Retirement Lab: Path From Growth Needs To Income Needs

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

At some point in life, an investor will want to go into retirement. Unless you are lucky enough to receive a large inheritance or receive a financial windfall, it is very likely you've saved your whole life. Perhaps it was into something like a 401(k) for most individuals. A 401(k) is a perfect vehicle for continually setting money aside for when retirement comes. With this, an individual is using a dollar-cost average method - a preferred method to take advantage of peaks and valleys of the market over your life.

Now the happy years are here and you are ready to be free! Free to do what you want and when you want to. The downfall of this is the transition that one will ultimately make between becoming a growth investor to an income investor. This can certainly be a daunting transition. There are many that don't truly understand this concept either. If you are reading this, however, then I believe you are definitely in a different league. You are taking the right steps to understand and further your education in the financial arena. This will pay off in dividends for you, figuratively and literally.

Simply put, as you were working hard over the years, you were receiving earned income. Unless you were fortunate enough to work for an employer with a pension, you will want to be looking to replace this income. Utilizing closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds can, and will, provide you with a form of steady income. This can be used as a replacement from when the paychecks stop.

In other words, it is that need of an income replacement that pushes you from being a growth investor to an income investor. The basic being that a "growth investor" isn't concerned with their values at all. They are in it for the long term. "Income investors" do tend to have a need of being more conservative, as they don't have this regular income of a job coming in anymore. It certainly doesn't mean that they can't just as simply be long-term focused either. Merely that it might just take a bit more paying attention to what you're investing in.

Closed-End Funds

CEFs offer the higher juiced-up distributions. We call them distributions because this more correctly classifies them. The source of "dividends" comes from more than just income, it can come from income, capital gains or a return of capital. Return of capital isn't always bad either, as we have delved into in the past.

Another reason CEFs can offer more monthly or quarterly income is for the fact that they can use more complex strategies. This can include the utilization of leverage or options strategies. Both of these strategies can potentially enhance returns, or even potentially mitigate drawdowns - in the case of options being used. These strategies do involve a more actively managed portfolio. This involves investment managers running the fund day to day. That also increases costs for the funds to operate, increasing their expense ratios.

This is exactly where CEFs can fill a role though in your transition to retirement; they can make sense in any one's portfolio as a way to juice yields overall. The average distribution rate for all CEFs as of July 3rd is 7.95% (using CEFConnect's data.) This is much higher than we would see for individual stocks and even higher than the typical ETF.

Of course, there are dangers, just like any other investment vehicle. In the case of CEFs, two specific dangers exist. The use of leverage in a downturn can amplify the drawdowns in sharp sell-offs. This is exactly what we see time and time again. Another "danger" in CEFs is the fact that they can trade at premiums and discounts. This isn't so much of a danger as it is an opportunity for vigilant investors to get some excellent entry prices.

Exchange-Traded Funds

With almost 7000 ETFs worldwide in 2019, there are certainly a few out there to meet an investor's specific and unique needs. These are generally a passive way to invest, although there are more and more active ETFs coming to market, it seems. This passive nature can cause expenses to drop significantly. However, the passive nature of these investments can also result in some strange and unfortunate manners. This can happen when a portfolio rebalances at the wrong time.

This isn't to suggest that ETFs don't deserve a place in a portfolio. One just needs to be aware that they are essentially on "auto" mode and will carry out their investment policy, regardless of negative consequences. They absolutely do fit a place in an investor's portfolio.

There are also ETFs that do have extra juiced-up yields, like CEFs. Although typically, we see the vast majority of ETFs only pay dividends (i.e., only the income received and passed through). I say this as I am on the hunt for adding even more ETFs to my mixture of investments. I personally hold a number of dividend growth stocks too.

With all of this being said, ETFs ultimately can fit any objective you need them to, whereas CEFs are typically more limited to income-focused investors, though there are always exceptions to everything. There are ETFs for growth, capital preservation and income. There are even those that would fit in the speculation category.

Fitting CEFs and ETFs In A Retirement Portfolio

This is one of the greatest things: both ETFs and CEFs can fit in any income investor's retirement portfolio. This is due to their diversified nature, which is able to provide exposure to any asset class or sector you can think of. They are also an excellent fit for being able to meet that income objective that investors have when they are looking for paycheck replacement.

Due to funds' diversified nature and focus on paying out distributions and dividends, they are a perfect fit for income-focused investors. Those would typically include the retired folks that we have been discussing today - although not always!

Another added benefit of their diversified nature is that it really does make them an easy fit in an already diversified portfolio. If one is a dividend growth investor and already holds several individual stocks, adding a broad-based fund should not throw this balance off. I would even say that an investor can have a portfolio of only CEFs or only ETFs - or both investment options combined.

If you are holding a basket of growth-focused mutual funds or ETFs from a 401(k), then the transition to income-focused funds can be easy as well. If in a tax-advantaged account (such as a 401(k) or IRA), then no tax obligations will hit you with simply selling one and buying into another group.

