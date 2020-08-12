Economist Danielle DiMartino Booth Sits Down With Chinese Economy Expert Leland Miller

Leland is the CEO of China Beige Book International and a leading authority on China's economy and financial system.

Leland R. Miller is the Chief Executive Officer of China Beige Book International. A leading authority on China's economy and financial system, he is a frequent commentator on CNBC, Bloomberg TV & Radio, CNN, BBC, and FOX Business, among others, and his work is featured regularly in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New Yorker, Atlantic, Barron's, Forbes, Foreign Policy, The Hill and South China Morning Post.

Mr. Miller holds a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was Hardy C. Dillard fellow and editor-in-chief of the school's Journal of International Law; a master's degree in Chinese History from Oxford University (St. Antony's College); a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University; and a graduate Chinese language fellowship from Tunghai University (Taiwan).

