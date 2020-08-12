UNP is poised for growth once the pandemic ends. For now, falling rail traffic could define the rest of 2020.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The pandemic has hurt the economy, particularly cyclical names like Union Pacific (UNP). The railroad reported Q2 revenue of $4.24 billion and EPS of $1.67. Revenue fell 24% Y/Y, which was not unexpected. Combined U.S. rail traffic for the first 28 weeks of 2020 fell by double-digits. Until the decline in industry rail traffic subsides, Union Pacific could face more headwinds. Q2 rail traffic and average selling price ("ASP") fell 20% and 6%, respectively. Each of the company's major product categories experienced declines.

The Bulk segment included coal, grain, food, fertilizer, coal and renewables. Revenue from the segment declined 17% on a 15% decline in carloads and 2% decline in ASP. Shipments for coal fell due to competition from lower natural gas prices and a general softness in the market. Shipments of food and refrigerated products were negatively impacted by the pandemic. The Industrial segment fell 23% on an 18% decline in volume and 6% decline in ASP. Low oil prices hurt energy revenue, while weak economic activity likely stymied industrial revenue. Meanwhile, the Premium segment fell as the pandemic hurt international intermodal revenue.

Union Pacific's total carloads fell 20% Y/Y, with each major product segment experiencing double-digit percentage declines.

The biggest decliner was the premium segment, which included intermodal and automotive volume. Intermodal volume will likely ebb and flow with the global economy, and could face headwinds for the rest of the year. Automotive will likely remain low as consumers focus on essential items at the expense of durable goods. Industrial could also face more headwinds amid low oil prices and declining economic growth.

Union Pacific's blended ASP fell 6% Y/Y. Combined with falling carloads, this created a double negative impact on the company's revenue growth.

Union Pacific and other railroads enjoyed price hikes for much of 2019. Until the economy improves it could be difficult to pass through more price hikes. Stagnant to declining ASP could stymie total revenue growth for some time.

Cost Containment Efforts Kicked In

Of the U.S. railroads, Union Pacific and CSX (CSX) were the most aggressive in cutting costs. In the past they reported operating ratios sub-60%, rivaling the Canadian railroads. In Q2, Union Pacific's total operating expenses were $2.6 billion, down 22% Y/Y. Compensation and benefits expense was $905 million, down 21% Y/Y as headcount reductions paid off:

In terms of the different expense lines, compensation and benefits expense decreased 21% year-over-year, primarily as a result of workforce reductions and productivity initiatives. Second quarter workforce levels declined 22% or about 8,600 full-time equivalents versus last year and sequentially decreased 11%.

I knew the company had been cutting headcount and incentive pay, but a 21% reduction in compensation and benefits exceeded even my expectations. It still remains Union Pacific's largest expense bucket at 35% of total operating costs. Purchased services fell 4%, while fuel costs fell 56%. Falling energy prices and waning demand drove fuel costs much lower; this appears to be a side benefit of declining economic activity.

The company reported an operating ratio of 61%, only slightly higher than the 60% it reported in the year-earlier period. It also bested CSX, which reported a Q2 operating ratio of around 63%. The fact that Union Pacific was able to keep its operating ratio practically in line, in the face of a sharp decline in revenue, was impressive. It could take even more headcount reductions to maintain its momentum.

The company reported EBITDA during the quarter of $2.1 billion, down 25% Y/Y. Union Pacific's EBITDA margin was 49%, down only 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Overall, it was a pretty efficient quarter for the company.

The Fundamentals Are Out Of Order

I assumed falling scale would lead to much lower operating margins for Union Pacific. That was not the case. However, industry rail traffic is in decline and the company is losing pricing power. Those dynamics could last for the rest of 2020. UNP has an enterprise value of $155 billion and trades at 16.2x run-rate EBITDA (first-half 2020 annualized). Policy makers have provided stimulus to corporations and small businesses in the face of the pandemic. That has led to the Dow Jones (DIA) rising Y/Y in the high-single-digit percentage range.

The rise in broader markets was to the benefit of UNP. However, at 16.2x EBITDA, the trading multiple appears too robust given falling GDP and falling business activity. I thought the economy had peaked prior to the pandemic. After the economy fully reopens, there is no guarantee economic growth or government stimulus will be sustainable long term. This could eventually hurt sentiment for cyclical names.

Conclusion

UNP is up 14% Y/Y, partially due to more flows into stocks. The stock appears overvalued and remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.