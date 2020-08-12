Manitex saw a sharp decline in business in the second quarter, though other construction equipment companies fared even worse, and management commentary doesn't suggest a sharp turn in Q3.

Manitex (MNTX), a small manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes (boom truck, straight-mast, knuckle cranes, and so on), industrial cranes, and specialized forklifts, didn’t have a strong second quarter in absolute terms, but the business did hold up comparatively/relatively well in a quarter that was brutal for almost all manufacturers of construction and access equipment. Management didn’t sound bullish on the near-term prospects, but cost-cutting and working capital releases should help manage the liquidity situation.

Manitex is up slightly from my last update on the company, underperforming both the larger industrial space and larger companies in the construction equipment space. While many larger names rebounded as investors got more comfortable with the reality of horrible near-term results and eventual recoveries, Manitex is virtually unfollowed and its small size and daily liquidity keep off the radar of most institutions. I continue to believe the shares are undervalued, and I believe the company will make it through this tighter squeeze, but this is really only a name suitable for more aggressive investors.

A Tough Second Quarter

Given the lack of coverage, I don’t pay all that much attention to how Manitex performs relative to the few estimates out there. I can say, though, that relative to my own model, the second quarter was pretty close to what I expected.

Revenue declined 35% from the prior year, with a 38% decline in crane equipment sales. Management provides details only on a periodic basis (and even then only in drips and drabs), but it would seem as though PM Group sales (knuckle-boom cranes) were something on the order of $16.5M to $18M, which would represent a 31% sequential decline, worse than the overall performance due to the loss of $6M to $8M in sales from the closure of the Italian facilities as a result of COVID-19.

That would also suggest boom truck crane sales of around $9M, down around 10% sequentially. I want to emphasize, though, that these are at best educated guesses based upon snippets of information provided by management and what information is available in the 10-Q.

Gross margin declined 340bp as reported, 350bp on an adjusted basis, and 440bp on an adjusted “value-added” basis, and I would assume the lower sales level of knuckle-boom cranes played a role here. Adjusted EBITDA went into the red (slightly) this quarter, and operating income fell into the red as well.

Manitex ended the quarter with around $34M in net debt and $26M in unrestricted cash.

A Challenging Outlook

Management does not consistently provide order information, and there was very little offered this time around. Based upon the 18% decline in backlog, management’s guidance that the third quarter “is going to be slow” and an expected two-week shutdown in North America, it’s hard to imagine that orders were very strong.

Management believes that industry shipments could be down 25% to 30% this year, and I expect Manitex to do a little better than that on the basis of stronger performance in larger cranes and the stronger PM knuckle-boom business. Still, this is going to be a very tough year.

Although activity in important markets like telecom, utility, and infrastructure have remained pretty healthy through this downturn, capital budgets have been frozen across the board, with companies in most industries spending no more than the bare minimum to maintain operations until the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

I do expect business to improve some for Manitex before year-end, particularly in those telecom, utility, and infrastructure markets. Residential construction could also help a bit, but I expect that to be more of a driver in 2021. Non-residential and oil/gas won’t really help much. While non-residential building activity is healthy now, new equipment isn’t being bought and I expect the project funnel to work for 2021 and 2022, further pressuring equipment demand. While oil/gas is no longer a major market for Manitex, it’s going to be a weak market for a few years.

The Outlook

Management is doing what it needs to get the company through this unexpected downturn. The company was able to recently retire some European bank debt ($5.5M) at a 15% discount to face value, and the company is going to be launching a $5M-plus expense-reduction program that will include lower headcounts and lower production levels.

I had already been expecting a 25% decline in revenue for the full 2020 year, and I’m still comfortable with that, as well as a 15% revenue improvement in 2021. I’ve made some incremental changes to my expense estimates, lowering my gross margins for 2020 and 2021 on lower overhead absorption, but also reducing SG&A; I don’t model full achievement of the cost reduction targets, but that could offer some modest upside. I’m also expecting a noticeable boost to free cash flow in 2020 from working capital reversals (inventory, et al.).

Since I haven’t changed my revenue expectations much, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4%. I expect EBITDA to ramp up from a small loss in 2020 to a modest profit in 2021 (single-digit to mid-single-digit margin) and better results in 2022-2024. I don’t expect Manitex to hit double-digit EBITDA margin for a while, but I still see it as a possibility down the road. As is, I expect Manitex to generate long-term FCF margins in the low single-digits on a long-term average basis, consistent with the space.

The Bottom Line

Manitex looks undervalued below $5 to $6, but the company is going to be pressured by this downturn. The knuckle-boom crane opportunity remains a key positive driver, as this is an under-penetrated equipment category in the U.S., but management still needs to show that its top-of-cycle margin leverage has improved enough to make these downturns worth enduring for shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.