into palladium system and resolving the liquidity crisis. And we believe this is beneficial for the global palladium market in the long run.

We have seen many years of deficit in palladium, but for the first time in many years, slide 28, we are moving to a balanced market. We probably will see the market bounce this year and next year, but the deficit might come back as soon as 2022. We think that this is actually positive as it takes to the stress of the automotive sector. There were issues on how the industry can supply enough ounces for the car makers to make as many cars as they will sell.

So, in this sense, the coronavirus kind of took the heat of the midterm supply of the PGMs. There has been a decrease in supply mostly coming out of South Africa slightly less than all other regions. So, South Africa is roughly 50% of the contraction and we expect them to start recovering next year.

Moving to the platinum market, slide 29. The challenge for platinum is that historically it had two pillars of industrial usage, the automotive and jewelry. As you probably know, the automotive usage of platinum is mostly concentrated in diesel catalysts. And the diesel market has been doing rather poorly because of political reasons and diesel being stigmatized in the European market, its major market. Well, there is discussing whether or not the diesels might be rehabilitated at some point. We think it's happening in short term definitely.

And as for jewelry demand, Platinum market has taken a very heavy blow before when the price leap -- below the low the price of gold, the biggest market for jewelry was China. And it still is the -- in that market it's not just object as an investment vehicle. So, will the platinum price underperforming relative to gold was extremely disappointed in consumers. And it provides lesser incentive for this market to develop as it's rather challenging to change the views of this disappoint customers. It certainly is more complicated than attracting new customers.

Also, the jewelry sector in general is experiencing challenges coming from the new generations that are less focused on owning precious metal jewelry. They have other priorities in life like gadgets, and this is a long term fed for the overall jewelry market, not just focusing on the platinum market.

In any case, platinum is another supply, last year investment demand held by absorbing the surplus in ETF Funds. This year in next year, we'll have to see what happens as the investment demand is not very much predictable.

And moving to our finance results, let me pass the floor to our CFO, Mr. Sergey Malyshev.

Sergey Malyshev

Thanks, Anton. Slide 31 please, I'd like to start the financial results with the analysis of our revenue from metal sales. In the first half of 2020 sales volumes of all our metals decreased and the results of each metal were different. Sales volume of nickel decreased by 15%, due to low production volumes caused by the commission on Kola's in nickel refinery structural as well as the weak global demand for the metal owning to coronavirus pandemic.

Our copper sales decreased by 4%. There are three drivers behind this first, reduction of course capacity went to favorable meteorological conditions in order to reduce environmental impact. Second, local production from concentrate purchased from Rostec and the last is -- early indication break in the port Dudinka in the first half of 2020.

Palladium and platinum sales volumes decreased by 18% and 19% respectively, this was driven by higher base in the first half of 2019 owing to the release of a work in progress inventory.

In the first half of 2020, prices for our metals are going in different directions. But we focus on the palladium price as it grew by almost 50%. This import's, there's also two different quarters, from first quarter price, when the market was in the structural deficit, and to look at second quarter with a small surplus of metal.

Although this affected the structure of our sales basket. Palladium share increase to nearly half of total revenues. The share of nickel and copper fell to 20% and 18% respectively. Platinum contributed 4% to our revenue, the share of other metals increased to 10% on the back of rhodium and gold prices and the ramp-up of business key project

Slide 32. Revenue from nickel, copper and platinum sales decreased by 16% over the primary two drivers that I mentioned on the previous slide. Palladium revenue increased by 30%.

Moving to slide 33. In the first half of 2020, consolidated metal revenue increased by 9% to $6.4 billion owing a strong palladium and rhodium prices. They were partly offset by lower sales volumes.

A few words regarding the geography of wholesales, in the first half of 2020, we had less palladium sales to Europe and share of this region decreased to 47%. However, Europe remains our largest market. The share of Asia and America has increased. The sales of this regional maintain at prior year level.

Slide 34, please. Our EBITDA difficult 31% year-on-year to $1.8 billion, EBITDA margins decreased to 27%. As I have already mentioned, the decrease was driven by the accrual of environmental provision related to the reimbursement of damages caused by the fuel, steel in Norilsktransgaz. The amount of provision is $2.1 billion. Lower sales volumes of $0.8 billion worth more than offset by current metal basket price that increased our EBITDA by $1.1 billion.

