The 91 Kiplinger 'Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth' Boast 15 Savory Dividends For August

Top Ten Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" boasted net gains from 19.41% to 46.13% at the start of the second week in August.

These International “Dividend Aristocrats,” have raised dividends at least five-straight-years (Canadian firms) 10 years (E.U.-based firms) or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger "insights for investors" online, offered this list of 91 "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" July 13. Data updated 8/10/20 flagged 15 with yields ripe for purchase.

Foreword

Yield-based (dog catcher) analysis makes any collection of stocks is more easily understood. These Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" (a.k.a. the most reliable dividends on earth) are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the August 10 data for 91 dividend-paying stocks in this latest Kiplinger-documented collection.

The following 15 realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: ENGGY; BTI; PBA; ENB; T; CNQ; PBCT; BNS; BCE; TRP; BEN; GBLBY; AQN; WBA; AMCR.

To learn which of these fifteen are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here after August 15. The full listing of all 91 "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" is listed in Afterword at the end of this article. One of the 91 stocks (FMS) will announce its 2020 annual dividend August 28 and in the mean-time gets no credit for any forward looking payouts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.41% To 46.13% Net-Gains For Ten Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World To August 2021

Five of these ten top Kiplinger "most reliable dividend stocks on earth" by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these August dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to August 10, 2021 were:

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) was projected to net $461.31, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

Pembia Pipeline Corp (PBA) was projected to net $317.06 based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) was projected to net $309.78 based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 70% greater than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $273.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% under the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) was projected to net $264.89, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

BCE Inc (BCE) was projected to net $255.212, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 62% under the market as a whole.

Novartis AG (TRP) netted $248.52 based on the median of estimates from five analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $197.19, based on a median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $195.39, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% more than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) was projected to net $194.09 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 39% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 9% under the market as a whole.

Source: rover.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By August Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By August Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top InternationalDividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top ten International Dividend Aristocrats selected 8/10/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one from utilities, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY).

A lone consumer defensive representative, placed second, British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) [2]. Third, fourth, and sixth slots went to the energy sector: Pembia Pipeline Corp (PBA) [3], Enbridge Inc (ENB) [4], and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) [6].

Then two communications services representatives placed fifth, and tenth, AT&T Inc. (T) [5], and BCE Inc (BCE) [10].

Finally, three financial services representatives placed seventh to ninth, Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) [7], Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [8], and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) [9], to complete the International Aristocrats top ten by yield as of August 10.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Dividend Stocks From Around The World Showed 14.79%-39.15% August Price Upsides While (31) Three Lowly Down-siders Bottomed

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 10.84% Disadvantage For 5 Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Kiplinger Top International Dividend Aristocrats (Most Reliable Dividends On Earth) In August 2021

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" screened 8/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Dividend Stocks From Around The World (32) Delivering 19.47% Vs. (33) 21.84% Net Gains by All Ten As Of August, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 10.84% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The seventh lowest-priced selection, British American Tobacco PLC (BRI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.13%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" as of August 10 were: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT); Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY); Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ); Pembia Pipeline Corp (PBA); AT&T Inc (T), with prices ranging from $11.55 to $30.20.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger "Top Dividend Stocks From Around The World" as of August 10 were: Enbridge Inc (ENB); British American Tobacco PLC (BTI); BCE Inc (BCE); Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS); Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada (CM), whose prices ranged from $33.50 to $71.81.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Here is the full pack of 91 August Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth

(listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

The following 15 realize the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: ENGGY; BTI; PBA; ENB; T; CNQ; PBCT; BNS; BCE; TRP; BEN; GBLBY; AQN; WBA; AMCR.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo:rover.com

Get The Entire Kiplinger Most Reliable 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.