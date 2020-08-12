Introduction & Investment Thesis

In a recent article, I presented an interesting Canadian dividend stock, Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) but wanted to provide my followers with another Utility stock idea that exhibits affordability as well as an attractive payout. Capital Power Corporation (OTCPK:CPXWF), based in Edmonton, Canada, is a well-established power producer that develops, acquires, owns and operates power generation facilities both in Canada and the United States. As opposed to Polaris which has a heavy footprint in Latin America and as such a different operating model, CPX’s facilities are mostly based in North America. The idea is not to compare both but to share my view on Capital Power Corp. which can be a great addition to your portfolio if you’re looking for energy exposure with a moderate risk profile, passive income generation and value potential.

CPX TSX Listing (TMX)

Q2 results – A dividend raise and a clean energy transition

CPX reported relatively solid Q2 earnings and reaffirmed its financial guidance provided last year, which also means the foreseen impact of COVID-19 – although worth monitoring - appears under control. More so, the company increased its common share dividend by 6.8% to $2.05 per year. Looking at historical disclosures, this constitutes the 7th annual increase. Considering management discussions, we should expect another increase next year although risk standards may not necessarily warrant such a move (ref. following section). Overall, the company reported adjusted EBITDA OF $217 million - up 14% from last year thanks to larger contributions from Alberta (Goreway project & renewable additions) – while revenues from the U.S. represented an offsetting factor. The exposure to Alberta which represents around 20% of EBITDA based on estimates constitutes a concentration risk but the company has a very proactive hedging policy. That’s particularly relevant for natural gas that, as we all know, tends to bring volatility risk. As of mid-year 2020, CPX has “economically hedged 71% of its expected natural gas burn for the remainder of 2020 and does not anticipate significant fuel price risk in 2020” (2020 Q2 Report).

Financial Performance including EBITDA growth thanks to renewable additions – Q2 Presentation

The company has confirmed its objectives towards clean energy by announcing its intent to build the Alberta Solar facility Strathmore, in addition to its commitments towards wind (Buckthorn & Whitla). The good progress on growth supports the company’s prospects – renewable constitutes, year after year, a more significant portion of income (+20% of EBITDA against less than 15% a few years back). These additional investments strengthen CPX’s diversification benefits both geographically and by fuel type. Government measures are also highly key in assessing the upside potential of CPX in the context of that energy transition. In fact, the government is adjusting its carbon tax compliance metrics and providing grants to facilitate the transition away from coal (Source: Alberta government)

6-month performance versus 2020 annual targets – Q2 Presentation

Riskier profile than average could cause volatility down the road – know your tolerance

Aside from the usual risks the power sector in Alberta would entail including structural demand, regulatory changes and the way CPX positions its projects deserve attention. There could be delays or project cancellations and fluctuations in power prices would still influence the bottom-line results of CPX (despite hedging). From a credit risk perspective, CPX has also engaged in considerable CAPEX in recent years which, in combination with the recent dividend increase, leads to more leverage. In the past five years, debt-to-EBITDA continuously exceeded 4x and funds-from-operation accounted for less than 18% of debt based on available annual reports. As projects, including in renewable, contribute more to cash flow generation, there will be room for deleveraging. Until then, I do think that the shareholder-friendly policy of CPX leads to tighter capital flexibility. This perception has to be counter-balanced with the available pool of liquidity with cash & equivalents of around $248 million at year-end 2019.

Selected Ratios for CPX - CapitalIQ

Concluding thoughts – Bullish on fundamentals and a shareholder-friendly policy

On the TSX, CPX trades 20% lower than the pre-COVID high of CAD37 which is in my opinion the upside potential the stock has to offer over the medium term. The liquidity on hand to pursue additional clean energy opportunities and the potential for another 7% dividend increase next year support the interest in this stock, especially for passive income generation. CPX trades at a manageable 16x forward P/E, which is quite attractive compared to most Canadian utility stocks. The P/B of less than 1.5x supports the fair valuation and relative attractiveness (average 5 year P/B of 5x). While this is a relatively high-level overview, as a full assessment would require digging into each projects, including the tolling agreement extension for its Decatur Energy Center, CPX’s management strategy appears coherent and the overall EBITDA reconciliation positive. Recent quarters have not altered guidance which should help the stock bounce back around pre-COVID levels in my view.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPXWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.