Coronavirus pandemic also affected our EBITDA, as you know health and safety for our employees and their families, the support of social infrastructure in the regions of our operation has always being our top priority.

In this regard during the first half of 2020, the company spent have already mentioned on simple growth $95 million on initiatives aimed at mitigation of COVID-19 negative impact. This included social support to replace, which is of medical supplies equipment for local hospitals brought the charity programs. This resulted in our EBITDA decrease of $77 million. The remaining expenses include capital expenses, inventors in prepayment for supplies. And other important driver is ramp of Bystrinsky Project. Compared to the first half of 2019, it contributed additional $117 million to EBITDA

Slide 35, please. In the first half of 2020, cash operating costs increased by 7% to $1.9 billion. Macro factor decreased our cash cost by $58 million. Depreciation of Russian rubles against US dollar was partly offset by domestic inflation. Additional payments to place in high materials expenses due to COVID-19 pandemic resulted in cash cost increase in amount of $38 million. Operating factors increase our cash cost by $147 million driven by ramp up of Bystrinsky project.

Another reason of increase is high palladium prices and respective growth in purchases of the finest metals for sale. These factors were partly offset by lower volumes of a processor Rostec concentrate.

A few words regarding our cost structure, labor continued to be our main cost item totaling 47% of the cash cost. Metals and SME products purchases and materials and full of share of 21% and 20% respectively.

Cash costs adjusted for ForEx impact, purchases of refinance metal and semiproducts and expenses of Bystrinsky increased by 9.3%. There was driven primarily by higher labor costs, due to a pandemic and high consumption of materials for with repairs.

Let me clarify one moment, cash operating expenses don't improve environmental provision and cleanup costs related to the diesel fuel and steel. These costs improved into other operating expense.

Let's move to slide 36. Let's move on then, net working capital slide. At the end of the first half of 2020 our net working capital remained almost changed and amounted to $1 billion. Macro factors primary the depreciation of Russian Rubles against US dollar and income tax lack led to -- decrease in net working capital by $296 million. Separation factors increased our working capital by $349 million. The commission of metal inventory resulted in additional $216 billion. The decrease in advances from customers because of this increase in accounts receivable led to growth and working capital by $358 million. This was partly offset by the $73 million decrease related to Rostec priamy low concentrated stock.

Slide 37, capital expenditures increased by 10% in the first half of 2020 year and amounted to $551 million. The main drivers, the expansion of Talnakh Concentrator and the development TOF-2 mining project as well as launch of gas authorization program. Out of overall capital expense rate $262 million was allocated to commercial projects and $256 million to stay-in business projects, $33 million was spent on the sulfur project in the first half of 2020, due to launch of its active phase.

Slide 38, sensitivity, as a substantial part of our operation and capital expenses is ruble denominated. The explicit high sensitivity of our results to the exchange rate of the national currency, as you can see from the chart, at US dollar to ruble denominated 71% change of the rate drivers since $79.9 million of EBITDA change and $52.4 million of free cash flow change. First half of 2020 share of ruble denominated operational capital expenses was 95% and 77% respectively

Compared to first half of 2019 the increase of ruble denominated additional expenses share is driven by the accrual of environmental provision. The decrease ruble denominated capital expensive share is backed by the relative increase of international equipment purchased this into total CapEx.

Next slide, 39, our free cash flow in the first half of 2020 increased 21%, to $2.7 billion. The driven the increase in cash inflows from operating activities related to higher metal revenue as well as decrease income tax payments due to low taxable profits. They were partly offset by higher capital expenditures and the comparative effect of change in the bank deposits.

Next slide 40 please. At the end of the first half of 2020, the company's net debt amounted to $7.3 billion. Net debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 1.2 times primarily due to accrual of environmental provision. However, our net debt to EBITDA ratio is in line with mid cycle level. The company continues debt portfolio optimization, we have revised terms and conditions of syndicated loan facility in amount of $2.5 billion, which allowed us to extend drawn facility by over two years, reduce the interest rate and increase the funding limit from $2.5 billion to $4.15 billion. Then one facility was fully draw is June 30, 2020. In April 2020, we have slashed it utilized RUB 60 billion of revolving credit facility to increase cash cushion in relation to high market volatility caused by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC+ challenges.

