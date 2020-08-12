The pet food market trends, together with capacity expansion, are supportive of above-20% growth at least until the mid-2020s.

On the negative side, H1 cash flows were still below zero, let alone FCF.

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT), a pet food innovator which has been a market darling for a few years, has recently presented impressive Q2 results, easily beating the Wall Street consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Though the coronavirus recession has been raging since spring, FRPT’s Q2 sales rose by 33.2%, which proves that the company is truly recession-proof.

The market has a full understanding of what Freshpet is capable of delivering, as the stock price has surged almost 74% since the beginning of the tumultuous 2020 and easily outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite the March sell-off.

But although Freshpet proved it has a non-cyclical business that has been successfully expanding, thanks to the pet industry trends like pet humanization, the issue is that valuation is remarkably overstretched (e.g., the stock has an F Value Grade), which multiplies downside risks.

Now let's delve into the Q2 results.

The top line

Almost exponential revenue growth of Freshpet deserves appreciation. The company’s five-year revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate stands at 22.4% - the result solid enough to qualify for the growth stock status. Its profitability metrics have also improved meaningfully, e.g., a 5-year EBITDA CAGR is over 67%.

Though 4Q19 and 1Q20 were overshadowed by weaker revenue than pundits expected, FRPT beat 2Q20 sales expectations by 3.7%. Its net sales rose by 33.2%, reaching $80 million. Last twelve months' net sales are at an all-time high of ~$281 million.

These results chime well with the key conclusion of the report "Pet Food in the U.S., 15th Edition": most cat & dog parents have not reduced spending on pet food despite the crisis.

Commenting on the stimuli of such staggering growth, Freshpet said that the result was achieved thanks to “velocity, innovation, and distribution gains."

Apart from this phenomenal sales growth, the company also delivered substantially higher adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, which rose almost 35% and 8.3x, respectively. On a side note, FRPT did not mention what product lines, in particular, enjoyed the most significant demand.

Encouraged by the robust second quarter, Freshpet even increased its 2020 outlook (and as a reminder, an economic recession is still raging in the world), anticipating $320 million in net sales (over 30% growth YoY) and $46 million in adjusted EBITDA (an over 57% growth vs. 2019), thanks to growing installations of branded Freshpet Fridges and increasing household penetration (a marketing metric expressed as the percentage of households in the market buying a specific brand in a respective year). As CEO Billy Cyr said during the earnings call:

We entered the third quarter with strong and accelerating consumption growth trends, strong household penetration, and real momentum on fridge placements. All of that should support strong growth and make 2020 our strongest growth year since 2015 when Freshpet grew 34%.

Being confident in the pet industry expansion and growing demand for meat-based and minimally processed dog and cat food, Wall Street has high hopes for FRPT. Analysts are predicting the 2020 revenues surging more than 30%, in line with the growth pace the company itself considers achievable. According to their forecasts, sales momentum will only slightly decelerate further in the 2020s, as the 2021-2025 growth rates are anticipated to remain well above 20%.

However, there are material risks that momentum investors have been ignoring.

Poor margins and weak cash flow

Though FRPT has been clearly succeeding regarding the top line expansion and continuous improvement of the gross profit and EBITDA, its profitability is still far from perfect. First and foremost, its cash flows are not strong enough to support growth. For instance, though the 1H20 net outflow was not as significant as in 1H19, the company still did not reach a half-year cash flow breakeven, principally because of the negative GAAP net income. It goes without saying that FCF-to-Equity was also deeply sub-zero. In June, the LTM figure plummeted to almost $(100) million.

Next, compare its operating margin with the result of the U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment of The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM). In FY20 (ended April 30), the segment had a profit margin of 19.3% (SJM prefers to call the adjusted segmental operating income "the segment profit," see pages 25, 53 and 54 of the annual report for more details). For a broader context, in FY20 (ended May 2020), General Mills’ (GIS) Pet segment had an operating margin of above 23% (see page 22 of the Form 10-K). In 2Q20, Freshpet delivered a GAAP operating margin of ~0.3%, which is, by the way, much better than an operating loss in 2Q19, but there is still room for significant improvement. And if FRPT encounters challenges along the way, e.g., if it faces a more tough competition or makes a marketing misstep, its lofty valuation will likely crater.

Deeply negative FCF, but the balance sheet is a fortress

Freshpet’s galloping growth requires funds to be sustained. Instead of issuing debt or using a revolving credit facility, which is, in most cases, the first variant growth companies opt for, FRPT has issued equity this year. And as a result, despite massive dilution, Freshpet became almost debt-free (though it has both the short- and long-term operating lease liabilities), as its long-term debt was repaid in full. In end June, the company had a $127.7 million cash pile (~6x LTM net operating cash flow), which is, in my view, solid enough to fully cover growth initiatives, e.g., expenditures associated with the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania (the projects like Kitchens 2.0., Kitchens South and Kitchens 3.0; see the capital spending plan on slide 22).

Valuation: Benchmarking is complicated

It is not a straightforward task to select peers for benchmarking, as the pet food market is dominated by such heavyweights like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY), the owner of Purina PetCare, Mars (a private company and the owner of Royal Canin), The J.M. Smucker Company, General Mills, etc., which have complicated portfolio structures that encompass myriads of consumer product lines.

So, I decided to use the Seeking Alpha Stock Ratings Screener, a powerful stock-picking tool, to find the most overvalued stocks in the packaged foods and meals industry and compare their future growth prospects. On August 10, there were only 8 stocks with A or A+ Growth Grades, and four of them had a D+ Value Grade or lower: Freshpet, Beyond Meat (BYND), Barfresh Food Group (OTCQB:BRFH) and The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL). I excluded BRFH from the comparison, as it's a micro-cap stock.

Below, I have summarized the forecasted growth rates and the P/S ratios.

Source: Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

So, much-hyped BYND is the most overvalued stock in the industry, followed by FRPT. Though they are anticipated to aggressively expand until at least the mid-2020s, I believe the current valuation has climbed too high, and downside risks are mounting (a few Wall Street voices have pointed out precisely the same in June and August).

Conclusion

Consumer demand for fresh, meat-based and minimally processed pet food spurred Freshpet’s Q2 sales despite the pandemic.

As Gen Y and Gen Z pet parents opt for healthier and less processed food options for their friends with four paws (and as a Millennial, I confirm this trend exists), I have no doubt that Freshpet will successfully expand its market share, and the Q2 results have once again demonstrated that the company is capable of achieving impressive results. But the issue is that at the current price, the stock is barely attractive.

Overheat momentum and staggeringly overstretched valuation multiply downside risks. In sum, I am neutral on FRPT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.