The PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) is easy to dismiss - it has a history of cutting distributions, its NAV has lagged other funds out of the drawdown and its recent distribution coverage trend is poor. It is also true that the fund is unlikely to outperform if we see an extension of the current rally due to its modest leverage. However, at this stage of the market recovery it offers a compelling option chiefly for its more defensive stance within the PIMCO taxable suite. This characteristic of the fund is due to its low premium, modest leverage, low expense drag and the recent right-sizing of its distribution. This is why we have added the fund to our High Income Portfolio where our focus is as much on risk control as on yield.

As a sidenote, in this article we make a lot of comparisons of PHK to its sister PIMCO taxable funds. The relevant population we use will typically exclude the three RMBS-overweight funds as well as the two more idiosyncratic funds - the agency-heavy Strategic Income Fund (RCS) and the hybrid Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP).

A Value Rotation

Our last individual PIMCO fund recommendation was for the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) based on releveraging, discount valuation and fee grounds. We would normally be quite happy to stick with the recommendation except for the fact that the market caught up with our view in very short order - the chart below shows the performance of the PIMCO taxable funds since the article was published. Although PKO still offers value in our view, its sharp run-up has pushed us to take another look at the rest of the taxable suite.

Source: Systematic Income

Interestingly, the fund that has underperformed in this period is exactly PHK - the fund that we discuss in this article.

It Ain't Easy Loving PHK

Anyone considering an allocation to PHK has to wrestle with three fundamental issues. First, the fund has been a prolific cutter, having cut its distribution by 60% from where it was 5 years ago. It wins this dubious award among the pure fixed-income funds and is second to the hybrid PGP which edges it out narrowly.

The second problem PHK investors need to explain away is its poor recent NAV performance. The chart below shows the NAV performance since the start of the drawdown with PHK a clear outlier on this front.

Source: Systematic Income

The third problem PHK investors need to deal with is its dismal coverage and UNII metrics. The UNII chart is shown below - PHK started out with a poor UNII figure and it has further underperformed other funds since then.

Source: Systematic Income

In the sections below we touch on these problematic issues and see whether there are any mitigants that justify an allocation to the fund.

A Few Technical Supports

Before we get to the heart of the matter it's worthwhile to consider some of the technicals that could support the fund. We are not fund of technicals - we don't think they should be the primary reasons for holding a fund. That said, they are not irrelevant. What do we mean by technicals? In this case we mean two things.

First, PHK has the highest current yield across the taxable PIMCO funds. And secondly, it has the lowest premium among the fixed-income funds. Now these are not, in and of themselves, good reasons to hold a fund. Instead, they are a Keynesian beauty contest kind of reasons. In other words, we are not saying that investors should hold the fund because it has the highest current yield and lowest premium. What we are saying is that other investors will hold the fund because of these reasons and this will tend to support the fund.

Most of the retail income space is dominated by low-information investors. This is not to say that these investors are dumb - it's just that following CEFs is complicated, PIMCO CEFs in particular. Typical investors doesn't have that much time or interest in doing the research so the only proxy they have for the fund's virtues are its current yield and discount. So long as PHK has these features they will be attracted to it over other PIMCO funds.

Apart from this beauty contest kind of dynamic, the fund's low premium also acts as a technical defensive mechanism. Funds that disappoint investors by, say, cutting distributions, tend to react roughly in proportion to their premiums and the size of the cut. Funds trading at very high premiums tend to drop much more than funds already trading at wide discounts, all else equal. That the premium of PHK went from 50% in 2016 to around 3% now makes it much less fragile in price terms.

Less Risk To Generate The Same Yield

One of the key aspects of PHK that sets it apart from nearly all other PIMCO taxable funds is its very low expenses. We have talked about CEF fees in more detail elsewhere but, in brief, a CEF has two sets of expenses: management fees and leverage costs. On both of these PHK clocks in at very low levels.

The fund has the second lowest management fee and the second lowest leverage cost, losing out to the Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) on both. The chart below plots both of these expenses relative to the other funds.