The company continues to demonstrate profitability of $7.9 billion. This improved $4.8 billion of cash and $3.1 billion of committed credit lines and overdrafts. This level of liquidity covers the debt repayment over the next three and half years. Debt actually remained stable with the share of short-term that decreased to 9%.

The stability of our financial position is controlled by the investment grade credit rating received from the three leading agencies. In addition, in June 2020, Fitch reaffirmed our credit rating, upgrade, Stable Outlook.

Next slide, please, 41. Finance cost reduction, despite the growth of our gross debt by one shot -- one shot since 2016. Our debt portfolio effective interest rate decreased by one shot and total 3.2% in the first half of 2020. This is well ahead reduction of base interest rate which amounted to 6.6 -- 0.6% for the same base. All of these become possible -- became possible due to our constant focus on the restructuring of the portfolio and improvement in terms of [indiscernible].

Let's now pass the floor again to Sergey Dyachenko operating and strategy update.

Sergey Dyachenko

Thank you. This slide 43 please. [indiscernible] And this year, we are going to increase the mine capacity by some 200,000 tonnes completion of one of the intermediate projects. The expected annual -- average annual production rate for this mine in 2022, up to 2.5 million tonnes.

We managed you fully commissioned Zabaikalsky at the depths for more than two kilometers and vertical development to-date more than 200 meters for each gird been developed such realizations and those two been developed in order to better delineate ore body and also get some additional information on the and compete pre-feasibility study.

Our pre-feasibility study is in a good progress and is going to be complete by the end of next year. And then, we will start with a feasibility study, and we expect to have you know, first production from Skalisty Gluboky mine at the end of 2024.

Slide 44 talks about there are another development, which is basically it's the open pit operation and underground declaration. We started with the waist stripping in 2019. And it is currently on schedule, we expect to have first ore from the new open pit development in 2021 in some 1.1 million tonnes of new ore will be produced from the open pit. And then we'll see ramp-up of the production was a full production of this mine in 2026 at 9 million tonnes per annum. Our feasibility studies complete and its currently going through the regulatory approval and expect to have all permits by the fourth quarter of this year.

Slide 45 talks about the efficiency Bystrinsky project, and Bystrinsky project fully finished with the construction in 2020, expecting a full production rate out of the separation situation and six months of this year, show me another very good progress reaching the full production from this operation.

Slide 46, is the new Kola Nickel Refinery construction is fully completed, we are currently in a hot commission stage, we have to mention that at this stage we achieve 122,000 tonnes annual capacity from the separation. And our next step is reaching a full capacity from this iteration. It's -- to remind you it's 145,000 tonnes per annum that's basically it what you want to say the quality of the product is quite good. It's really what we expected with careful separation.

Slide 47, that's one of our Environmental Projects and if you remember we got to plan to shut the smelter in Nickel village by the end of this year. In order to do this, we had to build in our facility to border and sell our intermediate product which is a low grade and high grade concentrates. The low grade facility loading point is complete that we managed to achieve quality, quality parameters for the concentrate, our low-grade concentrate, and the sales of this concentrate is on schedule. The construction of the high grade loading facility is also on schedule going to be complete by the end of this year.

Next slide, slide 48. Slide 48 talked about the about the energy infrastructure modernization, and here we're also on schedule. We manage to complete six, number sixth turbine at our hydro power station and we're in the process of completing the second turbine the key power plant. The next will be seven units, the hydro power station and the number two unit at the heat power station. We are also working on the power line upgrade program, the pipeline upgrade, the Transformers change and that is going to take place in the period 2020 to 2025. The total expected capital for all this programs in excess of US$2 billion for the period of 2025.

And now I'll pass the floor to Mr. Dubovitsky for the sulphur project.

Sergey Dubovitsky

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. So let me continue with the topic of our investments program plus strategic plan. As we talked many times one of the key pillars of our strategy i.e. the investment program is the environmental program, in particular the sulphur project in power division. And let me reiterate confirm all the commitments that we made in our last strategy update back in November 2019 in terms of the key parameters, and configuration of this project.

