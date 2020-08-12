Amplify High Income ETF is an exchange-traded fund of funds with a high level of diversification across asset classes like public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets.

Quantitative easing is NOT going away. – Jeffery Gundlach

At a time when every asset in the capital market is generating generous returns, it can be difficult to pick a specific instrument for value. The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund of funds that has a broad range of asset classes ranging from equities to high-yielding bonds. The ETF offers a generous income return as a significant exposure of the fund is towards high-yield fixed income instruments. It also has a part of its exposure to equity funds, as discussed below. The stock is down by almost 11% this year and the current entry point looks attractive for investors.

Breakdown of its holdings

If we look at the composition of the fund, it is well diversified with different instruments that include derivatives. The fund gains exposure to these asset classes through the diverse range of funds it holds.

The fund has an exposure of approximately 80% in bonds with a majority in high-yield instruments. It also has its portfolio of stocks that forms almost 16% of its portfolio. If we look at the top 10 funds that the ETF holds, it can be seen that there is a concentration of high-income funds spread across different markets. It should be noted that the higher return comes at additional risk that the fund entails.

Features of Top 5 funds

One of the biggest advantages of holding this fund of funds is the high yield it offers to its investors. It is important to understand the composition of its holdings to understand the inherent risks and whether the performance can be reflected in the future. We will take a look at the top 5 holdings that comprise almost a quarter of the portfolio.

Name Type Dividend Yield Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund High yield corporate debt 7.80% Templeton Global Income Fund Government bonds across the globe 5.12% Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Fixed income securities of governments and corporations across the globe 9.12% PGIM High Yield Bond Fund High yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services) 9.00% PGIM Global High Yield Fund High yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 9.40%

From the table above, we see that the portfolio comprises funds that have diverse holdings within the fixed income space. Funds like Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) and Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) have a large portion of their investment in government securities across the globe that offer a generous return, keeping the risk at check. The other instruments offer a good opportunity for those looking to invest in this space, as we have seen how Treasury rates have fallen due to an increase in demand for these securities. The reduction in rates has not been fully transmitted to those securities that are not considered as investment-grade. This could be attributed to the pandemic, since many corporations still haven’t recovered in spite of the stimulus offered.

Exposure to high-quality stocks

While we have discussed the yields that the fund can offer, the returns from capital appreciation through its equity investments should not be ignored. The funds, namely Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD), Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA), and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV), feature in the top 10 holdings and are equity mutual funds. If we take a look at the holdings of these funds, we see that the majority of their exposure lies in big names that are the market leaders of their industry. To add, these funds also distribute a generous amount of dividends - the trailing 12-month yield being 8.48%, 10.68%, and 6.91%, respectively. These equity funds also give investors the option to gain exposure in quality stocks not available in the US market. These also continue to trade at a discount to their 52-week high and present a good value proposition for our ETF.

What are the risks to watch out for?

Higher credit risk for the attractive yield: We have seen that Amplify High Income ETF derives its income primarily from fixed income securities that offer a generous interest rate. Most of the issuers of these securities are not investment-grade and this exposes investors to higher credit risk. With a contraction in the GDP observed in the last quarter, one can expect tremendous pressure on these corporates to meet their debt obligations.

Concentration risk in some of the underlying funds: While most of the holdings have a good level of diversification, funds like Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund pose significant concentration risk. Looking at its holdings reveals that the fund has an exposure of 35% to Pershing Credit Agreement Loan.

Yields may fall if Treasury rates continue to drop: So far the impact has not been very high but this could change if investors start looking beyond US treasuries. The demand for high-yield instruments could drive the rates lower for this segment, providing an opportunity in the short term, but a long-term risk as rates normalize higher.

Amplify High Income ETF has its share of risks, but the return profile offered seems justifiable. The fund offers a high level of diversification across multiple asset classes and it is a good option for an investor who has a moderate to a high appetite for risk. Income investors should pay particular attention to the holding, as it is offering a high payout to offset some downside risk, and collect dividends as you wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.