Source: Systematic Income

The fund's low leverage cost is due to its significant holding of ARPS that boast interest rates of around 0.10-0.14%. Only two other funds have similarly cheap ARPS. The ARPS held by the Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) and Income Strategy Fund (PFL) have much higher interest rates of around 1.6%. By comparison, the repo financing which serves as the bulk of borrowings for taxable funds we estimate to have a cost of around 1.25% at the moment.

Why do we care about low fees, to state the obvious question. The key reason is that the lower the fund's fee the less risk it has to take in order to generate a certain earnings level. This doesn't mean that a fund with lower fees will have a higher earnings yield - obviously funds can hold different types of assets and run different levels of leverage. But if we think that asset yield and leverage are related to risk such as fund volatility and drawdowns then we want the fund to take the least risk possible to generate a certain level of earnings yield. And this is something that PHK does well and it serves as another key defensive feature of the fund.

Putting Expenses and Discounts Together

What makes CEFs difficult to think about for investors is the significant number of moving parts. Lower expenses are good since that increases net investment income, all else equal, but what if the fund with lower fees also has a higher premium which takes away from the yield the investor ultimately enjoys? And what about a fund that has lower fees, a lower premium but has a lower leverage? How much lower leverage can this fund run to sustain the same level of earnings yield as a fund with higher fees, a higher premium and higher leverage? Finally, funds, of course, allocate to assets with different yields which adds a fourth dimension to the puzzle.

One way to cut through this is to assume the same underlying portfolio yield across all the funds and then use their actual premiums, leverage, management fees and leverage costs to see what the resulting earnings yield the fund is able to generate. In the chart below we run this analysis, assuming a 6% portfolio yield (i.e. assuming the individual assets in the portfolio have a weighted-average yield of 6%). That all the PIMCO taxable funds have the same portfolio yield is a heroic assumption but that's not the point - the point is to hold the asset yield constant and see how these other features drive the ultimate price yield of the fund.

The chart shows that when we put everything together with our portfolio yield assumption, on a NAV yield basis (blue bars) PHK is significantly behind the three RMBS-overweight funds and is in the middle of the pack with respect to the other five funds. On a price yield basis, that is, what the investor actually experiences after taking into the account the funds' premiums, PHK is actually ahead of 4 of 5 of these funds. This is the power of low fees and low leverage costs. What this analysis shows is that PHK doesn't have to try very hard to generate a respectable price yield - it can keep its leverage at a relatively low level and have its low expenses and low premium do the rest of the heavy lifting. For income investors this is much better than the alternative of a fund charging a high fee and then jacking up its leverage to increase the yield.

Source: Systematic Income

The Leverage Picture

The last few months have seen significant shifts in leverage across the PIMCO taxable funds, something we have written often about. Some funds like the Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) have had to deleverage after hitting their leverage caps while other funds like PKO were able to pick up the pieces and add assets. The reason we pay attention to leverage is simple - a fund that is able to keep its borrowings steady or even increase them is in a stronger position to be able to sustain its earnings and hence distribution level.

PHK is an unusual fund in this regard. It kept its borrowings unchanged through March. Then it deleveraged sharply in April and kept that level roughly the same in May. Then it increased borrowings sharply in June - above the pre-drawdown level and then cut again in July.

Source: Systematic Income

At this stage PHK is part of the four lower-leveraged group of funds.

Source: Systematic Income

This is how the PIMCO taxable funds stack up relative to their pre-drawdown borrowing levels. PHK stands at around 93% meaning it cut its borrowings by about 7% relative to their pre-drawdown levels.

Source: Systematic Income

All else equal, this means that it lost around 7% of its previous assets. Relative to the other funds, most of which were able to add borrowings, it will see its earnings level underperform somewhat. In our view this largely explains the fund's recent NAV underperformance as well as its poor distribution coverage trend.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

However, another way to look at this is that PHK doesn't need to run its leverage at such a high level in order to produce a strong price yield for investors. This is because its fee, leverage cost and premium advantage more than makes up for its leverage disadvantage. In other words, the fund doesn't need to run "as hot" in order to produce an attractive price yield for investors.