So slide 49 reminds you of key projects of the overall sulphur program. The problem is structured in stages, namely the stages with the ultimate goal to reduce the sulfur dioxide emissions by 90%, basically 10 times from 2015 level in 2025. And as said, the program is structured in phases.

Phase 1 is aimed actually to achieve the half of the overall result in terms of sulfur dioxide emissions reduction, and it covers our anchor flagship project at Nadezhda Smelter that should capture all the gases coming from the Nadezhda flash furnaces and utilize this through sulphur occasions that neutralize it into gypsum. And as said in 2023 with the first stage completed it will achieve the half of the results in terms of production.

Slide 50 gives you a brief overview of where we stand in terms of the execution on -- of the first phase projects. As said, the key flagship project is the project for Nadezhda Smelter. And now we have almost 1 billion in binding contracts US$1 billion in binding contracts for this project. The construction works for this particular project is fully contracted. And already the big portion of equipment is contracted as well. So the construction work started in April of this year.

And although there were some delay in terms of the ramp up of the mobilization of construction workforce, so it goes in full steam and as you also can see in the picture. So we've done most of the actually all the dismantling work, big portion of the ground works and also started with finding words.

We also started the construction or reconstruction on gas cleaning facility at Copper Smelter. That's kind of the first phase of this for the Copper Smelter, copper project. We also have the contractors for the construction works of this -- for this project and also contracted more than half of the all the equipment for this project as well.

Slides slide 51 gives you a brief update or reminds you of another strategic project that we have in our portfolio which is the 3rd stage of the Talnakh concentrator upgrade to remind this project aims to increase the concentrating capacity by 8 million tonnes. That is one of the key elements of our production growth strategy. This project is also in execution phase already. And we have more than half of all equipment items already contracted or at least selected.

Some to 20 construction volumes are also contracted in full and being executed. So dismantling the reallocation of some energy infrastructure and filing for outdoor facilities, it's all under construction underway. The tender for 2021, 2023 construction works is in progress and should be done by the end of the year.

So, let me quickly update you on our overall CapEx guidance. That's slide 52. So, with this release, we update the numbers for 2020. So we are guiding for the number up to US$2 billion to be spent in this year in CapEx. There is some downward correction that relates to the exchange rates. As you know, the majority of our CapEx namely almost 80% is ruble denominated. And another reason is that we have some deviation for contractor to force mobilization schedule due primarily to COVID restrictions.

Still reiterate our CapEx guidance for the years 2021, 2025. And just to remind these plants envisage quite substantial increase in our CapEx volumes compared to historical levels. So we forecast the CapEx to be $3.5 billion, up to $4 billion annually at peak and the growth in CapEx relates to such big elements as infrastructure renewal investment cycle, the environmental program that I already mentioned, and also our production growth plants.

So, let me here pass the microphone back to Mr. Dyachenko.

Sergey Dyachenko

Thank you. Slide 53 talks about the production guidance for 2022. No surprises here. It's mostly in line with our previous guidance. So we expect to have all the figures confirmed for 2020. And 2021 as you can see, it's the slightly lower level in nickel, mostly 2022 because of the capital replenishment of furnaces. And copper due to the reduction and depletion of the active resource of the copper concentrate, and platinum, palladium at the average historical levels.

Thank you, and I'll pass the floor to Mr. Malyshev.

Sergey Malyshev

Thanks. And now moving to our traditional outlook slide, slide number 54. Just let me provide a brief comment on the metal markets. Negative outlook for nickel is based on both expected depreciation -- depletion of demand driven by Coronavirus and growth of global supply due to Indonesian NPI expansion. Natural outlook for copper and platinum is based on similar impact of coronavirus on both demand and supply. And natural outlook for palladium market which is expected to shift from deficit into balance state that auto industries experiencing the biggest contraction indicates driven down palladium demand.

Reiterate that our emerging term working capital target remains at $1 billion. This year due to weak commodity demand because of the coronavirus, we anticipated due to our net financials namely nickel and palladium which may negatively impact our working capital by this year.

Our level of uncertainty related to the pandemic does not allow us to make an accurate assessment of recovery rates with business activity globally or certain demand outlook for our products. For this reason, we see downside risk to our sales volumes in the second half of 2020, which could fall short for production target.