Investors can even set up portfolios to lower tax obligations. That's why municipal investments can be a huge help for a retiree. While having lower tax obligations is great, the other side of this is that municipal investments are a relatively safer place to invest too! We will use muni funds below in an example of risks and limitations.

From Growth To Income - Several Examples For Constructing An Income Portfolio

Digging into a few funds, we can get a better idea of how to add some funds into a portfolio and specific roles that some can play.

We can use funds to gain exposure to a specific area of the market. One of those funds is the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ). This is to take advantage of the strength in the healthcare sector. This fund also has a term structure with a large discount. The term is still out, as it just only recently launched, but a term structure to close the discount level as the liquidation date nears. This is because at that time, an investor is given NAV back. This is unlike perpetually trading CEFs that may never trade at premiums or near par. Additionally, this fund pays 4.93%, which is actually lower than a lot of other CEFs in general.

For example, on a great muni fund to hold - let's take a look at the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX). The yield on this fund is 4.58%. However, the taxable equivalent yield for those with a 24% federal rate comes to 6.03%. The higher your federal rate, the more of the benefit. The fund is a national muni fund too, meaning you are gaining exposure to several different geographies of the U.S. You are also in the very capable hands of PIMCO management to operate the fund from day to day.

One might even want to consider adding more international exposure to one's portfolio. We can take a look at the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG). The fund provides exposure to a diversified basic of equities (even some small allocation to fixed-income) and has a global tilt to its portfolio, allowing professional management for access to investments around the world. The fund currently pays a distribution yield of 8.09%. This is paid on a monthly basis. All three of the funds discussed so far actually pay on a monthly basis. That can be significantly more attractive to income investors in retirement than a quarterly payment.

To go even further into the global assets and get more specific, let's turn to an ETF. The Global X SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) provides exposure to the niche market of emerging economies. At the same time, it provides a dividend yield of 8.17%. Another monthly payer here too. While the emerging markets are traditionally more volatile than mature markets, this ETF allows broad diversification across several geographies and companies. This means that an investor is not carrying the risk of an individual company announcing bad earnings or accounting fraud. Though sector risk or systematic risk can still play a role, of course.

Risks And Limitations

To highlight the risks of leverage and discount/premiums, consider a brief example of comparing the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) to the BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT), the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) and the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN).

Check out how VTEB performed relative to the broader market. We can look at the time frame from February 19th, 2020 until March 23rd. That time period represents the time from peak to the lows for the broader market we saw in the COVID-19-related sell-off.

Data by YCharts

BTT, EIM and EVN all use leverage. This does increase the downside even further, on an NAV, basis during a downturn. Of course, it helps to the upside as well. Taking a look below, we can observe both the discount/premiums playing out and how these CEFs dropped more than the ETF did above, for the same exact time frame.

Data by YCharts

This factor leads to how ETFs might be a better fit for some income investors. For investors that may not want to contend with discount/premium levels in CEFs, ETFs still provide plenty of diversification.

Another area of concern for ETF and CEF investors is distribution or dividends cuts. We have covered this topic extensively in the past, though it is worth noting briefly again. It is unfortunate, but there is just no such thing as a guarantee in the investment world. Individual companies can cut just the same, which would impact our S&P 500 yields too. The risks are there for CEFs though, as we referred to above. Funds utilizing leverage and premium/discounts that exist.

One of the things to help mitigate the losses is to reinvest all or at least a portion of your investment income. Of course, if you are retired and looking to use that income for day-to-day living, then reinvesting a portion makes the most sense here. Reinvesting dividends can also lead to a reduction in the risk of inflation eating away your buying power.

It is also important to note that dividend cuts shouldn't be seen as the worst thing in the world. Sometimes it can be used as a very attractive entry price as the name sells off on the back of a cut. This could also be a time to lower one's cost basis by picking up shares. Essentially, adding to the position will also help mitigate the damage of the cut in income coming in.

Finally, when investing in ETFs and CEFs, you are getting a diversified basket of funds. While diversification can play a key role in the longer-term success of an investor, that also means you are holding all the good positions with the bad. When selecting individual companies, you can potentially pick only the "good" - those that perform much better than their peers overall.

Conclusion

It is easy to fit CEFs and ETFs in any type of investor's portfolio. This is especially true of ETFs, where there are so many that there is certainly something out there for one's needs. In the case of CEFs, they also have a broad mixture of varying asset classes and sectors. In fact, the bulk of my portfolio is in CEFs. The difference here being that CEFs do typically fit the script for an income-focused investor better.

CEFs' juicy yields help implement that needed cash flow replacement in retirement. You've spent your whole life saving up for retiring, now it is time to put those funds to use in diversified funds that can help you live your life to the fullest! With our recent launch of the ETF Income Portfolio, we are just adding yet another huge source of investment opportunities. This all leads to what an investor needs to build their own income-generating portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMEZ, ETG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.