In this sense, its lower leverage can be viewed as an advantage. The fund should produce a yield more attractive than 4 of its 5 counterparts while carrying two benefits due to its lower leverage. First, it is less likely to be forced to deleverage in another drawdown (though it can still do so, of course, via a discretionary decision by management) and its NAV should fall less if we do see another drawdown. These are additional defensive aspects of the fund.

Future Coverage Estimates

What is there to say about the fund's prolific distribution cuts? To see what's going on let's compare the fund's historic net investment income (blue bars) to its distributions (orange bars). The chart clearly shows that the fund has historically overdistributed and the level of its overdistribution has decreased through time as its distributions were cut. Current coverage figures are not as relevant because they do not yet fully reflect all the major pieces that drive fund earnings. As we have written before, while following official distribution coverage figures is useful, they provide, at best, a rear view mirror. This is less useful when, in effect, the road is bending as it is right now with major changes across leverage levels and costs and distribution levels.

Source: Systematic Income

To forecast how distribution coverage could play out from here on, what we can do is take the 2019 net investment income and adjust it by the fund's reduced borrowing level, its lower leverage cost and net sensitivity to lower short-term rates and compare it to the fund's current distribution. This net investment income estimate is shown as blue striped bars in the chart. What we see is that this forecast of net investment income is very similar to the distribution rate. This suggests that unless we see further leverage cuts, the fund's earnings should be able to cover its distributions from here on.

Let's Talk Swaps

For a quick primer on PIMCO swaps take a look at our earlier article. In short, PIMCO uses interest rate swaps as a way to switch between cash and a future annuity stream. PHK is not unique in this capacity. What is unique about PHK is the size and nature of its swap book.

One way to illustrate this is to plot the total USD swap notional relative to the fund's net assets. We can see that PHK stands out here by having a $2bn gross swap notional position relative to net assets of $613m as of April month end. Now, notionals in and of themselves don't tell us a lot - most swaps are partially offsetting and some are short-dated.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The chart below shows the total fund DV01 for USD and EUR interest rates divided by the fund's net assets. Here, the USD swap position does not stand out. This doesn't mean that PHK is taking the same amount of rate risk as the other funds. The DV01 calculation is done by shifting the interest rate curve up and down the same amount - something that doesn't happen as neatly in reality. PHK is not taking more parallel USD rate risk but it is taking more USD curve risk, particularly in its 10s30s flattener position.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

Another way in which PHK is different is in the amount of EUR rate risk is it taking which is highlighted in the chart. Its EUR DV01 position is large relative to the other funds. PIMCO have talked often about using interest rates in other parts of the world as a kind of macro reflation hedge - a way to benefit if global interest rates rise. And the reason to use EUR swaps us because EUR interest rates are significantly lower than USD interest rates making them a cheaper hedge. Whether this has worked out depends on your perspective. While EUR interest rates fell from their pre-drawdown levels, they fell less than USD interest rates. So, in absolute terms the hedge didn't work but in relative terms it did. This small loss due to the EUR paid rates position in a period when EUR rates fell explains a small part of why PHK experienced NAV drag after the drawdown. It also creates a small cashflow drag equivalent to about 0.4% of net assets per annum.

Another recent change in the fund's swap portfolio that's worth mentioning is the change of two swaps from spot to forward-starting. This is another technique PIMCO uses to manage fund cashflows. In this case the fund effectively turned on the cashflows on two swaps with an aggregate notional of $218m. This will create a small drag of about 0.5% of net assets per annum. By doing so the fund effectively increases the market value of its swap portfolio by reducing the negative market value of these two swaps.

Conclusion

After a steep run-up in the price and premium of PKO - a fund that we continue to like but one that has gotten quite a bit more expensive - we think PHK is worth a look. PHK is not a fund that is going to deliver outsized NAV gains if we see an extension of the current rally. But it is a fund that is positioned somewhat more defensively. This is due to its low premium, modest leverage, low expense drag and the recent right-sizing of its distribution. This is why we have added the fund to our High Income Portfolio where our focus is as much on risk control as on yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.