By reducing our capital guidance to $2.0 billion that -- affecting the first half of 2020 capital expenditure output as well as the total expected annual figure. Russian ruble depreciation against U.S. dollar major part of our CapEx is ruble denominated as already mentioned by Sergey. [Indiscernible] are working to spend less this year in dollars if exchange rate remains the same.

Coronavirus impact. We've had to delay the launch of some major projects such as problem due to the pandemic. And I would also like to mention that the company has announced additional support measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus and plans to spend around $100 million on Coronavirus related activities in the second half of 2020. Thanks very much.

Vladimir Zhukov

Now we are happy to proceed to Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction]

We'll take our first question from Daniel Major of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Daniel Major

Hi there. Thank you so much. Can you hear me okay?

Sergey Dyachenko

Yeah. We can hear you well.

Daniel Major

Great. Thanks. Yeah, first question. Appreciate it's not easy to give guidance on. Can you give us any potential details around the timeline of formalizing the environmental liability and when you would, range of potential expectations around when the cash component of that would be would be required?

Marianna Zakharova

Hello, hello and I'm Marianna Zakharova, General Counsel for Norilsk Nickel. So, as it was already mentioned, we are currently focusing on rehabilitation and restoration of the impacted area. As it has been said, we're using the best practices and due to our timely and measure efforts in cooperation with a governmental and private companies, the worst case scenario of possible contamination of Piasino Lake and Carsey [ph] has been prevented. We believe that the final environmental damages are to be calculated once we have completed not just the cleanup operations, but also rehabilitation and restorations of the area.

We're signaled that working group has been created by the Ministry of natural resources and it comprises the representatives of our company as well as Rosprirodnadzor. And this working group is aim to develop a roadmap for the full cleanup of the spiel and rehabilitation of the impacted area. So what we can say at the moment that our position is being heard, but we would not expect to go into further details as you may appreciate that this is a sensitive matter. I could also say that we are aimed at reaching the out of court settlement whenever is the timing for that.

Daniel Major

Okay. So no real sort of clarity from your side on when that might be occurring. Okay, that's fine. Second question. I guess you've made some organizational governance changes off the back of the incidents that have occurred. Can you tell me if you have appointed any external parties in today's review committees to look at the frameworks from both an environmental and governance perspective off the back of these incidents or whether the changes have been effectively a reshuffling of employees previously, all your work for the Norilsk before the incidents?

Andrey Bougroc

Now this is Andrey Bougroc speaking. We as I mentioned before the board of directors created environmental task team that could look into the causes of the accident and also into identification of further points of risk and Norilsk area. In order to have a sort of third-party independent verification of that work and mind you the environmental task team consists of 5 independent members of the board, so there we're looking for a reputable international companies that could be able to produce an independent assessment.

And the choice was for a company called Environmental Resources Management, ERM, the company has already started its work. And we expect that they would be able to come up with an independent assessment of the causes of the incident and the other major risks that the company may have face sometime by the end of October, early November. Thank you.

Daniel Major

Right. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Sergey Donskoy of Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sergey Donskoy

Yes. Thank you very much. I have two or maybe three questions sort of brief. First, if I heard correctly, commencing on the incident of June 28, you said that the management acted as they did, because they were concerned about a risk of dam being broken because of the heavy rains. The question is, was there indeed such risk? And what would be the consequences, environmental or operational if the dam had indeed been broken and whether or not you will need to take any action to reinforce these dam and other dams to ensure against such risks in the future?

And second question is I noticed there was a six fold growth in other metals or other semi products of other metals year-over-year, I guess that's part of it must be a consolidation of iron ore coming from Bystrinsky, but even considering that the growth is eye catching, I'm just wondering what might went into this item? Thank you.

Andrey Bougroc

I’ll answer the first question. Obviously there was a heavy rain, as I mentioned, right. And this rain was over a short period of time. And those you know, the managers were actually quite new in the positions and they overreact. In fact, the action plan was in place and they were true actions that could actually easily prevent this what actually happened. So therefore, we don't see these as risk to the tailings dam, right?

That's quite the manageable situation, and therefore, the reaction or discharge those people, right? The -- obviously, the more training is going to take place to train people, to react in the right place. Also we added this -- the action plan with more points. And yes, the tailings dam is a good nick

Sergey Donskoy

Understood.

Operator

Okay. We will now move on to our next question from Nina Dergunova of Goldman. Please go ahead--

Andrey Bougroc

Let's us, let's us -- yes, let's us, let's us. Yes. The second question was about the with the increase -- substantial increase in other metal sales. This other medical sales included, first of all, increase the rhodium that was mainly thanks to volume prices as well as the byproducts from Bystrinsky projects.

Sergey Donskoy

Thank you.

Operator

We will now move to our next question from Nina Dergunova of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nina Dergunova

Thank you very much for presentation. I have two questions. Firstly, when we expect the Board of Directors to discuss interim dividends? And the second question is a reasonably Norilsk has presented to Rosprirodnadzor a detailed action plan to improve industrial safety at the company's facilities? How your CapEx and OpEx will be affected if this plan moves to the implementation stage? Thank you.

Sergey Malyshev

Sergey Malyshev is speaking. We remind that all decisions regarding dividends are made by our shareholders. Why we have been critical of digital policy in the past? The digital full environment incident has put our dividend policy in the public spotlight. Maintaining rich dividend payouts given the circumstances will don’t be considered as a responsible corporate citizenship. It compromises our social license to operate and if continuance is likely to make the license more expensive.

From our viewpoint of management, as we have said many times in the past, we believe that we should move to a more sustainable long-term financial model, which I would like into account increasing capital intensity. We therefore believe that a more adequate dividend policy should be based on the free cash flow payout, not EBITDA.

We will not be looking to accumulate excessive cash on our balance sheet and we'll be happy to distribute our free cash flow to shareholders as dividends. We would also like to reiterate that we consider an attractive dividend yield as an important part of our investment case. But we believe given the long-term nature of our business, as such attractive dividend yield to be offered the approval cycle.

We also remind that maintaining a conservative balance sheet and investment grade rating -- credit ratings remains our strategic priority. Whenever, whenever adding more leverage wouldn’t compromise our financial stability, would be happily managed our dividend yield through the cycles requirement.

Again, we are hoping that shareholders will be responsible in their dividend decisions. However, we are not aware of any decisions happening between management and shareholders. The quality of their dialogue has much about -- their rates, as we -- you have probably been able to learn yourself from the recent press.

To answer your second question, is the current action plan generated was Rosprirodnadzor is really about the biggest collaboration corporation with Rosprirodnadzor with regards to the improved training of our employees. It's the vision -- emission flow. It's the real-time monitoring systems which Rosprirodnadzor is actually the biggest development for the entire Russian Federation. And they’re going to become the pilot project in the part of the single program.

And it's also about the program that's we’re going to actually build in the -- largely in the Norilsk area. That's the real-time the permafrost monitoring system, which is linked to the foundation, examine the foundation, calculation, stability calculation program. That's the major one.

We’re also to mention -- we mentioned our fast-track program on the fuel farms, or overhauls measure -- overhauls. I mentioned that we managed to -- our instead all of our fuel farms. And we found the issues for improvement, and that's going to be done over the period of 2020-2025.

So that's really what we have it in the program. So they won't be actually major capital operation expenditure. It's always in our budget, as just additional portion is the real-time foundation monitoring system. And the biggest development and it's quite difficult today to tell you the cost of the system.

Nina Dergunova

Understood. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Anton Fedotov of Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Anton Fedotov

Good afternoon, and thank you very much for presentation. I have two questions. First of all, you mentioned that your radio would be happy with an out of court settlement regarding the fine. What would be the approximate amount or range of the fine that would you be happy with? And are you currently in talks regarding this potential settlement?

My second question relates to the accident of the water discharge from the Talnakh concentrator, would you expect any fine applicable to this accident? As far as I understand from the media reports in Russia, there is an ongoing investigation launched by the prosecutors for this accident? Thank you.

Marianna Zakharova

This is again Marianna Zakharova, General Counsel for Norilsk. So your first question, as I understand refers to the -- to any figures, which we expect. But as I said, as I mentioned, we believe that any environmental damage has to be calculated once the cleanup operations and rehabilitation work has been completed. So it's premature to speculate on any figures in this regard.

So this is question number one. And your question number two, as I understand refers to the Talnakh incident and the amount of possible damage. So I can just tell you that we don't expect this damage to be material. That's it. Thank you.

Anton Fedotov

Thank you.

Operator

We will now move on to our next question from Boris Sinitsyn of VTB Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Boris Sinitsyn

Hi. Thank you for your presentation. Two questions from our side. Firstly, in April, you have guidance for COVID-19 related costs of $140 million. And as far as I understand that in first half in -- like in your social cost part, you spend a lot around $100 million. So, do you reiterate that the remaining $40 million will be spent in the second half, is the first question.

And second question on your 2021 CapEx. I think previously, you estimated that roughly a quarter of your $3 billion guidance is non-approved -- not approved the CapEx projects. So does this figure has changed and like we still see like the portion like 25% of this 3 billion as an approved or to be approved projects? Thank you.

Sergey Malyshev

With regards to COVID related expenses, yes, you write that in the first half, we spent approximately $100 million there what we have -- what we are expecting to spend by this year-end is approximately the same amount which is not about $100 million.

Sergey Dubovitsky

According to your second question, that Sergey Dubovitsky is speaking. So, let me frame it in this way. So, for 2021, the pipeline of the projects that we presented last year is valid. So, all our strategic plans of development as I said, so, we are committed to all our both environment and growth projects.

In terms of the specific percentage, so the way it works, that we actually go with certain stages of the projects. For example, there is a number of projects that we approved for the planning and design phase for this year. But the final investment decision for 2021 onwards is still pending. That does mean that we go on with those projects, mostly the perspective, our processing facility, expansion projects, but the FID and the specific financial schedules so we'll be approved in the beginning of 2021.

Boris Sinitsyn

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And we'll take our next question from Timothy Riminton of Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Timothy Riminton

Hi, there. Thanks very much for your time this afternoon. And I just have a couple of questions regarding EBITDA. Apologies if this has been asked before, I got cut off briefly earlier. So you've taken the environmental charge through your EBITDA. Am I right in thinking that this will revise down H1 2020 dividends to be paid in H2?

Sergey Malyshev

Well, our dividend policy links dividend only annual -- total annual dividend distribution to EBITDA. In terms of interim dividends, we don't have a specific commitment to pay either six months or nine months dividends, we have a commitment to it at least one interim dividend for a total amount of 30% of expected total annual dividend distribution.

But given that we have recognized the reimbursement of recognized reserve or created environmental provisional in our first half results and that was included into EBITDA, assuming that no adjustments to this environmental provision is made by this year end, then it means that the total EBITDA for the year will be -- will include this environmental provision.

Timothy Riminton

Okay. Thanks. And so just to clarify on something you said there, depending on the negotiations with the environmental agency and the potential out court settlement as you're pursuing, could that entail a reversal of this charge and if it would -- if a reversal would occur, would that potentially -- would you put that through EBITDA in H2 potentially?

Sergey Malyshev

Yes. If it happens potentially on the second half, yes, of course, this -- such reversal will be reflected. But we just -- would like to reiterate that we are not providing any comments as regards to the potential timeline of the discussion. And you shouldn't take it for granted that this discussion will be completed by this year end. It may take longer.

Timothy Riminton

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Sergey Donskoy of Societe Generale. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sergey Donskoy

Yes. Thank you very much. Just one follow-up. Is it possible to tell what was about the size of your Palladium Fund at the end of the first half, just to understand the -- better the market situation and the available palladium resources. Thank you.

Sergey Malyshev

Well, the Palladium Fund by the end of the first half of this year was some of the changes in [Indiscernible] ounces. Initial distressed the resources because it goes by itself. So the residue is not reflective of the deliveries. We have supplied roughly ounces from stockpiles in the first half of this year.

Sergey Donskoy

Thank you.

Operator

It appears we have no further questions over the audio at this time.

Sergey Donskoy

Okay. Well, since we don't have any more questions, I would like to thank everyone for dialing in into Norilsk Nickel first half IFRS results conference call. I hope that we have answered all of your questions, but if you still have questions outstanding, please feel free to follow-up with our IR team as usual.

And we would like to sort of give a sort of heads up that we're looking to host our Annual Capital Markets Day this year traditionally in November. But most appropriately that will be done in a virtual format not physical, but we're hoping that we'll hear you then. So, stay safe. And thank you very much again. Bye-bye.

